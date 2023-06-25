Saudi chief of general staff reviews preparations of armed forces units participating in Hajj season

You are here

Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff, acknowledges the honor guard on his arrival in Makkah on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

  Al-Ruwaili was briefed on preparations and equipment related to religious activities provided by the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, reviewed the preparations of the Armed Forces units participating in the Hajj season, to ensure their readiness to serve the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Al-Ruwaili’s inspection tour, which comes under the directives of Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, is part of the continuing efforts and plans of all government agencies and departments to supervise the safety and service of pilgrims.
Al-Ruwaili, who was accompanied by Assistant Defense Minister for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari, began his tour by inspecting the air force detachment at Makkah Private Airport. 
He was received by Maj. Gen. Khalid bin Saeed Al-Shibh, commander of the armed forces units participating in the Hajj mission, and a number of officers, and was briefed on the detachment and tasks assigned to it.
Al-Ruwaili then visited the units participating in the pilgrimage mission in Quwat Al-Wajji field in Al-Moghmas, and was briefed on the progress of work, tasks and security plans assigned to them.
He also visited the field hospital in Arafat, and was briefed on its medical supplies and equipment. 
He met medical and health personnel, and reviewed preparations that guarantee pilgrims would be able to perform their rituals according to the highest health and safety levels.
Al-Ruwaili was briefed on preparations and equipment related to religious activities provided by the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces.
He concluded his tour by visiting the headquarters of the armed forces units participating in the Hajj season, and listened to a briefing about the services provided to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque.

Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia announced that 1,626,500 pilgrims have arrived through all the Kingdom’s air, land, and sea ports to take part in this year’s Hajj season up to Friday, the General Directorate of Passports said on Saturday.
The authority said that the number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom through airports reached 1,559,053, including 240,137 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative.
It added that 60,617 pilgrims arrived through land ports, while 6,830 pilgrims arrived through seaports.
The Passports Directorate emphasized its commitment to leveraging all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for pilgrims.
This included equipping its platforms at international air, land, and sea ports with the latest technological devices, operated by qualified human cadres proficient in different languages.

Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

MAKKAH: Princess Sama bint Faisal bin Abdullah, chairwoman of the Saudi Girl Scout Committee, said on Saturday that the girls participating in serving the Hajj pilgrims this year have a “passion and enthusiasm to serve their country” by providing quality services, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
She said that the girl scouts also provide their “great services” at King Faisal Hospital in Makkah by assisting patients and visitors and guiding them inside the hospital, in addition to their role in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah by guiding pilgrims and distributing guidance maps.
Speaking during a tour to follow up on their work, Princess Sama said: “The girl scouts have received intensive training during the last period to deal with all the conditions that qualify them to serve the pilgrims to the fullest.”
She added that the participation of Saudi girl scouts this year has witnessed an increase in the number of volunteers, and looks forward to expanding participation in greater numbers in the coming years with the relevant sectors.
The public service camps of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association this year included the participation of 150 girls from the Saudi Girl Scouts Committee, who volunteered in servicing pilgrims at King Faisal Hospital in Makkah, and in guiding pilgrims in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

  As pilgrims arrive from all over the world, final preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage are in full swing
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi issued a statement to the Saudi Press Agency recently about the Kingdom’s use of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence during this year’s Hajj.

Al-Ghamdi said: “These efforts are based on the SDAIA’s role as a national reference in all aspects of data and artificial intelligence to ensure that the country becomes a leader in data-based economies and artificial intelligence.”

The Ministry of Health transported pilgrims receiving medical care in Madinah to Jabal Al-rahma Hospital in Arafat on Saturday.

He added that the authority strives every year to ensure the “digital empowerment of government entities working in (support of) Hajj” and to support them in carrying out their duties.

The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has significantly increased its efforts during this year’s Hajj season, it announced, with a particular focus on providing guidance and education to visitors in multiple languages.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is resorting to AI to facilitate Pilgrims’ procedures for entering the Kingdom and performing Hajj. (SPA)

Over 30 interpreters proficient in a number of languages have been employed to educate and assist pilgrims. The interpreters will be available on site, but also via the internet or the telephone. Saudi authorities have also used multilingual signage to guide pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.

FASTFACTS

• The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has employed over 30 interpreters to educate and assist pilgrims.

• The interpreters will be available on site, but also via the internet or the telephone.

• Saudi authorities have also used multilingual signage to guide pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance in Makkah, represented by the General Secretariat of the Guests for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj Pilgrimage and Umrah, announced the arrival of the first group of Palestinian pilgrims taking part in this year’s program on Saturday, following King Salman’s directive that Saudi Arabia will host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims. The group consisted of 329 individuals from families of martyrs, injured individuals, and prisoners.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is resorting to AI to facilitate Pilgrims’ procedures for entering the Kingdom and performing Hajj. (SPA)

Meanwhile, a medical convoy organized by the Ministry of Health has transported pilgrims who were receiving medical care in Madinah to Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat, where they will continue their treatment in the lead up to Hajj.

In addition, four ambulances have been stationed on the Hijrah road between Madinah and Makkah, along with medical equipment and personnel.

 

Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurates dialysis center in Madinah. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurates dialysis center in Madinah. (Supplied)
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurates dialysis center in Madinah. (Supplied)
  Prince Faisal also opened a mobile X-ray clinic to help speed up the process of diagnosis
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Saturday inaugurated Hayat, a dialysis endowment with an operational capacity of 500 beneficiaries per month over 55 consulting units and clinics.

The ceremony was held during Prince Faisal’s visit to the Hayat Charitable Association in Madinah.

The endowment forms part of the association’s projects and aims to provide treatment services and medical care for patients suffering from kidney failure.

The association’s services include dialysis sessions, periodic tests, pharmaceutical services, and the provision of social care and specialized medical consultations.

Prince Faisal also opened a mobile X-ray clinic to help speed up the process of diagnosis.

Dr. Abdul Hamid bin Mohammed Ali Shahat, chairman of the board of directors at the association, said that “the endowment is designed to serve Madinah patients suffering from kidney failure.”

He praised Prince Faisal for his visit and expressed his gratitude to the governor and his deputy for supporting charity work in the province.

 

 

Bangladeshi pilgrims assisted by Saudi immigration officials at Dhaka airport. (SPA)
Bangladeshi pilgrims assisted by Saudi immigration officials at Dhaka airport. (SPA)
Updated 25 June 2023

Bangladeshi pilgrims assisted by Saudi immigration officials at Dhaka airport. (SPA)
  • More than 122,000 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj rituals this year
  • Pilgrims praise hospitality of Saudi immigration authorities
Updated 25 June 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has completed its special Hajj flight operations with the last batch of pilgrims leaving Dhaka on Saturday to join tens of thousands of others who have already arrived in the Kingdom.

Bangladeshis will be among 2 million Muslims arriving in Makkah and Madinah for the biggest Hajj pilgrimage in years. The number of pilgrims is expected to be at least double the number last year, when travel restrictions were still in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports shows that over 1.6 million people have already arrived from abroad to perform Hajj rituals next week. Among them, nearly 240,000 traveled under the Makkah Route initiative — a flagship program launched by the Kingdom in 2019.

Makkah Route allows pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.

Bangladesh is among seven Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire — where Saudi Arabia opened the program.

NUMBER

1.6m

Data from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports shows that over 1.6 million people have already arrived from abroad to perform Hajj rituals next week.

“The Makkah Route initiative made the pilgrims’ journey very smooth,” Kazi Mohammed Murad Alam, head of IT operations at the Hajj Office in Dhaka, told Arab News.

“With the departure of today’s last flight from Dhaka, a total of 122,558 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform the holy Hajj this year … Everything went fine at our end in terms of Hajj flights, visas, etc.”

All the pilgrims departing from Dhaka have been assisted by Saudi immigration officials since the beginning of Hajj flights in late May.

“The Kingdom’s authorities are working round the clock to facilitate processes for the pilgrims. It’s a mammoth task,” Alam said.

“We are really grateful to the Kingdom’s authorities for managing these Hajj operations smoothly.”

Mahbubul Alam, a 64-year-old pilgrim leaving Dhaka on Saturday, said the immigration process took him only one minute.

“This helped me a lot to concentrate on the Hajj rituals. Performing all the Hajj rituals requires good health and a sound mind,” he told Arab News, as he waited to board his flight.

“After completing pre-immigration, I felt a kind of peace in my soul. I hope Allah will grant my prayers on this journey.”

For Rokeya Begum, 53, a pilgrim from the southern Khulna district who was flying with her husband, the journey will also be the first time she travels outside Bangladesh.

“At the airport, everything seems very calm and quiet. It’s an environment full of serenity. Saudi immigration officials working here are very cordial and helpful. All of them are treating us like very distinguished guests,” she said.

“I hope everything will be fine after landing in the Kingdom also. I will pray for the well-being of my family, friends, and countrymen, and also the people of Saudi Arabia who are hosting Muslims from around the world as they fulfill one of the obligations of Islam.”

 

