Closing bell: Saudi main index stays flat, Nomu sheds 481 points

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index has remained steady on Thursday as it edged up 6.36 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,597.91.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.57 billion ($1.75 billion) as 135 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 73 retreated.

However, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu continued its downward trend as it shed 480.78 points, or 1.95 percent, to finish at 24,149.24.

MSCI Tadawul Index also edged down 0.39 percent to close at 1,522.42.

The best-performing stock of the day on the main index was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. The company’s share price soared 10 percent to SR0.22.

Other top performers were Zamil Industrial Investment Co. and Theeb Rent a Car Co., whose share prices surged by 9.98 and 9.90 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, whose share price dipped by 3.25 percent to SR149.

In the parallel market Nomu, the top gainer was Al-Razi Medical Co. The company’s share price soared on Thursday by 14.93 percent to SR77.

However, the share price of Future Care Trading Co., listed on Nomu, dropped by 16.98 percent to SR24.20.

On Thursday, Alinma Investment Co. announced the distribution of a 1.3 percent cash dividend to Alinma Retail REIT’s unitholders for the first half of 2023 at SR0.13 per unit.

According to a statement to Tadawul, the dividend for the first half represents 1.69 percent of the fund’s net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2022.