Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 
Brent futures eased by 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $76.65 a barrel at 11:40 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 

Oil Updates — crude slips; CPC plans $300m investment in 2023 
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil futures dipped slightly on Thursday, with trader expectations of further interest rate hikes countered by potentially bullish US oil inventory data after preliminary figures showed a fall in stocks. 

Brent futures eased by 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $76.65 a barrel at 11:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $72.09. 

The benchmarks had firmed in the previous session as US corn and soybean prices raced to multi-month highs, raising expectations that crop shortfalls could lower biofuel blending and increase oil demand. 

However, the market was cautious after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said two more interest rate hikes of 25 basis points each by the end of the year was “a pretty good guess.” 

Higher interest rates could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. 

Caspian Pipeline Consortium plans $300m investment  

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium plans investments of around $300 million in 2023, the Russian government-owned RIA Novosti news agency quoted CPC head Nikolai Gorban as saying on Thursday. 

The CPC, which handles around 1 percent of global oil, will spend around $200 million on completing its program of removing bottlenecks, Gorban said. 

He added that around $100 million would be allocated for replacing pumps and valves, as well as repair work. 

Shell ramping up Olympus Gulf of Mexico oil platform 

British oil producer Shell said on Wednesday that its Olympus offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico was in the process of ramping up production after maintenance.

The Olympus platform was offline for planned overhauls, starting June 7. The offshore hub, along with its Mars and Ursa platforms that underwent turnarounds last year, produce Mars sour crude.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates crude oil

Saudi Arabia and Estonia sign 5 MoUs, form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia sign 5 MoUs, form business council to bolster economic ties 
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia and Estonia sign 5 MoUs, form business council to bolster economic ties 

Saudi Arabia and Estonia sign 5 MoUs, form business council to bolster economic ties 
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Deals covering trade, technology and entrepreneurship were signed by Saudi Arabia’s investment minister during a three-day visit to Estonia to bolster strategic partnerships and explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities. 

As part of efforts to foster the development and diversification of economic ties between the two countries, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment established a business council between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.  

During his visit to the central European country, Khalid Al-Falih met with the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and other high-level government officials, resulting in both sides signing five memorandum of understanding agreements.  

One of the MoUs was between Saudi Arabia’s Shammal Commercial Investment Co. and Estonian deep-tech startup GScan to establish a joint venture and introduce muon flux technology — a method of exploration and imaging — to Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Investment’s entrepreneurship sector department signed an agreement with Estonian computer numerical control machine manufacturer 5.0 Robotics with the aim of exploring expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia and establishing a framework of support.  

Additionally, a cooperation agreement was established between the ministry and Estonian autonomous system developer Auve Tech, fostering a strategic partnership to share expertise and explore manufacturing options in the region.  

Another agreement was made with capital management firm Rigel Capital and Estonian autonomous delivery innovator Clevon. The collaboration aims to support the expansion of innovative last-mile autonomous technology and establish a Clevon Academy branch in Saudi Arabia. 

Meanwhile, the Estonian-Saudi Investment Forum was held to provide a platform for government officials and private sector leaders to explore funding opportunities in technology, startups, and the energy transition.   

Through presentations, panel sessions, and networking, both nations aimed to identify mutually beneficial opportunities for collaboration.  

During his visit, Al-Falih also held meetings with the Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo and Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas.  

This follows a series of visits between officials from Saudi Arabia and Estonia over the past 24 months, demonstrating a commitment to enhance bilateral relations.   

In 2022, trade between the two countries reached $412 million, reflecting the growing economic cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia - estonia Estonia

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s Hydrom has signed agreements worth $10 billion to develop two new green hydrogen production projects with a consortium of South Korea’s Posco and French firm Engie, and Hyport Duqm initiative, according to the country’s state news agency. 

The new projects will be located in the Al Wusta governorate, Oman News Agency said. 

Following the previous award of three projects earlier this month, Oman has in total awarded five large-scale green hydrogen projects, representing a total investment of more than $30 billion and with a total expected production of 750,000 tons per annum. 

The contracts tie into Oman’s plan to produce more than 1 million tpa of green hydrogen by 2030, increasing to 8 million tpa by 2050. 

This will involve a cumulative investment value of $140 billion. 

Commenting on the deals, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al-Aufi said: “We are pleased to witness the signings of these new agreements with such prestigious international companies. 

“The fast-paced efforts behind the announcement of these new projects reflect Oman’s commitment to reinforce its leading position in the global green hydrogen sector in line with its energy transformation strategy.” 

During the event, Hydrom also launched the second bid round of its auction process, which provides companies with the opportunity to submit investment proposals to develop more large-scale green hydrogen projects,  

This round will focus on land blocks in the governorate of Dhofar, and the auction is set to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2024. 

Al-Aufi said this second bid round would further help Oman hit its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

He added: “This aligns with our ambitious plans to establish Oman as one of the world’s largest exporters of green hydrogen by 2030. 

“We possess valuable natural resources and geographical features that allow us to spearhead this promising sector and capitalize on its potential as the energy source of the future.” 

Abdulaziz Al-Shidhani, managing director of Hydrom, said his company conducted round one of the auctions in record time, and added: “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far towards developing the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate of Oman. 

“The signing of these agreements reflects Oman’s commitment towards stimulating the growth of its green hydrogen sector and cementing its leading position regionally and globally.” 

Hydrom’s three deals signed earlier this month were with a consortium of Amnah, Green Energy Oman and BP Oman. 

The total investment from those contracts is expected to exceed $20 billion, with the developments projected to yield a total production capacity of 500,000 tons of green hydrogen per annum. 

Topics: Oman Green hydrogen hydrom

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 

Egypt cabinet approves draft law lifting tax exemptions for state bodies 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s cabinet has approved a draft law to eliminate tax exemptions for state entities in a bid to attract private investment, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday, but the law appeared to retain at least some privileges enjoyed by the army. 

Egypt, in the midst of a severe foreign currency shortage, has been seeking to encourage both foreigners and Egyptians to invest more. 

Many investors have hesitated out of concern that state-owned enterprises, including those owned by the army, use tax exemptions and other privileges to compete unfairly. 

The International Monetary Fund in a $3 billion financial support agreement signed in December urged Egypt to level the playing field between the private and public sectors. 

“The approval is part of the Egyptian state’s desire to improve the investment climate and support private sector participation in various economic activities,” the cabinet statement said. 

Some activities would remain tax-exempt, including those enshrined in international agreements, those that provide basic infrastructure services, and those needed for national security, it said. 

The scrapping of exemptions would be implemented “without prejudice to ... exemptions prescribed for works and tasks related to the requirements of defending the state and protecting national security,” the statement said. 

The military, as well as other security institutions, are exempt from value-added taxes for goods and services needed for armament, defense and national security under a 2016 law, from real estate taxes under a 2015 decree, from income taxes under a 2005 law and from import tariffs under a 1986 law. The Ministry of Defense can decide which goods and services qualify. 

The new draft law still requires approval by parliament and the president. 

Topics: Egypt tax IMF

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain: Sky News 
Updated 22 June 2023
REUTERS 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s state investment fund Mumtalakat is buying preference shares and warrants worth £400 million ($510.48 million) in carmaker McLaren from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Ares Management, Sky News reported on Wednesday. 

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat on the deal will come on Thursday. 

The purchase will expand Mumtalakat’s majority stake in the McLaren group, which includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing. 

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi’s PIF provided much of a £550-million equity investment in the McLaren group. 

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund could not be reached for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond. 

In June of last year, Mumtalakat’s chief executive, Khalid Al Rumaihi, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years. 

Topics: PIF Bahrain Investment

Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 
Updated 32 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports drop 16.1% in April to $15.4bn 
Updated 32 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports decreased 16.1 percent to SR57.9 billion ($15.4 billion) in April 2023 compared to SR69 billion in the previous month, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

However, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 1 percent in April 2023 compared to SR57.3 million in April 2022.

According to the GASTAT report, overall merchandise exports decreased 25.2 percent to SR103 billion in April 2023 compared to SR137.7 billion in the same month last year.

It declined 4.2 percent from SR107.5 billion in March 2023.

The fall was driven by oil exports which dipped 23.6 percent to SR83.8 billion in April 2023 from SR109.7 billion in the same month last year.

Earlier this month, data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed that the Kingdom’s crude oil exports fell to a five-month low in April 2023.

It slumped 2.6 percent to 7.31 million barrels per day in April 2023 compared to 7.51 million bpd in the previous month. 

GASTAT further reported that non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased 31.2 percent year on year to SR19.2 billion in April 2023. 

The non-oil goods that were most exported included chemicals and allied products, which constituted 34.6 percent of the outbound trade.

China remained Saudi Arabia’s most active trading partner in April 2023, buying SR18 billion or 17.5 percent of the Kingdom’s overall exports.

Exports to Japan and South Korea in April 2023 were worth SR11.2 billion and SR9.9 billion, respectively. 

“India, the US, the UAE, Poland, Bahrain, Taiwan and Singapore were the other countries that ranked in the top 10 destinations,” said GASTAT in the report.

On the other hand, imports from China to the Kingdom amounted to SR11.3 billion or 19.5 percent of the total imports in April 2023. 

The report added that imports from the US and India were worth SR5 billion and SR3.4 billion, respectively. 

The UAE, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Greece, Switzerland and Italy were the other countries that ranked in the top 10 countries for imports.

The Kingdom’s imports from these countries amounted to SR36.5 billion or 63 percent of the total imports. 

Meanwhile, Jeddah Islamic Port offloaded the maximum goods in April, amounting to SR17 billion or 29.3 percent of the total imports. 

Topics: Saudi exports Saudi imports GASTAT General Authority of Statistics

