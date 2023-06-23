You are here

  Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry
One deal will see an investment in drying, smoking, and salting fish in Third Industrial City in Jeddah (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chocolate, yogurt and fish production in Saudi Arabia will increase after investment deals worth SR232 million ($61.8 million) were signed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.

The organization, also known as MODON, has awarded seven contracts covering 99,400 sq. meters which will primarily benefit the Kingdom’s food and beverage sector.

In addition to this, MODON also sealed two more agreements to further facilitate financing solutions while supporting and enabling entrepreneurship during the first edition of the “Saudi Food 2023” exhibition.

These agreements fall in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and Saudi Vision 2023, aimed at achieving food security for the Kingdom and attracting investment projects worth $20 billion into the sector by 2035, according to Executive Vice President of Business Development at MODON Ali Al-Omeir, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Among the new investment deals is an agreement worth SR140 million for the production of milk and fresh yogurt on industrial land on an area of 27,400 sq. meters in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah.

Furthermore, an area of 25,027 sq. meters has been allocated in the Second Industrial City in Qassim for an investment of SR22 million for the manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sweets products.

Another SR10 million contract was sealed allocating 11,051 sq. meters in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah to localize the fish preservation industry and fish products, and a separate SR11.8 million deal was signed for an area of 7,400 sq. meters to preserve fish and fish products by drying, smoking, and salting.

There was also an agreement worth SR40 million to allocate an area of 16,500 sq. meters for the manufacture of food boxes, medicines, perfumes, dishes, among other things in Sudair City for Industry and Business.

Earlier this year, in February, on the sidelines of the Gulfood Exhibition 2023 in Dubai in the UAE, MODON signed agreements and memorandums of understanding to localize the food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia with investments up to SR1 billion.

It also revealed the increase of food factories to 1,171 factories with total areas of approximately 10 million sq. meters by the end of 2022.

Topics: Third Industrial City food and beverage Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON)

France’s Macron says leaders finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance

France’s Macron says leaders finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

France’s Macron says leaders finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance

France’s Macron says leaders finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

PARIS: Wealthy nations finalized an overdue climate finance pledge to developing countries worth $100 billion on Friday and created a fund for biodiversity and the protection of forests, France’s president said, according to Reuters.

Emmanuel Macron was speaking at a final panel of a summit in Paris where some 40 leaders, including two dozen from Africa, China’s prime minister and Brazil’s president had gathered to give impetus to a new global finance agenda.

Its objective is to boost crisis financing for low-income states and ease their debt burdens, reform post-war financial systems and free up funds to tackle climate change by getting top-level consensus on how to promote a number of initiatives struggling in bodies like the G20, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and UN.

The $100 billion falls far short of poor nations’ actual needs, but has become symbolic of wealthy countries’ failure to deliver promised climate funds. This has fueled mistrust in climate negotiations between countries attempting to boost CO2-cutting measures.

The World Bank said on Thursday it would ease financing for countries hit by natural disasters and the IMF announced it had hit its target of making $100 billion in special drawing rights available for vulnerable nations.

Of the $100 billion in SDRs to be rechannelled, Washington has yet to pass legislation to release its share, worth more than one fifth of the total. 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it was a priority for the Biden administration to get approval in Congress. 

Topics: New Global Financial Pact Summit Emmanuel Macron

Oil Updates - crude resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike

Oil Updates - crude resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates - crude resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike

Oil Updates - crude resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices fell for a second straight session and were headed for a weekly decline of more than 3 percent on Friday, as a higher-than-expected interest rate hike in Britain and warnings about looming rate rises in the US ignited concerns over demand, according to Reuters.

Brent futures slipped 51 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $69.09 at 3:40 a.m. Saudi time. 

“Recession fears mount again following central banks’ rate hikes and a hawkish Fed,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, adding that a stronger dollar was also weighing on prices.

An increase in the value of the dollar, which has risen 0.3 percent this week, can weigh on oil demand by making the fuel more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Both crude benchmarks had dropped about $3 in the previous session after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point, sparking fears of an economic slowdown denting fuel demand.

The market is now waiting for the release of Purchasing Managers Indexes from around the world on Friday for a view on manufacturing activity and demand trends.

In the US, crude stocks posted a surprise drawdown in the last week, helped by strong export demand and low imports, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. However, gasoline and distillate inventories rose.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would move interest rates at a “careful pace” from here as policymakers edge toward ending their historic round of monetary policy tightening.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. Fears of hikes by major central banks have clouded the fuel demand outlook for the rest of the year.

“Energy traders are worried that the Fed and friends might cripple economic growth in the second half of the year,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. 

Topics: oil updates crude

Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady

Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady

Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
  • MPC said international commodity prices were likely to continue declining
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) kept its key overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying commodity prices appear to be falling and economic growth is likely to recover in the fiscal year that begins next week.
As expected, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the lending rate steady at 19.25 percent and the deposit rate at 18.25 percent. Not one of 17 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday had forecast a change.
“Leading indicators for 2023 Q1 point toward a slowdown of real GDP growth,” the MPC statement said. “Real GDP growth is expected to slow down in fiscal year 2022/23 compared to the previous fiscal year, before recovering thereafter.”
The MPC said international commodity prices were likely to continue declining.
Headline inflation surged to an annual 32.7 percent in May, just short of an record high, from 30.6 percent in April. Month-on-month, inflation jumped to 2.7 percent from 1.7 percent in April.
Economic growth meanwhile eased to 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.4 percent in the third quarter, the MPC said.
“Leading indicators for 2023 Q1 point toward a slowdown of real GDP growth.”
Expectations of a rate increase were dampened after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi last week appeared to rule out any imminent devaluation of the currency, even though the pound has been trading at about 38 to the dollar on the black market compared with the official rate of 30.9 pounds.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, causing investors to withdraw billions of dollars from the Egyptian treasury market, the central bank has raised rates by a cumulative 1,000 basis points and allowed the currency to fall by half.

Topics: Egypt

World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations

World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations

World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations
  • New Global Financing Pact in Paris has seen calls for major reform of the nearly 80-year-old institutions
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: The head of the World Bank said Thursday that the lender planned to introduce a “pause” mechanism for debtor countries in the event of them being hit by a crisis.
Ajay Banga told a summit on financing the fight against climate change that the multilateral lender would adopt a new approach that “significantly expands the World Bank’s toolkit.”
The most important measure would be offering “a pause on debt repayments so countries can focus on what matters when a crisis hits and stop worrying about the bill that is going come,” he added.
The idea has been promoted by the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who has become a leading champion for low-income countries as well as fellow low-lying island nations.
She has sought to highlight how heavily indebted developing countries are unable to respond to natural disasters, as well as international crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic or inflation sparked by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Caribbean islands like hers are increasingly vulnerable to tropical storms which can devastate homes and property, as well as livelihoods linked to the vital tourism industry.
The World Bank, the sister organization of the International Monetary Fund, is a top public lender for countries to finance their infrastructure and other project.
The two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris has seen calls for major reform of the nearly 80-year-old institutions, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling them “not completely suited” to tackle current challenges.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries.”

Topics: World Bank

Strong fundamentals sees TASI achieve market capitalization of $2.9tn: S&P  

Strong fundamentals sees TASI achieve market capitalization of $2.9tn: S&P  
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

Strong fundamentals sees TASI achieve market capitalization of $2.9tn: S&P  

Strong fundamentals sees TASI achieve market capitalization of $2.9tn: S&P  
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The market capitalization of the Tadawul All Share Index surged to over $2.9 trillion in June, up from $420 million in 2015, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.  

The firm suggested that the increase indicates solid economic fundamentals and positive investor sentiment in Saudi Arabia.

Tadawul and the Capital Market Authority have launched several initiatives to expand the capital market in recent years as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 initiative. 

These included streamlining the listing process and making significant investments in market infrastructure. 

These institutions approved regulations to ease foreign investors’ access to Saudi capital markets and implemented policies to improve corporate governance standards and transparency.  

“Even if we were to exclude the contribution from the market capitalization of Saudi Aramco, market capitalization has almost doubled since then (2015),” said Dhruv Roy, credit analyst at S&P Global, in a statement. 

Saudi stocks gained international exposure in 2019 after being added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones, and other indices.  

By market capitalization and trading volume, Tadawul is the biggest stock market in the Middle East and North Africa region.   

The initial public offering of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. in 2019 was a significant event, and several other Saudi entities have entered the equity market since then.   

S&P Global Credit Analyst Timucin Engin stated: “Given the significant economic transformation expectations and funding needs associated with Vision 2030, we expect Saudi debt market evolution to potentially outpace that seen in some other developed markets.”  

“Government-related entities, major financial institutions, and key blue-chip corporates will initially lead the way,” he added.  

The report, titled “Saudi Arabia’s Debt Market: Ready For Takeoff,” suggested a robust and high-quality local debt market is essential for the economy to grow and change and support the funding requirements stemming from large Vision 2030 projects.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) S&P Global

