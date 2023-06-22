You are here

Saudi media minister calls for Arab efforts to address content infringing on societal values

Saudi media minister calls for Arab efforts to address content infringing on societal values
Council of Arab Information Ministers approved a unified strategy to deal with international media companies. (Twitter/Sourced)
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi media minister calls for Arab efforts to address content infringing on societal values

Saudi media minister calls for Arab efforts to address content infringing on societal values
  Al-Dosari urges Arab nations to take 'collective stance' on international media platforms violating region's principles
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RABAT: Arab countries need a unified approach to address media content that violates the region’s religious, cultural and moral principles, said Saudi Arabia’s media minister on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Council of Arab Information Ministers’ 53rd session in Rabat, Morocco, Salman Al-Dosari called for “a collective Arab stance on international media platforms that disseminate content violating our principles and values, requiring these platforms to respect publishing regulations in our countries.”

He highlighted the common challenge posed by such platforms and the lack of effective mechanisms to hold them accountable and ensure compliance with publishing regulations in Arab countries.

“Some international media platforms spread content that violates Arab religious, cultural and moral principles, without respect for every society’s right to protect and observe its own values and culture,” Al-Dosari explained.

The 53rd session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers approved yesterday a unified strategy to deal with international media companies, in addition to endorsing the formation of a high-level team of specialists to negotiate with these companies.

Topics: Council of Arab Information Ministers media controls

SRMG’s Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances

SRMG’s Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

SRMG's Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances

SRMG’s Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances
  Speakers included SRMG CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid, VaynerMedia's Gary Vaynerchuck and stand-up comedian Mo Amer
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) opened the SRMG Beach Experience at the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity earlier this week, showcasing the very best of MENA and international talent.

The first day included a fireside chat with Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, and Guillaume Lacroix, co-founder and CEO of Brut, on the rise of modern, multi-media networks.

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG

It also included a lively discussion on how culture travels and music crosses borders with Dana Droppo, chief brand officer at Billboard, and a panel debate on “Digital Wearables and their Impact on the Fashion Industry”.

Additionally, violinist and music producer Andre Soueid shared his story about how he became a global sensation, and performed his most popular compositions. The day closed with a live performance from rising Saudi artist Mishaal.

On day two, Asharq Business with Bloomberg anchor Nadia Bsat interviewed French-Haitian performing artist Naïka, who shared an exclusive preview of her documentary and highlighted the role of identity in producing successful and positive content. 

Other star speakers of the day included Gary Vaynerchuck of media agency VaynerMedia, who shared his unique perspectives and Palestinian-American stand-up comedian Mo Amer shared his authentic approach to storytelling and spreading a positive narrative. 

Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, CEO of VeeFriends

The experience also featured a panel debate on how AI will impact the creative industry and a panel discussion on the rise of the MENA music industry. The night came to a close with live performances from DJ Outlaw, Moayad, Jeed and Flipperarchi. 

The first two days of SRMG Beach have been an exceptional success with a footfall exceeding 500 people per day and a social media reach of over 70 million globally.

Topics: SRMG Beach Cannes Lions

Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code

Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code

Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code
  Zied El-Heni kept in custody after being questioned on Tuesday evening over alleged 'crimes through telecommunications' channels
Updated 22 June 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian journalist arrested after criticizing a law that criminalizes insulting the head of state was released on Thursday, he said after leaving court.
Zied El-Heni, 59, was kept in custody after being questioned on Tuesday evening over alleged “crimes through telecommunications” channels, his lawyer said at the time.
The interrogation took place after El-Heni had mocked an article of the penal code related to criticizing the head of state, currently President Kais Saied, during a morning broadcast on IFM radio station.
El-Heni emerged from court on Thursday morning to say the deputy public prosecutor had decided to let him go, but that investigations against him would continue.
“If they think they can silence me, they’re wrong,” he told journalists.
The SNJT journalists’ union had called El-Heni’s arrest a “flagrant violation of the law.”
In May, journalists staged a protest to denounce the Tunisian government’s “repressive” policy, which they say uses the judicial system to intimidate and subjugate the media.
Around 20 journalists are being prosecuted for their work in the country, according to the union.
Non-governmental organizations have reported a decline in press freedom in Tunisia since Saied launched a power grab in July 2021.

Topics: Tunisia

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
  Businesses that bought software from Microsoft for their own data centers face restrictions when migrating those licenses to Microsoft's top cloud competitors, Google says
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

Technology trade groups as well as Alphabet’s Google have griped to the Federal Trade Commission about allegedly unfair business practices in the cloud, including by the industry’s No. 2 by market share Microsoft.

The comments, which were due Wednesday, respond to a March request from the US agency for information on security issues and competition in the lucrative market for data storage and computing power in the so-called cloud.
They also follow scrutiny worldwide, including a recent probe by Europe’s antitrust authority into Microsoft’s licensing agreements that allegedly discouraged rival cloud usage. Fees to take data out of various providers’ clouds have also drawn industry criticism.
In one example of the public comments Tuesday, trade group NetChoice took aim at Microsoft and Oracle.
“Despite vibrant competition in the cloud industry, a few vendors use anticompetitive practices in order to entrench their position, most often by preventing customers from switching providers in search of lower costs, stronger service offerings, and more innovative solutions for their businesses,” said NetChoice, whose members include market leader Amazon.com , Meta Platforms, Google and other smaller tech players.
Google echoed the sentiment in its own filing, saying that “licensing terms enforced by Microsoft, Oracle, and other legacy on-premises software providers distort competition in the cloud.”
For instance, businesses that bought software from Microsoft for their own data centers face restrictions and surcharges when migrating those licenses to Microsoft’s top cloud competitors, Google said, in line with comments it made previously. Amazon has made similar criticism.
Microsoft and Oracle did not immediately return Reuters requests for comment. Microsoft has updated some terms in response to the criticism and has said, for instance, that it is committed to a broader cloud community success, but rivals have called its changes insufficient.
The FTC declined to comment. The Information earlier reported Google’s filing.

Topics: Google Federal Trade Commission (FTC) NetChoice Microsoft oracle Amazon.com Meta Platforms

Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation

Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation

Australia says Twitter is top platform for online hate, demands explanation
  Twitter must respond to the eSafety Commissioner within 28 days or face a fine of nearly $473,480 per day
Updated 22 June 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: An Australian cyber regulator on Thursday said it has demanded Twitter explain its handling of online hate as the microblog has become the country’s most complained-about platform since new owner Elon Musk lifted bans on a reported 62,000 accounts.
The demand builds on a campaign by the eSafety Commissioner to make the website more accountable after Musk, one of the world’s richest people, bought it for $44 billion in October with a promise to restore its commitment to free speech.
The regulator has already called on Twitter to detail its handling of online child abuse material which it said has picked up on the website since Musk’s takeover and subsequent job losses, including content moderation roles.
Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said she has sent a legal notice to Twitter demanding an explanation after one-third of all complaints she received about online hate concerned Twitter, even though the platform has far fewer users than TikTok or Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.
“Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate,” Inman Grant said in a statement, which noted that the platform had reportedly reinstated 62,000 banned accounts since Musk’s takeover, including high-profile accounts of individuals who espouse Nazi rhetoric.
“We need accountability from these platforms and action to protect their users, and you cannot have accountability without transparency and that’s what legal notices like this one are designed to achieve,” she said.
Twitter must respond to the eSafety Commissioner within 28 days or face a fine of nearly A$700,000 ($473,480) per day. It declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
The demand comes as Australia approaches a referendum this year on whether to recognize Indigenous people in the constitution, prompting an increasingly intense debate about race.
Prominent indigenous television host Stan Grant had cited targeted abuse on Twitter when he announced a break from the media last month, the commissioner noted.
Specialist broadcaster National Indigenous Television also said it was taking a break from Twitter due to “the racism and hate that we experience every day on this platform,” it said in a tweet last month.
Inman Grant said her letter called for Twitter to explain its impact assessments when reinstating banned accounts, how it engaged with communities who were subject to online hate, and how it was enforcing its own policies which ban hateful conduct.

Topics: Twitter Australia Elon Musk

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists

SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists
  Billboard Arabia will introduce Billboard franchises to MENA market, including Music Awards, Charts, Arab Music Week and Women in Music
  New platform will spotlight artists of Arab heritage, celebrating creativity and artistry, as well as increasing accessibility to a global audience
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group and music media brand Billboard announced on Wednesday a partnership to launch Billboard Arabia, a platform that will feature artists of Arab heritage and promote their stories on the global stage.

Billboard Arabia will be the leading global destination for artists with Arab roots, providing a hub for the latest releases, reviews, interviews, exclusive coverage of events, and original photography, as well as special video content from renowned artists, both regionally and globally, according to an SRMG press statement. 

The new platform will also launch several charts over the next year, utilizing data from the top digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Anghami and YouTube, to highlight artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry.

It will also host the Billboard Arabia Music Awards, as well as live concerts, activations, and regional and international events to celebrate all music genres and artists inspiring innovation in the industry.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, MENA is the fastest-growing music region in the world. In 2022 alone, a handful of rising Arab artists garnered more than 1 billion streams, demonstrating the significant potential of the music market in the region.

“The music scene in the MENA region is rapidly transforming. However, there is currently no dedicated platform to spotlight and tell the stories of the Arab artists leading innovation in the global music industry. Our partnership with Billboard will help fill that void in the market,” said SRMG CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid.

“Billboard Arabia is more than just a digital platform. It will be the premier destination to celebrate the Arab music community, and empower the business of music through data-driven charts, live concerts and awards,” she added.

“Our vision at SRMG is to ensure that creators and audiences have increased access to high-quality, original content and impactful experiences.”

Mike Van, president of Billboard, said: “We are excited to join forces with SRMG to launch Billboard Arabia.

“Billboard has a strong legacy of recognizing and amplifying artists across genres, languages, and cultures with a mission to share the power of music with new fans everywhere. SRMG’s reach and access in the region, coupled with our experience, will ensure artists with Arab roots are heard around the world.”

Billboard Arabia was announced on Wednesday from the SRMG Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

As part of the announcement, several MENA artists celebrated the diversity of sounds from the region, with performances from Elyanna, Felukah, Kouz1, DJ Outlaw, Jeed, Moayad Al Nefaie, Flipperachi, Meshaal and DJ Rodge.

Billboard Arabia is now live across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Topics: Billboard Arabia SRMG Billboard

