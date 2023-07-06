Who’s Who: Medhat Alzayer, regional head at Arbah Capital in Dammam

Medhat Alzayer has been the regional head of wealth management at Arbah Capital in Dammam since 2020.
His role with the Eastern Province-based Islamic boutique investment firm involves managing and expanding its client base throughout Saudi Arabia and offering wealth management solutions.
Before joining the company, he was executive director at Fiducia Capital Ltd. in Dubai International Financial Center, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, developing short- and long-term business strategies, motivating staff, and representing the bank to clients, external partners, and agencies.
Alzayer is also the owner and founder of Medhat Alzayer Real Estate Office, an agency that has been providing access to luxury estates and properties in the UAE and the UK since 2014. It also offers tailored services to meet clients’ unique needs and aspirations.
He previously held various roles at office solutions company Regus, including as country manager and chief executive officer for Saudi Arabia, and was director of placement and origination at the European Islamic Investment Bank in the UK.
During his time with Samba Financial Group, he held several positions including regional coordinator for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Dhahran branch manager, Dubai branch manager, and group Dhahran branch manager. Additionally, he played a key part in establishing the group’s presence in Dubai and Saudi Aramco.
Before his career in banking, Alzayer worked in sales and management at Regus, Holiday Inn Alkhobar, Crowne Plaza Jeddah, and Bass Hotels and Resorts in London. His first job was as a customer service representative at Riyad Bank.
He gained a certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University, and a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, both in the US.
As an affiliate member of the Cornell Hotel Society, Alzayer contributes articles for magazine publications such as Forbes, and Arabian Business, covering topics including property and the future of work.