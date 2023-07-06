You are here

Oil Updates — crude prices inch up as output cut decisions cloud the market

Oil Updates — crude prices inch up as output cut decisions cloud the market
Brent crude futures dipped 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $76.44 a barrel at 09:50 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices went up on Thursday, primarily supported by the output cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this week.

Brent crude futures edged up 22 cents to $76.87 a barrel at 2:30 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also went up by 31 cents to $72.10.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, said on Monday it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels daily to August.

Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their August output and export levels by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively.

UAE’s Al-Jaber urges oil and gas industry to step up its climate game 

The UAE’s incoming COP28 president urged the oil and gas industry on Thursday to “step up its game” toward building a clean energy system. 

Oil and gas firms need to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050 while an industrywide commitment to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 needs to be accelerated, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber told the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ International Seminar in Vienna.  

“The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable. It is in fact essential. But it cannot be irresponsible,” he added. 

Al-Jaber called for an inclusive summit that brings together all stakeholders including the fossil fuel industry. 

“The critical challenge of this century is to dramatically reduce emissions, while maintaining robust sustainable development,” he said. “That is why I am so focused on COP28 being truly inclusive.” 

Four new countries consulted to join OPEC: sec-gen 

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais told Emirates News Agency on Wednesday that there are discussions with four new countries — Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Brunei and Mexico — to join the organization. 

“Consultations with new countries from outside the organization contribute to strengthening the cohesion of OPEC,” Al-Ghais added. 

Kuwait to have higher oil production quota as it ramps up capacity: minister 

Kuwait’s oil minister said that his country hopes to have a higher oil production quota when it ramps up capacity, and that Kuwait remains committed to OPEC decisions. 

Saad Al-Barrak said his country hopes to reach 3.2 million barrels per day of production capacity before the end of 2024. The hope for a higher OPEC quota was not urgent, he told reporters. 

“We are committed to agreements with OPEC,” the minister told reporters.  

He added: “We are talking depending on the market, depending on many things.”  

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 53 new licenses in April with $1.5bn investment 

Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 53 new licenses in April with $1.5bn investment 
RIYADH: Industrial activity in Saudi Arabia is gaining pace with more and more private firms seeking manufacturing licenses to take advantage of the Kingdom’s favorable policies aimed at driving local production.   

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 53 new industrial licenses in April with the investment volume touching SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion) across seven different industrial activities.   

This follows the 123 licenses issued in March with an investment value of SR3.09 billion.

Some 56 factories also began operating that month. 

Among the major applicants in April were food production firms, with nine licenses issued, closely followed by the producers of shaped metal products and other non-ferrous metal products, both obtaining eight licenses each.  

Other sectors such as base metals, paper and its related products, rubber and plastic products, and water treatment and supply received four licenses each.  

April also saw 14 new factories commence their production, with an investment of SR155 million. This included rubber and plastic factories, as well as facilities for paper, non-ferrous metals, wood, and shaped metal products.  

According to the latest report released by the National Industrial and Mining Information Center, a subsidiary of the ministry, small-scale facilities dominated the new industrial licenses in the Kingdom, accounting for 94.34 percent of the total issued, while medium-sized facilities comprised 5.66 percent.    

National factories took the largest share in terms of issued licenses by investment type, making up 66.04 percent of the total, while foreign facilities accounted for 11.32 percent.

Joint venture facilities stood at 22.64 percent.  

The report further indicated that the ministry has issued a total of 385 industrial licenses since the beginning of the current year up until the end of April.  

Currently, Saudi Arabia is home to 10,873 existing and under-construction factories, reflecting an investment of SR1.44 trillion.  

This demonstrates an increase in monthly and yearly activity with March recording 10,825 factories and April 2022 with 10,561 factories.  

National factories led the pack in terms of factories initiating production, making up 85.71 percent of the total, followed by joint venture factories and foreign investment factories at 7.14 percent each.  

Moreover, the report indicated that April saw an addition of 1,187 employees in the sector.

NEOM's green hydrogen project is formally under execution: ACWA Power

NEOM’s green hydrogen project is formally under execution: ACWA Power
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey is expected to accelerate as the world’s largest green hydrogen project in the $500 billion giga-project NEOM has formally entered the construction stage.

In a statement to Tadawul, ACWA Power said that its affiliate NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. issued a full award notice to proceed with the engineering, procurement and construction, which has been approved. 

ACWA Power further pointed out that its SR1.12 billion ($300 million) contribution in the limited notice to proceed will become part of its equity contribution to the project.

The statement added that all project agreements have been signed, and partners have agreed to manage certain execution risks related to the EPC contract.

In May, NGHC signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms to construct a green hydrogen facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion. 

NGHC is a joint venture of ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM. Upon completion in 2026, it is expected to produce 600 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Apart from limiting carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom, this project is also expected to expand the country’s diversification efforts.

In June, NEOM’s green hydrogen project also received the Kingdom’s first sustainable guarantee from the British bank Standard Chartered, which agreed to extend funding support for one of its contractors, Larsen & Toubro, to build the necessary renewable energy infrastructure.

L&T won a $2.78 billion contract to establish the renewable energy generation, storage and grid infrastructure from Air Products.

Lending agencies have issued sustainable guarantees for green projects that positively contribute to the environment.

Under the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to increase domestic generation capacity from renewable energy to 50 percent by the end of this decade to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. 

In March, a report released by S&P Global Ratings suggested that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy. 

According to S&P Global, installed solar capacity in the two countries surged from 165 megawatts in 2016 to 3 gigawatts by the end of 2021. 

Saudi Arabia set to increase flights from India by 19% in tourism push

Saudi Arabia set to increase flights from India by 19% in tourism push
RIYADH: In a bid to promote tourism and open Saudi Arabia to visitors from India, the Kingdom is set to increase inbound flights from Asia’s second-largest economy by 19 percent, a top official said. 

Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, president of Asia-Pacific markets, Saudi Tourism Authority, said that the Kingdom is planning to increase the number of flights from India to 290 per week from the existing 243. 

In an interview with BW Hotelier, a hospitality magazine, Al-Dabbagh revealed that Saudi Arabia received almost 1 million visitors from India in 2022, and the aim is to double the number of visitations to 2 million in 2023. 

“We have already welcomed 400,000 Indian travelers during the first quarter of this year, and by 2030, we aim to reach over 12 million Indian visitors,” Al-Dabbagh said. 

He added: “It is now easier than ever to visit Saudi with our 96-hour free stopover visa. We have opened nine VFS Tasheel Visa offices around India to increase accessibility to visit the true home of Arabia.” 

Creating a robust tourism environment is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

During the interview, Al-Dabbagh noted that Saudi Arabia is targeting two key segments of Indian travelers; the first is families visiting the Kingdom to enjoy its rich cultural regions, and the second is travelers who visit Saudi Arabia to meet their friends and families. 

The Kingdom is currently home to 2.6 million Indians.

Al-Dabbagh pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality pipeline has over 42,000 keys under construction, a strong indication of the strengthening tourism sector in the Kingdom. 

“Activating our smaller towns with family-friendly and culturally rich experiences will be key to developing our tourism infrastructure which will bring visitors closer to our heritage,” he added.

PIF's Lifera joins hands with Sanofi and Arabio to locally produce vaccines 

PIF’s Lifera joins hands with Sanofi and Arabio to locally produce vaccines 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts received a further boost after the Kingdom’s newly established biopharmaceutical firm Lifera partnered with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and Saudi manufacturer Arabio to increase the local production of vaccines.  

The Public Investment Fund-owned company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with these firms to explore opportunities for collaboration in the areas of vaccine manufacturing within the Kingdom, according to a press release.  

This is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance the vaccines localization strategy through a range of proposed initiatives that include Lifera becoming a contract manufacturer to Sanofi. 

“As a newly established biopharmaceutical company, we are committed to working with global and local partners to achieve our mission — and this MoU is a testament to that commitment,” said Ibrahim Aljufalli, chairman of the Lifera Board. 

The MoU will also see Arabio, which is part-owned by Tamer Group, strengthening its local and regional distribution of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.

He added: “By collaborating with Sanofi, an innovative global health care leader, Lifera is facilitating the transfer of world-class technology and expertise to Saudi Arabia and most importantly, bringing the highest-quality vaccines to Saudi citizens, enhancing national resilience and self-sufficiency.”  

Localization is a key part of the Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to enhance local content in various sectors, as the Kingdom wants to diversify its economy away from oil. 

Fokion Sinis, vaccines general manager for Sanofi in the Greater Gulf, said that the new partnership will help reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on vaccine imports.  

“This MOU further builds on this commitment, enabling us to share our global expertise and contribute to advancing the public health agenda and industrial sector development of the country, ultimately benefiting patients and communities in Saudi Arabia,” he said.  

This partnership is the beginning of the development of the Saudi biopharmaceutical sector, said Faisal Tamer, chairman of Arabio and vice chairman of Tamer Group, adding that the deal is expected to create several new opportunities for talent to grow in this vital sector.  

“Arabio and the Tamer Group are focused on supplying consumers in Saudi Arabia with healthcare products of the highest quality together with a broad network of leading global partner companies,” added Tamer. 

Hedge fund Verition joins rush to Dubai financial hub 

Hedge fund Verition joins rush to Dubai financial hub 
DUBAI: US-based Verition Fund Management is opening an office in Dubai, joining a raft of other hedge funds including BlueCrest which have expanded to the Gulf region’s financial hub. 

Verition, which oversees about $7.3 billion in assets, has been licensed to manage assets and conduct other financial services activities, the Dubai International Financial Centre said in a statement on Thursday. 

The multi-strategy firm — which bets on a broad array of markets using teams of traders, leverage and centralized risk management — has appointed Saad Mahmood as senior executive officer of the Dubai office, according to the statement.  

A growing number of hedge funds have set up shop in Dubai, attracted by lower licensing fees and capital requirements for the industry, including Millennium Management, ExodusPoint Capital Management and BlueCrest.  

“The opportunity to live and work in Dubai is especially appealing to our current and prospective portfolio managers,” Josh Goldstein, Verition’s co-founder and president was quoted as saying in the statement. 

“The region offers a friendly time zone for traders with a global investment mandate, lower taxes, and excellent infrastructure.” 

The DIFC has about 60 hedge funds with more than $1 trillion in assets under management waiting to be licensed, DIFC governor Essa Kazim said in April. 

It registered record-breaking growth last year, with the number of active companies in the Gulf’s financial hub up by a fifth year-on-year to 4,377, driven by fintech and innovation firms. 

