Models, socialites gather at Fashion Trust Arabia event in London

Dubai: Models and socialites gathered at London’s Connaught Hotel on Sunday to celebrate the collaboration between Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia and UK luxury e-tailer Matches.
Swedish Somali model Ikram Abdi, Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammer, British actress Elizabeth Hurley and Lady Amelia Spencer were among the star-studded guest list.
The event marked a collaboration that saw the winners of the 2022 Fashion Trust Arabia prize launch their collections on e-commerce platform Matches. In October 2022, the winners were honored at a glittering event in Doha.
Fashion Trust Arabia honored six designers from the Arab world, some of whom were spotted at Sunday’s event in London.
Saudi sisters Siham and Sarah Albinali won the ready-to-wear award, Artsi Ifrach, from Morocco, won the evening wear award, Eilaf Osman, from Sudan, received the accessories (shoes and handbags) award, Fatma Mostafa, from Egypt, won the jewelry (fine and fashion jewelry) award, and the Franca Sozzani debut talent award (Arab fashion design graduate) went to Kazna Asker from Yemen. The guest country was Turkey, and the award went to Burc Akyol.
Fashion Trust Arabia is a non-profit organization that provides financial support, guidance and mentorship to emerging designers from across the Middle East and North Africa region.
Meanwhile, the FTA Advisory Board is set to select finalists for its 2023 edition, who will be announced by June 2023. The 24 finalists will then be reviewed by FTA Advisory Board Members and judges, including leading fashion designers, stylists and media figureheads. Last year’s judging panel included the likes of Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino; Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain; Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler; Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, and more.
For her part, Abdi attended Sunday’s event after a whirlwind weekend at Royal Ascot, where she enjoyed the horse races and rubbed shoulders with a number of international celebrities. Besides the UK’s royal family, Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair was also in attendance and took to Instagram Stories to share a short clip of King Charles III’s arrival before she shared snaps of her chic cream outfit.