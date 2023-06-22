Prophet’s Mosque supplied with 400 tons of Zamzam water per day during Hajj season

You are here

RIYADH: The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is provided with up to 400 tons of Zamzam water per day during the Hajj season, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The holy water is poured into 10,000 containers which are available around the mosque, and an additional 5,000 containers that are used if the need arises.

530 employees and supervisors are involved in filling the containers and transferring them to their designated places in the mosque, on its roof, and in its courtyard.

Seven sites at the mosque were designated for filling containers and three areas were used to cool single-use Zamzam water bottles, 80,000 of which are distributed daily, the report added.

Saudi surgeons separate Egyptian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons separate Egyptian conjoined twins
Updated 22 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi surgeons separate Egyptian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons separate Egyptian conjoined twins
  • The two girls, Salma and Sarah, underwent over 17 hours in the operating theater
  • The multidisciplinary team was led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor-general of the KSrelief
Updated 22 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A team of Saudi surgeons successfully separated a pair of Egyptian conjoined twins named Salma and Sarah after complex surgery that lasted 17 hours in Riyadh.
“In implementation of the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the specialized surgical team managed to separate the Egyptian twins Salma and Sarah, who shared the head area, after a complex surgery that lasted 17 hours,” said the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in a statement on Thursday.
The operation began at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children, in King Abdulaziz Medical City, undertaken by a team of 31 consultants, specialists, support staff and nurses, KSrelief told Arab News.
The multidisciplinary team was led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor-general of the KSrelief.
Al-Rabeeah said that the twins arrived in the Kingdom Nov. 23, 2021, and the specialized team subsequently conducted a number of medical examinations.
He said the surgical team, led by Dr. Moatasem Al-Zoubi from pediatric neurosurgery, Dr. Muhammad Al-Fawzan from plastic surgery, and Dr. Nizar Al-Zughaibi from pediatric anesthesia, decided to perform the surgery in four separate operations, with several weeks between each, to separate the brains and common venous sinuses of the twins.
In addition, three operations were done to stretch their skin where appropriate by plastic surgery, with the four operations to separate the twins taking about 57 hours in total, including 17 hours for the final operation.
Dr. Al-Zoubi reported that the operation was complicated in the adhesion area, especially in the location of the venous sinuses, which forced the surgical team to perform the operation in the four separate stages to ensure the safety of the twins.
Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian initiatives have previously assisted with 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries over a period of 33 years, said Al-Rabeeah.
He expressed his appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for the great support that the conjoined twins separation program in the Kingdom receives, which enables the medical team to achieve its unprecedented success.
He praised the efforts of his fellow medics for the successful operation.
The parents of the twins expressed their thanks and gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for the operations and provision of necessary assistance, and praised the great humanitarian work that the Kingdom is doing.
 

180 Macedonian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 

180 Macedonian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

180 Macedonian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 

180 Macedonian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
  • Pilgrim lauded services offered by Saudi Arabia, including providing vehicles to take the elderly to sites
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah welcomed 180 Macedonian pilgrims on Thursday. 

On their arrival, many pilgrims expressed their joy at being in Saudi Arabia, which has streamlined travel procedures so that they can perform Hajj with comfort and ease, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Suleiman Damiri, one of the Macedonian pilgrims, told SPA that he was grateful for the Kingdom’s hospitality.

Another pilgrim, Azir Abu Zakaria, lauded the services offered to pilgrims by Saudi Arabia, including providing vehicles to take the elderly to designated sites, as well streamlining procedures at the airport. 
 

Of the 1,499,470 to have made the journey to the Kingdom, 1,435,014 pilgrims arrived by air. (@KAIAirport)
Saudi Arabia
Nearly 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far

Nearly 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far

Of the 1,499,470 to have made the journey to the Kingdom, 1,435,014 pilgrims arrived by air. (@KAIAirport)
Of the 1,499,470 to have made the journey to the Kingdom, 1,435,014 pilgrims arrived by air. (@KAIAirport)
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Nearly 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far

Of the 1,499,470 to have made the journey to the Kingdom, 1,435,014 pilgrims arrived by air. (@KAIAirport)
  • Cost of Hajj for foreign pilgrims has decreased by 39 percent this year: Minister of Hajj and Umrah
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Nearly 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad since the start of the Hajj season, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Of the 1,499,472 to have made the journey to the Kingdom, 1,435,014 pilgrims arrived by air, 59,744 by land, and 4,714 by sea.

Of those who arrived by air, 230,170 pilgrims benefitted from the Makkah Route initiative.

The cost of Hajj for foreign pilgrims has decreased by 39 percent, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said on Thursday.

He added that the number of pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli settler attacks in West Bank

A Palestinian gestures inside his home, which was set on fire by Israeli settlers the day before, in Turmus Aya near Ramallah.
A Palestinian gestures inside his home, which was set on fire by Israeli settlers the day before, in Turmus Aya near Ramallah.
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli settler attacks in West Bank

A Palestinian gestures inside his home, which was set on fire by Israeli settlers the day before, in Turmus Aya near Ramallah.
  • The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia categorically rejected and denounced on Thursday recent attacks carried out by Israeli settlers in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of acts of intimidation against Palestinian civilians, and renewed its unwavering support for all international efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Israeli forces demolished the house of an alleged Palestinian attacker in Nablus in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, witnesses and the army said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen the previous day, residents said. Palestinians said one man was killed in the violence.

Saudi interior minister attends Hajj security readiness parade

Saudi interior minister attends Hajj security readiness parade
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi interior minister attends Hajj security readiness parade

Saudi interior minister attends Hajj security readiness parade
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior and head of Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud attended the Hajj security forces readiness parade, the Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.

Director of Public Security Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami said that the Hajj security forces began carrying out their duties in Makkah, the holy sites, and Madinah, and in all roads leading to the Hajj areas according to a comprehensive security, traffic and organizational plan amid cooperation from military, public, and private sectors.

He added that the government harnessed all capabilities to serve and care for the pilgrims, ensure their safety, and use modern technology, artificial intelligence, and smart applications for their convenience.

The Hajj security forces displayed their readiness through a number of security scenarios that showed their level of proficiency and high skills.

