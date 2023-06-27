Saudi crown prince discusses design origins of The Line, the Kingdom’s iconic megacity

You are here

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking on 'Explore The Line: City of Future in the Deserts of Saudi - NEOM City' (Discovery Channel)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • We want to create a new civilization for tomorrow, says Mohammed bin Salman
  • Crown prince: Saudi Arabia will keep proving the doubters wrong about megaprojects
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed some of the earliest ideas around the design of The Line, Saudi Arabia’s megacity of the future, and what the project means to the Kingdom and the world.

The ambitious modern city is part of Saudi Arabia’s flagship development project of NEOM, situated in the north of the Kingdom, and reimagines what urban living should be like in the 21st century.

The Kingdom wants to create a new civilization for the future and has urged countries to act similarly for the sake of building a better planet, the crown prince said in a Discovery Channel interview about The Line that aired on Monday.

He talked in the documentary about how the design idea behind The Line came about and what it will eventually mean for Saudi Arabia.

“Since we have an empty place, and we want to have a place for 10 million people, then let’s think from scratch,” the crown prince said.

“We talked about a lot of ideas, ‘why can’t we build a circle?’” he said, recalling the first steps in the city’s design process. We can connect it with mobility and build it “slowly until it was completed for 10 million people,” the crown prince added.

After brainstorming and a competition for the best designers for ideas on how the city should look, one design option stood out.

“They provided us with cities based on the existing methods but with better solutions,” he said. Except one, who said: “Let’s turn it from a circle to a line.”

From there, the crown prince suggested a tweak that would establish The Line’s iconic look.

“The infrastructure idea is good, but when you get in it, with the 2 km width, you don’t feel it,” he said. “I told the team, ‘how about if we take those 2 km and flip it (so that it is) two towers (across) the whole line, is that going to work or will it be too massive?’”

The result: A 170-km, 200-meters-wide urban design phenomenon that will run on 100 percent renewable energy, with 95 percent of land preserved for nature — and it will be car-free.

The look of the city was unveiled by the crown prince in 2022. He said the design would clarify the internal structure of the multilayered city and address the problems of traditional flat, horizontal cities.

The crown prince said the Saudi population in 2030 is expected to be between 50 and 55 million, significantly up from the current 33 million. “In 2030, we are going to reach the full capacity of the existing infrastructure of Saudi Arabia,” he said, which necessitated the creation of the new city.

“The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live,” the crown prince is quoted as saying on the project’s official site. “We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities.”

He added: “Any new city is going to have to be top-down.” Existing cities, he said, have all undergone restructuring based on a constant problem-solution model, but a top-down solution facilitates building something like The Line.

The crown prince said that it was not enough for the futuristic city to just be technically possible, it had to be beautiful too.

“Engineering and design was not enough without art,” he said. “(We) don’t want to create a city without having the whole city as a piece of art.”

The crown prince said the project is grand in scope and fulfills its financial and other objectives.

“It’s massive, it’s huge,” he said, adding that he wishes he could explain it in a simpler way. “It’s something that creates a new way of building.”

The crown prince said Miami has a work and social life mix that is exciting for residents and The Line will aim to top that type of offering.

“In Miami, when you get out of your office, you are on vacation — immediately you are next to entertainment, culture, sport and retail,” he said. “We are competing with Miami.”

Residents of The Line will only have a five-minute walk to reach all facilities and high-speed rail will provide an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM’s CEO, said that works are progressing in the futuristic city as per the schedule.

Peter Fitzhardinge, head of tourism and marketing at NEOM, told Arab News: “The development is being done. NEOM is becoming a reality. I live in NEOM and I see developments every minute of every day. You have to come to NEOM to see the future of livability in the world.”

Of those that keep saying the current megaprojects in Saudi Arabia are too ambitious and cannot be done, the crown prince said: “They can keep saying that and we can keep proving them wrong.

“I can promise you there’s going to be something new and creative (in NEOM), but what is it? It’s unknown, we are going to see.”

How Saudi Arabia prioritizes rehabilitation in its crackdown on meth, Captagon and other narcotics

How Saudi Arabia prioritizes rehabilitation in its crackdown on meth, Captagon and other narcotics
Rawan Radwan

  • Helping addicts break their habit is just as important as fighting smuggling gangs, say health professionals
  • A new documentary by Arab News delves into the Kingdom’s battle against drug production, use and trafficking
JEDDAH: Flames spewed from the wreckage of a vehicle on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah one evening in late December. Nearby lay the charred remains of Bandar Al-Qarhadi — a lifeless embodiment of the city’s drug problem.

Footage emerged on social media later that evening showing Al-Qarhadi’s final moments as he was engulfed in flames, having escaped from the back of the burning vehicle, doused in gasoline, his hands bound.

Al-Qarhadi was killed by his best friend, a crystal methamphetamine addict, who was handed the death penalty for his crime. The tragedy highlighted the nature of the problem facing law enforcement agencies and health professionals.

In Saudi Arabia, the street name for crystal meth is shabu. It is also variously known as ice, LA glass, stove top, quartz, crank, hiropon, and poor man’s cocaine, owing to its relatively low production cost.

Crystal meth, a derivative of amphetamines. (SPA photo)

Popular as an underground party drug in the 1980s and 1990s, the drug soon spread across the globe, quickly becoming one of the most dangerous and highly addictive narcotic substances in the world.

The ease with which it can be produced, at relatively low cost, high profit, and without detection by law enforcement, was memorably depicted in the hit US television series “Breaking Bad.” But so too were its devastating consequences.

For drug traffickers, Saudi Arabia is a target market for amphetamines, particularly Captagon. Between 2019 and 2020, the Kingdom seized some 30 tons of illicit drugs, 99 percent of which were Captagon pills.

For drug traffickers, Saudi Arabia is a target market for amphetamines, particularly Captagon. (SPA photo)

However, authorities and health professionals are increasingly concerned by the growing number of people becoming hooked on crystal meth, a derivative of amphetamines, which has reached epidemic proportions in many countries.

In Saudi Arabia, a country that imposes strict laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of illicit drugs, punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.

In recent months, the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control has made numerous major drug busts and arrests to try and curb the trafficking of meth. Public health campaigns have also been launched to help raise awareness about the growing problem.

A captivating new documentary by Arab News, titled “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s crackdown on Captagon,” sheds light on Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat the spread of the drug.

The Arab News team behind the film traveled across three countries, uncovering the extensive operations of Captagon trafficking and its affects on the region. 

Premiered at an exclusive screening at the BFI in London, the documentary, produced in collaboration with Lambda, was presented on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Based on a Deep Dive investigation published by Arab News in February 2023, “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s crackdown on Captagon” provides an in-depth and gripping exploration of the drug’s impact on society.

The 2022 report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said that globally, 525 tons of illicit amphetamine-type stimulant drugs were seized in 2020, which represented a 15 percent increase year-on-year, and marked the continuation of the upward trend observed over the period 2010–2020.

Across the Arab region, rates of addiction, debilitating psychiatric disorders, and violent crime have continued to rise, with the war on drugs seemingly no closer to halting the production, trafficking, selling, and use of meth and other illicit substances.

“The problem is growing across the world and Saudi Arabia’s not immune to this problem,” Dr. Sultan Alwajeeh, a public health and addiction specialist, told Arab News. “Shabu’s effects are severe.”

The majority of addicts fall within the 18-30 demographic, said Dr. Alwajeeh, with many becoming users as a result of peer pressure or family problems. It is not uncommon for psychological disorders to develop as a result.

“Of course, each case is different, but that depends on your precognitive situation, genetics, the frequency of use and dosage, including how predisposed you are to mental health illnesses,” said Alwajeeh.

“But the drug itself is dirty, purely chemical, and can have severe effects even if you’re a social user.”

Meth contains pseudoephedrine, a chemical usually found in cold and allergy medications. However, it is often cut with other hazardous substances, such as battery acid, drain cleaner, and even crushed glass.

It can be ingested in pill form, injected in a fluid state intravenously, or more commonly smoked in its crystal form — a method known in Saudi Arabia as “gargoor,” referring to the gurgling sound it makes with each puff.

With time and chronic use, Alwajeeh said meth can lead to psychological dependence, hallucinations, aggression, and memory loss.

Long-term use often causes persistent feelings of paranoia and suspicion. Users may become overly fearful and convinced others are plotting against them before lashing out. They may also develop symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Meth-induced psychosis is often indistinguishable from paranoid schizophrenia.

“It’s an unnatural drug (and) very cheap,” said Alwajeeh. “(It) has a stronger effect than other stimulants, a longer high, and instantaneous gratification.

FASTFACTS

Observed every year on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a UN campaign against the illegal drug trade.

A new documentary by Arab News, titled “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s crackdown on Captagon,” delves into Saudi Arabia’s battle against Captagon, examining its origins, methods of production, and trafficking of the drug while investigating its consumption within the country.

“This is the high, or euphoria, that drug users are looking for. The rush of the dopamine is stronger than all the stimulants found in Saudi Arabia, including qat, a common stimulant for the Yemeni community (or) goro for the Nigerian community in Makkah and Jeddah.”

Soon, the user’s brain starts to rely on the drug to get the desired dopamine rush that is no longer sufficiently provided by normal life.

A shabu drug laboratory. (Shutterstock photo)

“What starts off as a good feeling from a hug, for example, or an intimate encounter with a partner … (or) finishing a complicated task … all dissipates with time because the brain tricks the user into believing ‘it’s not good enough, I want more,’ because it’s so euphoric, but not euphoric enough,” said Alwajeeh.

The results can be catastrophic for the user and those around them.

“The leading violent act by crystal users in the Kingdom has to be traffic accidents, as they experience an out-of-body experience, impaired judgment, and can’t comprehend or take in their surroundings,” said Alwajeeh.

“We see more drug users today than a couple of years ago and every six months we hear of a horrible crime committed.” And yet, he says, the issue has received scant attention. “In my opinion, it shouldn’t receive less attention than war or terrorism.”

Various items used in combination with injecting methamphetamine. (Shutterstock)

Although the war on drugs is typically seen as a matter for law enforcement agencies, focused on tackling the trade at its source, it is only half the battle. Helping addicts break their habit and rebuild their lives is arguably just as important.

“One of the most difficult stages of treatment is the stage of detoxification, which lasts from a week to one month, during which he suffers,” Khalid Al-Mashari, CEO of Qaweem, a drug rehabilitation center with facilities in Riyadh and Jeddah, told Arab News.

“Shabu causes severe withdrawal symptoms that (place) the recovering person in a state of agitation and possibly continuous convulsions (making them) difficult to control. Another challenge is peer pressure detaching the patient from people in the addiction circle. They must be cut off completely for recovery.”

Fortunately, if a user receives timely assistance, their chances of getting clean and avoiding relapse are high.

“The success rate can reach 70 percent if the recovering person can stay away from people, places and stimuli,” said Al-Mashari.

“The longer the recovery period, especially after the first three months, the closer he will be to a life worth living as an acceptable and productive person in society.”

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice

Hajj 1444 begins as 2m pilgrims converge on Mina for ‘spiritual journey of lifetime’

About 2 million pilgrims converged on Mina on Monday morning to begin Hajj. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
About 2 million pilgrims converged on Mina on Monday morning to begin Hajj. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Hajj 1444 begins as 2m pilgrims converge on Mina for ‘spiritual journey of lifetime’

About 2 million pilgrims converged on Mina on Monday morning to begin Hajj. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Following the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, the pilgrims spent the first day of the pilgrimage, Tarwiyah Day, engaged in prayer to make amends for their sins
  • Overnight will make their final preparations before standing before God (wuqoof) on the plains of Mount Arafat on Tuesday
MINA: About 2 million pilgrims converged on the tent city of Mina on Monday morning to begin the spiritual journey of a lifetime, as the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj 1444 got underway.

By evening, the site reverberated to the sound of the pilgrims’ reciting Talbiyah, their prayer of intent to perform Hajj for the glory of Allah. Men wearing traditional seamless white cotton garments and women in abayas uttered the words, “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Oh God, here I am answering your call),” as they streamed into the massive site, about 8 kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

GALLERY: Hajj 2023: Pilgrims pray at Mt. Arafat amidst searing temperatures

Following the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, the pilgrims spent the first day of the pilgrimage, called Tarwiyah Day, engaged in supplications to make amends for their sins. They offered Dhuhr, Asr, Maghreb and Isha prayers, and overnight will make their final preparations before standing before God (wuqoof) on the plains of Mount Arafat on Tuesday.

After the dawn (Fajr) prayer on Tuesday, the pilgrims will leave for Mount Arafat, where the Prophet delivered his final sermon more than 1,400 years ago.

This year marks the return to a full-scale Hajj for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi authorities have put thorough plans in place to ensure the safe and flawless movement of pilgrims. More than 2 million are expected in total, including 1.6 million from other countries.

About 2 million pilgrims converged on Mina on Monday morning to begin Hajj. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Those Arab News spoke to had nothing but praise for officials’ efforts to make their Hajj experience as easy, pleasant and spiritual as possible.

Mohammed Hammad, from Nigeria, said: “I really feel great to be closer to the Almighty. This is a good opportunity to interact directly with the Almighty, and pray for good, peace and prosperity.”

Mohammed Nauman, from Afghanistan, said: “I am thankful to the Almighty Allah for this beautiful opportunity to perform Hajj. I don’t have words to express my feelings. May the Almighty make it easy for us all who are here and accept our Hajj.

“We will pray and recite the verses from the Qur’an here at the tent city and at Mount Arafat tomorrow, then will spend next night in Muzdalifah.”

Besides the logistical challenges of safely moving so many people from one location to another over the course of several days during Hajj, the searing heat, with temperatures of around 43 degrees Celsius, adds another layer of complexity.

“We have taken all precautions; we have doctors here ready to help if needed,” said Hafizullah, a pilgrim from Afghanistan.

About 2 million pilgrims converged on Mina on Monday morning to begin Hajj. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“This is a very special moment of spiritual joy that cannot be described. I am close to the Almighty, being in his house. Making the pilgrimage empowered me and made me stronger.”

Abdulhafeed Al-Hamad from Sweden praised the amenities and services provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“This (is my first time at Hajj and) I’m so hopeful and happy everything is going well,” he said. “It’s very nice to see all of these people … and the good planning, and there were no problems.

“I’m so glad to be here. I applied for many years but because of the coronavirus three years ago we couldn’t come. Now we made it, we did it.”

On Monday afternoon, Saudi officials gave updates on the arrival of pilgrims in Makkah and Mina, and reiterated their commitment to the health and safety of all those attending Hajj.

Talal Al-Shalhoub, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed the transportation of pilgrims to Mina was complete and they would remain there overnight in preparation for their visit to Mount Arafat on Tuesday.

Ayed Al-Gwenem, undersecretary at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said 65 percent of all pilgrims completed the journey to Mina and the rest will be taken directly to Mount Arafat.

About 2 million pilgrims converged on Mina on Monday to begin Hajj. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Mohammed Al-Abdulali, spokesman of the Ministry of Health, said more than 32 hospitals with a capacity of more than 6,000 beds stand ready to serve the healthcare needs of pilgrims.

Hajj, which takes place during the month of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and the final month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and every Muslim who is physically and financially able to do so is obliged to complete it at least once in their life.

The first step for a male pilgrim on first day of Hajj is to dress in the traditional white, seamless, two-piece garment, and enter a sacred state of “Ihram.” Women wear loose-fitting clothes and cover their hair.

Hajj lasts for five days. It officially begins on the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah. After Fajr prayers in Makkah, pilgrims travel to Mina, which is about 8 kilometers away. They spend the day and night there praying and reciting verses from the Qur’an.

The following day, pilgrims make their way to Arafat and remain on the desert plains, praying and repenting, until after sunset. This is the single most important day of Hajj and pilgrims who miss it are considered not to have completed the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims then make their way to Muzdalifah, a valley between Mina and Mount Arafat, where they spend the night in the open and gather small pebbles to be used during a special ritual the following day.

After Fajr prayers on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, pilgrims travel from Muzdalifah to Jamarat, where they throw the pebbles they collected at three pillars representing the Devil. Women and older people can delegate this responsibility to a man.

Men are then required to shave their heads, and women to cut off a lock of their hair, as they do after Umrah. Pilgrims are also required to sacrifice an animal and share the meat with people in need. Those unable to personally perform the sacrifice can delegate the task. Pilgrims then travel back to Makkah and the Grand Mosque.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Mina

Motawifs reminisce about serving Hajj pilgrims in years gone by

In the past, hajj pilgrims would arrive in ships after a long journey that could take about four to five months. (SPA)
In the past, hajj pilgrims would arrive in ships after a long journey that could take about four to five months. (SPA)
Motawifs reminisce about serving Hajj pilgrims in years gone by

In the past, hajj pilgrims would arrive in ships after a long journey that could take about four to five months. (SPA)
  • Motawif — a guide and general service provider who assists and cares for Hajj pilgrims — is an age-old role that was traditionally passed down from one generation of a family to the next
  • One Mowatif told Arab News that what was once a position held by individuals has now become an institutional role
RIYADH: Hayat Eid, a Saudi former Motawif, recalled how in days gone by she would dress up in her most beautiful clothes and burn incense throughout her house as she prepared to welcome Hajj pilgrims, many of whom had traveled very long distances in the days before air travel was common.

Motawif — the name for the guides and general service providers who assist and care for Hajj pilgrims — is an age-old role that was traditionally passed down from one generation of a family to the next.

Eid’s grandfather, for example, rented buildings, cleaned them and offered accommodation in them to pilgrims. He also hired supervisors and translators to assist the visitors. The job was passed down to his son, Eid’s father.

Abdulrazzaq lulu Buqas with hajj pilgrims he hosted in his home, in a picture taken in may, 1993. (Supplied)

“My father, Jamil Abdulrahman Eid, was the ‘sheikh’ of the pilgrims of Southeast Asia,” she said, referring to the tradition of pilgrims referring to Mowatifs as “sheikhs.”

“My grandfather and grandmother were also among the Motawif and (my grandfather) was ‘the sheikh of Java,’ that is, the sheikh who receives the pilgrims from Java, Indonesia. After my grandparents died, my father rose to the (position of) Motawif.”

Reminiscing about those days in the 1960s and 1970s, Eid, who is now in her 50s and retired, said that pilgrims would send letters to her family asking to stay with the “sheikh” in his house.

Eid family preparing feasts for pilgrims. (Supplied)

“The sheikh explained to them the rituals of Hajj and what they should do (and) take them to the Grand Mosque and return home with them so that they did not get lost,” she added.

Her brother, Adel Eid, said the role of the Motawif was an individual position in the past but has now become an institutional role.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Motawif are guides and general service providers who assist and care for Hajj pilgrims.

• The position, which was once held by individuals and passed from one generation to the next, is now an institutional role.

• Each Motawif was assigned a certain number of pilgrims based on ability; some could serve only 100, others could cope with 1,000.

• They were required to speak the pilgrims’ language or hire interpreters.

“Each Motawif used to serve the pilgrims by himself,” he said. “They would travel to (the pilgrims’) country and market their services … they were also required to be able to speak (the pilgrims’) language well.”

Some of the pilgrims having lunch. (Supplied)

Each Motawif was assigned a certain number of pilgrims based on ability; some could serve only 100, others could cope with 1,000.

Because the Eids assisted pilgrims from Indonesia, they learned the Malay language and about the spices and food their visitors preferred, so that they could make the pilgrims feel as much as home as possible in Makkah.

Adel, who is in his 60s and also retired, said that the pilgrims’ journeys to the Kingdom, mostly on ships, could take four or five months. After docking in Jeddah, they would board buses to Makkah. In most cases, they would be led during their journeys by a Motawif.

A historical motawif identity card belonging to Jamil Abdulrahman Eid, the ‘sheikh’ of Southeast Asian pilgrims. (Supplied)

“Hajj is for those who can afford it, so pilgrims would sell what they had to perform Hajj,” Adel said. “They would come loaded with things to sell in Makkah, such as clothes, sheets, food and gold.”

Wijdan Abdulrazzaq Lulu Buqas, 46, similarly inherited the profession of Motawif. She is also fluent in Malay, having learned it from her father and grandfather. But some nationalities prove more challenging than others.

“We would circumambulate with pilgrims from Southeast Asia and speak their language to serve them but the Chinese language was difficult, and so we brought a translator for the Chinese pilgrims,” she said.

Some pilgrims having an exploring trip around the rituals of Hajj in Makkah. (Supplied)

Some pilgrims bring gold or pearls to give the Motawif as a gift on Eid Al-Adha, Buqas said. Her father, Abdulrazzaq Lulu Buqas, added “Lulu,” the word for pearls in Arabic, to his name to commemorate these gifts from pilgrims.

One “unforgettable situation” that Buqas, who still works as a Motawif, recalls occurred when she met a pregnant woman, in her third trimester, who showed signs of fatigue.

“When I saw the suffering of the pregnant woman we took her to the hospital where she delivered safely,” she said.

Picture of pilgrims in front of the accommodation in the 70's. (Supplied)

“I asked her why she came when she was pregnant and she told me that she had applied for Hajj and had been waiting for this opportunity for 20 years, and if she had not come, she would have lost her chance forever. That is why she decided to perform Hajj and complete the fifth pillar of Islam.”

Buqas said that she has witnessed great changes, for the better, in the Hajj experience over the years.

“The difference between Hajj in the past and in modern times is very big because previously there were more difficulties and challenges,” said Buqas. “It would take months to arrange it but today, it takes only hours … thanks to the great efforts by the Saudi (leadership).”

 

Saudi Arabia is a world leader in crowd management, says expert

The field plans were effectively implemented to manage the pilgrims. (SPA)
The field plans were effectively implemented to manage the pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia is a world leader in crowd management, says expert

The field plans were effectively implemented to manage the pilgrims. (SPA)
  • Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, undersecretary-general for grouping and crowds management, told Arab News that the system at the Grand Mosque worked to arrange the movement of worshippers and pilgrims according to grouping field plans
MAKKAH: An expert on the subject of large gatherings has said that in its control of the numbers attending the annual pilgrimage, the Kingdom has shown it has mastered the art of crowd management.

Workers in the Hajj sector aim at making the pilgrimage experience smoother and safer.

And crowd management expert Akram Jan said that the Kingdom’s practitioners are playing a leading role in implementing the latest best international practices.

Presidency officials to follow the flow of crowds at the Grand Mosque Source: Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. (Supplied)

He said: “The people in charge of the crowd management system during the Hajj seasons, especially in the last decade, have become accustomed to receiving and dealing with millions of pilgrims — according to mathematical calculations and fluidity in mobility — on which organizational plans are developed every year.”

He said that continuous organizational plans to improve and raise the level of service had been developed by using existing infrastructure as much as possible, in addition to building a basic database for planning and identifying the public transport situation in Makkah.

Jan added that Saudi Arabia had become a pioneer in organizing crowds, managing to provide the best services and facilities while ensuring a smooth flow of movement in the space around the Kaaba.

Presidency officials to follow the flow of crowds at the Grand Mosque Source: Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. (Supplied)

He said there were technical ways to analyze crowds. These methods are used for organizing large gatherings in Europe and calculate with high precision, allowing observers and analysts to predict numbers.

Those responsible for grouping and crowd management at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque have allocated more than 400 qualified field employees for the task of organizing the entry, exit and movement of pilgrims and visitors inside the Grand Mosque.

Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, undersecretary-general for grouping and crowds management, told Arab News that the system at the Grand Mosque worked to arrange the movement of worshippers and pilgrims according to grouping field plans.

He said that employees were keen to prevent crowding in prayer areas and led worshippers to other locations to ensure better organization.

He added: “The employees of the agency are always implementing qualitative programs and initiatives to harness them and develop the best solutions for pilgrims’ grouping.”

Al-Hujaili said that panel discussions and periodic meetings took place to discuss developments in spatial guidance for crowds. Various studies were implemented and proposals developed, along with mechanisms for determining paths and prayer areas according to operational plans.

 

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Alhajji, director of behavioral insights at the Ministry of Health

Dr. Mohammed Alhajji
Dr. Mohammed Alhajji
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Alhajji, director of behavioral insights at the Ministry of Health

Dr. Mohammed Alhajji
Dr. Mohammed Alhajji has been the director of behavioral insights at the Ministry of Health since 2020. He is also a visiting professor at the College of Medicine at Al-Faisal University.

Alhajji has become a well-known figure in the field of behavioral sciences in Saudi Arabia. His contributions have helped this niche science to become mainstream and a topic of discussion among policymakers.

Before assuming his current position, Alhajji served over a year as a scientific adviser at the Misk Foundation in 2020, where he managed research projects, advised teams within the institution, and collaborated with research institutes to increase scientific output.

He served at Temple University twice between 2015 and 2019, as an instructor and researcher. His studies, financed variously by the government and private entities, explored the behavioral and social determinants of health. He also analyzed public views to build educational materials for policy creation.

He was awarded the best research abstract for students in the US in 2020 at the annual meeting of the Behavioral Medicine Association of America. In the same year, he received his second honor, the American Public Health Association’s Award of the Year for exceptional study.

Alhajji is the creator of the viral “Adam” podcast, where he discusses subjects related to psychology and social behaviors such as relationships and coping with feelings of exclusion and neglect.

He was recently granted the National Excellence Award 2023 by the governor of the Qassim region for his efforts to enrich the quality of content on social networking sites.

He earned his Ph.D. in social and behavioral sciences from Temple University, Philadelphia, his master’s degree in public health from the University of South Florida, and his bachelor’s degree in health science from Colorado State University.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

