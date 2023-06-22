Hira Cultural District is a beacon of knowledge for pilgrims

MAKKAH: Pilgrims eager to improve their cultural and religious knowledge are heading to the Hira Cultural District, near the Cave of Hira in the mountains of Makkah, to visit museums and exhibitions held in several languages.
The district is supervised by the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, and is considered a cultural landmark.
The project contributes to enriching the religious and cultural experiences of pilgrims and Makkah residents, one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The Visitor Center, Holy Qur’an Museum, Revelation Exhibition and the Trail to the Cave also aim to highlight the history of the mountain and the cave.
Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the Center for the History of Makkah, told Arab News that “this cultural district is a true reflection of the importance of the historical site, as the Revelation Exhibition is linked to the Cave of Hira, being its major inspiration.
“The exhibition showcases important and essential historical events, namely the revelation to the prophets, especially to Prophet Muhammad,” he said.
Al-Dahas said that the Revelation Exhibition offers a spiritual and cultural experience.
He said that the site where the first Qur’an verses were revealed is of great importance to Muslims.
“Therefore, the Holy Qur’an Museum was established, highlighting its maintenance aspects throughout the ages in a museum and exhibition-like style. It also comprises rare collections and manuscripts of the Holy Qur’an.”
The Cultural District’s content is not limited to adults, with one hall dedicated to children's entertainment and education. Visitors can also walk around Hira Park, and enjoy its cafes, restaurants, services and commercial facilities.
The Holy Qur’an Museum is considered the main component of the project. The museum introduces visitors to the holy book using a wide variety of techniques and Qur’anic manuscripts.
Restaurants and cafes also offer local and international dishes and beverages, while gift shops overlooking Hira Mountain sell souvenirs.
The Hira Center offers access to the Cave of Hira through a paved trail with guide signs and resting places.