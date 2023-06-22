You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 
During his visit to the central European country, Khalid Al-Falih met with the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mn9wm

Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Deals covering trade, technology and entrepreneurship were signed during a three-day visit by Saudi Arabia’s investment minister to Estonia aimed at bolstering strategic partnerships and explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities. 

As part of efforts to foster the development and diversification of economic ties between the two countries, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment also established a business council between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.  

During his visit to the central European country, Khalid Al-Falih met with the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and other high-level government officials, resulting in companies from both sides signing five memorandum of understanding agreements.  

One of the MoUs was between Saudi Arabia’s Shammal Commercial Investment Co. and Estonian deep-tech startup GScan to establish a joint venture and introduce muon flux technology — a method of exploration and imaging — to Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Investment’s entrepreneurship sector department signed an agreement with Estonian computer numerical control machine manufacturer 5.0 Robotics with the aim of exploring expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia and establishing a framework of support.  

Additionally, a cooperation agreement was established between the ministry and Estonian autonomous system developer Auve Tech, fostering a strategic partnership to share expertise and explore manufacturing options in the region.  

Another agreement was made with capital management firm Rigel Capital and Estonian autonomous delivery innovator Clevon. The collaboration aims to support the expansion of innovative last-mile autonomous technology and establish a Clevon Academy branch in Saudi Arabia. 

Meanwhile, the Estonian-Saudi Investment Forum was held to provide a platform for government officials and private sector leaders to explore funding opportunities in technology, startups, and the energy transition.   

Through presentations, panel sessions, and networking, both nations aimed to identify mutually beneficial opportunities for collaboration.  

During his visit, Al-Falih also held meetings with the Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo and Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas.  

This follows a series of visits between officials from Saudi Arabia and Estonia over the past 24 months, demonstrating a commitment to enhance bilateral relations.   

In 2022, trade between the two countries reached $412 million, reflecting the growing economic cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia - estonia Estonia

Related

Saudi investment minister meets Estonia’s PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi investment minister meets Estonia’s PM

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s Hydrom has signed agreements worth $10 billion to develop two new green hydrogen production projects with a consortium of South Korea’s Posco and French firm Engie, and Hyport Duqm initiative, according to the country’s state news agency. 

The new projects will be located in the Al Wusta governorate, Oman News Agency said. 

Following the previous award of three projects earlier this month, Oman has in total awarded five large-scale green hydrogen projects, representing a total investment of more than $30 billion and with a total expected production of 750,000 tons per annum. 

The contracts tie into Oman’s plan to produce more than 1 million tpa of green hydrogen by 2030, increasing to 8 million tpa by 2050. 

This will involve a cumulative investment value of $140 billion. 

Commenting on the deals, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al-Aufi said: “We are pleased to witness the signings of these new agreements with such prestigious international companies. 

“The fast-paced efforts behind the announcement of these new projects reflect Oman’s commitment to reinforce its leading position in the global green hydrogen sector in line with its energy transformation strategy.” 

During the event, Hydrom also launched the second bid round of its auction process, which provides companies with the opportunity to submit investment proposals to develop more large-scale green hydrogen projects,  

This round will focus on land blocks in the governorate of Dhofar, and the auction is set to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2024. 

Al-Aufi said this second bid round would further help Oman hit its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

He added: “This aligns with our ambitious plans to establish Oman as one of the world’s largest exporters of green hydrogen by 2030. 

“We possess valuable natural resources and geographical features that allow us to spearhead this promising sector and capitalize on its potential as the energy source of the future.” 

Abdulaziz Al-Shidhani, managing director of Hydrom, said his company conducted round one of the auctions in record time, and added: “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far towards developing the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate of Oman. 

“The signing of these agreements reflects Oman’s commitment towards stimulating the growth of its green hydrogen sector and cementing its leading position regionally and globally.” 

Hydrom’s three deals signed earlier this month were with a consortium of Amnah, Green Energy Oman and BP Oman. 

The total investment from those contracts is expected to exceed $20 billion, with the developments projected to yield a total production capacity of 500,000 tons of green hydrogen per annum. 

Topics: Oman Green hydrogen hydrom

Related

Saudi Arabia’s first sustainable guarantee issued to green hydrogen project at NEOM
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s first sustainable guarantee issued to green hydrogen project at NEOM

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s cabinet has approved a draft law to eliminate tax exemptions for state entities in a bid to attract private investment, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday, but the law appeared to retain at least some privileges enjoyed by the army. 

Egypt, in the midst of a severe foreign currency shortage, has been seeking to encourage both foreigners and Egyptians to invest more. 

Many investors have hesitated out of concern that state-owned enterprises, including those owned by the army, use tax exemptions and other privileges to compete unfairly. 

The International Monetary Fund in a $3 billion financial support agreement signed in December urged Egypt to level the playing field between the private and public sectors. 

“The approval is part of the Egyptian state’s desire to improve the investment climate and support private sector participation in various economic activities,” the cabinet statement said. 

Some activities would remain tax-exempt, including those enshrined in international agreements, those that provide basic infrastructure services, and those needed for national security, it said. 

The scrapping of exemptions would be implemented “without prejudice to ... exemptions prescribed for works and tasks related to the requirements of defending the state and protecting national security,” the statement said. 

The military, as well as other security institutions, are exempt from value-added taxes for goods and services needed for armament, defense and national security under a 2016 law, from real estate taxes under a 2015 decree, from income taxes under a 2005 law and from import tariffs under a 1986 law. The Ministry of Defense can decide which goods and services qualify. 

The new draft law still requires approval by parliament and the president. 

Topics: Egypt tax IMF

Related

Egyptian parliament approves hosting headquarters of the African Space Agency
Middle-East
Egyptian parliament approves hosting headquarters of the African Space Agency
Egypt to raise private sector minimum wage to $97 per month
Business & Economy
Egypt to raise private sector minimum wage to $97 per month

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Updated 57 min 29 sec ago
REUTERS 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Updated 57 min 29 sec ago
REUTERS 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s state investment fund Mumtalakat is buying preference shares and warrants worth £400 million ($510.48 million) in carmaker McLaren from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Ares Management, Sky News reported on Wednesday. 

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat on the deal will come on Thursday. 

The purchase will expand Mumtalakat’s majority stake in the McLaren group, which includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing. 

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi’s PIF provided much of a £550-million equity investment in the McLaren group. 

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund could not be reached for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond. 

In June of last year, Mumtalakat’s chief executive, Khalid Al Rumaihi, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years. 

Topics: PIF Bahrain Investment

Related

McLaren Automotive announces Artura deliveries in the Middle East
Corporate News
McLaren Automotive announces Artura deliveries in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports decreased 16.1 percent to SR57.9 billion ($15.4 billion) in April 2023 compared to SR69 billion in the previous month, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

However, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 1 percent in April 2023 compared to SR57.3 million in April 2022.

According to the GASTAT report, overall merchandise exports decreased 25.2 percent to SR103 billion in April 2023 compared to SR137.7 billion in the same month last year.

It declined 4.2 percent from SR107.5 billion in March 2023.

The fall was driven by oil exports which dipped 23.6 percent to SR83.8 billion in April 2023 from SR109.7 billion in the same month last year.

Earlier this month, data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed that the Kingdom’s crude oil exports fell to a five-month low in April 2023.

It slumped 2.6 percent to 7.31 million barrels per day in April 2023 compared to 7.51 million bpd in the previous month. 

GASTAT further reported that non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased 31.2 percent year on year to SR19.2 billion in April 2023. 

The non-oil goods that were most exported included chemicals and allied products, which constituted 34.6 percent of the outbound trade.

China remained Saudi Arabia’s most active trading partner in April 2023, buying SR18 billion or 17.5 percent of the Kingdom’s overall exports.

Exports to Japan and South Korea in April 2023 were worth SR11.2 billion and SR9.9 billion, respectively. 

“India, the US, the UAE, Poland, Bahrain, Taiwan and Singapore were the other countries that ranked in the top 10 destinations,” said GASTAT in the report.

On the other hand, imports from China to the Kingdom amounted to SR11.3 billion or 19.5 percent of the total imports in April 2023. 

The report added that imports from the US and India were worth SR5 billion and SR3.4 billion, respectively. 

The UAE, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Greece, Switzerland and Italy were the other countries that ranked in the top 10 countries for imports.

The Kingdom’s imports from these countries amounted to SR36.5 billion or 63 percent of the total imports. 

Meanwhile, Jeddah Islamic Port offloaded the maximum goods in April, amounting to SR17 billion or 29.3 percent of the total imports. 

Topics: Saudi exports Saudi imports GASTAT General Authority of Statistics

Related

Saudi merchandise imports drop 4.9% to $49bn in Q1: GASTAT     graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi merchandise imports drop 4.9% to $49bn in Q1: GASTAT    

China unveils $72bn tax break for electric cars

China unveils $72bn tax break for electric cars
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

China unveils $72bn tax break for electric cars

China unveils $72bn tax break for electric cars
  • Move is aimed at boosting slow auto sales in world’s biggest car market
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package of tax breaks over four years for electric vehicles and other green cars, as it seeks to boost auto sales.

Weakening sales growth in the world’s biggest auto market has raised concern over China’s economic growth and while financial support was widely expected after an earlier government pledge to promote the industry, shares in major automakers jumped after the details were released.

“The extension by another four years beat market expectations,” said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

New energy vehicles purchased in 2024 and 2025 will be exempted from purchase tax amounting to as much as 30,000 yuan per vehicle. The exemption will be halved and capped at 15,000 yuan for purchases made in 2026 and 2027, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

China had also previously offered a subsidy for EV purchases for more than a decade but the program ended last year.

Chinese auto shares rallied after the announcement.

The new package extends the current NEV purchase tax exemption which expires at the end of 2023. NEVs include all-battery EVs, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Cumulative NEV tax breaks, which were first introduced in 2014 and extended three times as recently as in 2022, exceeded 200 billion yuan as of last year, Vice Minister of Finance Xu Hongcai said at a press conference.

Xu said this year’s exemption would top 115 billion yuan, indicating the new package of 520 billion yuan would be the biggest ever amount of tax breaks for the industry.

“This will aid China’s EV growth,” said Susan Zou, vice president at researcher Rystad Energy, anticipating EVs sales would grow 30 percent in 2024, accelerating from 15 percent estimated this year.

NEV sales rose 10.5 percent in May from a month earlier, showed data from the China Passenger Car Association. They jumped 60.9 percent from a year earlier when COVID-19 curbs still roiled auto production and sales.

Wheat harvest

Top wheat producer China has nearly completed this year’s harvest, state media reported on Wednesday, but most demand for the grain so far is coming from animal feed makers.

China was expected to produce 137 million metric tons of winter wheat this year, and state media have reported a “bumper crop.”

But heavy rain and wind hit large swathes of the crop in central Henan province in early May just before the harvest began, triggering widespread early germination in the grain and other quality issues.

Beijing has urged local reserves to buy up some of the damaged grain but purchases have been slow so far, reported state-backed media China Grain.

Online games

China’s gaming regulator granted publishing licenses to 89 domestic online video games, including titles belonging to NetEase and YOUZU Interactive, according to a list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

Topics: China electric cars tax

Related

GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market
Business & Economy
GM energizes Chinese electric micro car market
Chinese electric car maker aims to raise up to $950m in growth push
Business & Economy
Chinese electric car maker aims to raise up to $950m in growth push

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 
Saudi Arabia and Estonia form business council to bolster economic ties 
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iran’s top envoy
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iran’s top envoy
Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments
Cricket takes center stage with 3 major tournaments
SRMG’s Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances
SRMG’s Beach experience at Cannes Lions inspires audiences with insightful talks and live performances
Saudi media minister calls for Arab efforts to address content infringing on societal values
Saudi media minister calls for Arab efforts to address content infringing on societal values

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.