Aston Martin turns to US EV company Lucid for high-tech help

Lucid and Aston Martin have a common shareholder in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

BENGALURU: British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has reached a deal that will give US electric vehicle maker Lucid Group a 3.7 percent stake in the company in return for access to its “high performance” technology, Aston Martin said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Under the agreement, Aston Martin will make cash payments and issue 28.4 million new ordinary shares to Lucid, worth together about $232 million.

The shift to electric is phenomenally costly, with carmakers globally committing around $1.2 trillion to the low-emission technology.

Smaller carmakers such as Aston Martin are more reliant on partnerships to make the transition.

Aston Martin plans its first EV in 2025 and until now had leant on Mercedes as its “big brother” to provide the technology it needs.

In a separate announcement on Monday, Aston Martin said it had amended an agreement with Mercedes-Benz meaning the German carmaker would not increase its stake as planned, but will maintain around 9 percent in Aston Martin and continue to provide it with access to engine and EV technology.

The agreement with Lucid meanwhile will give “access to Lucid’s industry-leading technology for its (battery electric vehicles) BEVs, including electric powertrains and battery systems.”

Lucid and Aston Martin have a common shareholder in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Saudi wealth fund became Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder last year.

PIF is also Lucid’s main shareholder and last month provided a majority of the funds for a $3 billion stock offering by the US EV maker.

Those additional funds are critical as Lucid, like its peers, struggles with mounting losses and tightening cash reserves in the face of recession fears and a price war sparked by market leader Tesla Inc.

Lucid, which makes luxury Air sedans, trimmed its 2023 production forecast last month and reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

Topics: Aston Martin Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Lucid Motors

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain is set to receive a further boost after banks from both sides entered into an agreement to offer competitive financing to firms involved in the import and export of goods. 

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the National Bank of Bahrain and the Saudi Export-Import Bank, also known as Saudi EXIM Bank, NBB will offer competitive financing rates to Bahraini companies importing goods from Saudi Arabia.  

NBB’s Saudi clients can also export their products using its guarantees, credit insurance and more.  

“We are pleased to be signing with the National Bank of Bahrain to strengthen trade flows between Saudi Arabia and other countries,” said Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank.  

According to Al-Khalb, the MoU aligns with the bank’s role of empowering Saudi exporters through strategic partnerships and bolstering non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia.  

He added: “We are committed to the contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030 realization by investing in key partnerships to further enhance the kingdom’s presence in global markets.”  

Diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is one of the crucial goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and catalyzing the growth of non-oil exports is widely considered an essential element to achieve this target.  

“We are confident that our partnership with Saudi EXIM Bank will lay the groundwork for a fruitful collaboration between our neighboring countries,” said Mansour Alsaghayer, CEO of NBB in Saudi Arabia.  

Earlier in October 2022, Al-Khalb, in an interview with Arab News, said that the bank’s primary mandate is to support the Kingdom’s economy, flow of goods, trades, infrastructure and long-term projects.  

He also added that the bank’s main objective is to ensure that no Saudi cross-border export fails due to a lack of insurance or financing.  

In January 2023, the bank signed an MoU with the Italian Export Credit Agency, also known as SACE, to boost trade between the two countries.  

The MoU with SACE was signed to create a framework for mutual reinsurance to enhance the presence of Saudi exports in Italian markets.  

EXIM Bank is one of the main pillars in supporting Saudi exports and increasing their impact on the development of the national economy, in line with the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to increase the value of non-oil exports to 50 percent of the non-oil gross domestic product. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank National Bank of Bahrain import export

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: King Salman Energy Park, also known as SPARK, will soon have access to improved logistical services and solutions thanks to a new agreement.  

SPARK and Hong Kong-based firm Hutchison Ports have signed a concession agreement to manage and operate the dry ports and logistics area of the largest global center for power plants in Saudi Arabia.  

This move falls in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 in transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub. 

Under the agreement, SPARK Logistics, which is the exclusive operator of the $400 million facility, will provide services related to various commodities to meet the needs of investors in the city.  

This will be achieved through handling containers and managing shipments, as well as providing storage yards, warehouses and custom procedures.  

The dry port will enhance the Eastern province’s prominence as a regional logistical powerhouse, through its connectivity to the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council railway and multiple highways connected to the SPARK site. 

The signing of the concession agreement transfers the dry port to the operational readiness stage, making it ready for investors, explained CEO of SPARK Saif Al-Qahtani while highlighting that the dry port is one of the main capabilities of the city. 

SPARK is a 50 km integrated industrial city which is being developed in three phases as the logistics service gateway for the regional energy sector.   

The facility has been established to help investors gain access to global markets, which would in turn provide opportunities to increase demand for energy goods and services in the Middle East and beyond. 

In November 2021, SPARK was presented with the Innovation Project of the Year Award at the Construction Innovation Awards Middle East. 

“It is truly a business imperative for a megaproject such as SPARK, which is set to help grow and diversify the Saudi economy by localizing the energy value chain in Saudi Arabia, to adopt innovative sustainable construction techniques,” Al-Qahtani said at the time of the ceremony.

He added: “By integrating sustainability into the community, we hope to inspire other industrial cities to follow our lead.” 

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Hutchison Ports

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is getting closer to its Vision 2030 home ownership goal, with the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund on Monday depositing SR916 million ($244.1 million) in the accounts of affordable housing beneficiaries. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Mansour bin Madi, CEO of the fund, said the total amount deposited from June 2017 to June 2023 has now surpassed SR49.3 billion. 

Additionally, the fund approved over 115,000 requests out of the 148,000 submitted to get clearance on the various stages of house construction, which included people seeking to build their own homes. 

To streamline the process, the fund set up electronic channels to enable people to update the construction phases of their homes, ensuring the required engineering and technical standards are met.

The Kingdom aims to increase the proportion of Saudi households that own a house from 47 percent in 2016 to 70 percent by 2030.

The fund’s Sakani program is a significant initiative in collaboration with other government entities to provide affordable housing solutions to Saudi citizens.  

It aims to address the housing needs of the population by offering various housing options, financing programs and support services. 

The fund recently announced it had inked finance agreements worth SR13.7 billion ($3.64 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.    

According to the quarterly report of the Kingdom’s National Development Fund, the deals sought to offer housing benefits to 21,000 citizens in the three months to the end of March this year.  

The fund also deposited over SR2.7 billion into the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries during the same period, the report said.    

The housing industry in the Kingdom has been witnessing brighter prospects in recent times, with increasing activity in property buying and sectoral investments. 

In May, the housing market got a fresh stream of liquidity, with Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. announcing SR3.5 billion in sukuk issuances.   

The latest issuance of SRC, owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, marked the sixth tranche under its upsized SR20 billion sukuk program.  

The real estate finance company will keep boosting market liquidity and assisting lenders and investors, which will stabilize the Saudi mortgage market, said SRC CEO Fabrice Susini in May. 

“The positive response from investors to SRC’s latest sukuk issuance is a clear testament to the strength of the Kingdom’s housing market and economy,” added Susini.

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF)

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in Egypt are looking to join an African payment system as the country continues to battle against the continued devaluation of its currency against the US dollar. 

Financial institutions from the nation, including its central bank, have held talks with the African Export-Import Bank, also known as Afreximbank, to explore the possibility of activating Egypt's accession to the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, or PAPSS.  

The country's addition to the platform will also help overcome the foreign exchange shortage.   

Afreximbank’s President Benedict Orama revealed that Egypt is set to join PAPSS as it is in the process of changing its exchange rate mechanism.  

“The system, known as PAPSS, uses dollar exchange rates at the moment, but we are working with central banks to develop an exchange rate mechanism that would allow Africa’s 42 currencies to be convertible between themselves,” Orama informed.   

The vast majority of intra-African trade takes place through remittances into dollars, and initiatives such as PAPSS and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement seek to boost business by reducing barriers. 

Afreximbank is making extensive efforts to implement commercial transactions through the PAPSS platform which was launched in January 2022.    

PAPSS has made large investments in its technological infrastructure with the aim of making commercial transactions successful in the shortest time and with a high degree of safety.   

Afreximbank has started activating the work of the PAPSS platform with West African countries, which has proven successful in sending and receiving remittances when dealing with trading partners in African countries in the currency of each country.   

The bank expects that 15 to 20 countries will join PAPSS by the end of the year, according to Orama.    

The platform started its commercial operations with nine countries that have signed up so far. Over the past years, Afreximbank has succeeded in providing liquidity rates of foreign exchange to Egypt through cooperation with the central bank and Egyptian banks as well as financing businessmen and companies to expand their business in African countries, according to Christiane Abu Lehaf, the bank’s international cooperation officer.  

Topics: Egypt currency African bank

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in Saudi Arabia can now benefit from increased 3D printing capacity in the Kingdom thanks to additive manufacturing company Immensa setting up a $15 million factory in Dammam as part of its ambitious regional expansion plans. 

According to a company statement, the facility — which spans 1,500 sq. meters — will create high-value parts on demand for the petrochemicals, energy, and oil and gas industries.   

Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, the vice minister of industry and mineral resources, cut the ribbon on the plant, the statement said.   

The plant aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to localize manufacturing, raise competitiveness and create sustainable job opportunities.     

“Immensa has ambitious expansion plans underpinned by local talent and engineers. We will continue empowering the industrial ecosystem to ensure not only that we are a major player in this field but also that Saudi Arabia and the wider region lead in local on-demand, advanced manufacturing,” said Ali Abdulaziz Al-Turki, chairman of Immensa.   

The building will serve as the Kingdom’s first private center for industrial-grade additive manufacturing and is anticipated to service markets in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.   

The company uses US-based General Electric’s additive 3D printers, including the region’s biggest metal laser melting machine. 

The Kingdom is gearing up to become a hub for global manufacturing as part of the industrialization plans of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy.

Speaking on Saudi Arabia’s changing manufacturing landscape at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Minister of Industry and Minerals Bandar Alkhorayef said: “We will see more complexity, more advanced products.” 

He added: “Artificial intelligence and 3D printing will allow us to create the right jobs for the future, the jobs we want to see for our children and their children.” 

Alkhorayef said the Kingdom’s strategic location, natural resources, access to different markets and emerging talent make it a force to be reckoned with in the global manufacturing sphere, and the Saudi government’s view is that it should act as an “enabler” for investments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. 

He added that his ministry is working towards ensuring a proper regulatory framework for investments, solid infrastructure to create the factories of the future and developing human capital by providing education and training.

Topics: 3D printing Immensa

