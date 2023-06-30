Stop the press: Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung ends daily print edition after 320 years

BERLIN: One of the world’s oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries. First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on Aug. 8, 1703. “320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition’s final front page read. The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition. The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a wide range of articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20. It will continue to operate online and plans a monthly print edition. In its final daily print edition the paper interviewed one of Austria’s most famous exports: actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. It lamented that, unlike Schwarzenegger’s famous “Terminator” character, the newspaper won’t be able to make the phrase “I’ll be back” its motto for the future.
‘The ability to innovate is not going to come from AI, it will come from humans,’ says Deloitte exec
Yousef Barkawie, AI and data leader, Deloitte Middle East, on the growth, adoption and opportunities of AI in the region
Updated 30 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Professional services organization Deloitte launched the Deloitte Middle East AI Institute during the Experience Analytics event held on May 18 at The Arena in Riyadh.
Launched in June 2020, the institute focuses on artificial intelligence research and applied innovation across industries. It currently has operations in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and China, with the latest being in Saudi Arabia.
The first-of-its-kind institute in the region was “introduced with the purpose of advancing the agenda of AI for Deloitte internally, as well as for our clients and our communities,” said Yousef Barkawie, AI and data leader, Deloitte Middle East.
The institute aims to be a “think tank” and a “fountainhead of innovation and advancement of AI” in ways that can “benefit our clients and our societies,” Barkawie told Arab News.
AI is growing exponentially across the world, but its growth in the Middle East region is particularly noteworthy. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia ranked second globally for societal awareness of AI, according to the 2023 AI Index Report by Stanford University.
The Kingdom has launched several initiatives, including the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the National Data Management Office (NDMO), to accelerate the implementation of AI in the Kingdom’s various sectors, and announced the investment of billions of dollars into AI projects.
“We decided that it is absolutely imperative for us to think about bringing that kind of talent, capability and entire mindset to our Middle East clients and bring the Deloitte AI Institute right here to our region,” said Barkawie.
“Just like anything, the topic of AI can be highly localized,” he added, explaining that every country has its own unique set of challenges and objectives, which could benefit from the use of AI.
Language, for instance, can be a challenge in the region, as most advancements in AI models have been in English or Latin languages, and the “Arabic language is not getting as much attention as it should on a global scale,” Barkawie said.
Deloitte’s AI and data team is made up of talent with over 15 nationalities, he said, which “brings in a lot of diversity, and localized experience and knowledge.” This diversity is extremely important, he added, because even though Arabic is one language, it has several dialects.
There are also other societal and cultural considerations as well as market maturity because the adoption of AI is dependent on the maturity of industries such as technology, cloud and data practices, said Barkawie.
The NDMO, for example, has a program for all regulated entities in the Kingdom, which is designed to elevate the quality of data through various means such as better governance and policies around privacy and protection of data, he explained.
“Those programs are extremely important but that tells you something: If we have to establish a program to put those controls in place, it means that the quality of data may not be at the desired level,” he said.
The existence of these programs is “excellent news,” but it also means the region is not “entirely there yet,” Barkawie added.
There is much eagerness to adopt AI at scale — both in government and private sector entities in the region — but “we’re not at scale yet compared to other more mature regions where they’ve gone through that cycle of exploration and experimentation with AI,” he said.
Drawing a timeline on the adoption of AI in the region would be difficult, Barkawie said, as some sectors like banking and digital media will grow faster, while other more traditional sectors would take longer.
One report put the Middle East region about four and a half years behind the US and China in AI adoption. However, Barkawie thinks the gap will be closed much faster.
“Don’t underestimate our willingness and eagerness to make a change in the Middle East. We, as a region, are quite adaptable and we pick up very quickly,” he said.
“The conversations I’m having with my clients are strong indications that we are not that far behind, and operationalizing AI is much closer.”
Deloitte’s AI Institute in Riyadh is already working with a number of clients including NEOM and the Ministry of Finance. Although based in Riyadh, it serves as a “connected hub” for the Middle East, said Barkawie, with plans underway to open a second branch in the UAE.
No conversation about AI is complete without discussing its potential dangers — particularly its threat to humans.
Deloitte’s response to this threat is the slogan — one it coined and trademarked — “The Age of With,” which means, Barkawie explained, that “we are more powerful and effective when we combine humans with machines.”
He added: “We are quite serious about our thought leadership in this space that machines are not here to replace humans, but to augment human abilities.”
Having said that, the way humans work will change. For example, Deloitte has developed a generative AI model, which it presented at the Experience Analytics event, that can develop a targeted and coherent presentation complete with text and images within two days.
“So, I worry about my job as a consultant,” Barkawie joked.
On a more serious note, he added, there is no denying that many industries and jobs will be affected.
Earlier this year, ChatGPT passed law exams in four courses at the University of Minnesota and another exam at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, according to professors at the schools.
Although it did not score very highly, the chatbot did pass the exams, which indicates that “information and knowledge retention is going to change,” said Barkawie.
This, in turn, means that humans are no longer needed to memorize things, but instead understand them better, he added.
“We’re not going to be at risk of losing jobs every day. It’s more about learning newer ways, and the onus is on us, as humans, to focus on value-adding services and capabilities rather than the mundane,” said Barkawie.
Still, some jobs are designed to be mundane and those are perhaps the jobs that will see the biggest learning curve, he added.
“This is where the rescaling and upskilling of resources needs to happen in order to continuously improve and get the most value out of these technologies.”
Generative AI might be able to write this article in a much shorter time, for example, but it will not replace the work that went into it, because ultimately, said Barkawie, “the ability to innovate is not going to come from AI, it will come from humans.”
SRMG champions innovation and creativity at Cannes Lions 2023, launches Billboard Arabia
The SRMG Beach Experience brought together more than 50 influential speakers and was attended by over 3,000 guests, garnering 1.65 billion mentions across digital channels over four days
SRMG focused on the latest trends and disruptions, including the impact of new technologies, the evolution of audience demands, and how creativity fosters innovation
• SRMG and Billboard partnered to launch Billboard Arabia, introducing Music Awards, Charts, Arab Music Week, Women in Music and more to MENA audiences
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News
CANNES: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), a leading integrated media group from the MENA region, hosted an inspiring week at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with insightful talks, a line-up of exciting performances and the launch of Billboard Arabia.
The SRMG Beach Experience represented the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s creative hub at the global festival. From June 19-22, SRMG gathered over 3,000 guests, reaching a global audience of more than 1.65 billion across digital channels.
Industry leaders, trailblazers, entrepreneurs, international media, and advertising and tech companies were given insight into SRMG’s expansion strategy, and the creativity and innovation taking place across the region.
The company brought together some of the best and brightest minds for a series of dynamic discussions on the opportunities and challenges in the MENA media landscape, the impact of AI on creative industries, the power of community in building iconic brands, and the rise of the region as a thriving music and venture capital hub.
Speakers included media, tech and advertising leaders such as SRMG’s CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid, co-founder and CEO of Brut Guillaume Lacroix, CEO of VaynerMedia Gary Vaynerchuck, CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA Elda Choucair, co-founder and chief technology officer of Anghami Elie Habib.
Additionally, entertainment and creative titans, such as standup comedian and TV star Mo Amer, the most awarded creative in the Middle East Ali Rez, and co-founder of production house Good People Ali Ali, focused on the importance of captivating storytelling and authenticity in delivering relatable and inspiring content to audiences.
This year, SRMG reached another milestone in its growth strategy through a partnership with Billboard.
The new music platform, Billboard Arabia, is dedicated to celebrating Arab artists and spotlighting their stories, cultures and experiences. Over the next year, Billboard Arabia will introduce several charts, music awards, live events and exclusive content in one centralized location.
To celebrate the announcement, SRMG provided a platform for artists from the region to showcase their talents on a global stage at the festival. The SRMG Beach Experience held live concerts by rising Saudi sensation Mishaal, and regional Khaleeji hip-hop artists, including DJ Outlaw, Moayad, Jeed and Flipperachi. For the second edition of MENA Night, Naïka, Elyanna and DJ Rodge took to the stage for unforgettable performances.
Another key aspect of SRMG’s transformation strategy is to empower the next generation of creators and innovators. Therefore, for the first time, SRMG held the Saudi Young Lions competition, providing an opportunity for the winners to compete in the Global Young Lions competition.
The Saudi Young Lions’ winning team, Reema Ibrahim and Shoug Abdullah, made history by placing in the top seven of over 450 creative participants from around the world.
SRMG’s partnership with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity makes it the first-ever official festival representative of Saudi Arabia. This partnership reflects SRMG’s commitment to elevating the regional media ecosystem by showcasing the opportunities and highlighting the creativity and innovation coming from the MENA region.
National Geographic cuts last of its staff writers
Media, employees say magazine will no longer be sold on US newsstands
But magazine says monthly editions will continue to be published
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: National Geographic, the iconic yellow-framed monthly magazine, has laid off the last of its staff writers, with media reports and employees saying the company will no longer sell the publication on US newsstands.
CNN reported that the cuts were part of an internal restructure by parent company The Walt Disney Co., which has slashed thousands of staffers across its divisions this year.
“Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms,” said a spokesperson for the magazine.
“Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect.”
The publication dedicated to nature, science, history and geography, is more than 130 years old and had over 1.7 million subscribers at the end of last year.
It said monthly editions would continue to be published, but would be written by either freelancers or staff editors.
However, some media sources reported that copies of the magazine would not be available on US newsstands from next year, adding that the publication had cut back on its photo contracts.
News of the layoffs at the magazine was first reported on Twitter on Tuesday by departing staff writers.
“Today is my last day at National Geographic,” Michael Greshko, a former science writer, tweeted.
“The magazine is parting ways with its staff writers, including me.”
In a November interview with Axios News, National Geographic’s new editor-in-chief Nathan Lump said that the outlet was focused on expanding its digital footprint and planned to invest more in social video as the brand continued to modernize.
The layoffs at National Geographic are the latest in a series of cuts that have shaken the media industry in recent months.
CNN, Buzzfeed and Vice Media have all laid off hundreds of employees in the past year, in a sign of the financial challenges faced by the industry, which is struggling to adapt to the changing landscape of news consumption.
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Social media companies have faced increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health
New feature to let parents set time limits, see followers and track time spent by teen on the platform
Updated 29 June 2023
AP
LONDON: Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta is adding some new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms as social media companies face increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health.
But many of the features require minors — and their parents — to opt in, raising questions about how effective the measures are. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they have blocked someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to grab kids’ attention when they might be more open to parental guidance.
If a teen opts in, the system will let parents set time limits, see who their kid follows or is followed by, and allows them to track how much time the minor spends on Instagram. It does not let parents see message content.
Instagram launched parental supervision tools last year to help families navigate the platform and find resources and guidance. A sticking point in the process is that kids need to sign up if they want parents to supervise their accounts. It’s not clear how many teen users have opted in and Meta has not disclosed any numbers.
Such supervision allows parents to see how many friends their child has in common with accounts the child follows or is followed by. So if the child is followed by someone none of their friends follow, it could raise a red flag that the teen does not know the person in real life.
This, Meta says, “will help parents understand how well their teen knows these accounts, and help prompt offline conversations about those connections.”
Meta is also adding parental supervision tools already available on Instagram and on virtual reality product to Messenger. The opt-in feature lets parents see how much time their child spends on the messaging service and information such as their contact lists and privacy settings — but not who they are chatting with, for instance.
Such features can be useful for families in which parents are already involved in their child’s online life and activities. Experts say that’s not the reality for many people.
Last month, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that there is not enough evidence to show that social media is safe for children and teens and called on tech companies to take “immediate action to protect kids now.”
Murthy told The Associated Press that while he recognizes social media companies have taken some steps to make their platforms safer, those actions are not enough. For instance, while kids under 13 are technically banned from social media, many younger children access Instagram, TikTok and other apps by lying about their age, either with or without their parents’ permission.
Murthy also said it’s unfair to expect parents to manage what their children do with rapidly evolving technology that “fundamentally changes how their kids think about themselves, how they build friendships, how they experience the world — and technology, by the way, that prior generations never had to manage,”
“We’re putting all of that on the shoulders of parents, which is just simply not fair,” Murthy said.
Also beginning Tuesday, Meta will encourage — but not force — children to take a break from Facebook, just as it already does on Instagram. After 20 minutes, teenage users will get a notice to take time away from the app. If they want to keep scrolling, they can just close the notification. TikTok also recently introduced a 60-minute time limit for users under 18, but they can bypass it by entering a passcode, set either by the teens themselves, or if the child is under 13, by their parent.
“What we are focused on is kind of a suite of tools to support parents and teens on how they how can they can best engage in safe and appropriate experiences online,” said Diana Williams, who oversees product changes for youth and families at Meta. “We’re also trying to build tools that teens can use themselves to learn how to manage and recognize how they’re spending their time. So things like ‘take a break’ and ‘quiet mode’ in the evenings.”
Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work ‘torture.’ Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
Moderators from several African countries are seeking a $1.6 billion compensation fund after alleging poor working conditions
Updated 29 June 2023
AP
NAIROBI: On the verge of tears, Nathan Nkunzimana recalled watching a video of a child being molested and another of a woman being killed.
Eight hours a day, his job as a content moderator for a Facebook contractor required him to look at horrors so the world wouldn’t have to. Some overwhelmed colleagues would scream or cry, he said.
Now, Nkunzimana is among nearly 200 former employees in Kenya who are suing Facebook and local contractor Sama over working conditions that could have implications for social media moderators around the world. It is the first known court challenge outside the United States, where Facebook settled with moderators in 2020.
The group was employed at the social media giant’s outsourced hub for content moderation in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi, where workers screen posts, videos, messages and other content from users across Africa, removing any illegal or harmful material that breaches its community standards and terms of service.
The moderators from several African countries are seeking a $1.6 billion compensation fund after alleging poor working conditions, including insufficient mental health support and low pay. Earlier this year, they were laid off by Sama as it left the business of content moderation. They assert that the companies are ignoring a court order for their contracts to be extended until the case is resolved.
Facebook and Sama have defended their employment practices.
With little certainty of how long the case will take to conclude, the moderators expressed despair as money and work permits run out and they wrestle with the traumatic images that haunt them.
“If you feel comfortable browsing and going through the Facebook page, it is because there’s someone like me who has been there on that screen, checking, ‘Is this okay to be here?’” Nkunzimana, a father of three from Burundi, told The Associated Press in Nairobi.
The 33-year-old said content moderation is like “soldiers” taking a bullet for Facebook users, with workers watching harmful content showing killing, suicide and sexual assault and making sure it is taken down.
For Nkunzimana and others, the job began with a sense of pride, feeling like they were “heroes to the community,” he said.
But as the exposure to alarming content reignited past traumas for some like him who had fled political or ethnic violence back home, the moderators found little support and a culture of secrecy.
They were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements. Personal items like phones were not allowed at work.
After his shift, Nkuzimana would go home exhausted and often locked himself in his bedroom to try to forget what he had seen. Even his wife had no idea what his job was like.
These days, he locks himself in his room to avoid his sons’ questions about why he’s no longer working and why they likely can no longer afford school fees. The salary for content moderators was $429 per month, with non-Kenyans getting a small expat allowance on top of that.
The Facebook contractor, US-based Sama, did little to ensure post-traumatic professional counseling was offered to moderators in its Nairobi office, Nkuzimana said. He said counselors were poorly trained to deal with what his colleagues were experiencing. Now, with no mental health care, he immerses himself in church instead.
Facebook parent Meta has said its contractors are contractually obliged to pay their employees above the industry standard in the markets they operate and provide on-site support by trained practitioners.
A spokesman said Meta could not comment on the Kenya case.
In an email to the AP, Sama said the salaries it offered in Kenya were four times the local minimum wage and that “over 60 percent of male employees and over 70 percent of female employees were living below the international poverty line (less than $1.90 a day)” before being hired.
Sama said all employees had unlimited access to one-on-one counseling “without fear of repercussions.” The contractor also called a recent court decision to extend the moderators’ contracts “confusing” and asserted that a later ruling pausing that decision means it has not gone into effect.
Such work has the potential to be “incredibly psychologically damaging,” but job-seekers in lower-income countries might take the risk in exchange for an office job in the tech industry, said Sarah Roberts, an expert in content moderation at the University of California, Los Angeles.
In countries like Kenya, where there is plenty of cheap labor available, the outsourcing of such sensitive work is “a story of an exploitative industry predicated on using global economic inequity to its advantage, doing harm and then taking no responsibility because the firms can be like, ‘Well, we never employed so-and-so, that was, you know, the third party,’” she said.
In addition, the mental health care provided might not be “the cream of the crop” and concerns have been raised about the confidentiality of therapy, said Roberts, an associate professor of information studies.
The difference in the Kenya court case, she said, is that the moderators are organizing and pushing back against their conditions, creating unusual visibility. The usual tactic in such cases in the US is to settle, she said, but “if cases are brought in other places, that might not be so easy for the companies to do that.”
Facebook invested in moderation hubs worldwide after being accused of allowing hate speech to circulate in countries like Ethiopia and Myanmar, where conflicts were killing thousands of people and harmful content was posted in a variety of local languages.
Sought for their fluency in various African languages, content moderators hired by Sama in Kenya soon found themselves looking at graphic content that hit painfully close to home.
The two years that Fasica Gebrekidan worked as a moderator roughly overlapped with the war in her native Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people were killed and many Tigrayans like her knew little about their loved ones’ fate.
Already suffering from having to flee the conflict, the 28-year-old spent her workday looking at “gruesome” videos and other content overwhelmingly related to the war, including rape. With videos, she had to watch the first 50 seconds and the last 50 seconds to reach a decision on whether it should be taken down.
The feeling of gratitude she’d had upon landing the job quickly disappeared.
“You run away from the war, then you have to see the war,” Fasica said. “It was just a torture for us.”
She now has no income and no permanent home. She said she would be looking for new opportunities if she could only feel normal again. A former journalist, she can’t bring herself to write anymore, even as an outlet for her emotions.
Fasica worries that “this garbage” will stay in her head forever. While speaking with the AP, she kept her eyes on a painting across the café, deep red with what appeared to be a man in distress. It bothered her.
Fasica blames Facebook for a lack of proper mental health care and pay and accuses the local contractor of using her and letting her go.
“Facebook should know what’s going on,” she said. “They should care about us.”
The fate of the moderators’ complaint lies with the Kenyan court, with the next hearing on July 10.
The uncertainty is frustrating, Fasica said. Some moderators are giving up and returning to their home countries, but that is not yet an option for her.