Ithra promises lots of family fun for Eid

DHAHRAN: To celebrate Eid al-Adha, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture is presenting a series of family-friendly activities over the coming days.
These include an educational Hajj exhibition, story time at the library and lots of interesting workshops for children to enjoy in the nine indoor and outdoor, Eid-themed spaces.
While visitors are welcome to wander around Ithra’s communal areas free of charge, tickets are required for some of the activities, which can be bought via the app or on site.
Tickets for the Children’s Museum cost SR45 ($12) for kids aged 1-12, SR20 for older children and adults, but are free for babies under a year old.
The Eid celebrations are intended as an inclusive “party” for people from all backgrounds, cultures and religions, the organizers said. And while the activities are mostly conducted in Arabic, they are designed to be easy to understand for people who do not speak the language.
The Ithra Museum is home to five galleries dedicated to contemporary Middle Eastern art, Saudi culture, Islamic art, the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula and an archive.
In the library, visitors can enjoy a range of games such as spin the wheel, while specially decorated areas provide the perfect backdrop for a photograph to remember the day.
The events run from Thursday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saudi Arabia supports African Union’s joining of G20
Updated 27 min ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it supports and endorses the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.
“The ministry expresses its aspiration to accept the accession of the African Union, due to its importance in addressing the challenges we face today, such as climate change, economic slowdown, debt distress, and uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which require collective action to address them within the framework of cooperation and mutual trust between the Kingdom and the African Union countries,” it said in a statement.
The Kingdom said it also looks forward to strengthening the bilateral relations and taking them to higher levels to serve the interests of the two sides.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the AU be given full, permanent membership of the diplomatic group at its upcoming summit in India.
Indian university VC praises ‘wonderful’ Hajj arrangements
Alam among 2 million pilgrims after receiving invitation through King Salman Hajj Program
‘We have enjoyed great hospitality’ in Saudi Arabia, says Jamia Hamdard official
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
ARAFAT: Prof. Mohammed Afshar Alam, the vice chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, a university in the Indian capital New Delhi, has applauded the exemplary Hajj arrangements made by Saudi Arabia this year.
Expressing his gratitude to King Salman for inviting him to the Kingdom under the King Salman Hajj Program, Alam spoke to Arab News at the Arafat camp designated for the guests of this initiative. He said: “I am thankful to King Salman for inviting me to the sacred journey of a lifetime as his guest. It feels good to be chosen to perform Hajj from millions of Muslims across the world. I have been invited with my family, my daughter and wife. We are performing Hajj this time Alhamdulillah as a guest.”
He added: “As we received the invitation, we came. We have enjoyed great hospitality (in) Saudi Arabia for the last five days. They have supported us with wonderful arrangements. We are very much happy and thankful to the Kingdom for inviting us.
“This year, more than 2 million people are performing Hajj. I am lucky to be among the chosen guests. So, I am really very thankful to King Salman for such a wonderful opportunity.”
Sharing his experience of the holy journey, Alam said: “Definitely, it’s a great feeling. Every Muslim wishes to visit Makkah and Madinah at least once in (their) lifetime. When I got the invitation, although I have a lot of work with a lot of committees visiting, but I said, ‘No, I have to go. This is a good chance. We may not get it in the future.’”
He added: “Definitely, Makkah and Medina, both, for every Muslim, is really close to their heart.”
Commenting on the arrangements for Hajj, Alam said: “All civil and security arrangements and facilities to the pilgrims are very good and available 24 hours.”
The authorities are working hard to ensure a very successful Hajj pilgrimage, he added.
How Hajj allows people of all backgrounds to reflect on shared values of faith, compassion and humility
Saudi Arabia’s increasing openness makes the pilgrimage a valuable opportunity for cross-cultural understanding
Message of piety, kindness, virtue and equality spans cultures, connecting all faiths, nations and social classes
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Muslims from all around the world arrived in Makkah over the past few weeks ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which began on Monday. Though participation in this holy tradition is strictly restricted to followers of Islam, the increasingly open nature of the Kingdom means that it also offers a valuable opportunity for cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.
Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, after profession of faith, prayer, charitable deeds and fasting. It is a highly symbolic act of worship that draws together Muslims from around the globe, irrespective of race, class, culture or nationality, to walk in the footsteps of the many millions who have made the intense spiritual journey before them.
“Hajj is an incredibly special time of the year for us,” Kumail Almusaly, a curator at Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, who recently co-curated an exhibition on Hijrah (the journey of the Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Makkah to Madinah), told Arab News.
“It is not just a religious obligation but a chance to come together with millions of Muslims from all over the world in a shared experience of connection and unity in a unique spiritual environment.”
All Muslims are required to complete the five-day Hajj pilgrimage at least once during their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. It is a deeply moving spiritual experience that they believe absolves their sins and brings them closer to God, and it serves to unite the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims.
Through Hajj, Muslims from all walks of life are reminded of the importance of their connection to God and “contributions to humanity,” said Almusaly.
“The pilgrimage represents a fresh start, a chance to clear away any dissonance that may have accumulated over the years and begin anew with a sense of purity and purpose.”
The Arabic word Hajj translates as “to intend a journey,” or the metaphorical idea of continuously striving, even in the face of adversity, to achieve one’s goals.
While the traditions of Hajj are chiefly associated with the life of the Prophet Muhammad, who founded the pilgrimage in 632, the year of his death, Muslims believe the Hajj rituals date thousands of years further back, to the time of Abraham.
According to Islamic beliefs, Abraham built the Kaaba, at Allah’s instruction. It is the cubed structure that stands at the heart of Masjid Al-Haram, or the Grand Mosque, in Makkah, which is the holiest site in Islam. Pilgrims dressed in white robes walk around the Kaaba during Hajj, offering prayers.
The Hajj pilgrimage and the rituals associated with it are arduous and demanding. According to the Islamic faith, they reflect the rituals first performed by Abraham, his wife Hajar, and their son Ishmael, and later by the Prophet Muhammad.
Just as Islam, Christianity and Judaism all trace their common roots back to Abraham, so too do they share a common set of values, including faith, compassion and humility, which are also reflected in the core message of Hajj.
Indeed, as the Kingdom increasingly opens up to the outside world, thanks to the social reforms and economic transformation plan under Saudi Vision 2030, Hajj offers a rich opportunity for Saudis, pilgrims from other countries, tourists and foreign residents to celebrate these shared values and acknowledge their common roots.
FASTFACT
2.5m
Pilgrims flocked to the holy city of Makkah to perform Hajj.
“Its message is one of faith, compassion, humility and oneness, and it is appreciated by people of all faiths and backgrounds,” said Almusaly.
The places where pilgrims have traveled from and their social status in their home countries are immaterial during Hajj. The belief that resonates with all pilgrims is one of humility and the complete surrender of self-importance.
In the words of the Prophet: “All mankind is from Adam and Eve. An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab have any superiority over an Arab; a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white; (none has superiority over another) except by piety and good action.”
The view among pilgrims is that Islamic teachings of piety, kindness, virtue and equality are values that span cultures, connecting all faiths, nations and social classes. Hajj therefore provides opportunities for locals and foreign visitors to the Kingdom to perform and witness acts of charity and generosity.
Rawan Al-Selhi, a Saudi jewelry designer, told Arab News that Hajj is a time when Muslims are reminded to help fellow pilgrims, especially those who have had fewer economic opportunities, “for example by urging the postponement of prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque as much as possible to create more space for pilgrims coming from abroad.”
She added: “Such simple acts have built a different relationship between us, the pilgrims, and visitors. Science has also developed and the means of comfort have evolved, and Saudi Arabia has invested in technology to offer pilgrims an unforgettable pilgrimage trip.”
Al-Selhi, who grew up in Madinah, said her first jewelry collection was inspired by the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque in the city.
“Madinah is the destination and the first stop for pilgrims and visitors before they leave for Makkah,” she said. “For my generation, our parents try to talk to us about this time, and the importance of prayer and becoming closer to God. It is a time of optimism for the coming year.”
She recalled how her grandfather would help pilgrims and other visitors to the Kingdom during Hajj.
“He would open his home during the month and host others in need of a place to stay,” she said. “This resulted in an exchange of cultures and experiences. Some Saudi families even moved out of their homes to leave them free for pilgrims and visitors from abroad.”
Nahla Khogeer, a designer and visual artist in Jeddah, said the Hajj pilgrimage has made a deep impression on her work.
“My grandfather, father and uncles all worked as guides during the Hajj and Umrah seasons,” she told Arab News. “The relationship with my father has had a great impact on my interest in the Hajj journey and what I experienced in my childhood.”
Khogeer recalled how she often went with her father to Makkah to watch him work and took photographs of many of the places related to Hajj, from which she created postcards that she gave to pilgrims to take home as mementos of their pilgrimage.
“It is these experiences with my father during Hajj that have inspired my work, especially since he passed away,” she said. “Their memory now lives in my work.”
This year’s Hajj is the first since travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted, and Saudi authorities expect about 2.5 million pilgrims to take part in Hajj this year, one of the largest numbers ever.
Al-Selhi and Almusaly said the Kingdom views Hajj not only as a pillar of the Islamic faith but as an event that unites the Saudi people and, in this new era for the Kingdom, reflects the great social and economic strides the country has taken in recent years, along with its growing openness to the wider world.
“In a world that can often feel divided and disconnected, Hajj serves as a powerful reminder of our shared humanity and the importance of coming together in pursuit of the greater good,” said Almusaly. “It is a time of renewal and rejuvenation.”
Over 3,000 Saudi scouts working with govt agencies to assist pilgrims during Hajj
3,500 male and female Saudi scouts are working at holy sites to assist pilgrims during Hajj this year
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Each year, numerous scouts from all corners of the Kingdom gather to assist pilgrims during Hajj.
Regardless of age or gender, these dedicated individuals devote their time and energy to supporting pilgrims to fulfill their Hajj rituals with ease.
This year, 3,500 scouts have been deployed around the holy sites in Makkah, according to the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association.
They are classified into two age groups: the advanced scout category and the ranger’s category. The advanced scout category consists of scout members aged between 15 and 17. The ranger’s category comprises individuals aged 18 to 22, including scout leaders (150 of whom are women) and friends and pioneers of SASA.
The scouts have been distributed among government-related entities, such as the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, Makkah municipality, Hajj Security Forces, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Project for the Utilization of Hady and Adahi.
The scouts affiliated with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah primarily focus on assisting lost pilgrims by providing guidance and directions, ensuring they reach their designated camps safely.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has been active since 1961.
• This year, there are 150 women among the scout leaders.
• The scouts have been distributed among government-related entities, such as the Ministry of Health and Hajj Security Forces.
• The scouts working with the Makkah municipality ensure vendors on site are following all regulations.
Mubarak Al-Dosari, a pioneer scout and the general supervisor of the SASA media committee, said: “One of our top priorities is to promote the essence of volunteerism and foster a sense of national identity among scouts, rangers, and scout leaders. We also strive to present a positive and vibrant portrayal of Saudi scouts serving pilgrims.”
In collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, the scouts are responsible for coordinating the pilgrims’ access to the ministry’s offices in the holy sites and distributing Hajj-related books and publications in various languages.
Those working with the Ministry of Commerce are tasked with monitoring the prices and quality of food items available in the holy sites. They also oversee the validity of licenses granted to vendors and cooperate with ministry teams to investigate cases of potential commercial fraud.
The scouts working with the Makkah municipality ensure vendors on site are following all rules. They also work together with the Ministry of Health to help direct pilgrims to healthcare facilities.
The Islamic Development Bank engages scouts in coordinating the arrival of pilgrims at the slaughterhouses, offering on-the-go guidance, and overseeing the movement of pilgrims from their accommodations to the Jamarat.
Before arriving at the holy sites, the scouts underwent extensive practical training in civil defense, first aid, physical fitness, rescue operations, security awareness, and firefighting.
Al-Dosari said: “The association has taken many steps with (its) partners to make this season a success by all standards.”
The general supervisor also said that each year, camps also adopt the latest technologies to assist pilgrims.
Scout leaders spoke to Arab News about serving pilgrims in Makkah and other holy sites.
Ahmed Rawas said: “Serving pilgrims is considered a great honor that fills all the citizens of this country with pride.”
Participating in the service of pilgrims is a prestigious opportunity, Rawas said, highlighting the significant efforts and resources, both technological and human, that the Kingdom has dedicated to various projects aimed at assisting the pilgrims.
Abdulaziz Al-Rabee also echoed similar sentiments and expressed joy and enthusiasm in working alongside his colleagues.
One of our top priorities is to promote the essence of volunteerism and foster a sense of national identity among scouts, rangers, and scout leaders. We also strive to present a positive and vibrant portrayal of Saudi scouts serving pilgrims.
Mubarak Al-Dosari, General supervisor of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Associaton media committee
Issa Al-Taysan said that “serving pilgrims is a medal of honor from God, who invites people of this country to work with dedication and sincerity.”
It is worth mentioning that SASA stands out as one of the initial global associations to receive the Global Support Assessment Tool, a recognition typically given to associations that meet international quality standards established by National Scouting Organizations. This includes enhancing and upgrading the services provided to their staff at all levels while staying up to date with advancements.
SASA initiated its active service in these camps in 1961, starting with a modest team of 150 scouts.
The service then expanded to encompass scout groups from Arab and Islamic nations between the 1965 and 1974 Hajj seasons.
However, SASA then decided to reserve this honorable service exclusively for the sons and daughters of the Kingdom from 1975 Hajj onwards until today.
Saudi crown prince arrives in Mina to supervise services to Hajj pilgrims
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Mina to check on the services provided to pilgrims, on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The crown prince’s visit aimed to assess the well-being of worshippers and the quality of services being provided, as well as to ensure that the pilgrims are able to perform the Hajj rituals with ease, comfort and safety.
On Tuesday, more than 2 million pilgrims ascended Mount Arafat, the climax of a record-breaking pilgrimage returning to full capacity for the first time since the global pandemic.