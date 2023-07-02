Sri Lanka congratulates Kingdom on successful Hajj

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan officials on Sunday congratulated the Saudi leadership for the success of this year’s Hajj, as pilgrims from the island nation began wrapping up their stay in the Kingdom.
In the predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, Muslims constitute about 10 percent of its 22 million population. This year, about 3,500 of them performed the pilgrimage that is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
The Hajj season drew to a close after nearly 1.9 million Muslims from around the world performed its rites.
“We wish to congratulate the leadership of the Kingdom for the successful conclusion of the biggest Hajj operation ever,” Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Pakeer Mohideen Amza told Arab News.
“Though there were a few challenges … the spirit in which those challenges were approached by the Hajj authorities was exemplary,” he said.
When about 100 Sri Lankan pilgrims faced issues with their accommodation, the problem was resolved, with Saudi authorities providing them alternatives, Amza said as he extended his “sincere appreciation.”
Falah Alhabshi Mowlana, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Jeddah, also gave a nod to how Saudi officials began the administrative process for Hajj very early on with authorities in Colombo.
“The Saudi government started the process of this year’s Hajj in January,” he told Arab News.
“It is a huge challenge to accommodate around 1.9 million pilgrims in a limited area. In my view, the Saudi government has utilized its fullest potential to succeed in the Hajj affairs.
“The challenging rituals, such as staying in Mina and Arafat, also concluded without risk or harm,” he said.
Rizmi Reyal, who heads the Sri Lanka Hajj Travel Operators Association and took part in this year’s Hajj, also commended the services provided at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, and the medical and emergency facilities throughout the Kingdom.
“The services at Jamarat Bridge were very good and the police officers were very friendly,” he said.
Reyal also praised the speed at which immigration clearance was handled for the pilgrims, but said he hoped there would be improvements to the handling of travel documents and transportation services for future pilgrimages.