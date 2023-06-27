You are here

Saudi cement firms in central region may slash prices amid robust competition 
During the first quarter, the average selling prices for cement stayed under pressure, falling to SR174.3 per ton from SR186 the previous quarter. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A price war between cement producers is likely to break out in Saudi Arabia’s central region on the back of the giga-projects boom, according to a recent report from AlJazira Capital.

Since the majority of the huge ongoing developments in the Kingdom are located in its center, companies from across the country have ventured into the region, causing competition to soar.  

The report added that the central area is also logistically more feasible and accessible for the majority of the firms in the Kingdom, further attracting external players. 

“We believe that the competition in the central region might evolve into a price war, and companies could start cutting prices on a larger scale to retain the market share in the region, which will be visible in lower average selling prices starting from the second quarter of 2023,” the report said. 

During the first quarter, the average selling prices for cement stayed under pressure, falling to SR174.3 ($46.47) per ton from SR186 the previous quarter.

The anticipated drop in prices comes despite the housing boom that pushed cement demand upward in 2022, according to the report.  

Local cement sales only accounted for 89 percent of total clinker production between January 2022 and May 2023, reported AlJazira Capital.

As a result, the sector’s overall clinker inventory level surged to 37.6 tons by the end of May of this year.  

Clinker is considered the backbone of cement production and is a mixture of limestone and minerals transformed by heat. 

According to the consultancy, local cement sales are expected to drop by 9 percent annually to 46.3 tons this year, whereas inventories will reach 36.9 tons, up 5.5 percent annually. 

By the end of 2023, the businesses covered by AlJazira Capital are forecast to record a decrease of 9.1 percent year over year in exports. 

Saudi Arabia’s antitrust authority penalized 14 cement companies with a collective fine of SR140 million for colluding to raise cement prices in the Kingdom in April 2023.

The General Authority for Competition imposed an SR10 million fine on each producer for manipulating the cement prices to benefit themselves, infringing Article 4 of the Competition Law. 

The law prohibited practices, agreements, or contracts among competing firms that lead to controlling the prices of goods and services intended for sale by increasing or decreasing them to harm the market. 

The penalized companies included Al Safwa Cement Co., City Cement Co., and Al-Jouf Cement Co., as well as Umm Al-Qura Co. and Qassim Cement Co.

Other firms to receive fines were Najran Cement Co., Southern Province Cement Co., and United Cement Industrial Co., with Yamama Cement Co., Riyadh Cement Co. and Arabian Cement Co. also being punished.

Saudi Cement Co., Hail Cement Co. and Yanbu Cement Co. also received fines, revealed the release.

Egypt accelerates energy transition with revised climate commitments

Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt aims to advance its target of generating 42 percent of its energy through renewable sources to 2030 from 2035 as the North African nation submitted updated climate commitments as per the Paris Agreement on Monday.  

In its updated Nationally Determined Contribution document, Egypt noted that the country needs to obtain grants and soft financing worth €500 million ($548 million) as a contribution to achieving the revised targets. 

NDC is a climate plan that a Paris Climate Agreement signatory needs to submit every five years to list various measures it plans to take to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

Egypt submitted its first NDC last year in June, with the updated one released earlier this week as the country intends to expedite its efforts to reduce carbon emission volume and increase renewable energy generation ahead of its original target of 2035.

The second update was announced by the Supreme Committee of the National Council for Climate Change in Egypt, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.    

The move of modifying the emissions target demonstrates the nation’s commitment to accelerating the switch to a low-carbon development path, said a top minister.    

Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said that this step followed successful discussions between the ministries of foreign affairs, environment and international cooperation.    

It aimed “to obtain grants and soft financing worth €500 million as a contribution to the energy axis of the Nexus for Water, Food and Energy, or NWFE, program, in the framework for updating the NDC through a plan to develop the network, in order to absorb 10 gigawatts of new and renewable energy,” added Fouad. 

A part of the country’s national climate change strategy 2050, the NWFE program was officially launched during COP27 in November last year at a total cost of $14.7 billion, comprising nine projects with three main pillars — water, food and energy. 

The minister went on to say that the private sector is anticipated to raise $10 billion to carry out this strategy.  

Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat revealed that the NDC update secures grants, debt swaps, and concessional financing.   

It also stimulates private investments to support the energy pillar within the government-led platform of NWFE, she added.   

Al-Mashat added that this milestone comes in accordance with the declaration that was announced during COP27, among Egypt, Germany and the US.   

The NWFE aims to develop solid relationships with various stakeholders to raise money for climate change projects.   

This will be done by using cutting-edge financing techniques like debt for climate swaps and blended finance, with a particular focus on the private sector and a broader range of financial actors.  

Additionally, the program offers technical support and guarantees for personal investments. 

PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 

Updated 27 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Patients in the Gulf Cooperation Council region could get faster and more accurate diagnoses after the Public Investment Fund-owned Lifera announced a joint venture with CENTOGENE. 

The biopharmaceutical company will be working with the German-based firm to provide multiomic testing services — a concept in biological research that aims to comprehensively characterize and quantify large numbers of molecules in complex samples.

The joint venture intends to transform genetic insights into data-driven answers that will accelerate the field of precision medicine, according to a press release.

The partnership will contribute to expanding population health programs, enhancing the speed of clinical diagnoses and fostering research capabilities and collaborations in the Kingdom. 

“This strategic collaboration is a reflection of Lifera’s mission to grow Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector,” Ibrahim Al-Jufalli, chairman at Lifera, said. 

Additionally, the joint venture aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and other national initiatives focused on genomic testing and the growth of the biotech sector in the country. 

“With CENTOGENE’s expertise in the field of rare, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, we see tremendous potential value for the joint venture to provide more timely and accurate diagnoses which are crucial to patients and their families, driven by a comprehensive diagnostic portfolio that goes beyond standard laboratory testing and medical interpretation,” Al-Jufalli added. 

As part of the agreement, CENTOGENE will receive a $30 million investment through a mandatory convertible loan with a conversion price of $2.20 per share of its common stock.  

The company will also benefit from milestone payments linked to the joint venture’s performance and revenue-based royalties until 2033. 

The collaboration between CENTOGENE and Lifera represents a significant advancement in the field of genomics and precision medicine in Saudi Arabia.  

By leveraging CENTOGENE’s global expertise and Lifera’s local insights, the joint venture aims to provide innovative solutions that will improve patient care, drive scientific research, and contribute to the overall growth of the biotech sector, said the press release.  

“Teaming up with Lifera marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver data-driven, life-changing answers to patients around the world and forms a pathway to achieving sustainable growth and profitability for CENTOGENE,” said Kim Stratton, CEO at CENTOGENE. 

King Fahd International Airport records 250k passengers in 7 days

Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Fahd International Airport witnessed an 11 percent rise in passenger numbers throughout the seven days of the Eid Al-Adha celebration compared to the equivalent period in 2022.

Dammam Airports Co., which operates the transport hub, revealed 250,000 people passed through the facility from June 19 to June 2.

The airport also witnessed over 2,000 flights during this time, reflecting a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, DACO CEO Mohammed Al-Hassan reaffirmed the company’s dedication to enhancing the travel experience at all airports under its operation in the Eastern Province. 

Al-Hassani expressed gratitude for the support and attention provided by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, the General Authority of Civil Aviation President and the Airports Holding Co. 

The CEO also highlighted DACO’s notable progress in operational expansion as part of its commitment to achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Services Strategy, with a particular focus on the aviation sector.

DACO revealed that the total number of flights from King Fahd International Airport since the beginning of 2023 has reached over 37,500, reflecting a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The company has successfully attracted five new airlines to operate to and from King Fahd International Airport in 2023, increasing the number of airlines operating at the airport to 42. 

These include three national carriers and 39 international carriers.

Additionally, DACO has introduced 11 new direct destinations this year, encompassing nine international and two domestic routes. 

With these additions, the total number of served destinations reached 61, comprising 16 domestic and 45 international routes.

Al-Hassani said DACO remains committed to delivering exceptional services and ensuring customer satisfaction across King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport and Al-Qassim International Airport.

It is not just Saudi Arabia that is witnessing a visitor boom thanks to the Eid Al-Adha holiday season, as passenger traffic through Abu Dhabi International Airport is expected to increase significantly.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operators of the emirate’s five flight hubs, is anticipating over 900,000 passengers to pass through AUH between June 23 and July 7.

There are set to be over 5,000 flights across 109 destinations in 59 countries during this period.

The airport operator forecast that July 2 is expected to be the busiest day over the coming weeks.

Saudi venture studio VMS acquires stakes in Egypt’s Cash Cows

Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The startup ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa region is poised to get a boost as Saudi Arabia-based venture studio VMS has acquired minority stakes in Egyptian startup accelerator Cash Cows.  

The purchase of stakes is part of a strategic partnership agreement aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in both countries and in the wider MENA region, according to a press release.  

The press release further noted that the tie up will see Cash Cows and VMS launching a joint platform for exchanging ideas, collaboration and mutual learning between them.  

The platform will also provide ways for startups, investors, and entrepreneurs to access critical decisions that ensure their success, it added.  

Motaz Saleh Abuonoq, founder and CEO of VMS, said that the company’s expansion in the Egyptian market was an important and strategic goal.  

VMS supports talented startups entering the Saudi market provides them with guidance, resources, expertise, and connections while helping them successfully achieve their business goals. 

Mohamed Nagaty, partner at Cash Cows, said that the partnership with VMS will contribute to building a bridge between Egypt and Saudi Arabia for startups, along with expanding the scope of operations for both companies.  

The coming together of two regional accelerators is aimed at providing resources and support for startups and drawing a clear map for investors to achieve excellence in the highly competitive market, the release added. 

“We are proud to partner with VMS, especially at a time where supporting startups and entrepreneurship has become a priority for the future of the Saudi economy. This is reflected in the performance of companies and the successful financing deals achieved,” said Ahmed Reda, managing partner and CEO of Cash Cows.  

He added: “Supporting startups is an essential part of the Vision 2030 of the Kingdom. Hence, our expansion into the Saudi market through our partnership with VMS is a golden gateway to enter this promising market and an expert company in the entrepreneurship market in the Kingdom.”  

Cash Cows’ portfolio of startups includes medical analysis platform CheckMe, Egyptian fuel supply platform GoFuel, and education technology platform IQ, among others. 

On the other hand, VMS’s partner list includes Dawafast, Chart, Mobelia and School.  

According to startup data firm MAGNiTT, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt collectively have the majority share of venture capital funding in the MENA region, accounting for about 74 percent of the total investments in 2022.  

In 2022, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt garnered funding worth $1.19 billion, $987 million and $517 million, respectively, MAGNiTT added. 

UAE In-Focus: IMF expects emirate’s GDP to grow by 3.6% in 2023 

Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE is poised for positive economic growth as it is projected to achieve a 3.6 percent increase in its gross domestic product this year, driven by robust domestic activity, said the International Monetary Fund.  

Following an impressive growth rate of 7.9 percent in 2022, the UAE’s economy is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in 2023, benefiting from sustained tourism activity and higher capital expenditure, the IMF said in its 2022 Article IV assessment.

In a press release, the IMF said the UAE’s non-hydrocarbon sectors would grow by 3.8 percent this year, primarily driven by strong domestic reforms.  

However, the international body said that the emirate’s economic outlook is not without risks. The global landscape remains uncertain, encompassing weaker growth, tighter financial conditions and geopolitical developments.   

Nevertheless, it added that the UAE’s implementation of comprehensive reform efforts presents potential upside risks for medium-term growth.  

“Inflation has risen with global trends but is expected to ease to 3.4 percent in 2023. Fiscal and external surpluses are expected to remain high on the back of elevated oil prices. Banks are adequately capitalized and liquid overall, but nonperforming loans remain elevated, albeit down from recent peaks, and real estate prices have risen sharply in some segments,” the IMF stated. 

It emphasized the positive impact of the country’s ambitious reform initiatives outlined in the UAE 2050 Energy Strategy.   

These efforts have successfully stimulated trade and attracted foreign direct investments, solidifying the country’s position as an attractive destination for international businesses.  

UAE stocks reach $59bn in market value in H1 2023  

The UAE’s local stocks witnessed a substantial increase in market value, totaling approximately 220 billion dirhams ($59.9 billion) in the first half of 2023.   

Emirates News Agency reported that the surge is primarily attributed to heightened demand from foreign investors and the addition of new listings.  

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, or ADX, and the Dubai Financial Market experienced notable growth in market value, primarily driven by four new listings.   

These included ADNOC Gas and Presight AI in the ADX. ADNOC Supply and Services and Al Ansari Financial Services were listed on the DFM.  

The combined value of stocks traded on the UAE’s primary exchanges reached 3.42 trillion dirhams by June, with the ADX accounting for 2.77 trillion dirhams and the DFM accounting for 652.1 billion dirhams.  

Trading activities in local stocks during the year’s first half exceeded 218 billion dirhams. The majority of these transactions, amounting to 171.6 billion dirhams, took place on the ADX, while the remaining 46.4 billion dirhams occurred on the DFM.  

The total shares exchanged reached approximately 53 billion, with 27.6 billion traded in Abu Dhabi and 25.4 billion in Dubai. Over 2.5 million transactions were completed on both exchanges during this period.  

Boeing launches internship program to foster local talent  

Global aviation giant Boeing launched an internship program in the UAE to cultivate local talent and capabilities in the aerospace sector.  

The program offers interns the opportunity to work alongside Boeing professionals for 10 weeks, helping them gain knowledge and skills essential for a successful career in the sector.  

“Through the Boeing META Internship Program, we aim to help students reach their full potential and inspire them to pursue a rewarding career in aerospace,” Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, said.  

The Boeing META Internship Program aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting career skills programs and investing in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, education and workforce development initiatives.  

“We are delighted to onboard the Emirati interns and contribute to the national aspirations of the UAE in terms of sustainable local talent development,” said Noor Al-Yafei, Boeing’s human resources director in the Middle East and Africa. 

