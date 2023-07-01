Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit

All that glitters is gold

JEDDAH: Shopping for gold is popular among Hajj pilgrims looking for souvenirs or gifts for their loved ones at home.

Several gold shops located outside the Grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souks in Jeddah, are festooned with trending necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings, attracting the pilgrims to shop for the precious metal.

Mohammed Noman, an Indian pilgrim who had come from Makkah to Jeddah to buy gold, said: “The designs are unique and it is a pure solid gold that is usually not available back home. Although the Hajj is costly it doesn’t stop us from buying gold. We find the price reasonable, too.”

Gold shops located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souqs in Jeddah, are a popular attraction for pilgrims looking for souvenirs and gifts. (Supplied)

Hafeez Khan, a trader in Jeddah, said: “The recent variations in the gold prices have not affected their business much, as buying gold remains a trendy tradition among the pilgrims.

“Purchasing gold is considered as an investment for most Asian pilgrims as most of them find the gold jewelry less expensive and of better quality (here). We hope to see a surge in gold sales this year.”

Gold is better than buying fabrics or other souvenirs. I bought a ring and a Kaaba pendant for my wife who couldn’t come along with me for Hajj. I feel this is the best gift that I can buy for her. Abdelrahman Haidri, Egyptian pilgrim

Another trader, Abdullah Albar, who has been working in Makkah gold shop for almost 12 years, said: “Sales are usually high for us during the Hajj season, as we offer exclusive deals and discounts to attract more customers.”

He said that the sales of smaller items weighing between 3-5 grams have multiplied due to discounts.

According to traders, the prices for SR216 ($57.60) for 21 carat gold per gram and SR227 for 22 carat gold gram — and most likely it will remain the same during the Hajj season.

Gold shops located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souqs in Jeddah, are a popular attraction for pilgrims looking for souvenirs and gifts. (Supplied)

“The gold sold in Saudi Arabia is pure and is not corrupted or tampered with. The weight and manufacturing details are accurate and, most importantly, bought from a holy place,” said Faroukh Ali, a Pakistani pilgrim who came to Hajj for the first time and bought three gold sets for his wife and daughters.

Buying gold was not essential for Ali, but since this is his first holy visit, he wished to have something more memorable that will remind them of their sacred journey for years to come. He also bought a few rings for his relatives back home.

Other popular gifts or souvenirs for pilgrims include nuts, sweets, children’s toys, prayer mats and beads, different types of dates and the decorative Zamzam water sets.

“Gold is better than buying fabrics or other souvenirs,” said Abdelrahman Haidri from Egypt. “I bought a ring and a Kaaba pendant for my wife who couldn’t come along with me for Hajj. I feel this is the best gift that I can buy for her.”