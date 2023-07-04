King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Biden on US Independence Day

RIYADH: King Salman sent on Tuesday a cable to US President Joe Biden to mark July 4, his country’s Independence Day.
The king expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued good health and happiness for the president and further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the US, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The King “praised relations between the two friendly countries and the development they are witnessing in all fields,” the report added.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations to Biden, which also extended his good wishes and hopes for further progress and prosperity for the US.
Resources, Al-Durra area exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
Kingdom also renewed call for Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait to demarcate eastern border
Updated 05 July 2023
RIYADH: Natural resources and the Al-Durra gas field in the maritime “Divided Area” are exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday, citing a foreign ministry source.
The Kingdom also renewed call for Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait to demarcate eastern border of the area, SPA added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kuwait rejected Iran’s “claims” over the Al-Durra gas field, stressing that it owned exclusive rights to its natural resources along with Saudi Arabia, KUNA reported.
Like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait also called on Iran to begin negotiations over the demarcation of its maritime borders after Tehran said it was ready to begin drilling in the field.
“We categorically and totally reject Iran’s planned activities around the premises of the Durra offshore gas field,” Kuwaiti Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak was quoted as saying by KUNA.
Revisiting Saudi Arabia’s transformative international scholarship program
1935 saw graduates in law, medicine, mechanics, agriculture
Plan to send 70k students to 251 cities in 15 countries by 2030
Updated 54 min 23 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s decades-old international scholarship program has been one of the pillars of the country’s transformation in training and education.
The Saudi government began offering students the opportunity to study abroad for the first time in 1927, when King Abdulaziz providing backing for their education in Egypt.
The first group graduated in 1935, specializing in Islamic law, medicine, mechanics and agriculture.
They studied at Al-Azhar University, King Fouad I University, which was renamed Cairo University in 1952, and Victoria College, which has been renamed the University of Alexandria.
In 1936, the government began to send students to Europe, and in 1952, the first group graduated from American universities.
Egypt remained the main destination for students during the reign of King Abdulaziz.
The 1970s was a time of significant social and cultural development in the Kingdom and marked by an increase in the number of students on scholarships abroad.
According to a report by the Institute of International Education in New York, there were about 10,440 Saudi students studying in the US during the reign of King Khaled. There was a significant rise in numbers under King Fahd.
According to Dr. Amal Shuqair, the deputy minister for scholarships at the Ministry of Education, when the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Scholarship Program was launched by King Abdullah in 2005, “there was a qualitative shift in scholarship linked to a long-term strategy that (took into account) promising Saudi projects.”
In March 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revamped the program for students to gain quality higher education in preparation for the Kingdom’s next phase of development.
New enriching experiences, keeping pace with science and exchanging experiences with other minds, is what scholarship provides for students.
Dr. Amal Shuqair, Saudi deputy minister for scholarships
The current Saudi scholarship program has four main tracks. The Pioneer track seeks to send Saudis to the top 30 universities worldwide across all subjects. The Research and Development track aims to grant scholarships to the top 200 universities worldwide in various priority fields.
The Provider track allows students to study at 200 of the world’s top universities and institutions so that they can fill jobs that are in high demand. The Promising track aims to educate, train, and enhance the capabilities of Saudis in various sectors and fields.
According to Shuqair, by 2030 the program “aims to send 70,000 male and female students to more than 251 cities in 15 countries that have strong relations with the Kingdom, and are scientifically and economically advanced in several fields.”
Despite the changes made to the program over the years, the mission remains the same — to educate all Saudis.
The Kingdom’s efforts has resulted in a total of 14 Saudi universities listed in the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2022, compared to nine in 2019. King Abdulaziz University holds the top spot for the 2023 QS Arab Region University Rankings.
Shuqair said that the program would always remain important as “an indispensable qualitative addition, regardless of the level of education in a country.”
Shuqair added that “new enriching experiences, keeping pace with science and exchanging experiences with other minds, is what scholarship provides for students.”
Saudi Arabia’s human spaceflight program to benefit science, inspire future generations, says Mishaal Ashemimry
According to Ashemimry, the experiments and engagement with the local scientific community is enabling the Kingdom to test the waters for larger space missions in the future
Updated 04 July 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: The recent Axiom Mission 2 that took two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station has brought the Kingdom into the fold with countries that have operated manned space flights for decades.
Mishaal Ashemimry, an aerospace engineer and entrepreneur who serves as a special adviser to the Saudi Space Agency, told Arab News that the Ax-2 mission will benefit humanity as well as inspire the next generations of Saudis.
Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni conducted 14 experiments in the microgravity environment of the ISS.
The inaugural mission that took Saudi astronauts to space was part of Saudi Arabia’s human spaceflight program that is intended to be sustainable for long and short stays.
Ashemimry said: “Long stays are usually about 180 days or six months. Short stays range between a few days to 10 days. The objective of the human spaceflight program as a whole is scientific achievement and scientific discovery.”
Space missions are highly beneficial for research, including in non-space sectors. The Saudi missions will capitalize on the microgravity environment, which offers very different conditions compared to Earth, proving useful for certain experiments.
“You can produce certain data that can help you develop medicine, understand diseases, and see cell science in a different way because it’s not compressed by gravity, but rather is in a weightless situation.
“So you almost can see it in 3D, understand what’s going on and be able to look at cells and protein crystalline structures differently,” said Ashemimry.
The aerospace expert added that the effects of radiation on the human body and its reactions can also be researched in order to develop the means to enable people to spend longer periods of time in space, such as during future missions to Mars.
The objective of the human spaceflight program as a whole is scientific achievement and scientific discovery.
Mishaal Ashemimry, Special adviser, Saudi Space Agency
In addition to groundbreaking research, Ashemimry said that reaching out to children through live events and STEM outreach “is really critical, because that’s how you inspire generations to become the future astronauts, scientists and engineers.”
One aspect that had her personal attention was the development of experiments for children of different age groups aimed at boosting their critical thinking skills. The experiments conducted on the ground were compared with the results obtained by the crew aboard the ISS, which helped understand the effects of the microgravity environment and weightlessness.
For example, the heat transfer experiment tried to study radiation as a mode of heat transfer. It is important because electronics in space emit heat that needs to be ejected and “can’t just stay there because the system will overheat. So how do you get rid of that heat? It’s a very complex system in comparison to having a computer on the ground.”
Research conducted in space is for the benefit of humanity and “that’s the intention of the human spaceflight program … to contribute to the scientific body on a global scale.” Technology that is developed for space can later be applied on Earth, such as high-precision robotic instruments that can be used for surgery. The detailed engineering that goes into building spacecrafts also contributes to advancements in technology.
According to Ashemimry, the experiments and engagement with the local scientific community is enabling the Kingdom to test the waters for larger space missions in the future.
“Many countries have had sustainable human spaceflight programs for decades and have benefited significantly, whether from developing a local capability to developing solutions to problems on Earth,” she said.
She added that being a participant in these innovations is a requirement to be able to compete on a global scale in the space economy.
Saudi Arabia committed to helping UN efforts toward water, food security
Saudi minister highlights Importance of addressing hunger, poverty
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti has renewed the Kingdom’s support for UN efforts in achieving global food and water security, and addressing hunger and poverty globally.
He was speaking at the 43rd session of the Food and Agriculture Organization Conference, which is taking place in Rome and being held to discuss relevant issues in the light of the challenges posed by water scarcity.
It is also focusing on water management, with the aim of achieving food security and comprehensive support for flexible and efficient food production.
Mansour Al-Mushaiti said that the agricultural sector in the Kingdom had experienced a surge in investments. This progress was evident in its record-breaking contribution of SR100 billion to the economy in 2022, marking the highest-ever recorded contribution by the sector.
Al-Mushaiti said that the Agricultural Development Fund had implemented lending policies aimed at bolstering modern technologies. These policies entailed providing loans that exceeded 70 percent of the capital cost for agricultural projects.
He added that the lending rate had experienced significant growth, surging from SR500 million ($133 million) in 2015 to SR7 billion in 2022.
Additionally, Al-Mushaiti noted that the agricultural sector in the Kingdom had experienced a surge in investments. This progress was evident in its record-breaking contribution of SR100 billion to the economy in 2022, marking the highest-ever recorded contribution by the sector.
He said that the Kingdom had achieved commendable levels of self-sufficiency in numerous agricultural crops, particularly those that relied on modern technology. This had facilitated an integrated approach to water management, resulting in a significant reduction in water consumption for agricultural purposes, decreasing from 86 percent to less than 70 percent.
Al-Mushaiti held a meeting with Dr. Alvaro Lario, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, on the sidelines of the conference.
The parties discussed avenues for cooperation and strategies to enhance it, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Al-Mushaiti added that the Kingdom placed significant importance on the various elements of agricultural and food systems. He highlighted collaborating with regional and international civil organizations and institutions to promote research.
Such cooperation is considered crucial for overcoming challenges and attaining goals set by the Kingdom.