Sanford, Florida: Perfect Game, the world’s largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, Thursday announced the launch of its new Country Partner Program, an initiative designed to expand Perfect Game’s international presence while creating new opportunities for aspiring athletes around the world.

Through the Country Partner Program, select organizations will become the exclusive Perfect Game partner within their respective countries through annual licensing agreements.

Each Country Partner will be responsible for managing local operations and growing the Perfect Game platform in its market, with an emphasis on building strong relationships with local baseball and softball organizations, teams, coaches, players and other key stakeholders.

Perfect Game will, in turn, provide global marketing, PR and social media support, DiamondKast streaming and scouting analytics, PG Player Profiles for all international players, and global brand, sponsorship, and media oversight.

PG will also provide instructional training for all Country Partners to ensure a consistent, high-quality of execution around the world.

The program is designed to create a connected international pathway within the Perfect Game ecosystem, beginning with regional events and opportunities for players to compete locally before advancing to national showcases and, ultimately, an international flagship tournament featuring top talent from around the world. The new program will also give international players the opportunity to be scouted and recruited by U.S. colleges, universities and professional teams, all of which use Perfect Game’s scouting platform within their player evaluation process.

“There are more than 500 million baseball fans and 65 million baseball and softball participants around the world,” said Kash Shaikh, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of International at Perfect Game.

But there’s never been a unified international platform for competitive baseball and softball players to get scouted and recruited by the best schools, programs and leagues in the world.

By extending Perfect Game’s best-in-class events, media, data, and scouting platform across the world, now there is. We will create more opportunities for more kids in more countries around the world.”

Shaikh joined Perfect Game in April as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of International after spending the last four years building Baseball United, the first professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia.

As part of that work, Shaikh worked with dozens of baseball federations and event operators across five continents, many of which will be involved in PG’s global expansion.