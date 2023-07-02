You are here

Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

Sri Lanka congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

The Hajj season has drawn to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites. (@HajMinistry)
Updated 02 July 2023

Sri Lanka congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

  • About 3,500 pilgrims from island nation took part in this year’s rituals
  • Spirit in which challenges were approached ‘was exemplary,’ ambassador says
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan officials on Sunday congratulated the Saudi leadership for the success of this year’s Hajj, as pilgrims from the island nation began wrapping up their stay in the Kingdom.

In the predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, Muslims constitute about 10 percent of its 22 million population. This year, about 3,500 of them performed the pilgrimage that is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The Hajj season drew to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites.

“We wish to congratulate the leadership of the Kingdom for the successful conclusion of the biggest Hajj operation ever,” Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Pakeer Mohideen Amza told Arab News.

“Though there were a few challenges … the spirit in which those challenges were approached by the Hajj authorities was exemplary,” he said.

When about 100 Sri Lankan pilgrims faced issues with their accommodation, the problem was resolved, with Saudi authorities providing them alternatives, Amza said as he extended his “sincere appreciation.”

Falah Alhabshi Mowlana, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Jeddah, also gave a nod to how Saudi officials began the administrative process for Hajj very early on with authorities in Colombo.

“The Saudi government started the process of this year’s Hajj in January,” he told Arab News.

“It is a huge challenge to accommodate around 1.9 million pilgrims in a limited area. In my view, the Saudi government has utilized its fullest potential to succeed in the Hajj affairs.

“The challenging rituals, such as staying in Mina and Arafat, also concluded without risk or harm,” he said.

Rizmi Reyal, who heads the Sri Lanka Hajj Travel Operators Association and took part in this year’s Hajj, also commended the services provided at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, and the medical and emergency facilities throughout the Kingdom.

“The services at Jamarat Bridge were very good and the police officers were very friendly,” he said.

Reyal also praised the speed at which immigration clearance was handled for the pilgrims, but said he hoped there would be improvements to the handling of travel documents and transportation services for future pilgrimages.

Hajj pilgrims arriving in Madinah on Haramain railway greeted with gifts

Hajj pilgrims are greeted with Zamzam water and gifts on arrival in Madinah after travelling on the Haramain High-Speed Railway.
Arab News

Hajj pilgrims arriving in Madinah on Haramain railway greeted with gifts

  • Pilgrims visit Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and pay their respects to him
Arab News

RIYADH: Hajj pilgrims traveling from Makkah to Madinah via the Haramain High-Speed Railway are being greeted with bottles of Zamzam water and gifts on arrival, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Pilgrims visit Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and pay their respects to him, visiting the holy city either before the annual pilgrimage or after it.

Over 1.8 million people performed Hajj this year.

Loulwa Al-Sharif: Saudi singer finds her passion on stage, from dancing to jazz

Loulwa Al-Sharif, a jazz singer from Saudi Arabia, is captivating audiences across the Kingdom with her mesmerizing voice.
Rahaf Jambi

Loulwa Al-Sharif: Saudi singer finds her passion on stage, from dancing to jazz

  • After the sudden loss of her father to a heart attack at 24, Al-Sharif found solace in singing, using it as a way to sing away her sorrow
  • Al-Sharif believes that singing heals her soul, and is an expression of feelings and pain — and more expressive than playing an instrument
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Loulwa Al-Sharif, a jazz singer from Saudi Arabia, is captivating audiences across the Kingdom with her mesmerizing voice, establishing herself as a unique presence in the world of jazz music.

She likes singing famous jazz songs such as “What a Wonderful World,” “Comes Love,” “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “My Funny Valentine.”

Al-Sharif took the stage with the Jazzdotorg band, who had traveled from New York, for their inaugural performance in Saudi Arabia in May. The unforgettable night took place at the Ithra Center in Dhahran.

“I recently became aware of my purpose during my most recent performance at Ithra, where I was invited as a guest of honor as a Saudi jazz singer to perform with a fantastic jazz band that was visiting Alkhobar for the first time from New York. Following that, I want to concentrate on jazz compositions with a Saudi touch with the hopes of promoting Saudi jazz globally,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.   

At the age of 5, Al-Sharif discovered her talent for the stage, finding joy in moving and dancing to music. Over time, she nurtured her skills and taught herself the art of singing.

“As I grew older in my teenage years, I discovered my love for singing on my own. My mother has always supported my love for art, such as painting and, nowadays, singing.

“She is a huge supporter and my backbone who believes in my talent and loves me. I’ve always loved music and listening to Disney movies songs,” she said.

After the sudden loss of her father to a heart attack at 24, Al-Sharif found solace in singing, using it as a way to sing away her sorrow. She believes her late father was a significant support and feels he would continue to be if he were alive.

“My father was a musician who used to play the oud instrument and loved music, I know that if my father were still living today, he would be extremely proud.”  

In her journey to discover her music style, Al-Sharif initially began singing in Arabic. However, at the age of 23, she crossed paths with an underground music band in Jeddah called Disturb the Balance, who assisted her in transitioning to English music.

“When I first tried to sing in English, I started with alternative rock like evanescence and learned the timing and harmonies. Then, in 2016, I met a blues musician who, after hearing me sing, encouraged me to listen to jazz and blues. At the time, I thought singing in English was very difficult and I wished I could do that, which was a big challenge. 

“I chose to remain with blues and jazz because it spoke to me and felt natural to me.” 

Al-Sharif believes that singing heals her soul, and is an expression of feelings and pain — and more expressive than playing an instrument.  

“I used to be hard on myself for not knowing how to play the piano, but then I realized that I was surrounded by wonderful musicians with whom I could collaborate. I love to share energy with kind people and produce art that comes from various souls.” 

In 2019, Al-Sharif participated in an episode of “Arabs Got Talent” to gain more experience in performing and overcome her stage shyness. Since then, she has graced various stages, including MDLBeast and the Saudi International Golf Tournament at KAEC.

She has performed at many events in AlUla, Ithra in the Eastern Province, as well as at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and MDLBeast in Riyadh. 

“I’ve been working on breaking the barrier of creating songs from the heart, which I believe is really difficult and profound. I’m in the process of writing original songs with the assistance of friends and writers,” she said.

Bangladesh president leaves Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj

Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin leaves Madinah on Sunday. (SPA)
Arab News

Bangladesh president leaves Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj

  • He was seen off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by officials
Arab News

RIYADH: Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Madinah on Sunday after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city and performing Hajj before that.

He was seen off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by officials.

On Thursday, the president attended a reception for VIP Hajj participants that was hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin attends a reception for VIP Hajj participants on Thursday. (File/SPA)

Over 1.8 million people performed Hajj this year.

Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training has opened applications for its training program as part of “The Studio” initiative.
Arab News

Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia

  • Backed by the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of highly-skilled below-the-line production talent in Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training recently opened applications for its highly-anticipated training program as part of its “The Studio” initiative.

Backed by the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of highly-skilled below-the-line production talent in Saudi Arabia. It will provide comprehensive support for filmmakers throughout the entire production process.

Studio Production Training aims to be a one-stop shop for aspiring filmmakers by providing training, mentoring, production resources and access to industry networks.

The initiative will consist of 16 opportunities and welcome more than 200 professionals and BTL talents to receive hands-on training from top-notch film professionals.

CEO of Studio Production Training Hajar Al-Naim said that the initiative was created to transform the film industry in the Kingdom.

“‘The Studio’ is not just a training program, it is a cornerstone of our mission to transform the filmmaking landscape in Saudi Arabia. With support from the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, we are aiming to create a pipeline of highly-skilled professionals who will be instrumental in shaping a vibrant and globally competitive filmmaking ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.”

Applications are open for emerging talents and aspiring filmmakers wanting to acquire the necessary skills needed to excel in BTL roles such as cinematography, production design, sound design, and post-production.

“We are calling on all aspiring filmmakers and production enthusiasts to seize this opportunity. Our commitment is to equip you with the necessary skills, knowledge, and opportunities to elevate Saudi Arabia’s filmmaking landscape,” Al-Naim said.

“Your creativity, paired with our training, will help write the next chapter of filmmaking in the Kingdom.”

Those interested can apply through the Studio Production Training website: www.spt-ksa.com.

Studio Production Training is currently partnered with various institutions, streaming platforms and production companies, including Netflix, Telfaz11 and the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims

Haifa Alshammari

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims

  • For some pilgrims, leaving children behind is not an option, as they may not have family or trusted caregivers
Haifa Alshammari

MINA: Each year, thousands of pilgrims perform the rituals of Hajj with their children in tow, making it a familiar experience for the tiny Muslims, and adding a layer of challenge for the parents.

Pilgrims come for Hajj and Umrah from all over the world, and often pour their life’s savings into completing the fifth pillar of Islam. The reasons some bring their children along vary.

For some, leaving children behind is not an option, as they may not have family or trusted caregivers.

For others, bringing their offspring along is an important step to include them in religious practices from an early age, and have a pivotal, formative memory and experience to share with them.

With nearly 2 million pilgrims packing at the holy sites for Hajj, it can be challenging for parents, scouts and security on the ground to create a comfortable environment for children.

Amal Salama, a consultant in family medicine in Dammam who was in Mina, said: “I do not recommend that parents bring their children with them to Hajj. They will be walking for long distances which will be difficult for them. They also distract their parents from focusing on performing their rituals.

“If possible, parents should leave their children in a safe place before coming to Hajj, since it is only five days until they reunite with them,” she added.

To create ease for pilgrims, a free nursery for children named “Child Care Center” in the Grand Mosque opened within the mosque’s courtyard this year.

The initiative was launched by the Development Committee of the Two Holy Mosques, led by the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, with funding from the General Authority for Awqaf and contributions from all government and security sectors operating in the Grand Mosque.

It is the first child care center in the mosque to offer 24-hour services for pilgrims to help them perform their rituals in comfort and serenity. Only the first three hours are free.

The center includes three rooms and each contains games for various age groups. 

The rooms are considered safe and secure spaces for children to wait while their parents or family members complete their Hajj or Umrah rituals.

