Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision

NEWCASTLE: Women’s football is rapidly growing in popularity across the world, nowhere more so than in the UK.
Following the England women’s team’s victory at the UEFA Women’s Euros last year, female participation in the beautiful game has gone through the roof in the sport’s founding nation. Until very recently, though, one area lagged behind the incredible progress made in cities like London, Liverpool and Manchester: Newcastle. But Newcastle United’s majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are doing their best to change all of that for the women who currently represent the club and for future generations of female football-playing Geordies.
History was made on Tyneside this week when it was announced that Newcastle United Women are now to be run as a full-time operation for the first time. The Lady Magpies have become the first female club in English football to become a full-time outfit while in the third tier of the football pyramid, the FA Women’s National League.
The move proves the lengths to which the PIF — along with joint minority shareholders PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media Ltd. — will go to ensure the club succeeds at all levels. Full-time football has arrived just one year after the women’s team became an official part of Newcastle United Football Club.
“The success of Newcastle United Women is an integral part of our sporting objectives and we are delighted to support the team’s progress by building a professional model around them,” said Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United’s sporting director, who is currently in Italy tying up a potentially record-breaking signing for the men’s team: Italy international and AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.
“Becky (Langley, head coach of the women’s team) and the players have shown incredible dedication, and turning full-time will enable them to fully concentrate on their careers and the next chapter of Newcastle United Women as fully supported professionals,” Ashworth continued.
The move follows the team’s promotion to the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division — the third tier of the national women’s pyramid — having won the Division One North title last season.
Darren Eales, Newcastle United CEO, said: “This is a historic moment for our Newcastle United family and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond. Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.
“I’d like to thank our owners for their incredible support and congratulate Su (Cumming, head of women’s football), Becky and all the players and staff for their achievements so far. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”
The switch will allow the club to recruit full-time players, potentially from higher up the pyramid, as well as to offer competitive salaries to players already at the club. The aim of the owners, and those involved with the Lady Magpies, is to reach the Women’s Super League.
Langley said: “This is a monumental moment for Newcastle United Women and the FA Women’s National League. We hope to be a leading light in the movement toward professionalism in the women’s game and to inspire women and girls who dream of pursuing a career in football.
“We have worked incredibly hard to get here and I’m so excited to work with the players as we help them to be the best athletes they can be.”