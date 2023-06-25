You are here

Farmers market pops up at Hayy Jameel to spread sustainability message 

The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. (Supplied)
The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks.
  • Director of Art Jameel said the market nourished the Jeddah community while encouraging individuals to positively impact the environment.
JEDDAH: The farmers market at Hayy Jameel, which took place from June 22-23 and boasted more than 16 vendors, was organized by Art Jameel and Azka Foods in Jeddah.

The market offered an array of activities such as film screenings, workshops by Aysh Academy, cookery classes, and talks. A day trip to a farm in Al-Hada, Taif — specializing in berries and seasonal fruits — provided a highlight, giving visitors the chance to gain a deeper understanding and first-hand experience of local food sources.

Antonia Carver, the director of Art Jameel, said that the market nourished the Jeddah community while encouraging individuals to make conscious choices to positively impact the environment and transform everyday life.

The main aim of the event was to inspire those attending to establish connections with local producers, chefs, and entrepreneurs who share their passion for sustainability, local growth, and the reduction of waste.

Ahmad Zaki Kamel, the founder of Azka Foods, said: “We started our collaboration with Hayy Jameel last year and hope to continue having regular markets in the future to provide an opportunity for partnering local farms and producers to engage with the community.”

He said the objective was to spread awareness of healthy food grown and cultivated locally and in a sustainable way to help make it an essential part of healthy living.

Al-Zahraa Al-Maddah, marketing executive at Mishkat Agritech Farms, said: “We grow nutritionally dense and long-lasting vegetables and fruit indoors all year round using a proprietary hydroponics system which uses up to 95 percent less water, and zero pesticides.

“Our participation in the farmers market is to not only educate people on healthy and organic eating, but also to acknowledge our dedicated farmers who are producing and delivering fresh food from seed to table. We want to help people understand the values behind each product we are selling.”

Fahad Al-Raddadi, another of the participating vendors and CEO and co-founder of Naqwat Al-Nanaa, said: “We aim to organize the farmers market more often and have the farmers scale up their production so they can meet their consumers’ needs.

“If we offer them the opportunity to sell vegetables on certain days and in certain locations, this will encourage the farmers and motivate them to grow organic vegetables in abundance.”

Saeed Badghaish, the founder of Bee Ways, said: “Our honeycomb wax is used for products that offer an effective cosmetic solution for skin nourishment, and can be used for other household products as well.

“Through this market we are educating people on the benefits of beeswax.”

Fatimah Mohammed, who was visiting the event for the first time, said: “I enjoyed buying and learning about the organic vegetables and meat directly from the vendors.

“Everything was fresh and delicious, at very reasonable prices. The atmosphere was wonderful and I hope we have frequent farmers markets in the city.”

NEOM-supported Saudi shortlisted for Yugo BAFTA Student Award in gaming category

NEOM-supported Saudi shortlisted for Yugo BAFTA Student Award in gaming category
  • Yugo BAFTA Student Awards is an annual event celebrating the works of young, highly skilled and creative storytellers from around the world
LONDON: A Saudi student has become the first to receive a Yugo BAFTA Student Award nomination in Los Angeles for her submission in the gaming category.

Rafif Kalantan, who was supported by NEOM to attend the National Film and Television School, had her work reviewed by a panel of 140 BAFTA members, who selected titles to progress to the next round of the program.

The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards is an annual event celebrating the works of young, highly skilled and creative storytellers from around the world.

Kalantan’s entry, “Eros Xavier’s Love Solutions,” was the culmination of an intensive two-year program of training across several skill sets including directing, composing, location sound recording, games design and visual effects.

“Eros Xavier’s Love Solutions” is a 2.5D narrative-driven puzzle-like game in which gamers play as Eros, a retired cupid who breaks couples apart instead of bringing them together by manipulating objects in their home.

This year’s Yugo BAFTA Student Awards welcomed 754 submissions from 103 schools across 30 countries, including Argentina, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE.

Jon Wardle, director at NFTS, said: “Rafif’s talent and dedication, supported by NEOM, has led to this well-deserved recognition.

“‘Eros Xavier’s Love Solutions’ showcases Rafif’s creative storytelling in the gaming category and we are proud to have played a part in her journey, as we continue to nurture up-and-coming talent and shape the future of an increasingly diverse and dynamic games industry.

“Rafif’s success serves as an inspiration to aspiring games creators everywhere.”

Wayne Borg, managing director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at NEOM, said: “NEOM is thrilled to see Rafif Kalantan’s incredible talent recognized by such a prestigious organization as BAFTA for her excellence in games.

“Saudi Arabia’s gaming market has exploded in recent years and continues to evolve and expand, fueled by young and innovative gamers like Rafif.

“Establishing dedicated NEOM programs with the National Film and Television School is crucial in supporting our young talent pool of creatives, paving a career path, and setting a precedent for aspiring filmmakers and gamers as we strive to become an elite global media hub.”

NEOM’s ongoing training programs and mentor schemes nurture and develop new and emerging local talent wishing to pursue a career in the screen sector, championing and strengthening its cultural, social, and economic impact.

National anti-corruption commission makes series of arrests

National anti-corruption commission makes series of arrests
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Anti-corruption Commission has made a series of arrests, it was announced on Sunday.

Of those detained, six were working with government hospitals who seized medicines not intended for sale, sold them to people in the Kingdom and smuggled some of them abroad. The medicine had an estimated value of SAR1 million.

Another resident was detained for obtaining SAR28,000 in exchange for installing two electricity meters for two properties in one of the governorates without registering data in the Saudi Electricity Company registry.

More to follow...

Ministry’s digital transformation efforts streamline Hajj services

Ministry’s digital transformation efforts streamline Hajj services
  • Hajj Smart Card, Metro Line services among promising tech developments for safe, effective pilgrimage
JEDDAH: As part of its digital solutions package for this year’s Hajj season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the Hajj Smart Card.

It aims to streamline procedures and facilitate pilgrims’ journeys while they perform their rituals, and plays a crucial role in guiding lost individuals and facilitating communication with Hajj group leaders.

According to the ministry, there are two versions of the smart card. The digital version can be accessed through the Nusuk application and provides comprehensive information about the pilgrims, including their place of residence, health records, itinerary, and other services.

The printed smart card, meanwhile, includes details such as identity number, nationality, and the address of the pilgrimage company. Additionally, it features a QR response code.

The pilgrim’s data can be fully accessed by Hajj workers through a specific app, enabling them to assist and guide the pilgrims whenever necessary.

The ministry also stated that the smart card offers various digital services, including complaint submission, service evaluation, and a map highlighting important sites.

The project was first implemented four years ago. Each year, the experience has been improved and refined as part of the ministry’s digital transformation to provide the best services to Hajj pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday the launch of the first trips of m Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line for this Hajj season. The trains will transport pilgrims between the nine stations in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Saudi Arabia Railways has expended significant resources over the past few months to get ready for the transportation of pilgrims, performing extensive maintenance work on all 17 trains and developing all operational systems, including systems for trains, signaling and communication, and the systems used in the operation and control center.

To manage crowds within the stations, Saudi Arabia Railways has hired more than 7,500 seasonal workers, which include people who speak English, Urdu, Turkish, the major Nigerian languages, Indonesian, and Arabic.

Mousa Al-Zahrani, the director general of Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line operations, said the employees are fully aware of their responsibility to serve pilgrims, and are striving to use all available resources to ensure a smooth and safe Hajj season.

French Muslim cycles over 5,000 km to perform Hajj

French Muslim cycles over 5,000 km to perform Hajj
  • Nabil Ennasri crossed 11 countries over 57 days, documenting the trip on social media to raise climate change awareness in Muslim community
JEDDAH: Nabil Ennasri, a French Hajj pilgrim of Moroccan origin, recently arrived in Saudi Arabia after covering a distance of over 5,000 km by bicycle.

He began his journey in Paris on April 22, and has crossed 11 countries including Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Greece, Jordan and Turkiye.

Ennasri is a French affairs analyst, writer and civil society activist focusing on a variety of social issues, including discrimination and education.

Nabil Ennasri pedals to raise climate change awareness. (Supplied)

While sharing updates from his journey on social media, the 41-year-old said that he wanted to revive the traditional pilgrimage experience that Muslims followed in the past and also to draw attention to global warming.

Ennasri shared an emotional video of his arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in which he said: “It is difficult to express these feelings because your prayer is not the same as when you have been on a 57-day trip to come and pray at the Prophet’s Mosque, and when you take a seven-hour flight.”

During his short stay in Jeddah, en route to Makkah, the French cyclist was warmly welcomed by the Saudi Cycling Federation and held a practice session with the members of the club on the Jeddah Corniche.

Nabil Ennasri. (Supplied)

Leaving for Makkah on Saturday, Ennasri was able to retrace the slow journey taken by Muslims, and some of his own relatives, in the past.

“Some members of my family also traveled on foot. It could have taken months or even years. Some lost their lives during the journey,” he said.

“When I remember these moments, I find the strength in me.”

Our planet is our home and we have to preserve it for future generations.

Nabil Ennasri, French pilgrim

Explaining the significance of his journey, he added: “My first objective is to explain global warming; it is very important for our children and future generations.

“My second goal is to understand what kind of difficulties people (experienced) on pilgrimage in ancient times, to understand their long journeys on foot.”

In another video shot in Madinah, Ennasri said: “I received a message from my friend Thomas who is not a Muslim. He says that even if he does not share my faith, he is enthusiastic about my project, about the fact that we try to raise awareness around ecology and environment.

“I liked his message and replied back saying that it is beyond our philosophical or religious differences because our faith in human beings reunite us. Our planet is our home and we have to preserve it for future generations.”

According to Ennasri, global warming is a major problem facing humanity today.

“It is important for me to protect nature and our world, and to explain this to the Muslim community. I think there is a misunderstanding about global warming; people don’t understand what it is about.”

Ennasri hopes that his trip will inspire other Muslims and community members to rethink their own approaches to travel.

 

Mobile dental clinic near Grand Mosque provides free service to pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has implemented multiple initiatives to provide healthcare services to pilgrims during the Hajj season. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has implemented multiple initiatives to provide healthcare services to pilgrims during the Hajj season. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has implemented multiple initiatives to provide healthcare services to pilgrims during the Hajj season. (SPA)
  • The clinic has helped over 1,000 pilgrims so far by providing them “with all the necessary services in order to complete their rituals with ease,” Shaibi said
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Health has set up a mobile clinic to provide free dental health services to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

The clinic is stationed outside the entrance to the Al-Haram Emergency Hospital, in the central area around the Grand Mosque in Makkah, to render it accessible to pilgrims.

The project comes in line with the ministry’s goal of improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare and facilitating access to services for visitors to the Grand Mosque.

It is being implemented in partnership with the private sector, represented by Asen Medical Company, whose Chairman Dr. Mohammed Nizar Shaibi, told Arab News that “the launch and maintenance of the mobile dental clinic project for the second consecutive year is one of the biggest successes.”

NUMBER

76k

Over 76,000 pilgrims have received health care — including open-heart surgeries, dialysis sessions, and endoscopy operations — in Makkah and Madinah since May 21.

The idea behind the clinic, Shaibi said, stemmed from a desire to offer pilgrims a quick solution to toothaches, which can be common and painful enough to distract from their rituals.   

“They won’t be feeling calm and peaceful while in pain,” he said.

“Therefore, we are present round the clock near the Grand Mosque to work on easing their pain and creating all the suitable conditions for their comfort and happiness.”

The clinic has helped over 1,000 pilgrims so far by providing them “with all the necessary services in order to complete their rituals with ease,” Shaibi said.

Patients are transferred to the hospital if they need further medical treatment.

The mobile clinic provides dental health services through 32 medical and surgical specialists equipped with modern technology and instruments and available around the clock throughout the Hajj.

The ministry has implemented multiple initiatives to provide healthcare services to pilgrims.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, over 76,000 pilgrims have received health care — including open-heart surgeries, dialysis sessions, and endoscopy operations — in Makkah and Madinah since May 21.

A fleet of over 190 ambulances and 16 emergency centers have been deployed at the Jamarat bridge area at the holy site of Mina.

It was reported on Sunday that a medical team at King Abdullah Medical City saved the life of a female pilgrim in her 70s after she suffered an acute heart attack.

According to the ministry, the team performed an urgent cardiac catheterization, which revealed a blockage in three coronary arteries. The patient was admitted to the cardiology department for critical cases until her condition was stabilized. She recovered in time to complete her Hajj rituals in good health.

 

