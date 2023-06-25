6 talking points from Victor Wembanyama’s draft by San Antonio 

PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan outlines bold Newcastle United future, title challenge

NEWCASTLE: Public Investment Fund chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan believes Newcastle United have all the Premier League tools to jump from fourth to first and end their long wait for a top-flight title.

The Magpies have never won the Premier League, which was established in 1992, but have won the English top-flight title on four occasions, with the last of that quartet of table-topping seasons being way back in 1927.

Newcastle’s last domestic trophy was in 1955 — the FA Cup — while their last major trophy was in 1969.

But Al-Rumayyan, the Magpies’ non-executive chairman and PIF’s representative on the English club’s board, thinks the club now has all the ingredients to end their long wait for silverware.

And while many believe it will take Newcastle time to further climb the Premier League table, he does not. In fact, he thinks progress so far, and developments behind the scenes, should give everyone at the club confidence that they can make the leap to title challengers in the not-too-distant future.

He said: “The more revenue you will have, the more players we will have ready, (quality) in all 11 positions and (a) 25-man squad. The Champions League increases revenue and the sponsorships are improving. Put all of this together (and) we should have an aspiration to be No. 1.

“You must remember we were 19th in the league and in relegation (difficulties). Back then we still had the fans coming, they were not so happy. Now the difference is, we have happy fans now, most of the time.

“Seeing what the players are doing, what the club is doing, to have a big turnaround from relegation threats in 2021, to this season — it is magic all over again, right?

“This magic is coming from different components: the players, Eddie (Howe) and his team, Darren (Eales), the engagement from the board members, the engagement from the fans. All of these put together made us what we are today. I am happy with the results.”

In a wide-ranging interview, done via the football club — requests for owner and board member interviews outside of club channels, including by Arab News, have been knocked back — Al-Rumayyan also reflected on what was a remarkable 2022-23 season, in which the club surprised many by reaching their first major final since 1999 and gained Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Below is a full transcript of the interview with nufc.co.uk’s Dan King.

Q: “Your excellency, you’ve had a fantastic first full season at Newcastle United, first cup final in 24 years and qualifying for the Champions League. Did you expect to achieve either of those things quite so quickly?”

Al-Rumayyan: “It is quite the achievement. Did we expect to do that? Yes. I mean, we have the ingredients for success. You have a club that is the only one in the city, Newcastle. I would say most of the people who reside in Newcastle are all fans of Newcastle. We have the will, we want to achieve the best positions that we can.

“You have the right people, and when I say the right people, I mean the management, the technical director, the manager and the right players. Remember, the players are one of the most important components. And to top it all we have a great fanbase. If you have the right people and the will, and the right funds, if you put all this together it is a great recipe for success — and that is what we are achieving right now.”

Q: “You mention the supporters, and we speak here at St. James’ Park. You have been to a number of games here in your tenure, how have you found it?”

Al-Rumayyan: “I remember the first time I walked into St. James’ Park, it was one magical, electrical moment for me. And it is not the first time for me to step into a stadium — I have been to many World Cups, many other sporting events, the Super Bowl, what have you ... And I am not saying this just because I am the chairman, I feel that when I walked in it was just magical.”

Q: “One of the reasons why people want to come and watch this team now is because it is performing so well. Getting into the top four, how important was that for the club?”

Al-Rumayyan: “It is huge, it is a priority, of course. But you must remember we were 19th in the league and in relegation (difficulties). Back then we still had the fans coming, they were not so happy. Now the difference is, we have happy fans now, most of the time. Seeing what the players are doing, what the club is doing, to have a big turnaround from relegation threats in 2021, to this season — it is magic all over again, right? This magic, as I said, is coming from different components: the players, Eddie (Howe) and his team, Darren (Eales), the engagement from the board members, the engagement from the fans.

“All of these put together made us what we are today. I am happy with the results. Finishing in the top four sees the revenues increasing, right? Remember, you have to work within the Financial Fair Play regime and framework. The more revenue you will have, the more players we will have ready, (quality) in all 11 positions and (a) 25-man squad. The Champions League increases revenue and the sponsorships are improving. Put all of this together we should have an aspiration to be No. 1.”

Q: “Looking back over the last 12 months, what have you got to say to Newcastle United fans?”

Al-Rumayyan: “I would say we have one of the best fanbases in the EPL (English Premier League) and potentially the world. I consider myself a fan, not only chairman, and the owners’ representative on the board. Waving the flags, I love them. I did it once or twice. I felt so proud. You feel you are part of a bigger thing, and this thing has to be a better thing than you are. This is the whole idea. We need to belong to something bigger than us that can bring a lot of emotional happiness to our lives. That is part of the magic of football.”

Q: “How much are you enjoying it?”

Al-Rumayyan: “I love it. I wish that I could attend all matches, but I would like to thank the supporters, the fans, the community for all the support, and making me feel welcome. Thank you all very, very, very much.”