Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow
Yousif Mahmoud, director general of BIAS, and Craig Spyhalski, international air and show trade lead at Lockheed Martin. (Farnborough International)
Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow
  • The event, which will take place from Nov. 13 to 15 at Sakhir Airbase, will harness global expertise to provide crucial thought leadership and insight, organizers said
  • ‘A relationship spanning decades, Bahrain was the first country in the region to adopt Lockheed Martin’s F-16 aircraft, for the Royal Bahraini Air Force,’ they added
LONDON: Lockheed Martin on Friday announced its participation in and sponsorship of the Bahrain International Airshow 2024. The company will have a stand in the exhibition hall and a dedicated chalet at the event.

“A relationship spanning decades, Bahrain was the first country in the region to adopt Lockheed Martin’s F-16 aircraft, for the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and in early 2023 became the first country in the world to receive delivery of the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet from the manufacturer,” UK-based airshow consultancy Farnborough International said.

The contract was signed at the Paris Air Show by Yousif Mahmoud, the director-general of the Bahrain International Airshow, and Craig Spyhalski, international air and show trade lead at Lockheed Martin. Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication Mohammed Al-Kaabi was also present

The airshow, which will take place from Nov. 13 to 15 at Sakhir Airbase in Bahrain, is organized by the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Air Force, in association with Farnborough International.

It is designed to reflect the demands of the aerospace and defense industry and will harness global expertise to provide crucial thought leadership and insight, Farnborough International said.

“Now in its seventh year, BIAS has cemented itself as a must-attend biennial event in the aerospace and defense industry, renowned for bringing the best and brightest of the aerospace industry in an intimate platform to do business,” the organization added.

The airshow is held under the patronage of Bahrain’s King Hamad, and under the supervision of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad, the personal representative of the king and the chairman of the event’s Supreme Organizing Committee.

