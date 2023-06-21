Dubai Esports and Games Festival returns for 2023

LONDON: Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the annual gaming and esports gathering, returns to the city on Wednesday, bringing together gamers, esports influencers and industry experts from around the world.

DEF23 kicks off with a two-day summit on June 21-22, featuring talks and panels from leading figures in the gaming industry.

The summit will be followed by a three-day expo on June 23-25, where visitors can experience the latest gaming trends, meet their favorite esports competitors and compete in tournaments.

“The reason we have launched the Dubai Esports and Gaming Festival is to position Dubai as a gaming hub in the region and to bring in investment from the international market,” Muna Al-Falasi, the festival director, said in an interview with The National.

The event will feature speakers discussing topics such as the future of gaming, latest trends in esports, and how to get involved in the industry.

More than 100 global companies taking part in the summit will be joined by local entities, such as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Dubai Police.

Al-Falasi highlighted the growth of gaming in the region, saying that she expects the industry to play a pivotal role in shaping the economy.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the gaming and esports industry was valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, with the global market forecast to reach $5.48 billion by 2029.

With 377 million esports gamers, the Middle East is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.

Al-Falasi said that Dubai’s free economic zones will help to attract global companies and talent.

The festival opens its doors to the public on Friday, giving visitors the chance to try out the latest games, meet leading gaming influencers, and learn more about industry initiatives.

Expo zones, including a Retro Zone, Discovery Zone, Tabletop Zone and Retail Zone, will cater to a range of demographics.

A tournament at the weekend will feature online gaming influencers from the Middle East, Europe and the US.

British YouTuber Simon Minter, also known as Miniminter, will lead an international team, while the Middle East will be represented by Kuwaiti YouTuber Hassan Suleiman, better known by his online alias AboFlah.

The festival was launched in 2022, and aims to bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment.