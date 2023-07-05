You are here

Turkiye sees drastic annual inflation slowdown but still records 38.21% rise 

Turkiye sees drastic annual inflation slowdown but still records 38.21% rise 
Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that hotels, cafes, and restaurants saw the biggest annual increase with a 67.22 percent change. (Shutteerstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Turkiye sees drastic annual inflation slowdown but still records 38.21% rise 

Turkiye sees drastic annual inflation slowdown but still records 38.21% rise 
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: After continuous efforts to stabilize its economy, Turkiye witnessed a slowdown in inflation last month, with the 38.21 percent annual increase significantly smaller than the 78.62 percent rise recorded in June 2022. 

A report published by the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that hotels, cafes, and restaurants saw the biggest annual increase with a 67.22 percent change, followed by the healthcare sector with 65.69 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 53.92 percent.  

Housing, transportation, and clothing were the three lowest groups in terms of annual change — recording rises of 14.76 percent, 20.75 percent, and 21 percent, respectively.  

On a monthly basis, June saw an increase in the inflation rate of 3.92 percent, a large spike compared to May, which recorded an increase of just 0.04 percent.   

Healthcare saw the lowest month-on-month rise with 1.21 percent, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco saw the highest increase with 11.13 percent.  

Last month, Turkiye’s central bank almost doubled its interest rate from 8.5 percent to 15 percent — the first hike since March 2021 — as it tried to get a grip on inflation. 

The Turkish Statistical Institute report said: “In June 2023, within indices of 143 basic headings in the index, the index of 20 basic headings decreased and the index of 6 basic headings remained unchanged while the index of 117 basic headings increase.” 

In May 2023, the monthly rate of change in the housing sector saw a decrease of 13.79 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco saw a slight increase of 0.28 percent.  

Also in May, the hotels, cafes and restaurants group saw an increase of 68.98 percent in annual change followed by healthcare with 66.93 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 52.52 percent.  

“In May 2023, within indices of 143 basic headings in the index, the index of 25 basic headings decreased and the index of 8 basic headings remained unchanged while the index of 110 basic headings increased,” the report added. 

Topics: Turkiye Inflation GDP

Riyadh has 'big chance' to host Expo 2023, economic forum told

Riyadh has ‘big chance’ to host Expo 2023, economic forum told
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh has ‘big chance’ to host Expo 2023, economic forum told

Riyadh has ‘big chance’ to host Expo 2023, economic forum told
  • Saudi ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ leading national change: London Stock Exchange official
  • Riyadh’s strategic position will enable it to become business, financial, connectivity hub: Expert
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Rapid expansion and major development projects in Riyadh give the Saudi capital a “big chance” to host Expo 2030 and “show the world” the benefits of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, a forum in London was told on Wednesday.

The 16th annual BMG Economic Forum was attended by Arab News and held at the London Stock Exchange, featuring speakers from the government, private sector and academia.

Basil Al-Ghalayini, chairman and CEO of BMG Financial Group, and Tom Attenborough, head of international business development at the LSE, led opening remarks.

Attenborough lauded the long-term partnership and “deep links” between BMG Financial Group, the LSE and the Saudi Stock Exchange.

He highlighted the LSE’s establishment of permanent offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, praised the strength of relationships between Saudi partners and UK representatives, and committed to support Vision 2030 and its “exciting opportunities.”

Recalling his first visit to Riyadh 25 years ago as a junior investment banker, Attenborough noted the rapid changes in the capital’s “growth, energy, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit” that he saw during subsequent trips.

Talat Hafiz, economic columnist and finance expert, delivered the keynote speech of the forum, titled “Expo 2030: Why Riyadh?”

He outlined major structural changes that the Saudi capital is undergoing as part of Vision 2030, saying Riyadh’s development will play a key role in its bid to host Expo 2030. “It’s an excellent opportunity also to highlight and showcase what’s happening in Riyadh,” he said.

The capital’s population is expected to grow from 6.9 million to between 15 million and 20 million by 2030, potentially placing it among the top 10 largest cities by population in the world, Hafiz added.

As part of the growth surge, 68 initiatives worth a total of $91.7 billion have been targeted at Riyadh, involving the Saudi Public Investment Fund and a range of public-private partnerships.

Vision 2030, spearheaded by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, lies at the heart of Riyadh’s growth model, Hafiz said, listing a “vibrant society, thriving economy and ambitious nation” as the key pillars of the reform blueprint.

Riyadh’s strategic position — four and a half hours by plane from Europe — will enable the capital to serve as a business, financial and connectivity hub, he added.

Hafiz outlined two key projects that are part of the capital’s transformation into a diverse economic hub: the Riyadh Air project and development of the King Abdullah Financial District.

The former, a planned second Saudi airline, will base its operational headquarters in Riyadh and connect the capital to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

King Khalid International Airport will undergo a mass expansion to host the new airline, with the airport expected to reach 57 sq. km in size.

Hafiz highlighted Riyadh’s major public transport development program, which aims to create the largest metro system in the world, stretching 167 km across the capital.

He lauded the rapid growth in public-private partnerships, saying he believes the Kingdom “has a big chance” in its bid to host Expo 2030.

“We can show the people and the world what has happened during the 15 years since we started our Vision 2030,” Hafiz said. “I believe Riyadh, the Kingdom itself, is going through immediate transformation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia BMG Economic Forum 2023 Expo 2030 Vision 2030 Basil Al-Ghalayini Tom Attenborough London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Saudi Arabia's evolving real estate sector offers new job opportunities 

Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate sector offers new job opportunities 
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate sector offers new job opportunities 

Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate sector offers new job opportunities 
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is offering new job opportunities as it gets to grips with new regulations affecting the industry.

The Real Estate General Authority’s move to introduce new regulatory changes has led to the creation of 12 new roles, including real estate broker, advertiser, marketer and property manager.

It also includes positions such as facilities manager, auction manager, auction evaluator and real estate consultant, according to a press release.  

The other trades announced are real estate analyst, registrar, owners’ association manager and joint property manager.  

These roles are part of a new system consisting of brokerage, in-kind registration, ownership and sorting of real estate units, the authority said.  

This comes as the authority pushes to increase the real estate sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product while developing new job and investment opportunities in the industry.  

The authority’s strategy is to offer enticing career paths and employment prospects that help boost the effectiveness of national cadres in the real estate industry.  

The real estate brokerage system is part of the legislation that covers six activities, including brokerage, marketing and advertising, auctions and consultations and analyses, add the press release. 

In addition, the activities consist of managing property and facilities management, offering real estate consultations and providing ownership and sorting services.  

Since last month, the real estate authority has been on a major crackdown on unlicensed brokers committing fraud.  

The authority’s spokesperson Taiseer Al-Mofrej stressed that it is necessary to verify that brokers have a real estate advertising license.  

He also urged brokers to update their identity details on the authority’s online portal for quick verification.  

The portal also provides the latest information about rent and property prices to ensure that the price quoted falls within the average costs of real estate units in the location.  

It also has the option of documenting electronic contracts and making payments through electronic channels.  

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is seeing unprecedented growth with property prices and occupancy levels in office buildings continuing to grow. 

Demand for offices remained strong in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2023 as global and local businesses continued to scout for quality spaces in the key cities despite limited supply in the market, a report released last month by global consultancy firm CBRE showed.   

Most of the offices in Riyadh witnessed nearly 100 percent occupancy, resulting in Grade A and Grade B properties recording a year-on-year rise in average rental rates of 9.3 percent and 14 percent, respectively, in the first quarter.   

In the residential sector, the average apartment price in Riyadh increased by 17.3 percent annually during the first quarter of 2023, the report added.

Topics: Saudi real estate Legislation

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s upcoming future city NEOM is set to have a new automotive service center to cater to hundreds of heavy machinery and trucks involved in building the giga-project from the ground up.

Saudi mobility solutions provider Petromin Corp. has taken a handover of the Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Center,’ which the firm said will start operation immediately. 

Located between NEOM’s key projects, the center is equipped with advanced technologies and facilities management solutions, including a dedicated water recycling plant and solar energy generation system, according to a press release. 

“The partnership between NEOM and Petromin brings together unparalleled expertise, resources, and opportunities,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin.

The service center will offer various services, including preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and suspension work.

The company said there are plans to equip the center with an advanced vehicle fueling station, including electric vehicle charging bays, adding that hydrogen refueling dispensers are also expected to be part of this facility in the coming years.

“As an industry leader, Petromin recognizes the vast opportunities and the immense impact this collaboration holds for the region’s sustainable growth, economic vitality, and global standing,” added the CEO.

NEOM is considered one of the most ambitious projects in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

The $500-billion project is expected to be one of the finest tourist destinations globally, completely operating sustainably.

Topics: Petromin NEOM

Saudi Arabia's agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022
Updated 47 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022
Updated 47 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Led by a boost in investment and a significant increase in measures to promote sustainable development, Saudi Arabia’s agricultural gross domestic product witnessed over 38 percent growth in 2022 to reach SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) from SR72.25 billion in 2021.  

During the 43rd session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization General Conference, the Kingdom’s deputy minister of environment, water, and agriculture, Mansour Al-Mushaiti, stated that this marks the sector’s highest contribution to the GDP in its history, Al Arabiya reported.  

Thanks to integrated water management, Saudi Arabia has achieved high levels of self-sufficiency in various crops, especially those utilizing modern technology. As a result, water consumption in agriculture has reduced from 86 percent to 70 percent, he added.  

Al-Mushaiti emphasized that significant developments and investments made in the agricultural sector have positively impacted the GDP output.  

He pointed out that the Kingdom has adopted several strategies, initiatives and programs to promote sustainable agricultural development and improve water management to preserve natural and environmental resources.  

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has adopted several lending policies that support modern technologies, which provide loans covering over 70 percent of the capital costs of agricultural projects.

Al-Mushaiti confirmed that the lending ratio increased greatly from SR500 million in 2015 to over SR7 billion in 2022.  

These efforts align with UN FAO’s objectives of achieving global food security and combating hunger and poverty on a local, regional and international level.  

The rise of the agricultural GDP has been consistent for a couple of years, as it achieved 7.8 percent growth in 2021 compared to 2020.   

The jump is attributed to the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Agriculture 2030, which seeks to create a sustainable sector that achieves food and water security and economic, social and environmental developments.  

The strategy also aspires to use modern technologies and practices to conserve natural resources and improve agriculture productivity while leveraging strategic partnerships with cooperatives, the private sector and research centers.

Topics: Agricultural GDP UN Food and Agriculture Organization General Conference UN FAO

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended its upward swing of three consecutive days on Wednesday, as it shed 27.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 11,591.55.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.48 billion ($2.26 billion) as 87 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 128 retreated.  

While the parallel market Nomu lost 539.05 points to close trading at 24,630.02, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 0.09 percent to 1,528.37. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. whose share price soared by 10 percent to SR12.32.  

Other top gainers include Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. as their share prices surged by 5.98 percent and 5.84 percent respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co., with its share price edging down by 5.91 percent to SR175.  

In Nomu, the share price of Future Care Trading Co. dipped by 13.24 percent to SR29.15.  

On the announcements front, TAM Development Co. revealed that it received a purchase order letter to execute the Youth Voice project for the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, also known as Misk.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, the purchase order letter is valued at SR5.82 million, and the project duration is nine months.  

The statement further noted that TAM Development Co. will provide the needed consulting services and digital solutions to execute the project.  

The financial impact of the deal will be reflected on the company’s results from the third quarter of 2023.  

Meanwhile, shareholders of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. approved reducing the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR0.10. Upon approval, the number of shares rose from 29.7 million to 2.97 billion, according to a Tadawul statement.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) #nomu MSCI Tadawul Index

