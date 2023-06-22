Hira Cultural District is a beacon of knowledge for pilgrims

You are here

Pilgrims both young and adults visit the Hira Cultural District in Makkah to improve their knowledge. (Supplied)
Pilgrims both young and adults visit the Hira Cultural District in Makkah to improve their knowledge. (Supplied)
Updated 22 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  Pilgrims flock to Hira Cultural District to visit museums and exhibitions
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Pilgrims eager to improve their cultural and religious knowledge are heading to the Hira Cultural District, near the Cave of Hira in the mountains of Makkah, to visit museums and exhibitions held in several languages.

The district is supervised by the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, and is considered a cultural landmark.

The project contributes to enriching the religious and cultural experiences of pilgrims and Makkah residents, one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

The Visitor Center, Holy Qur’an Museum, Revelation Exhibition and the Trail to the Cave also aim to highlight the history of the mountain and the cave.

Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the Center for the History of Makkah, told Arab News that “this cultural district is a true reflection of the importance of the historical site, as the Revelation Exhibition is linked to the Cave of Hira, being its major inspiration.

“The exhibition showcases important and essential historical events, namely the revelation to the prophets, especially to Prophet Muhammad,” he said.

Al-Dahas said that the Revelation Exhibition offers a spiritual and cultural experience.

He said that the site where the first Qur’an verses were revealed is of great importance to Muslims.

“Therefore, the Holy Qur’an Museum was established, highlighting its maintenance aspects throughout the ages in a museum and exhibition-like style. It also comprises rare collections and manuscripts of the Holy Qur’an.”

The Cultural District’s content is not limited to adults, with one hall dedicated to children's entertainment and education. Visitors can also walk around Hira Park, and enjoy its cafes, restaurants, services and commercial facilities.

The Holy Qur’an Museum is considered the main component of the project. The museum introduces visitors to the holy book using a wide variety of techniques and Qur’anic manuscripts.

Restaurants and cafes also offer local and international dishes and beverages, while gift shops overlooking Hira Mountain sell souvenirs.

The Hira Center offers access to the Cave of Hira through a paved trail with guide signs and resting places.

UN recognition of Arabian Leopard Day a ‘major triumph for KSA,’ conservationist says

UN recognition of Arabian Leopard Day a ‘major triumph for KSA,’ conservationist says
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  Panthera co-founder Thomas Kaplan told Arab News the resolution will boost the work of wildlife champions worldwide, as well as those in the Kingdom
  The Arabian Leopard has been etched into Saudi consciousness for thousands of years, he said, but is the most persecuted of all big cats and critically endangered
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: When the UN General Assembly voted this month to adopt a resolution designating Feb. 10 as International Day of the Arabian Leopard, Thomas S. Kaplan’s reaction was one of “absolute delight.”

The leopard has been etched into Saudi consciousness for thousands of years, he said, with the petroglyphs on AlUla’s ancient walls that depict the animal bearing witness to its significance to the Saudi people and their ancestors.
Having the importance of the Arabian Leopard now finally enshrined by the UN General Assembly is therefore “a major triumph for the Saudi people and for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia itself,” Kaplan added during an exclusive interview with Arab News.
As co-founder of Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, and founder and chairperson of the Global Alliance for Wild Cats, Kaplan in 2019 signed an agreement with Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, to support regional and international conservation initiatives, at the heart of which is the Arabian Leopard Initiative to protect the critically endangered animal, which is indigenous to AlUla.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, signing the cooperation agreement with Panthera Chairman Thomas Kaplan in AlUla in June 2019. (Supplied/File)


“The Arabian leopard is the most persecuted of all the big cats,” Kaplan said. “So having a champion like Saudi Arabia helping us to do the work that we do so passionately is really a gift from God.”

The UN resolution enshrining an International Day of the Arabian Leopard is “a clear win, both for the leopard and for the Kingdom,” he added.
“It is in many respects a beautiful affirmation of one of the most ambitious environmental and conservation initiatives in generations: The restoration of AlUla as a cultural center point for the new Saudi Arabia is complemented by one of the most significant environmental restoration programs in the world.”
Wild cats play a critical role in ecosystems. They are considered an “umbrella species” when making conservation-related decisions, because efforts to protect them also indirectly protect many other species. They represent “Apex Predator Strategy Opportunities.” What this means is that a thriving wild cat population can help ensure the survival of its entire habitat.
Even the human population can benefit when the animals thrive, because they help boost tourism and shine a light on local communities. In the case of Saudi Arabia, such communities can become important parts of the Kingdom’s broader development agenda, leading to better local amenities and opportunities.

The UN recognition of the animal’s importance will help boost the efforts of conservationists to save the leopard, says Panthera Chairman Thomas Kaplan. (Courtesy of Matthew Carasella Photography)

“In places where we have gone in to save leopards or jaguars or other animals that are part of the local tourist industry, we have always brought with (us) increased medical attention, building schools, building clinics, (showing) the local communities that not only do they have nothing to fear, but they have everything to gain by a thriving cat population, (and that) because of the leopard, there will be socioeconomic opportunities for their children,” said Kaplan.
“If in its own way the Arabian Leopard Initiative is something that not only gives people national pride, but gives those who live in the same habitat as the leopard even greater opportunities for their children, then this is a huge win.

“So the success of the Arabian Leopard Initiative becomes a signal to the Kingdom, and to the rest of the world, that Saudi Arabia has been successful in restoring the landscape. For these reasons, I believe that AlUla is one of the most transformational initiatives in the preservation of cultural and environmental heritage for future generations.”
None of this would have been possible, he said, without “the passion and commitment” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Prince Badr; and Princess Reema bint Salman, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US.
“The revolution from above that has been implemented by the crown prince is the catalyst for all (the reforms that) followed, and the Arabian leopard is no exception,” said Kaplan.
“I have personal experience in engaging with the Crown Prince on the Arabian leopard and leopard conservation globally. He is truly committed not only to the Arabian leopard but also to advancing the cause of leopard conservation in other countries that are not necessarily playing catch-up like Saudi Arabia, but trying to stay ahead of the curve.
Regarding Prince Badr’s role, Kaplan said “everyone knows that (he is) the initiator of the Arabian leopard process. He is, in many respects, the father of the Arabian leopard program, for which I think he will go down in the history books.”
Kaplan also had nothing but praise of Princess Reema.

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to US, founded Catmosphere, a group dedicated to supporting big cat species worldwide. (AN file photo)


“Anyone who has come into contact with Princess Reema in Washington DC, or elsewhere, immediately is presented with the passion of what the Arabian leopard means for the Kingdom,” he said.
“It’s not simply because the Arabian leopard is, in my mind, to Saudi Arabia what the panda is to China, an instrument of soft power, it’s much more than that.
“The crown prince, Prince Badr and Princess Reema understand that the Arabian leopard is a symbol of national unity for Saudi Arabia. It is something that goes back thousands of years.”
The UN recognition of the animal’s importance will help boost the efforts of conservationists to save the leopard, Kaplan said.
“Being able to show the buy in of the international community allows us the freedom to show to environmental activists all over the world the significance of this initiative,” he added.
“It allows us to be able to evidence that the reintroduction of the Arabian leopard is real, that it has the full support of Saudi Arabia, that it is not some form of power exercise but it’s the product of passion.
“This in turn allows people such as myself on the international stage to be able to recruit the highest-quality experts to work with us in our field.”

Kaplan said the UN resolution will also aid the work of Saudi environmental and wildlife champions, including Catmosphere, a foundation established by Princess Reema to assist big-cat conservation efforts worldwide.

READ MORE: Saudi-led Catmosphere’s inaugural Catwalk raises awareness about wildlife conservation


“Catmosphere has the potential to be the most important cat-conservation awareness program ever undertaken, not simply in the Middle East, but globally, and that was originated by a Saudi, by Princess Reema,” he said.

“It’s an extraordinary story. The impact that it can have on cat conservation is very obvious but, at the same time, the impact that can have on our agenda, which is to get people to see the Arabian Leopard as being Saudi Arabia’s panda, as being a symbol of commitment to the best practices in wildlife conservation, this is absolutely enormous.”
“When you combine the work that Prince Badr is doing at the Royal Commission of AlUla with the work of Catmosphere, what you see is an organic, Saudi-generated initiative and campaign to save the Arabian leopard and, as the crown prince asked us to do, to be able to help countries around the world save their leopards, so that rather than playing catch-up, they’re getting ahead of the curve, and are not in the same situation.
“This is an act of generosity to the world, and it’s coming from Saudi Arabia.”

 

Saudi authorities seize 1.24m amphetamine pills in Madinah

Saudi authorities seize 1.24m amphetamine pills in Madinah
Updated 22 June 2023
SPA

  Seven people, including four Egyptian residents and three citizens, were arrested
SPA

RIYADH: Officials have seized 1,242,740 amphetamine pills that were hidden in a beehive consignment and a vehicle in Madinah.

Maj. Marwan Al-Hazimi, spokesperson at the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said the seizure was the result of two security operations.

He added that the operations targeting trafficking networks and drug smuggling were to protect the country’s security and its youth.

Al-Hazimi said that seven people, including four Egyptian residents and three citizens, had been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution. Preliminary legal measures had been taken against them.

Security authorities have urged residents to report information about suspected drug smuggling or the selling of narcotics by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom. The General Directorate of Narcotics Control can be contacted on 995 or via email. 
 

Saudi cities on the rise in Global Liveability Index

Saudi cities on the rise in Global Liveability Index
Updated 22 June 2023
SPA

  The index measures stability, culture and environment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh and Jeddah have risen on the Global Liveability Index in an annual report prepared by the Economist Group’s Economic Intelligence Unit.

The ranking of 140 cities was based on an assessment of stability, culture and environment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Riyadh improved by three places to 103rd in the index, while Jeddah advanced four places to 107th compared to 2022.

The government launched the Quality of Life Program to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It aims to improve lives by creating the necessary environment to develop and support new lifestyle options in the Kingdom.

The program seeks to take the Kingdom’s cities into the world’s top 100 on indexes by 2030, through improving the quality of life of citizens, residents, visitors, and tourists by providing new options that enhance participation in cultural, entertainment, and sports activities.
 

Global challenges affecting development of low-income countries, says Saudi finance minister

Global challenges affecting development of low-income countries, says Saudi finance minister
Updated 22 June 2023
SPA

SPA

VIENNA, Austria: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan attended the forum and ministerial meetings of the OPEC Fund for International Development on June 20 and 21 to discuss various global challenges facing developing nations.

During the forum in Vienna, participants focused on the current development landscape, financing, sustainable food systems, climate innovation for a sustainable future, and policies and partnerships that prioritize people and the planet.

Al-Jadaan said: “Multilateral development banks are one of the main ways to support sustainable development globally, by providing multilateral solutions to development issues. They evidently made extraordinary efforts to support low- and middle-income countries since 2020.”

 

 

German ambassador bids farewell

German ambassador bids farewell
Updated 22 June 2023
Lama Alhamawi

  Dieter Lamle: I was deeply impressed from the very first moment by the Saudi hospitality, this was really incredible
  The ambassador recalled the Saudi professors who spoke German with him on a visit to a university in Hofuf
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: German ambassador Dieter Lamle said he loved Saudi Arabia from the very beginning, as he bid farewell at the end of his two-year tenure.

The ambassador landed in the Kingdom on July 29, 2021, and the first thing he could remember from his arrival was the scorching summer sun.

“It was really the toughest time to arrive, and I remember people telling me ‘You must really love Saudi Arabia to arrive at the end of July’. And I did, I loved Saudi Arabia, since the beginning,” Lamle said.

The ambassador reflected on the warm welcomes he received from people in Saudi Arabia and members of the Foreign Ministry.

“There were a lot of surprising elements. I was deeply impressed from the very first moment by the Saudi hospitality, this was really incredible,” he said. 

“People didn’t know me and they invited me into their house. We had wonderful dinners together, and later in the stage they invited me to their farms, to their desert camps.”

“Here, people are willing to talk to you, willing to listen and this is until today the most exciting aspect of living here.” 

The ambassador highlighted the many places had visited, including Jeddah Dammam, Jazan, Alula, and Hofuf. He remembers the Saudi professors who spoke German with him on a visit to a university in Hofuf.

Lamle said Vision 2030 “is a very good project, very ambitious.” 

“Very good German companies like to include our knowledge and also our human expertise in the implementation of 2030,” he said. “It is the interest of Germany that Vision 2030 is a success.

“When I arrived two years ago the perception in Germany of Saudi Arabia was not good. 

“Because of a lack of knowledge, lack of information, lack of perception, and I said, ‘this I have to change.’ I have to make it clear to Germany that this country is changing. 

“We are witnesses of history (and a) national reform process that (is) really incredible and I can’t find it in any other country of the world.”

Lamle made efforts to increase the number of exchange of visits between the countries.

“The idea was to change the image. To tell my people to come, come watch. Look and see and this happened,” he said.

The ambassador highlighted the progress made in the last nine months, including the visit by Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, in Sept. 2022. 

He highlighted some of his most memorable events hosted in the embassy including cultural events that made the German residency known as a cultural hub for emerging talents.

“This residence was always an open house and it was also an open house for culture for cultural events, for young emerging artists where we gave the platform, they were playing music here, they were having an exhibition of paintings here just to give the platform to show themselves to gain experience,” he said.

One of these fondest memories in the embassy was hosting music for friends. The ambassador said that he didn’t invite professionals but rather asked his guests to play some of their instruments.

“The guests were not professionals but this was so nice and people started singing Arabic songs and this was really one of my favorite events,” he said.

“Cultural diplomacy is a soft diplomacy and is at least as important as the hard policy.”

The ambassador said he hoped to leave a legacy of better relations between governments and businesses.

In the near future, he said he wanted to see wider cooperation on climate policy and renewable energy, “the two biggest areas where we are going to work closely together.” 

His advice to his replacement is “be happy to be in Saudi Arabia and be happy with the Saudi hospitality.”

Lamle will become ambassador to Argentina in mid-August. The German embassy held a farewell reception on Thursday.

