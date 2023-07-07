You are here

KSrelief-Enayah deal will help achieve Vision 2030 targets

KSrelief-Enayah deal will help achieve Vision 2030 targets
The agreement was signed on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2023
SPA

KSrelief-Enayah deal will help achieve Vision 2030 targets

KSrelief-Enayah deal will help achieve Vision 2030 targets
Updated 07 July 2023
SPA

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed on Thursday a joint cooperation agreement with the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care, also known as Enayah, to implement volunteer programs outside the Kingdom.  

The agreement was signed at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh by Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the royal court and KSrelief’s supervisor general, and Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwailim, chairman of the board of directors at Enayah.

The agreement is part of KSrelief’s relentless efforts to support volunteer programs in many beneficiary countries around the world and boost strategic partnerships with local bodies. 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi delegation takes it place at 4th annual G20 Space Economy Leaders meeting in India

Saudi delegation takes it place at 4th annual G20 Space Economy Leaders meeting in India
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi delegation takes it place at 4th annual G20 Space Economy Leaders meeting in India

Saudi delegation takes it place at 4th annual G20 Space Economy Leaders meeting in India
  • Participants at the 2-day gathering will discuss ways to enhance the role of the space economy and its tangible contributions to efforts to address global challenges
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation is taking part in the fourth G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting, which began on Thursday in Bengaluru, India.

Mohammed Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, is leading the Kingdom’s team at the two-day gathering, during which participants will discuss ways to enhance the role of the space economy and its tangible contributions to efforts to address global challenges and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The delegates include representatives of space agencies and related organizations from G20 member states, along with invited guests from other countries and the heads of international and regional organizations.

Speaking during the meeting, Al-Tamimi said the spirit of cooperation and optimism that is entrenched in the annual gathering has become the shared trait of global space activities and endeavors. It is a trait that will continue to shape humanity’s long-term future in terms of how it makes use of the space sector and its applications, he added.

He also extended thanks to authorities in India and officials from the Indian Space Research Organization for hosting the important meeting.

The Kingdom is working to promote the cooperative goals of the meeting, in line with its commitments as a signatory to the Artemis Accords, which serve as a guide for sustainable civil space exploration, and its contributions to efforts to implement the practical aspects of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, Al-Tamimi said.

The annual meeting is one of the results of the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 in 2020, during which it was placed on the group’s agenda for the first time in an effort to enhance space-related cooperation between countries to maximize the benefits of the space economy and the utilization of associated data to support sustainable development, food security and global health.

Topics: G20 Space Economy Leaders India G20 Mohammed Al-Tamimi

Saudi and Thai officials discuss anti-corruption efforts

Saudi and Thai officials discuss anti-corruption efforts
Updated 07 July 2023
SPA

Saudi and Thai officials discuss anti-corruption efforts

Saudi and Thai officials discuss anti-corruption efforts
Updated 07 July 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi and Thai officials held talks on enhanced cooperation between their countries in efforts to combat corruption and ensure high standards of integrity in public life.

It came as Mazen Al-Kahmous, president of the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, welcomed a delegation led by Watcharapol Prasanrajkit, president of Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission.

During the meeting the participants reviewed initiatives implemented by both Nazaha and Thai authorities to promote the principles of transparency, crack down on corrupt practices and guarantee integrity.
 

Topics: Anti-corruption Saudi Arabia

Saudi communications minister discusses expanding technology ties with China

Saudi communications minister discusses expanding technology ties with China
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi communications minister discusses expanding technology ties with China

Saudi communications minister discusses expanding technology ties with China
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha held a series of meetings, including with the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong, during his visit to Beijing, the ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting discussed expanding the technology partnership between the Kingdom and China to support the growth of the digital economy in the region, as well as the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and the development of digital competencies in the Kingdom. 

During his visit, Al-Swaha visited the Beem Company offices in Beijing, and met with the employees, following the establishment of the partnership between the private sectors in the two countries, which resulted in Beem launching the instant-messaging application during the LEAP Conference earlier this year, Saudi Press Agency reported.

These meetings come within the agenda of the high-level visit of the delegation to the digital economy, space, and innovation system, in light of Saudi-Chinese relations developments in recent years. They also reflect the strength of the two countries’ partnership, which is characterized by an accelerated pace reflecting the escalation of global opportunities and the development of technologies in various fields.

Topics: technology Abdullah Al-Swaha

Saudi Space Agency discusses cooperation with Chinese agencies and businesses

Saudi Space Agency discusses cooperation with Chinese agencies and businesses
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Space Agency discusses cooperation with Chinese agencies and businesses

Saudi Space Agency discusses cooperation with Chinese agencies and businesses
  • Abdullah Al-Swaha, the agency’s chairman, met his counterpart from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. and other leading figures in the nation’s space sector
  • The agency has partnered with a number of international organizations to enhance the Kingdom’s stature in the sector and position itself as a global leader in space exploration, officials said
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Agency has held a number of meetings with Chinese government agencies and businesses to discuss enhanced cooperation and collaborations in the fields of technology, industry and space exploration.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Agency, met his counterpart from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. and other leading figures from the space sector in Beijing to discuss common interests and explore opportunities for strategic cooperation.

A delegation from the Saudi agency also held talks with representatives of the Chinese companies MinoSpace, Galactic Energy, and China Electronics Technology Group Corp. to discuss satellites, the spacecraft industry, and the development of satellite payloads.

They also met executives from Galaxy Space, a company that develops and sells communication satellites, and I Space, a business that specializes in the development and manufacture of spaceships, to discuss partnership opportunities in the research and science fields, along with technological cooperation in the space industry.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the agency’s visit to China is the latest initiative in efforts to boost political ties and enhance bilateral relations to further the space exploration agenda.

The aim is to learn from Chinese successes in the field so that both nations can mutually benefit from the further development of space industries to the highest international tech standards that are bolstered by innovation, while facilitating efforts in the Kingdom to enhance the transfer of key knowledge, localization, and achieve strategic goals, the SPA added.

The Saudi Space Agency has partnered with a number of international agencies and organizations to help enhance the country’s stature in the sector and position itself as a global leader in space exploration and innovation, authorities said, while working to improve its competitiveness by seizing emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving sector.

The status of the organization was last month elevated to that of agency from commission to better align with the country’s ambitious vision for the future of space exploration.

In May, Saudi astronauts Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi joined two Americans on the crew of the Axiom Mission 2, which successfully docked with the International Space Station. After an eight-day stay they returned safely to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Barnawi, a scientist, became the first Saudi woman in space.

Topics: Saudi Space Agency Abdullah Al-Swaha China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. MinoSpace Galactic Energy China Electronics Technology Group Corp.

Saudi surgeons separate Syrian conjoined twins in complex 7-hour operation

Bassam and Ihsan were said to be in a stable condition following the complicated surgical procedure. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Bassam and Ihsan were said to be in a stable condition following the complicated surgical procedure. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 07 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Saudi surgeons separate Syrian conjoined twins in complex 7-hour operation

Bassam and Ihsan were said to be in a stable condition following the complicated surgical procedure. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Separation surgery took place in five stages and involved a 26-member medical team comprised of consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff
Updated 07 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: A team of Saudi surgeons on Thursday separated Syrian conjoined twins during a seven-hour operation carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.

Bassam and Ihsan, who are 32 months old and weigh around 19 kilograms, were said to be in a stable condition following the complicated surgical procedure.

The twins shared lower chest, abdomen, liver, and intestines, with Ihsan being the more dominant and Bassam missing urinary and reproductive systems including kidney, ureter, bladder, and male reproductive organs.

Separation surgery took place in five stages and involved a 26-member medical team comprised of consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, led the operation undertaken on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The surgery was made all the more complex due to Ihsan having major congenital heart defects and cerebral development atrophy, reducing his chances of survival. Al-Rabeeah pointed out that to save Bassam’s life, the medical team decided to perform the operation to separate the twins.

He said: “The existence of conjoined organs that are important and sensitive makes a twin separation operation difficult, as well as the existence of congenital defects in some organs, such as the heart, urinary system, or the reproductive system and, at times, in the brain, makes the operation complex.

“Therefore, the difficulty lies in how the twins are conjoined, and to what degree exactly, and congenital defect generally makes the operation complex, performed in specific medical centers in the world.”

After the procedure, the twins were transferred to a children’s intensive care unit where they will remain under supervision.

The children’s parents thanked the king, crown prince, and medical team for their support.

Mahmud Salih, their father, said: “We communicated with the Saudi aid agency, and they got back to us, all thanks to them. All procedures were done in the best possible way, from the start until we arrived here.

“It was a critical case, and the separation operation was required. All praise to Allah. The benefactors connected with us, and we were eased by King Abdullah hospital, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and the excellent medical staff.”

The surgery was the 58th operation to separate conjoined twins conducted under a Saudi program which has supervised 130 cases from 23 countries since 1990.

Majd Nafea, a nurse and member of the 26-strong multidisciplinary team, started working on the specialist operations in 2019.

She said: “The first operation I worked in was generally difficult for me, as I had never witnessed a twin separation operation. But after that, and with each operation, it has become a bit easier.”

Al-Rabeeah said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has invested in its cadres, its citizens, and everyone has obtained a distinguished education in the most prestigious universities in the world.

“Now they are returning to prove that Saudi cadres are representative of the Kingdom, and one such example is the Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins.”

The twins and their parents were flown from the Turkish capital Ankara to Saudi Arabia on May 22.

“It has been a month since we arrived, and there’s no better welcome than the one we received. May Allah reward them 1,000 times, and bless them,” Salih added.

Topics: conjoined twins Syrian Saudi Arabia

