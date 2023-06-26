Saudi Arabia is a world leader in crowd management, says expert
Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, undersecretary-general for grouping and crowds management, told Arab News that the system at the Grand Mosque worked to arrange the movement of worshippers and pilgrims according to grouping field plans
MAKKAH: An expert on the subject of large gatherings has said that in its control of the numbers attending the annual pilgrimage, the Kingdom has shown it has mastered the art of crowd management.
Workers in the Hajj sector aim at making the pilgrimage experience smoother and safer.
And crowd management expert Akram Jan said that the Kingdom’s practitioners are playing a leading role in implementing the latest best international practices.
He said: “The people in charge of the crowd management system during the Hajj seasons, especially in the last decade, have become accustomed to receiving and dealing with millions of pilgrims — according to mathematical calculations and fluidity in mobility — on which organizational plans are developed every year.”
He said that continuous organizational plans to improve and raise the level of service had been developed by using existing infrastructure as much as possible, in addition to building a basic database for planning and identifying the public transport situation in Makkah.
Jan added that Saudi Arabia had become a pioneer in organizing crowds, managing to provide the best services and facilities while ensuring a smooth flow of movement in the space around the Kaaba.
He said there were technical ways to analyze crowds. These methods are used for organizing large gatherings in Europe and calculate with high precision, allowing observers and analysts to predict numbers.
Those responsible for grouping and crowd management at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque have allocated more than 400 qualified field employees for the task of organizing the entry, exit and movement of pilgrims and visitors inside the Grand Mosque.
Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, undersecretary-general for grouping and crowds management, told Arab News that the system at the Grand Mosque worked to arrange the movement of worshippers and pilgrims according to grouping field plans.
He said that employees were keen to prevent crowding in prayer areas and led worshippers to other locations to ensure better organization.
He added: “The employees of the agency are always implementing qualitative programs and initiatives to harness them and develop the best solutions for pilgrims’ grouping.”
Al-Hujaili said that panel discussions and periodic meetings took place to discuss developments in spatial guidance for crowds. Various studies were implemented and proposals developed, along with mechanisms for determining paths and prayer areas according to operational plans.
MINA: About 2 million pilgrims converged on the tent city of Mina on Monday morning to begin the spiritual journey of a lifetime, as the scared pilgrimage of Hajj 1444 got underway.
By evening, the site reverberated to the sound of the pilgrims’ reciting Talbiyah, their prayer of intent to perform Hajj for the glory of Allah. Men wearing traditional seamless white cotton garments and women in abayas uttered the words, “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Oh God, here I am answering your call),” as they streamed into the massive site, about 8 kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Following the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, the pilgrims spent the first day of the pilgrimage, called Tarwiyah Day, engaged in supplications to make amends for their sins. They offered Dhuhr, Asr, Maghreb and Isha prayers, and overnight will make their final preparations before standing before God (wuqoof) on the plains of Mount Arafat on Tuesday.
After the dawn (Fajr) prayer on Tuesday, the pilgrims will leave for Mount Arafat, where the Prophet delivered his final sermon more than 1,400 years ago.
This year marks the first return to a full-scale Hajj since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi authorities have made thorough arrangements to ensure the safe and flawless movement of pilgrims. Those Arab News spoke to had nothing but praise for officials’ efforts to make their Hajj experience as easy, pleasant and spiritual as possible.
Mohammed Hammad, from Nigeria, said: “I really feel great to be closer to the Almighty. This is a good opportunity to interact directly with the Almighty, and pray for good, peace and prosperity.”
Mohammed Nauman, from Afghanistan, said: “I am thankful to the Almighty Allah for this beautiful opportunity to perform Hajj. I don’t have words to express my feelings. May the Almighty make it easy for us all who are here and accept our Hajj.
“We will pray and recite the verses from the Qur’an here at the tent city and at Mount Arafat tomorrow, then will spend next night in Muzdalifah.”
Besides the logistical challenges of safely moving so many people from one location to another over the course of several days during Hajj, the searing heat, with temperatures of around 43 degrees Celsius, adds another layer of complexity.
“We have taken all precautions; we have doctors here ready to help if needed,” said Hafizullah, a pilgrim from Afghanistan.
“This is a very special moment of spiritual joy that cannot be described. I am close to the Almighty, being in his house. Making the pilgrimage empowered me and made me stronger.”
Hajj, which takes place during the month of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and the final month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and every Muslim who is physically and financially able to do so is obliged to complete it at least once in their life.
The first step for a male pilgrim on first day of Hajj is to dress in the traditional white, seamless, two-piece garment, and enter a sacred state of “Ihram.” Women wear loose-fitting clothes and cover their hair.
Hajj lasts for five days. It officially begins on the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah. After Fajr prayers in Makkah, pilgrims travel to Mina, which is about 8 kilometers away. They spend the day and night there praying and reciting verses from the Qur’an.
The following day, pilgrims make their way to Arafat and remain on the desert plains, praying and repenting, until after sunset. This is the single most important day of Hajj and pilgrims who miss it are considered not to have completed the pilgrimage.
Pilgrims then make their way to Muzdalifah, a valley between Mina and Mount Arafat, where they spend the night in the open and gather small pebbles to be used during a special ritual the following day.
After Fajr prayers on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, pilgrims travel from Muzdalifah to Jamarat, where they throw the pebbles they collected at three pillars representing the Devil. Women and older people can delegate this responsibility to a man.
Men are then required to shave their heads, and women to cut off a lock of their hair, as they do after Umrah. Pilgrims are also required to sacrifice an animal and share the meat with people in need. Those unable to personally perform the sacrifice can delegate the task. Pilgrims then travel back to Makkah and the Grand Mosque.
Motawifs reminisce about serving Hajj pilgrims in years gone by
Motawif — a guide and general service provider who assists and cares for Hajj pilgrims — is an age-old role that was traditionally passed down from one generation of a family to the next
One Mowatif told Arab News that what was once a position held by individuals has now become an institutional role
Updated 26 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Hayat Eid, a Saudi former Motawif, recalled how in days gone by she would dress up in her most beautiful clothes and burn incense throughout her house as she prepared to welcome Hajj pilgrims, many of whom had traveled very long distances in the days before air travel was common.
Motawif — the name for the guides and general service providers who assist and care for Hajj pilgrims — is an age-old role that was traditionally passed down from one generation of a family to the next.
Eid’s grandfather, for example, rented buildings, cleaned them and offered accommodation in them to pilgrims. He also hired supervisors and translators to assist the visitors. The job was passed down to his son, Eid’s father.
“My father, Jamil Abdulrahman Eid, was the ‘sheikh’ of the pilgrims of Southeast Asia,” she said, referring to the tradition of pilgrims referring to Mowatifs as “sheikhs.”
“My grandfather and grandmother were also among the Motawif and (my grandfather) was ‘the sheikh of Java,’ that is, the sheikh who receives the pilgrims from Java, Indonesia. After my grandparents died, my father rose to the (position of) Motawif.”
Reminiscing about those days in the 1960s and 1970s, Eid, who is now in her 50s and retired, said that pilgrims would send letters to her family asking to stay with the “sheikh” in his house.
“The sheikh explained to them the rituals of Hajj and what they should do (and) take them to the Grand Mosque and return home with them so that they did not get lost,” she added.
Her brother, Adel Eid, said the role of the Motawif was an individual position in the past but has now become an institutional role.
“Each Motawif used to serve the pilgrims by himself,” he said. “They would travel to (the pilgrims’) country and market their services … they were also required to be able to speak (the pilgrims’) language well.”
Each Motawif was assigned a certain number of pilgrims based on ability; some could serve only 100, others could cope with 1,000.
Because the Eids assisted pilgrims from Indonesia, they learned the Malay language and about the spices and food their visitors preferred, so that they could make the pilgrims feel as much as home as possible in Makkah.
Adel, who is in his 60s and also retired, said that the pilgrims’ journeys to the Kingdom, mostly on ships, could take four or five months. After docking in Jeddah, they would board buses to Makkah. In most cases, they would be led during their journeys by a Motawif.
“Hajj is for those who can afford it, so pilgrims would sell what they had to perform Hajj,” Adel said. “They would come loaded with things to sell in Makkah, such as clothes, sheets, food and gold.”
Wijdan Abdulrazzaq Lulu Buqas, 46, similarly inherited the profession of Motawif. She is also fluent in Malay, having learned it from her father and grandfather. But some nationalities prove more challenging than others.
“We would circumambulate with pilgrims from Southeast Asia and speak their language to serve them but the Chinese language was difficult, and so we brought a translator for the Chinese pilgrims,” she said.
Some pilgrims bring gold or pearls to give the Motawif as a gift on Eid Al-Adha, Buqas said. Her father, Abdulrazzaq Lulu Buqas, added “Lulu,” the word for pearls in Arabic, to his name to commemorate these gifts from pilgrims.
One “unforgettable situation” that Buqas, who still works as a Motawif, recalls occurred when she met a pregnant woman, in her third trimester, who showed signs of fatigue.
“When I saw the suffering of the pregnant woman we took her to the hospital where she delivered safely,” she said.
“I asked her why she came when she was pregnant and she told me that she had applied for Hajj and had been waiting for this opportunity for 20 years, and if she had not come, she would have lost her chance forever. That is why she decided to perform Hajj and complete the fifth pillar of Islam.”
Buqas said that she has witnessed great changes, for the better, in the Hajj experience over the years.
“The difference between Hajj in the past and in modern times is very big because previously there were more difficulties and challenges,” said Buqas. “It would take months to arrange it but today, it takes only hours … thanks to the great efforts by the Saudi (leadership).”
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Alhajji, director of behavioral insights at the Ministry of Health
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News
Dr. Mohammed Alhajji has been the director of behavioral insights at the Ministry of Health since 2020. He is also a visiting professor at the College of Medicine at Al-Faisal University.
Alhajji has become a well-known figure in the field of behavioral sciences in Saudi Arabia. His contributions have helped this niche science to become mainstream and a topic of discussion among policymakers.
Before assuming his current position, Alhajji served over a year as a scientific adviser at the Misk Foundation in 2020, where he managed research projects, advised teams within the institution, and collaborated with research institutes to increase scientific output.
He served at Temple University twice between 2015 and 2019, as an instructor and researcher. His studies, financed variously by the government and private entities, explored the behavioral and social determinants of health. He also analyzed public views to build educational materials for policy creation.
He was awarded the best research abstract for students in the US in 2020 at the annual meeting of the Behavioral Medicine Association of America. In the same year, he received his second honor, the American Public Health Association’s Award of the Year for exceptional study.
Alhajji is the creator of the viral “Adam” podcast, where he discusses subjects related to psychology and social behaviors such as relationships and coping with feelings of exclusion and neglect.
He was recently granted the National Excellence Award 2023 by the governor of the Qassim region for his efforts to enrich the quality of content on social networking sites.
He earned his Ph.D. in social and behavioral sciences from Temple University, Philadelphia, his master’s degree in public health from the University of South Florida, and his bachelor’s degree in health science from Colorado State University.
Hajj minister meets leading Islamic officials in Mina
The delegation expressed their thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their hospitality in this program
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News
MINA: The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance received in Mina a delegation of leading Islamic officials — including scholars, judges and heads of Muslim societies — as part of the Guests for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for Hajj and Umrah program.
Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, who is also chairman of the supreme committee for the ministry’s works in Hajj and Umrah, said the Kingdom harnessed all its potential to provide services to pilgrims, helping them perform their rituals in a safe environment.
He added that the Saudi leadership has exerted all its efforts to serve pilgrims, including launching megaprojects and using artificial intelligence.
The delegation expressed their thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their hospitality in this program, which they said reflects the leadership’s wisdom in serving Islam and Muslims worldwide and helping them perform the pilgrimage.
They commended the leadership’s efforts to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, along with the significant development of services in the Kingdom this year.
Saudi Arabia launches AI control room to facilitate serving pilgrims
Control room aims to facilitate work that goes into serving pilgrims
Updated 51 min 18 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat inaugurated the control room of the National Tawafa Establishment for Pilgrims of Turkey and Muslims of Europe, Americas and Australia.
The control room aims to facilitate, through artificial intelligence, the work that goes into serving pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
Dr. Wael Halabi, member of the establishment’s board of directors, said the room will be equipped with advanced technology, including security monitoring to identify pilgrims’ faces.
He added that the room will measure temperature, humidity, and all vital parameters, as well as the density of pilgrims in one site in order to facilitate transportation and travel.