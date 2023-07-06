You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian diplomat urges Australia to recognize statehood

Palestinian diplomat urges Australia to recognize statehood

People flee falling tear gas canisters during an ongoing Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2023. (AFP)
People flee falling tear gas canisters during an ongoing Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6agp7

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian diplomat urges Australia to recognize statehood

People flee falling tear gas canisters during an ongoing Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank.
  • Izzat Abdulhadi appeals to Canberra’s principles, reputation as a ‘good international citizen’
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The de facto Palestinian ambassador to Australia has said Canberra should recognize Palestine as a state.

Izzat Abdulhadi, who heads the Palestinian delegation in Australia, said ahead of the Australian Labor Party’s national conference in Brisbane in August that there is “huge support” from the party’s grassroots for Palestinian statehood, and the country has a moral duty “because of Australian fair go principles and because Australia is a good international citizen.”

He added that the “brutal” recent Israeli operation in a refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Jenin made the need for statehood all the more important, and that unless action is taken soon by the international community, “we will not be left with any land to establish our own state.”

Labor previously backed resolutions to support “the recognition and right of Israel and Palestine to exist as two states within secure and recognised borders,” and to call “on the next Labor government to recognise Palestine as a state.”

But since entering office in 2022, little progress has been made toward recognition or a timeframe for doing so.

Abdulhadi told The Guardian: “I hope that (Foreign Minister) Penny Wong in particular and (Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese have the leadership to actually support and endorse the recognition of Palestine in this term.”

Wong has previously called Israeli settlements in the West Bank “an obstacle to peace.” But Abdulhadi said “condemnation is not enough at all,” citing the fact that the Israeli government has handed control of settlement approvals to far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has called for the erasure of the Palestinian town of Huwara and said there is “no such thing as a Palestinian people.”

On Wednesday, an Israel Defense Forces operation in Jenin came to a close, leaving a number of people dead, thousands displaced and key infrastructure in ruins.

Abdulhadi told The Guardian: “Australia should condemn, in the strongest terms, this brutal assault and collective punishment against the Palestinian people.

“Australia recognizing the state of Palestine would send a powerful message that Australia does not condone Israel’s gross human rights violations.”

Tim Watts, Australia’s assistant foreign minister, told Sky News on Wednesday that Canberra is “deeply concerned by the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, including in Jenin.

“It’s on all parties to come together to break this cycle of violence and to work together to create the conditions for peace.”

Last October, Israel summoned Australia’s ambassador over the decision by Albanese to reverse the move made by his predecessor Scott Morrison to recognize Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

In May, Israel’s Ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon warned the Albanese government not to recognize Palestine as a state before a peace agreement is in place, adding: “Israel’s position is that the final status of the (Palestinian) territories should be decided by the two parties involved.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

A Palestinian woman walks near her destroyed home, after a two-day Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Middle-East
Israel’s deadly attacks on Jenin might be a war crime, UN experts say
Special Death toll in Israel’s Jenin operation rises to 11
Middle-East
Death toll in Israel’s Jenin operation rises to 11

Israel strikes Lebanon after mortar launched: army

Israel strikes Lebanon after mortar launched: army
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

Israel strikes Lebanon after mortar launched: army

Israel strikes Lebanon after mortar launched: army
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Thursday it was conducting strikes on southern Lebanon after a mortar launched from its northern neighbor exploded in the border area between the two foes.
“In response, the IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory,” an army statement said.
Lebanon’s official ANI news agency said Israel had fired “more than 15 artillery shells” which hit around the communities of Kfar Chouba and Halta.
The two countries are still technically at war, and peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon patrol the border between the two neighbors.
The latest cross-border fire comes after Israel bombarded Lebanon in April, in response to a barrage of rockets fired from the country.

Topics: Israel Lebanon

Related

Special ‘Lebanon is sick, and officials do not want to treat its illness,’ says Maronite patriarch
Middle-East
‘Lebanon is sick, and officials do not want to treat its illness,’ says Maronite patriarch
Riad Salameh, Lebanon's Central Bank governor. (AP)
Middle-East
French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s embattled central bank chief

Iran: We have court order to seize Chevron tanker

Iran: We have court order to seize Chevron tanker
Updated 06 July 2023
Reuters

Iran: We have court order to seize Chevron tanker

Iran: We have court order to seize Chevron tanker
  • Iran says Richmond Voyager’s collision with an Iranian ship carrying seven crew members had injured five people and caused flooding on board, and that the tanker had not stopped after the incident
Updated 06 July 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize a tanker in Gulf waters a day earlier after it collided with an Iranian vessel, one of two tankers the US Navy said it prevented Iran from commandeering.
The Richmond Voyager, a Bahamas-flagged oil tanker, had collided with an Iranian vessel and the Iranian navy had a court order to seize it, the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Iran’s Hormozgan Province told the official IRINN news agency.
The US Navy said it sent guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul to respond to a distress call from the Richmond Voyager off the coast of Oman in international waters. It said Iranian authorities had asked the tanker to stop and had fired shots but the Iranian navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived.
Iran said the Richmond Voyager’s collision with an Iranian ship carrying seven crew members had injured five people and caused flooding on board, and that the tanker had not stopped after the incident. The Iranian ship’s owner then requested the tanker be seized, IRINN said.
US oil company Chevron, which manages the Richmond Voyager, said its crew were safe and the vessel was operating normally.
The US Navy had earlier responded to an incident involving the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in the same region.
Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy said.
Since 2019, there has been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran.
About a fifth of the world’s supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.

Related

US forces blocked two attempts by the Iranian navy Wednesday to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman: US
Middle-East
Iran tried to seize 2 oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz and fired shots at one of them, US Navy says
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
World
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s foreign affairs minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss the strategic bilateral relations as well as joint cooperation and partnership in various fields.

During the conversation, the minister said he treasured the support extended by the US for a historic resolution which was adopted last month by the UN Security Council (UNSC) for tolerance, international peace and security.

The resolution, which was drafted by the UAE and UK, recognises for the first time that hate speech, intolerance and extremism can contribute to conflicts.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Blinken for the US’s support for the UNSC resolution, affirming that the UAE and US shared visions about the importance of deepening the values of tolerance and coexistence and enhancing regional and international peace and stability.

The two also discussed the latest developments in the region with an eye on the current events in the Jenin camp.

They also reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest including Syria, Yemen and West Balkan.

Topics: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Anthony Blinken United States UAE UN

Related

UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 
UAE’s Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi announced as artistic director of Japan’s Aichi Triennale 2025
Lifestyle
UAE’s Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi announced as artistic director of Japan’s Aichi Triennale 2025

Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says

Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says
Updated 06 July 2023
Reuters

Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says

Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says
  • Elizabeth Tsurkov was in Iraq doing research on behalf of Princeton University when Kataib Hezbollah members seized her
  • Kataib Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq
Updated 06 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An Israeli-Russian academic who went missing in Iraq a few months ago is alive and being held there by Shiite group Kataib Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office named the woman as Elizabeth Tsurkov. It said she had gone to Iraq for research purposes on behalf of Princeton University in the US. There were no immediate details on her condition.
Tsurkov entered Iraq on her Russian passport, the statement said.
“Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we see Iraq as responsible for her fate and well being,” the statement said, adding that the situation is being handled by the relevant bodies in Israel.
Iraq’s prime minister’s office and a spokesperson for the interior ministry did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Kataib Hezbollah could not be reached.
Tsurkov’s mother Irena said they lost contact two months ago. “From what I had known until today, she was in Turkiye, working on her research for Princeton. I didn’t even know she was in Iraq,” she told N12 News.
According to the university’s website, Tsurkov is pursuing her PhD at Princeton’s Department of Politics. Her fields of study include comparative politics, and she has written articles based on observations from the field in Syria, the website showed.
A Princeton spokesperson declined to say whether Tsurkov was in Iraq on the university’s behalf, citing policies and a federal law governing students’ privacy and safety.
“Elizabeth is a valued member of the Princeton University community,” Michael Hotchkiss, the spokesperson, said in the statement. “We are deeply concerned for her safety and wellbeing, and we are eager for her to be able to rejoin her family and resume her studies.”
The State Department said it was aware of her kidnapping and that it condemned the abduction of private citizens. It deferred questions on her situation to Iraqi authorities.
Tsurkov’s Twitter page, which has nearly 80,000 followers, says she researches issues including human rights and upheaval in Syria and Iraq.
She last posted on Twitter on March 21.
Israeli citizens are forbidden from traveling to Iraq — an enemy state. Kataib Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups there.

Topics: Elizabeth Tsurkov Kataib Hezbollah Benjamin Netanyahu Princeton University

Related

Update US targets Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia active in Iraq
Middle-East
US targets Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia active in Iraq
Hannibal Gadhafi. (Photo/Twitter)
Middle-East
Qaddafi’s detained son briefly taken to hospital due to hunger strike in Lebanon

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals
  • The group’s activities are crucial for the major city in northern Iraq, where the health care sector is struggling to recover from years of war and neglect
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

MOSUL: Medical charity Doctors Without Borders announced on Wednesday the suspension of “vital” medical activities in two hospitals in the war-scarred city of Mosul, blaming Iraq’s bureaucracy of delaying the delivery of supplies.

“Essential medical activities have been suspended at two health facilities ... after stocks of medicines and supplies ran critically low,” according to an MSF press release.

The group’s activities are crucial for the major city in northern Iraq, where the health care sector is struggling to recover from years of war and neglect.

Six years after Iraq declared victory over Daesh, much of Mosul, where the jihadists declared their “caliphate,” remains devastated and public services are slowly being rebuilt. MSF attributed the suspension to the “lengthy, complicated, and opaque official procedures which have hampered MSF from ensuring a reliable supply to the projects through Baghdad International Airport and from transporting them within Iraq.”

The charity said it is halting its activities at two out of three MSF-run hospitals in Mosul — Al-Wahda Hospital, where 220 patients received specialist orthopedic surgeries or postoperative care, and Al-Amal Maternity Hospital, where 2,496 deliveries took place.

“It is unfortunate that we have had to suspend vital activities since 1 June in both facilities,” MSF head of mission in Iraq Fernando Galvan said in the statement.

MSF said one shipment was held up at Baghdad’s airport for five months and when it finally took possession of some items many had “expired.”

Iraq’s Transport Ministry, the airport director, and the Civil Aviation Authority did not respond to request for comment on the matter. Galvan said that MSF continues to provide some services at the two Mosul hospitals, including emergency maternity care.

“We will only be able to resume our activities when we can receive the necessary supplies,” he said.

MSF said it was expecting 10 shipments totaling “12 tons of medicines, medical supplies, and equipment” for its various projects in Iraq, urging authorities to facilitate their delivery.

In Mosul, six hospitals are under construction, while 11 other public facilities are currently operational, according to a local official from the health ministry.

As of the end of 2021, the city had 1,800 beds for a population of 1.5 million, according to official statistics.

Topics: Mosul medical aid Medical charity MSF HEALTH CARE

Related

Iraq police officer jailed for life over murder of protesters
Middle-East
Iraq police officer jailed for life over murder of protesters
Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul
Middle-East
Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul

Latest updates

Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 
Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 
UAE In-Focus — FDI inflows jump to record $23bn in 2022
UAE In-Focus — FDI inflows jump to record $23bn in 2022
BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are ‘happy to kill children’
BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are ‘happy to kill children’
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 53 new licenses in April with $1.5bn investment 
Saudi Ministry of Industry issues 53 new licenses in April with $1.5bn investment 
Palestinian diplomat urges Australia to recognize statehood
People flee falling tear gas canisters during an ongoing Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.