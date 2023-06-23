You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision

Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
Newcastle United Women have become the first female club in English football to become a full-time outfit while in the third tier of the football pyramid. (Twitter/@NUFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5d3ps

Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision

Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
  • Newcastle United Women are now to be run as a full-time operation for the first time
  • The Lady Magpies have become the first female club in English football to become a full-time outfit while in the third tier of the football pyramid
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Women’s football is rapidly growing in popularity across the world, nowhere more so than in the UK.

Following the England women’s team’s victory at the UEFA Women’s Euros last year, female participation in the beautiful game has gone through the roof in the sport’s founding nation. Until very recently, though, one area lagged behind the incredible progress made in cities like London, Liverpool and Manchester: Newcastle. But Newcastle United’s majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are doing their best to change all of that for the women who currently represent the club and for future generations of female football-playing Geordies.

History was made on Tyneside this week when it was announced that Newcastle United Women are now to be run as a full-time operation for the first time. The Lady Magpies have become the first female club in English football to become a full-time outfit while in the third tier of the football pyramid, the FA Women’s National League.

The move proves the lengths to which the PIF — along with joint minority shareholders PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media Ltd. — will go to ensure the club succeeds at all levels. Full-time football has arrived just one year after the women’s team became an official part of Newcastle United Football Club.

“The success of Newcastle United Women is an integral part of our sporting objectives and we are delighted to support the team’s progress by building a professional model around them,” said Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United’s sporting director, who is currently in Italy tying up a potentially record-breaking signing for the men’s team: Italy international and AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

“Becky (Langley, head coach of the women’s team) and the players have shown incredible dedication, and turning full-time will enable them to fully concentrate on their careers and the next chapter of Newcastle United Women as fully supported professionals,” Ashworth continued.

The move follows the team’s promotion to the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division — the third tier of the national women’s pyramid — having won the Division One North title last season.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United CEO, said: “This is a historic moment for our Newcastle United family and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond. Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.

“I’d like to thank our owners for their incredible support and congratulate Su (Cumming, head of women’s football), Becky and all the players and staff for their achievements so far. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

The switch will allow the club to recruit full-time players, potentially from higher up the pyramid, as well as to offer competitive salaries to players already at the club. The aim of the owners, and those involved with the Lady Magpies, is to reach the Women’s Super League.

Langley said: “This is a monumental moment for Newcastle United Women and the FA Women’s National League. We hope to be a leading light in the movement toward professionalism in the women’s game and to inspire women and girls who dream of pursuing a career in football.

“We have worked incredibly hard to get here and I’m so excited to work with the players as we help them to be the best athletes they can be.”

Topics: Newcastle United Newcastle United Women English football

Related

Saudi firm sponsors Newcastle United in $31.4m-a-year deal
Sport
Saudi firm sponsors Newcastle United in $31.4m-a-year deal
Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season
Business & Economy
Newcastle United extends noon.com sleeve partnership for 2023-24 season

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
Updated 24 June 2023
John Duerden

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
  • The 26-year-old Portuguese international bucks the trend of high-profile players moving to the Saudi Pro League in their twilight of their careers
Updated 24 June 2023
John Duerden

Ruben Neves has finally landed in Riyadh to finalize his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, and it is a move that seems to have attracted attention for one thing above all else: his age.

The Portuguese international is undoubtedly a massive talent in his own right but, in terms of profile, he is not quite in the same bracket as fellow Pro League players Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema. What he does have, though, is time on his side to reach that level.

Al-Nassr star Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad’s Benzema are highly decorated megastars of the game but, as we all know, they are in the twilight of their careers. Ronaldo is 38; an incredibly fit 38, certainly, but not even a specimen as fine as the Portuguese legend can play forever. Benzema, meanwhile, is 35.

This is only natural. When a league in a country outside of the traditional elite of world football — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — start to foster ambitions of attracting the best talent on the planet, the first to arrive are usually players in their 30s.

In the past, older stars were the ones more likely to come to this part of the world, perhaps because after successful careers in which they had won all there is to win, they were more open to new challenges and experiences.

The Saudi league has only just started to attract the attention of the rest of the world. It is going to take time for this global audience and players to become familiar with one another.

Yet there are signs that this might be happening relatively quickly, as the arrival of Neves at Al-Hilal shows. His is a different kind of signing, and not only because it is the first major deal for the club after they were banned from transfers during the past two windows.

It marks the arrival of a player who, at the age of only 26, is at the peak of his football powers, or approaching it.

The deal took a while to complete but was finally announced on Friday. Neves arrives from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League and had attracted the attention of a number of clubs across Europe. He was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, for example, but the Spanish champions were unable to come up with the funds to secure his signature. There was also reportedly interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, and for a few days it looked like Newcastle United, seeking to strengthen the squad for their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League, might step in.

All of this is understandable. The midfielder is a player whose best is yet to come. Therefore his signing is a statement by a team that not only want to get their domestic and continental titles back, but also to remind others that the Blues can flex their muscles in the international transfer market and can compete with the biggest clubs in the world.

“This doesn’t have the feel of MLS (Major League Soccer in the US) when that first came onto the scene, where it became almost like a retirement home for some of the best players,” former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told the UK media.

“Look at Neves at 26; they (Saudi teams) are targeting players of a younger age. This isn’t just a jolly at the end of your career. They are looking at players in their prime and taking players to their league when they are at the best of their ability, which will strengthen their league and strengthen their credibility — which they have to do.

“Saudi Arabia are serious. This is not something that’s going to go away quickly. This is not a flash in the pan. This is a country that are extremely serious with their love for sport and their investment in sport, and they are attracting some of the world’s best talent. You can see that with Benzema and Ronaldo, and Neves now the latest acquisition.”

Neves also adds some more Portuguese flavor to the league. There is already, of course, Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr in Riyadh, but Neves will also see an even more familiar face on at least two occasions next season: His former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Santo, who is now manager of Al-Ittihad.

Neves has been playing in England since 2017 and established himself as a firm favorite among fans of Wolves. They were resigned to him leaving, though they might find it a little less painful to at least see him in the blue of Al-Hilal rather than in red and lining up against them for Liverpool or Man United.

This is a significant signing, and not just for Al-Hilal. The Saudi league is showing the world that it is an attractive destination for highly talented players. Saudi clubs are now serious participants in the international transfer market and are capable of beating big European clubs in the battle to sign stars that still have their best years ahead of them. Neves is the first. There are sure to be more to come.
 

Topics: Reuben Neves Al-Hilal

Related

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan
Football
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to take on PSG during summer friendly in Japan
N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Football
N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

Newcastle chairman dreams of club being ‘number one’

Newcastle chairman dreams of club being ‘number one’
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

Newcastle chairman dreams of club being ‘number one’

Newcastle chairman dreams of club being ‘number one’
  • Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that after an incredibly successful season, the board now expects the club to be playing regularly at the very top level of European football
  • ‘We have the will and want to achieve the best positions we can. We have the right people … the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players,’ he said
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said on Friday he wants the Magpies to become the “number one” club, but made it clear that the ongoing development of the team will adhere to the sport’s financial fair-play rules.

During an interview published on the club’s social media, the Saudi Public Investment Fund supremo said the board of directors now expects the club to be playing at the very top level of European football on a regular basis, and will build a “squad of stars.”

Reflecting on the recently concluded season, the most successful at St. James’ Park for nearly two decades, Al-Rumayyan said: “It’s a great achievement to start with. So, did we expect to do that? Yes. I mean, we have the ingredients for success.

“You have a club that’s the only one in a city. I would say people who reside in Newcastle are fans of Newcastle. We have the will and want to achieve the best positions we can. We have the right people, and when I say the right people, I mean the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players. Because, remember, the players are one of the most important components. And to top it all we have a great fan base.

“If you have the right people and the right will, and then you have the right processes and funds, if you put it all together it’s a great recipe for success. That’s what we are achieving right now.”

Reaching the heights as “number one” club will require qualification for the Champions League each season, Al-Rumayyan said.

“It’s a huge priority of course,” he added. “But remember when we were 19th and in the relegation box, we still had the fans coming in and they were not so happy, right?

“Now the difference, at least, is we have, most of the time, happy fans, seeing what the players are doing and what the club is doing, which is really quite intriguing, is a big turnaround from being in the relegation box and this season is magic all over again, right?

“And this magic is coming from different components: the players, (manager) Eddie (Howe) and his team, the engagement from the board members, the engagement from the fans. All of these put together made us who we are today.”

Al-Rumayyan also recalled the first time he experienced the atmosphere at the club.

“I remember the first moment I walked into St James' Park,” he said. “It was one magical, electrical moment for me.

“It was not the first time I have stepped into a football stadium. I have been to many other world sports, the Super Bowl and what have you. What I felt, and I am not saying it because I am the chairman, what I felt when I walked in, it’s just magical.”

Topics: Newcastle United Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Related

Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
Football
Newcastle United Women make English football history as Saudi owners PIF take landmark decision
Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals
Football
Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals

Celta Vigo appoint ‘formidable’ coach Rafa Benitez

Celta Vigo appoint ‘formidable’ coach Rafa Benitez
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

Celta Vigo appoint ‘formidable’ coach Rafa Benitez

Celta Vigo appoint ‘formidable’ coach Rafa Benitez
  • The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June
  • Celta said they have reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July
Updated 23 June 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Rafa Benitez will coach Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Spanish side said Friday.
The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June by mutual consent after helping the team survive relegation from La Liga.
Celta, celebrating their centenary in the upcoming season, said they have reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July.
“The centenary season, an unforgettable and unique event for Celta fans, looks set to have a formidable leader in the dugout,” said the Galician team in a statement.
“Celta have reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benitez for the Madrid-born coach to lead the team in this special year and two more seasons.”
Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool and La Liga twice with Valencia, last coached Everton before he was sacked in January 2022.
The Spanish coach has also worked in Italy, with Inter Milan and Napoli and in the Chinese Super League.

Topics: Celta Vigo Rafa Benitez

Related

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter
Sport
Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter
Man Utd faces Celta Vigo in Europa semis
Sport
Man Utd faces Celta Vigo in Europa semis

US picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

US picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

US picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

US picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
  • Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup
  • The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

GENEVA: The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.
Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.
The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.
The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host Friday during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.
FIFA praised “the United States’ position as a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximize synergies with the delivery” of the 2026 tournament.
The Seattle Sounders also are in the lineup for the Club World Cup as the 2022 champion of North American soccer region CONCACAF. The Americans should get another entry as the host nation.
Storied European teams have visited the United States for preseason friendly games for years but the expanded club tournament will give fans a rare chance to see 12 of them play competitive games.
FIFA said in March the basic qualification path for clubs was to win a continental championship in any of the four years from 2021 to 2024 in the five main confederations: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.
Europe with 12 teams and South America with six are the only continents with more than four entries. Extra places should be awarded according to team rankings by results a four-year span in continental competitions.
The current seven-team Club World Cup for continental champions played every season creates little broad appeal and FIFA has long wanted to stage a full-sized tournament every four years.
This expanded version in 2025 is a huge commercial opportunity for FIFA to try new broadcasting models and sign new sponsors, funding hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money for the clubs.
The influential European Club Association said in March it hoped for talks with FIFA on how to manage the commercial rights.
The format for a Club World Cup lasting about three weeks has yet to be decided. One option is guaranteeing the 32 teams at least three games each playing in eight groups of four. The eight group winners could then advance to the quarterfinals. That would create a tournament of 56 games if a third-place game was included.
The current annual Club World Cup format will continue with a final edition scheduled for December in Saudi Arabia.
Reviving the Club World Cup was a priority for FIFA president Gianni Infantino on being elected in 2016, but his first project plan was blocked. A Saudi-linked $25 billion deal with Japanese technology investor SoftBank provoked anger from European soccer officials who saw it as secretive and an overreach by FIFA.
FIFA got agreement in 2019 for a 24-team event to launch in June 2021 in China, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before commercial details had been confirmed.
FIFA came back with a fresh Club World Cup plan after the Super League project led by an elite group of clubs quickly failed in April 2021 while causing intense turmoil for European soccer body UEFA.
Other teams already qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup are: Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Monterrey (Mexico), Leon (Mexico), Al-Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) and Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia).

Topics: US FIFA Club World Cup real madrid Manchester city

Related

Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Saudi Sport
Al-Hilal set for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Analysis FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era
Saudi Sport
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club

Red Sea Global signs sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Tourism developer Red Sea Global on Thursday said it has signed a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli Football Club.

RSG is the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations Amaala and The Red Sea, a statement from the company said.

With RSG becoming a Platinum Sponsor of the club’s first team, this means the company’s logo will be displayed on the players’ jerseys during all local and global competitions.

FASTFACTS

RSG is developer of tourism spots Amaala and The Red Sea.

Logo on jerseys of players for all local, international games.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer and spokesperson for RSG, and Tariq Khalifa, CEO of Al-Ahli FC Investment Co. A number of senior executives from RSG and members of the club’s board of directors were also in attendance.

“This sponsorship stems from the sense of social responsibility adopted by RSG, and our interest in promoting various initiatives in relation to sports,” Darwish said.

RSG will be an active partner in shaping the present and future of Saudi Arabia, by enhancing the sustainability of the sports sector, he added.

Topics: football

Related

Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform
Football
Saudi Arabian Football Federation, CIES Football Observatory launch online research platform

follow us

Latest updates

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
What We Are Reading Today: By All Means Available
Photo/Supplied
No, Macron did not speak to the Saudi crown prince in Arabic — it was our photographer
No, Macron did not speak to the Saudi crown prince in Arabic — it was our photographer
Newcastle chairman dreams of club being ‘number one’
Newcastle chairman dreams of club being ‘number one’
Titanic sub firm’s late CEO ‘was committed to safety’
Pilot Randy Holt with Stockton Rush, CEO and co-founder of OceanGate. (File/AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.