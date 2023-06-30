Saudi authorities complete maintenance work on Madinah’s road network to help pilgrims

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Roads has completed safety and maintenance measures on Madinah’s extensive road network to aid pilgrims’ access to its holy sites.
The authority has undertaken maintenance work on more than 7,400 km of roads leading to the holy sites in recent months.
Measures include repairing the asphalt layer on about 405 km of roads; repainting 514 km of road surfaces; and restoring expansion joints.
The authority has also installed metal barriers along 33,000 linear meters of roads, and concrete barriers over a larger distance.
Other works undertaken include the erection of a high-tensile fence along 38,000 linear meters and the repair of 36 intersections.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman recently visited the facilities of the Saudi Electricity Co. and the Disaster Management Center at the holy sites.
Earlier this month, SEC announced the completion of the electricity services for the Hajj this year in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, and the implementation of several new projects for an overall cost exceeding SR1 billion.
It also included the setting up of electric power transmission and distribution plants, power grid interconnections, and automation of electric distribution networks in the holy sites.
SEC implemented, finalized projects within a short span of time and enhanced the optimal and streamlined delivery of high quality service.