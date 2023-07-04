Saudi Arabia committed to helping UN efforts toward water, food security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti has renewed the Kingdom’s support for UN efforts in achieving global food and water security, and addressing hunger and poverty globally.
He was speaking at the 43rd session of the Food and Agriculture Organization Conference, which is taking place in Rome and being held to discuss relevant issues in the light of the challenges posed by water scarcity.
It is also focusing on water management, with the aim of achieving food security and comprehensive support for flexible and efficient food production.
Mansour Al-Mushaiti said that the agricultural sector in the Kingdom had experienced a surge in investments. This progress was evident in its record-breaking contribution of SR100 billion to the economy in 2022, marking the highest-ever recorded contribution by the sector.
Al-Mushaiti said that the Agricultural Development Fund had implemented lending policies aimed at bolstering modern technologies. These policies entailed providing loans that exceeded 70 percent of the capital cost for agricultural projects.
He added that the lending rate had experienced significant growth, surging from SR500 million ($133 million) in 2015 to SR7 billion in 2022.
He said that the Kingdom had achieved commendable levels of self-sufficiency in numerous agricultural crops, particularly those that relied on modern technology. This had facilitated an integrated approach to water management, resulting in a significant reduction in water consumption for agricultural purposes, decreasing from 86 percent to less than 70 percent.
Al-Mushaiti held a meeting with Dr. Alvaro Lario, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, on the sidelines of the conference.
The parties discussed avenues for cooperation and strategies to enhance it, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Al-Mushaiti added that the Kingdom placed significant importance on the various elements of agricultural and food systems. He highlighted collaborating with regional and international civil organizations and institutions to promote research.
Such cooperation is considered crucial for overcoming challenges and attaining goals set by the Kingdom.