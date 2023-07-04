You are here

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
  • The product is widely used by businesses and news organizations, and the move to charge for TweetDeck could bring a revenue boost to Twitter
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday.
The change will take effect in 30 days, the company said.
Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features. It was unclear if Twitter will charge users for both the new and old version of TweetDeck. Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organizations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership.
The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day "to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."
His announcement sparked a fierce backlash from users on Twitter, and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.
Individuals must pay $8 per month to verify their account, while organizations pay $1,000 per month.
 

 

Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

US ambassador says jailed journalist in Russia in good health

US ambassador says jailed journalist in Russia in good health
  • Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first Western journalist arrested and accused of espionage by Moscow since the Soviet era, amid a sharp deterioration of relations over the Ukraine war
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Russia on Monday granted the United States consular access to jailed Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich after a more than two-month gap, with the US ambassador reporting him in good health.
The State Department said Ambassador Lynne Tracy met Gershkovich at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow, only her second such meeting with him since he was arrested on March 29 during a reporting trip in the Urals.
“Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first Western journalist arrested and accused of espionage by Moscow since the Soviet era, amid a sharp deterioration of relations over the Ukraine war.
The United States, The Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich strongly deny he was a spy.
The State Department said it would keep pressing for Gershkovich’s release and, until then, for consistent consular visits.
“US embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access,” the spokesperson said.
Russia had denied requests for further visits after the ambassador’s April meeting, drawing protests from Washington that Russia was violating protocol.
Russia indicated it was retaliating for the United States not issuing visas for Russian state-affiliated media who sought to visit New York during a trip to the United Nations by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking last week at the Council on Foreign Relations, voiced concern about Russia’s denial of consular access to Gershkovich and said the United States was pushing “virtually every day.”
“At the same time, we are continuing to explore ways to bring him home,” as well as Paul Whelan, a former US Marine jailed for more than four years, Blinken said.
Tracy last saw Whelan in May. He is imprisoned in Mordovia, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Moscow, a region notorious for harsh prisons.
A Moscow court on June 22 rejected an appeal to free Gershkovich. Tracy attended the hearing and said the United States was “extremely disappointed.”
The United States has sharply curtailed high-level contact with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but has made contact to arrange two prisoner swaps.
In December, Russia freed basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested over traces of cannabis, in return for the release of Viktor Bout, imprisoned in the United States over weapons smuggling.

 

UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Guterres announced plans to appoint an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the UN can take
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold a first-ever meeting on the potential threats of artificial intelligence to international peace and security, organized by the United Kingdom which sees tremendous potential but also major risks about AI’s possible use for example in autonomous weapons or in control of nuclear weapons.
UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward on Monday announced the July 18 meeting as the centerpiece of its presidency of the council this month. It will include briefings by international AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last month called the alarm bells over the most advanced form of AI “deafening,” and loudest from its developers.
“These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war,” the UN chief said.
Guterres announced plans to appoint an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the UN can take. He also said he would react favorably to a new UN agency on AI and suggested as a model the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is knowledge-based and has some regulatory powers.
Woodward said the UK wants to encourage “a multilateral approach to managing both the huge opportunities and the risks that artificial intelligence holds for all of us,” stressing that “this is going to take a global effort.”
She stressed that the benefits side is huge, citing AI’s potential to help UN development programs, improve humanitarian aid operations, assist peacekeeping operations and support conflict prevention, including by collecting and analyzing data. “It could potentially help us close the gap between developing countries and developed countries,” she added.
But the risk side raises serious security question that must also be addressed, Woodward said.
Europe has led the world in efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, which gained urgency with the rise of a new breed of artificial intelligence that gives AI chatbots like ChatGPT the power to generate text, images, video and audio that resemble human work. On June 14, EU lawmakers signed off on the world’s first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
In May, the head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told a US Senate hearing that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems, saying as this technology advances people are concerned about how it could change their lives, and “we are too.”
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed the formation of a US or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”
Woodward said the Security Council meeting, to be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, will provide an opportunity to listen to expert views on AI, which is a very new technology that is developing very fast, and start a discussion among the 15 council members on its implications.
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK will host a summit on AI later this year, “where we’ll be able to have a truly global multilateral discussion,” Woodward said.

 

Paramount+ to broadcast Arabic stand-up comedy shows

Paramount+ to broadcast Arabic stand-up comedy shows
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Paramount+ to broadcast Arabic stand-up comedy shows

Paramount+ to broadcast Arabic stand-up comedy shows
  • Productions will feature up-and-coming comedians
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Paramount+ announced on Monday two Arabic stand-up comedy shows as part of its new content programming.

The popular American streaming service, which operates in the Middle East as a premium OSN offering, is set to present two Dubai-produced programmes.

The first season of “Comedy Central Presents: Menna W Fina” will premiere on July 7, while “Comedy 3al Wagef” is available from the following day.

Both shows feature up-and-coming Arab comedians, including Amr El-Sherif, Ahmed El-Awady, and Mayar El-Masry, all of whom perform their own material.

In addition to the new comedy shows, Paramount+ is also adding a number of other new titles to its lineup in July.

These include the third season of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,”  all six “Mission: Impossible” movies, and the fourth season of “Blue’s Clues & You!”

The streaming service, which had been known as CBS All Access, last year announced a major international expansion, including plans for 150 international originals by 2025.

Ukrainian writer wounded in Russian missile attack on restaurant dies: PEN

Ukrainian writer wounded in Russian missile attack on restaurant dies: PEN
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

Ukrainian writer wounded in Russian missile attack on restaurant dies: PEN

Ukrainian writer wounded in Russian missile attack on restaurant dies: PEN
  • Victoria Amelina was wounded when a Russian missile destroyed a restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on June 27
  • Amelina, a war crimes investigator, had been in the eastern city with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

A Ukrainian writer and war crimes investigator wounded in a Russian missile strike on a restaurant last week has died, the freedom of expression group PEN said on Sunday.

Victoria Amelina, 37, was wounded when a Russian missile destroyed the Ria Pizza restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing 12 people, including children, and wounding dozens.

"With our greatest pain, we inform you that Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina passed away on July 1st in Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro," PEN Ukraine said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Amelina had been in the city with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers, PEN said.

In this photo posted on her Twitter account on June 7, 2022, Amelina Victoria is shown documenting the destruction of civilian homes by Russian forces. (Twitter photo: @vamelina)

She was hospitalised with "multiple skull fractures", according to a surgeon treating the wounded.

Her novel "Dom's Dream Kingdom" was published in 2017 and shortlisted for the UNESCO City of Literature Prize and the European Union Prize for Literature, according to PEN.

Her poems, prose and essays have been translated into English, German, Polish and other languages.

Since 2022 she had been working to document Russian war crimes since the invasion and advocate for accountability, PEN said.

Ria Pizza in Kramatorsk -- one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in the east -- was popular with soldiers, journalists and aid workers.

Amelina's death takes the toll of the strike to 13.

Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
  • Advertisers have since curbed their spending on Twitter, partly because of changes that have allowed more sometimes hateful and prickly content that offends a wider part of the service's audience
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
The crackdown began to have ripple effects early Saturday, causing more than 7,500 people at one point to report problems using the social media service, based on complaints registered on Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages. Although that's a relatively small number of Twitter's more than 200 million worldwide users, the trouble was widespread enough to cause the #TwitterDown hashtag to trend in some parts of the world.
The service disruptions cropped up a day after Twitter began requiring people to log on to the service in order to view tweets and profiles — a change in its longtime practice to allow all comers to peruse the chatter on what Musk has frequently touted as the world's digital town square since buying it for $44 billion last year.
In a Friday tweet, Musk described the new restrictions as a temporary measure that was taken because “we were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk elaborated on the measures in a Saturday tweet that announced unverified accounts will temporarily be limited to reading 600 posts per day while verified accounts will be able to scroll through up to 6,000 posts per day.
The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets.
The higher threshold allowed on verified accounts is part of an $8 per month subscription service that Musk rolled out earlier this year in an effort to boost Twitter revenue that has fallen sharply since he took over the company and laid off roughly three-fourths of the workforce to cuts costs and stave off bankruptcy.
Advertisers have since curbed their spending on Twitter, partly because of changes that have allowed more sometimes hateful and prickly content that offends a wider part of the service's audience. Musk recently hired longtime NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino to become Twitter's CEO in an effort to win back advertisers.
An Associated Press inquiry about Saturday's access problems triggered a crude automated reply that Twitter sends to most press inquiries without addressing the question.

 

