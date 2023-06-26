You are here

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
Karim Benzema holds up the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. In June, he joined Al-Ittihad of Jeddah, where the next Club World Cup will be held. (AP)
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

ZURICH: The 2023 Club World Cup will be played in Jeddah, the home city of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad that have signed Karim Benzema, FIFA said Monday.

Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions — including Champions League winner Manchester City — for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It will be the last edition in that format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 in the US.

FIFA said the 2023 tournament will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. They hold about 62,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.

Benzema will be trying to retain the trophy he helped Real Madrid win in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final hosted by Morocco.

BACKGROUND

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Al-Ittihad will open the next tournament in a first-round game against Auckland City, the Oceania champion. The winner advances to the second round, joining Leon of Mexico, Al-Ahly of Egypt and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

Man City and the South American champion enter at the semifinal stage. The Copa Libertadores final is played on Nov. 4.

Each continental champion from 2021 through 2024, except in Oceania, also qualify directly for the expanded tournament in 2025.

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Saudi Arabia also will host the 2027 Asian Cup and is expected to be a strong contender bidding to host the men’s 2034 World Cup.

  • AFC quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan also ended chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year
  • After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining
Saudi Arabia crashed out of the Asian Football Confederation’s U-17 Asia Cup on Monday with a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan that also ended their chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining via a strike that was officially recorded as an own goal from goalkeeper Mahmoud Al-Burayh. With six minutes remaining, it was all over as Dilshod Abdullayev added a second. With the last four from this continental championship in Thailand also earning berths in Indonesia for the global version in November, it is a double disappointment.

Yet this was far from a one-sided affair and was tightly contested for the most part. With Saudi Arabia boasting the best defense from the group stage with no goals conceded and Uzbekistan the lowest-scoring of all the quarterfinalists, most expected that the team in green would make most of the running.

In fact, the Saudi Arabian backline has a busier than usual opening period. Behruz Shukurullaev shot just wide from inside the area early on, and then a left-sided free-kick from Lazizbek Mirzayev was heading for the top of the Saudi goal before Al-Burayh tipped it away.

After 17 minutes, the young Green Falcons thought they were going to take the lead. Ozodbek Uktamov bundled over Nawaf Al-Jaadani on the left side of the area and up stepped Al-Bishri, one of the players of the tournament so far, but his low shot was saved by Muhammadyusuf Sobirov, diving to his right to make a fine save.

Saudi Arabia ended the half also denied by the goalkeeper. He saved well from a Talal Haji shot that bounced awkwardly and got up and down quickly to smother the danger from Al-Bishri from close range.

As the forward left the pitch to return to the dressing rooms, he was comforted by his teammates, but there were still 45 minutes to go. As expected, Saudi Arabia came out strongly at the start of the second half and put the White Wolves under some serious pressure, but neither side was able to create clear chances or could really get behind the opposition’s backline. The two goalkeepers both made saves from shots from outside the area but were looking reasonably comfortable.

And then with 11 minutes remaining, Uzbekistan took the lead. Ollobergan Karimov collected the ball on the left side of the area, cut in along the byline, and his low shot took a deflection off the goalkeeper at the near post and ended up bobbling over the line. 

It was a scrappy goal, but there was no doubt as to who scored the second in the 84th minute. A corner from the left was flicked on at the near post and found its way to Abdullayev in the center who made no mistake in lashing home a shot from close range.

That was that and it was a sad end for Saudi Arabia’s campaign, especially after they had looked so comfortable in the group stage. Now the youngsters will have to sit and watch the World Cup from their homes, but they at least did enough in Thailand to suggest that there are more tournaments to come in the future.

  • The program commits $13.3m to support and develop Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs
  • Women’s football is already experiencing impressive growth in the Kingdom, with the number of clubs and players increasing by 30 percent in the past year
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has today announced a groundbreaking funding initiative and support system for women’s football clubs worth $13.3 million.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to further enhance the rapidly growing women’s football leagues and the wider sport in Saudi Arabia, ensuring its sustainability and development for years to come.

With a vision to inspire and nurture future generations of female footballers, SAFF’s funding program will provide vital financial assistance to the Saudi Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs.

To be eligible for this funding, clubs must have a SAFF membership and Nafes license to actively participate in all women’s tournaments organized by the federation. They must also meet the organizational and technical requirements issued by SAFF. Furthermore, clubs must demonstrate their financial adequacy and commitment to the financial efficiency system according to national standards. 

SAFF will allocate the $13.3 million to women’s football programs across the country, supporting clubs and players to continue the rapid growth of the women’s game in recent years.

Lamia Bahaian, the newly elected vice president of SAFF, said: “Today’s announcement is another monumental step for SAFF in our unwavering dedication to developing and sustaining a thriving women’s football presence in the Kingdom. We aim to inspire young girls (to believe) that a career in football is not only feasible for them but promising. Women and girls are central to everything we do in sport, ensuring that we provide equal access to facilities, opportunities, and careers both on and off the pitch. This is made possible thanks to the tremendous support received from SAFF’s management.

“A key motivation behind this program has stemmed from witnessing an incredible 30 percent growth in women’s football clubs and players across Saudi Arabia — not just the major cities — over the past year. The interest potential of women’s football is vast, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support and sustain this growth.”

The program sets four key goals for participating clubs:

1. Enhance club governance and sustainability through improved structure and strategy, in addition to financial and operational monitoring.

2. Expand competitions and diversify teams to include an U-17 team and women’s futsal senior team.

3. Create job opportunities and develop the workforce by appointing Saudi female coaches within the technical staff, and recruiting women in the administrative, technical, and medical positions.

4. Cultivate athletes to represent national teams by signing professional contracts with Saudi female players and nurturing their development from the grassroots level to the senior team.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2023, women’s sports in the Kingdom have made significant progress, with over 190,000 females now actively participating in sports each week. Women’s football, in particular, has witnessed substantial advancements, including the establishment of a dedicated women’s football department in 2019, the creation of a national women’s team, and the launch of the SAFF Women’s Premier League.

Today, the Premier and First Division leagues feature over 30 clubs and 600 players from over 20 nations. On an amateur level, almost 50,000 schoolgirls took part in the inaugural schools’ league across 4,700 teams from all corners of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, over 49 female referees are officially registered and officiating league matches, with the first Saudi female referee – Anoud Al-Asmari – breaking into FIFA’s licensed list. There are 1,080 additionally licensed coaches playing a significant role in nurturing young female talent across clubs, academies, schools, and training centers in different cities around the country.

  • Messi, 36, signed for PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons at Barcelona
PARIS: Lionel Messi has called his start at former club Paris Saint-Germain “very tough,” dubbing two successive failed Champions League bids a “massive disappointment.”

“I came to Paris because I liked the club, because I had friends in the dressing room ... it seemed easier for me to adapt rather than another destination I could have gone to,” Messi told beIN Sports in an interview broadcast Sunday.

“In reality, it was a very tough adaptation, much harder than I expected ... with a new gameplan, new teammates, a new city.

“I arrived late, I didn’t have a pre-season. The start was difficult for me, my family.”

Messi, 36, signed for PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons at Barcelona, but will now head Stateside to Inter Miami in the MLS after quitting the French capital.

Messi’s first season, during which he scored 11 goals in 34 games for PSG, was made harder after he contracted COVID during the winter break back in Argentina, meaning he was sidelined for a month.

“It took me time to refind my physical form,” he admitted, adding that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — which Messi won with Argentina — also took its toll.

“It’s not an excuse but the World Cup played a big role. Some came back later than others, some were injured, like Neymar.

“I think, generally, the level of Ligue 1 and the Champions League was affected by the World Cup.”

Messi admitted that Champions League losses to Real Madrid in 2022 and Bayern Munich this season were a “massive disappointment.”

There were even sections of PSG fans who turned on Messi, whistling at him from the stands.

“In the beginning, it was great, I received a lot of encouragement ... but later on a part of the Parisian fanbase treated me differently. The majority treated me well, but there was a rupture with a part of the public,” he acknowledged.

  • Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kick off the 32-team tournament on July 20 when the Matildas play Ireland in Sydney and the Football Ferns face Norway in Auckland
SYDNEY: Thousands of football fans marched over the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Sunday to mark 25 days before the Women’s World Cup starts in Australia and New Zealand.

Football’s governing body FIFA estimated around 4,000 braved chilly temperatures to take part in the early morning event on the famed bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kick off the 32-team tournament on July 20 when the Matildas play Ireland in Sydney and the Football Ferns face Norway in Auckland.

FIFA says more than one million tickets have been sold for the 64 games in nine host cities, surpassing total sales for the 2019 World Cup in France.

FIFA official Rhiannon Martin told AFP she expected this year’s tournament would be a “milestone” for women’s football in Australia.

“We’ve seen how women’s football has developed here over the last years,” added Martin, who is head of FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA has said each player at the World Cup will earn at least $30,000, with the winners taking home $270,000 apiece.

Martin said the boost to the prize money pot showed that “women’s football is really being valued.”

James Johnson, chief executive of Football Australia, told AFP it “starts to bridge the gap” between prize money for the men’s and women’s World Cup.

“We still have a bit of work to do over the next four years, but being the World Cup where the lift occurred makes us very proud,” he added.

Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea.
Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea.
Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea.
  • 32-year-old Senegalese defender joined the former Saudi champions from Chelsea days after Reuben Neves was signed from Wolves
RIYADH: There is no stopping Al-Hilal when it comes to the transfer market at the moment.

After being banned from the last two transfer windows, the Riyadh giants signed Ruben Neves on Friday, and on Sunday added Kalidou Koulibaly to their ranks.

The Senegalese star arrives from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Whatever the price, his new Blues team will be hoping that the 32-year-old can do in Riyadh what another African center-back did in Jeddah for Al-Ittihad.

Ahmed Hegazi was a standout last season and an inspirational figure as Ittihad took the title. As is always the case, the goalscorers and the creators such as Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and Igor Coronado grabbed the headlines, but the Egyptian legend was a rock at the back.

Some would even go as far as saying he was the best player not only at Al-Ittihad but throughout the whole league. It was not just about keeping it tight with just 13 goals conceded in 30 games — and title challenges are built on strong defenses — but his ability to start attacks and also cause problems at the other end.

His four goals made a difference, but more important were his leadership skills. It is worrying for Ittihad that Hegazi ended the season by picking up a serious injury, and coach Nuno Santo will be hoping that the former West Bromich Albion star recovers sooner rather than later, and he has said he hopes to be back in time for the Club World Cup in December.

Hegazi’s impact in his two seasons in Saudi Arabia so far has not gone unnoticed in Riyadh, and with South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo — who has been a fine servant for the club — expected to return to East Asia, there was a need to reinforce the backline.

Koulibaly is seen as the answer to Al-Hilal’s issues at the back, which saw them concede more than double the number of goals that Al-Ittihad allowed. The defense was one of the major differences between them last season, and Hegazi played a major part in that.

Now it is time for Koulibaly to show what he can do. Born in France but choosing to represent Senegal, the country of his parents, he really made a name for himself as part of Napoli’s defense from 2014 to 2022.

To play consistently for eight seasons in Italy is no mean feat, and there were over 60 appearances in various European tournaments. He made the move to West London in the summer of last year in a deal reported to be around $40 million. It was not the most successful of seasons for the team,  who saw Thomas Tuchel leave to be replaced by Graham Potter (himself replaced by Frank Lampard), and a 12th-place finish is obviously unacceptable for a team who were champions of Europe in 2021.

It is hard to say where Al-Hilal will finish next season, but it is highly unlikely to be 12th. And history tells us that when the 18-time champions miss out and have, by their standards, a below-par season, then the rest of the league should watch out. There was always going to be a clear-out this summer, and after recent transfer activity that started with Neves and now Koulibaly, there is a sense of a new team being built, especially as there is more to come.

This is not a huge headline-grabbing signing — a central defender in his 30s will rarely be that — but with the greatest respect to those already there, his arrival will be an upgrade. A great reader of the game, quick to recover, comfortable in possession and a cool character, the Senegalese captain — who scored the vital goal that took the Lions of Teranga out of the group stage and into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, and whose most recent game came in a 4-2 win over Brazil in Lisbon last week — should settle in Saudi Arabia with little problem.

He also has another role. There is a growing number of exciting world-class attacking players in Saudi Arabia, and the presence of an experienced defender with leadership qualities in abundance should be a real asset and help to those around him. Youngsters at Al-Hilal and elsewhere in the country can learn from Koulibaly as much as they can learn from some of the more glamorous attackers in the league.

Al-Hilal have strengthened their spine considerably in the last few days, and there is more to come. Lionel Messi may not have signed, but fans of the most successful club in Asia must be quietly confident already as they look toward the new season. 

