Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Hejaili, manager of the Madinah Art Center

Mohammed Al-Hejaili has been manager of the Madinah Art Center since December and is responsible for all aspects of its operations, including the development of promotional social media campaigns.
He also works as corporate communications manager at Namaa Al-Munawara, a nonprofit endowment company that targets economic development with a social impact in the Madinah region.
Al-Hejaili joined Namaa Al-Munawara in February last year as exhibitions and art programs manager. In that role he maximized profitability, and managed client relationships and expectations for creative projects with various budgets.
He had earlier worked as PR and marketing manager, and manager of the director’s office at the Arab Open University in Madinah.
While there, Al-Hejaili helped to promote local community outreach and served as board secretary for the honorary council.
In 2014, Al-Hejaili was promotional manager of the Saudi Club at Cape Breton University in Nova Scotia, Canada, where he organized and managed sporting activities and developed the college’s first Saudi-Canadian newspaper, Saudi Capers.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the university and collected several honors, including the Elaine Delaney Memorial Student Advisory Award and the Mayor of Cape Breton Pin for his community work.
Al-Hejaili holds certificates in digital analytics, digital media and marketing principles and strategies.
For Saudi National Day in 2018, he was the first to create a portrait of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman using origami.
Nada Al-Reemi’s works are breaking the mold of the Saudi art scene
Updated 04 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Nada Al-Reemi stands in front of a clay block for more than seven hours, turning it into a work of art, carving out details of the eyes, nose and other facial features. She does not stop until it looks just right.
The Saudi sculptor began her career out of curiosity and a desire to try something new, discovering her talent and learning new skills along the way.
“When I finished my first ever sculpture, I had a feeling of happiness and achievement that exceeds the feelings I get when I draw,” Al-Reemi told Arab News.
“Then I made another sculpture representing my features and when I was done, I knew I could sculpt anything,” she added.
Since she was a little girl, Al-Reemi has enjoyed painting and play dough, with her mother teaching her how to make objects with it.
“When I want to relive those childhood days, I start sculpting with clay,” Al-Reemi said, adding: “I used to play a lot with play dough and I can still remember my mother teaching me how to make a flower.”
Her family witnessed the remarkable change in her demeanor once she returned to art, and they encouraged her to continue down that path and develop a career. As a result, she enrolled in classes and workshops on working with clay as a medium.
Al-Reemi has displayed her unconventional artwork in more than seven galleries, but believes it is not yet a popular art form among locals. “Sculpture artists are rare in Saudi, and it deserves more recognition from the locals. Thankfully it is supported by the Kingdom but still, it is not popular yet among the locals,” she said.
According to Al-Reemi, art has the peculiar potential to allow a person to interact with themselves and overcome any psychological barriers brought on by overthinking. For this reason, she feels that art and mental health are related, and she often pours her feelings into her sculptures.
“I imagined and sculpted a character I dubbed the angry man. He has the traits of an angry guy, and he symbolizes how I felt at the time. I named him after a particularly angry experience.”
In 2020, Al-Reemi was certified as a painting and sculpture instructor by the Canadian American Board for Professional Training, and she has taught many classes in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Sculpting requires dedication and time as one session can last up to seven hours, with one sculpture taking between two and three sessions to complete. One of her favorite works is her King Salman sculpture.
“King Salman’s sculpture took me three sessions and that is more than 21 hours to finish, and I consider it one of my best works so far,” she said.
Al-Reemi wishes that more light was thrown on the sculpture scene. She hopes that one day her sculptures will be on exhibit in the Kingdom’s roundabouts and squares.
“I hope to create a sculpture someday that will be recognized as one of the modern arts of our century and placed in history books.”
She added: “The Kingdom cares deeply about every aspect of art as they launched Tuwaiq Sculpture in 2020 that gives workshops and classes for sculpture artists. It’s a great encouragement to open a portal of great expression through sculpting.”
The Tuwaiq Sculpture symposium promotes Riyadh as a cultural hub in Saudi Arabia and raises awareness abroad by bringing together local and foreign artists to produce public artworks in a live environment.
Saudi efforts to promote youth development paying dividends on international stage
Misk Schools, established in 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has identified and nurtured young Saudis’ abilities in several fields including artificial intelligence, space exploration, professional sports, and tourism
Updated 04 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote youth intellectual development has been paying dividends on the international stage.
Over recent months, talented students from throughout the Kingdom have been making headlines winning awards in annual global competitions.
According to a report by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the number of awards won by the country’s young people in international scientific contests was 57 in 2020, 72 in 2021, and 94 last year.
By providing a supportive environment, Mawhiba, along with Misk Schools, have been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s youth empowerment program.
Misk Schools, established in 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has identified and nurtured young Saudis’ abilities in several fields including artificial intelligence, space exploration, professional sports, and tourism.
Dr. Steffen Sommer, the school’s director general, said: “Empowering youth enhances their potential to innovate, drive entrepreneurship, and create jobs, which in turn boosts productivity and economic growth.
“When you empower young people, they become self-assured, independent thinkers, motivated to pursue careers that contribute to their nation’s future, as well as their own.”
Mawhiba’s program to identify gifted young people aims to measure student talent in science, technology, and other areas of national priority, using an advanced scientific methodology for selection.
Dr. Basil Al-Sadhan, Mawhiba’s deputy secretary-general, said: “By identifying gifted students, we are building a national base of talent that contributes to achieving the transformation of the Saudi economy.”
Once a gifted student has been identified, Mawhiba implements a four-part journey strategy that starts with an exploration stage which involves defining the individual’s interests and scientific capabilities.
They are then offered specialized programs, before being introduced to more advanced initiatives allowing them to communicate with scientists and specialists. A final communication stage provides an effective network for the exchange of experiences and services.
The scheme is accompanied by empowerment services and programs that include skills development and guidance.
“The program is directed to more than 180,000 gifted students discovered through more than half-a-million detection processes and offers intensive care through its 175 curricula designed for gifted students to improve their capabilities and develop their talent.
“The Mawhiba Foundation, since its inception more than a quarter-of-a-century ago, establishes a Saudi intellectual capital, considering that talent management is one of the most important pillars of development,” Al-Sadhan added.
The empowerment of youth is considered by the Saudi leadership to be important to increasing self-confidence, productivity, and innovation, in the process helping young people contribute to a vibrant society, thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.
Baswedan said: “Today, the true Islamic voice is heard around the world through the efforts of the MWL
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa recently met Dr. Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta and Indonesian presidential candidate, at the league’s headquarters in Makkah.
The two discussed several issues of common interest, including the Islamic presence around the world.
Baswedan said: “Today, the true Islamic voice is heard around the world through the efforts of the MWL. You have played a decisive role in correcting the distorted image and confronting extremism.”
He acknowledged that the MWL has always stood firmly by the people of Indonesia through crises.
Al-Issa asserted that the MWL is only fulfilling its duty as it bears the responsibility of promoting Islam’s true message and noble values throughout the world.
He praised Indonesia, a country where people who speak over 700 languages, hail from diverse ethnic backgrounds, and profess different religions live together peacefully as citizens.
Earlier, Al-Issa also held meetings with Sheikh Hajji Ibrahim Tuhfaa, president of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council; Dr. Syafruddin Kambo, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council and vice president of the Malay Islamic World Secretariat; and Sheikh Dr. Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi, ameer of Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth in India.
Makkah’s Hira Cultural District exhibit enhances pilgrim experience
The exhibition aims to acquaint the public with the diverse range of services provided by the Saudi government to pilgrims
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is taking part in the Hira Cultural District exhibition in Makkah. It has established a pavilion to highlight the advancements and improvements in the services provided at the Two Holy Mosques.
Furthermore, the presidency is showcasing advanced technology and contemporary facilities designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.
The exhibition aims to acquaint the public with the diverse range of services provided by the Saudi government to pilgrims.
The presidency’s exhibits include various items such as the tools utilized for washing the Kaaba, a documentary showcasing the process of knitting the Kaaba’s clothing, and a digital corner with an interactive screen displaying essential applications that cater to the needs of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Grand Mosque.
Located close to the Cave of Hira in the Makkah mountains, the Hira Cultural District is under the supervision of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites. This district holds great cultural significance and is recognized as a prominent landmark.
The project contributes to enriching the religious and cultural experiences of pilgrims and Makkah residents, one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Saudi authorities arrest drug offenders in multiple raids
The General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Asir region for selling hashish, while police in Qassim made an arrest after finding someone selling hashish, methamphetamine and amphetamine
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several people in recent days across the country for drug-related offenses.
Land patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Ardah Governorate in the Jazan region resulted in the arrest of 11 Yemenis for smuggling qat, while authorities also successfully foiled the smuggling of 60 kg of the narcotic.
Security patrols arrested two citizens in a third incident as they attempted to sell 237 kg of qat hidden in a vehicle that one of them was driving in the Al-Dayer Governorate.
The General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Asir region for selling hashish, while police in Qassim made an arrest after finding someone selling hashish, methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Preliminary legal procedures have been completed and all seized narcotics handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports, 1910 from within the country, or +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to the discovery of a crime.