Saudi girl scouts to increase Hajj participation in coming years: Princess Sama bint Faisal

Saudi Arabia embraces technology to deliver safe, effective Hajj experience to pilgrims

JEDDAH: The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi issued a statement to the Saudi Press Agency recently about the Kingdom’s use of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence during this year’s Hajj.

Al-Ghamdi said: “These efforts are based on the SDAIA’s role as a national reference in all aspects of data and artificial intelligence to ensure that the country becomes a leader in data-based economies and artificial intelligence.”

The Ministry of Health transported pilgrims receiving medical care in Madinah to Jabal Al-rahma Hospital in Arafat on Saturday.

He added that the authority strives every year to ensure the “digital empowerment of government entities working in (support of) Hajj” and to support them in carrying out their duties.

The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has significantly increased its efforts during this year’s Hajj season, it announced, with a particular focus on providing guidance and education to visitors in multiple languages.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is resorting to AI to facilitate Pilgrims’ procedures for entering the Kingdom and performing Hajj. (SPA)

Over 30 interpreters proficient in a number of languages have been employed to educate and assist pilgrims. The interpreters will be available on site, but also via the internet or the telephone. Saudi authorities have also used multilingual signage to guide pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance in Makkah, represented by the General Secretariat of the Guests for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj Pilgrimage and Umrah, announced the arrival of the first group of Palestinian pilgrims taking part in this year’s program on Saturday, following King Salman’s directive that Saudi Arabia will host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims. The group consisted of 329 individuals from families of martyrs, injured individuals, and prisoners.

Meanwhile, a medical convoy organized by the Ministry of Health has transported pilgrims who were receiving medical care in Madinah to Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat, where they will continue their treatment in the lead up to Hajj.

In addition, four ambulances have been stationed on the Hijrah road between Madinah and Makkah, along with medical equipment and personnel.