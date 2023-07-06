Ornithology journal cites vulture research by Saudi nature reserve

RIYADH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve’s efforts to research and protect the Eurasian griffon vulture have been cited by Sandgrouse, an international ornithology journal.

“Sandgrouse is an international magazine collecting and publishing data on birds of the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Issued periodically since 1996, It is one of the most famous magazines ‎specialized in birds in these regions,” said Fahad Al-Shuwaier, director-general of communications at KSRNR.

“‎The importance of the Eurasian griffon vulture for the ecosystem lies in the fact that it ‎feeds on the carcasses of dead animals collectively, as it is present in groups that go ‎out to search for food collectively, which helps to clean the environment from the ‎carcasses of these animals, which in turn reduces the spread of diseases and ‎infection from these carcasses,” he added.‎

“‎The publication of such news in international periodicals guarantees that KSRNR‎ attracts the attention of researchers, experts and scientists at the ‎world level who are interested in issues related to the environment.”







A close look of a Eurasian griffon vulture's nest in the wilds of southern Saudi Arabia. Like other birds, a vulture's journey begins with an egg. (SPA)



The Eurasian griffon vulture is an endangered species within the Kingdom, with population numbers falling dramatically across the Arabian Peninsula.

The number of Eurasian griffon vultures in Saudi Arabia fell by between 50-80 percent from 1972-2015 as a result of exposure to hazards including secondary poisoning, hunting, collision and electrification.

The Eurasian griffon vulture is one of the resident species nesting in KSRNR and in the wilds of southern Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the most important types of birds in the reserve, with 46 nesting sites being registered and monitored during the 2022 season, including 22 active nests, according to research.

KSRNR teams detected more than 250 birds and more than 100 nesting sites within the boundaries of the reserve during the 2023 nesting season, representing a key ornithological documentation of the species in the Middle East.

The reserve announced its commitment to join the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature with the aim of protecting natural assets, restoring ecological balance, preserving endangered animals and birds, and achieving sustainable ecological balance through the protection of biodiversity.

The authority aims to preserve the Eurasian griffon vulture within its boundaries because of the important role that the species plays in maintaining environmental balance and protecting nature.

Special initiatives have been launched to protect griffon vultures by creating an incubating environment for their reproduction.