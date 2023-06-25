Saudi chief of general staff reviews preparations of armed forces units participating in Hajj season

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, reviewed the preparations of the Armed Forces units participating in the Hajj season, to ensure their readiness to serve the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Al-Ruwaili’s inspection tour, which comes under the directives of Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, is part of the continuing efforts and plans of all government agencies and departments to supervise the safety and service of pilgrims.
Al-Ruwaili, who was accompanied by Assistant Defense Minister for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari, began his tour by inspecting the air force detachment at Makkah Private Airport.
He was received by Maj. Gen. Khalid bin Saeed Al-Shibh, commander of the armed forces units participating in the Hajj mission, and a number of officers, and was briefed on the detachment and tasks assigned to it.
Al-Ruwaili then visited the units participating in the pilgrimage mission in Quwat Al-Wajji field in Al-Moghmas, and was briefed on the progress of work, tasks and security plans assigned to them.
He also visited the field hospital in Arafat, and was briefed on its medical supplies and equipment.
He met medical and health personnel, and reviewed preparations that guarantee pilgrims would be able to perform their rituals according to the highest health and safety levels.
Al-Ruwaili was briefed on preparations and equipment related to religious activities provided by the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces.
He concluded his tour by visiting the headquarters of the armed forces units participating in the Hajj season, and listened to a briefing about the services provided to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque.