MAKKAH: Princess Sama bint Faisal bin Abdullah, chairwoman of the Saudi Girl Scout Committee, said on Saturday that the girls participating in serving the Hajj pilgrims this year have a “passion and enthusiasm to serve their country” by providing quality services, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
She said that the girl scouts also provide their “great services” at King Faisal Hospital in Makkah by assisting patients and visitors and guiding them inside the hospital, in addition to their role in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah by guiding pilgrims and distributing guidance maps.
Speaking during a tour to follow up on their work, Princess Sama said: “The girl scouts have received intensive training during the last period to deal with all the conditions that qualify them to serve the pilgrims to the fullest.”
She added that the participation of Saudi girl scouts this year has witnessed an increase in the number of volunteers, and looks forward to expanding participation in greater numbers in the coming years with the relevant sectors.
The public service camps of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association this year included the participation of 150 girls from the Saudi Girl Scouts Committee, who volunteered in servicing pilgrims at King Faisal Hospital in Makkah, and in guiding pilgrims in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Saudi girl scouts to increase Hajj participation in coming years: Princess Sama bint Faisal
https://arab.news/cqn5v
Saudi girl scouts to increase Hajj participation in coming years: Princess Sama bint Faisal
MAKKAH: Princess Sama bint Faisal bin Abdullah, chairwoman of the Saudi Girl Scout Committee, said on Saturday that the girls participating in serving the Hajj pilgrims this year have a “passion and enthusiasm to serve their country” by providing quality services, the Saudi Press Agency reported.