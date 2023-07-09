You are here

Biden arrives in UK ahead of NATO summit

Air Force One carrying US President Joe Biden arrives at Stansted Airport in England on Sunday, as the president makes a visit to the UK on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania. (AP)
Air Force One carrying US President Joe Biden arrives at Stansted Airport in England on Sunday, as the president makes a visit to the UK on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Biden arrives in UK ahead of NATO summit

Biden arrives in UK ahead of NATO summit
  • Biden will travel Monday night to Vilnius, Lithuania, where NATO members aim to reaffirm support for Ukraine
  • Biden’s last stop will be in Helsinki for talks with the leaders of the newest NATO member, Finland, and to attend a summit of US and Nordic leaders.
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: US President Joe Biden arrived in London late on Sunday for the start of a three-nation tour that will include meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a discussion on climate change with King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Monday.
The White House had said the trip was designed “to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations.”
The president, who flew into Stansted airport northeast of London late on Sunday, will travel to Downing Street on Monday to hold a low-key meeting with Sunak, their fifth in as many months. Sunak’s spokesperson said the discussions would likely include the upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine.
“As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever,” Sunak said in a statement released by his office.
“The UK is Europe’s leading NATO ally, we are the United States’ most important trade, defense and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield,” said Sunak, who studied at California’s Stanford University and owns a penthouse flat in Santa Monica, in southern California.
Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to their tough stance over a post-Brexit deal with the European Union and Johnson’s closer ties to Republican former President Donald Trump.
For Biden, the more high-profile part of the trip will be his meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle, to the west of London, where the monarch’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth, hosted Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2018.
Biden also met Queen Elizabeth at Windsor for tea in 2021.
The king will receive Biden in the quadrangle of the castle, where a guard of honor will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played, the king’s office said.
The president and the king are due to discuss climate issues, a subject on which Charles, 74, has campaigned and spoken out about for more than five decades.
When the two men met at the COP26 UN climate summit in Scotland two years ago, Biden praised Charles’ leadership on the subject, telling him, “We need you badly.”
“You are very kind for saying that,” Charles replied.
Biden met Charles at a reception during a visit for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last year, but in keeping with longstanding practice of US presidents, he did not attend the king’s coronation in May.
US special climate envoy John Kerry told the BBC he had been invited to brief the king and Biden about a climate finance conference that he was due to host with British energy minister Grant Shapps on Monday.
Following the meeting, Biden and Sunak will leave Britain for Lithuania where NATO leaders will gather for a key summit. Biden is then expected to travel to Helsinki for a meeting with Nordic leaders.

NATO summit

Biden will travel on to Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night and hold talks with NATO leaders there on Tuesday and Wednesday. Biden and the NATO allies aim to show support for Ukraine and give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a sense of what will have to be done to gain NATO membership sometime in the future.
In a CNN interview previewing his trip, Biden urged caution for now on Ukraine’s drive to join NATO, saying the alliance could get drawn into the war with Russia due to NATO’s mutual defense pact.
“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden said.
Zelensky said an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO would send a message that the Western defense alliance is not afraid of Moscow. Ukraine should get clear security guarantees while it is not in NATO, and Zelensky said that would be one of his goals in Vilnius, in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
“I’ll be there and I’ll be doing whatever I can in order to, so to speak, expedite that solution, to have an agreement with our partners,” Zelensky said on ABC’s “This Week.”
The NATO membership of Sweden, whose accession to the alliance has been blocked by both Hungary and Turkiye, will be part of the agenda in Vilnius. New members must be approved by a unanimous vote of all existing NATO members.
Biden discussed Sweden’s NATO bid on a call with Erdogan, and “conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement on Sunday.
Erdogan told Biden that Sweden must do more to contain supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist group and who continue to hold demonstrations in Sweden, Erdogan’s office said.

‘Confident alliance’
A centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Lithuania will be a speech he will deliver at Vilnius University on Wednesday night.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the speech will cover Biden’s vision of “a strong, confident America flanked by strong, confident allies and partners taking on the significant challenges of our time, from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to the climate crisis.”
One of Biden’s objectives is to show Americans back home the importance of continuing support for Ukraine as he faces re-election. Some of his Republican rivals in the race for the November 2024 presidential election have voiced doubts about his strategy.
Solid majorities of Americans support providing weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia and believe that such aid demonstrates to China and other US rivals a will to protect US interests and allies, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey late last month.
Some Democratic lawmakers on Sunday raised concerns about Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. The artillery shells release dozens of bomblets that cause destruction over wide areas and unexploded ordnance can pose hazards for decades.
Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, told reporters on Sunday that Ukraine in written assurances said it would not use cluster bombs in Russia or in populated areas.
Biden’s last stop will be in Helsinki for talks with the leaders of the newest NATO member, Finland, and to attend a summit of US and Nordic leaders.

 

 

 

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks
  • A total of 231 Gambians had been aboard the three boats, the ministry said in a statement, but many had “absconded” before being returned
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

BANJUL: The Gambia has repatriated 296 migrants in a two-week period, over half of whom had been stranded in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
One hundred and forty Gambians were repatriated between June 21 and July 4 after authorities in Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco each intercepted boats carrying citizens of the west African nation, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed.
A total of 231 Gambians had been aboard the three boats, the ministry said in a statement, but many had “absconded” before being returned.
Meanwhile, 156 Gambians were on June 24 repatriated from Libya, where they had been stranded, it said.

FASTFACT

Human Rights Watch has accused Tunisia of expelling hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans to a desert area near the Libyan border since July 2, following violence against migrants in the city of Sfax.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch accused Tunisia of expelling hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans to a desert area near the Libyan border since July 2, following violence against migrants in the city of Sfax.
“Regarding the disturbing video of migrants in Tunisia circulating on social media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely working ... to ascertain their numbers and verify their nationalities as part of the evacuation procedures,” the statement said.
Earlier this year, West African nations including Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal repatriated hundreds of citizens from Tunisia amid a wave of racist attacks there.
It followed a tirade by the Tunisian president blaming “hordes of illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa” for crime and alleging a “criminal plot” to change the country’s demographic makeup.

 

 

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit
  • Talks to focus on “Ukraine’s position in NATO, Sweden’s NATO membership, and the delivery of F-16” fighter jets
  • Statement did not say when the meeting will be held
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, the Turkish presidency said Sunday.
The talks will focus on “Ukraine’s position in NATO, Sweden’s NATO membership, and the delivery of F-16” fighter jets, which Turkiye hopes to secure from the United States, Erdogan’s office said.
The statement did not say when the meeting will be held.
The two-day summit starting Tuesday will be preceded by talks Monday between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, organized by NATO.
Kristersson will hope to convince Erdogan to lift Turkiye’s objections to Sweden becoming the 32nd member of the US-led defense organization.
Erdogan’s office said it was “not correct” to link Turkiye’s desire to acquire US fighter jets, which need congressional approval, with Sweden’s membership drive.
Biden himself linked the two issues in a call he placed to Erdogan after the Turkish leader’s May 28 re-election.
Erdogan “still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done,” Biden told reporters in a press conference after the call.
Erdogan also reaffirmed his longstanding position Sunday that Sweden still needed to crack down harder on suspected Kurdish militants to win Turkiye’s support.
“Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by making changes to its anti-terrorism legislation,” the statement quoted him telling Biden.
But Erdogan repeated that Sweden’s decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to stage demonstrations in Stockholm “nullifies” these steps.

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say
  • Libyan prime minister called the removal of the ban a “breakthrough”
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

CAIRO: Commercial flights between Italy and conflict-torn Libya will resume in September after the Italian government agreed to lift a 10-year-long ban on civil aviation in the North African nation, one of Libya’s rival governments said Sunday.
Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based government, said on Twitter that the Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed his government of the decision.
He called the removal of the ban a “breakthrough.”
The decision came after Libyan and Italian aviation officials met Sunday in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to discuss “the upcoming restoration of direct flights and the strengthening of cooperation” between the two countries, according to a statement from the Italian Embassy in Libya.
Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.
Italy and other European countries banned Libyan flights from their airspace as the country descended into chaos.
Over the past decade, Libya has had direct flights to limited destinations, including cities in neighboring Egypt and Tunisia, and other Middle Eastern countries, such as Jordan.
A Libyan government statement said the two countries have agreed that one airliner from each country would operate flights starting in September. They did not name the destination cities.

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president's ouster

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster
  • Officials released photos of five coats of arms, including one of Jorge de Albuquerque, the seventh Portuguese governor appointed in 1622 to administer the island
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka offered an amnesty on Sunday for the return of historical treasures looted when protesters stormed the presidential palace a year ago, forcing then-leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.
Months of protests over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948 culminated in thousands of people breaking into the palace on July 9, 2022.
"Various valuable artifacts and archaeological items went missing, including coats of arms associated with former governors and presidents of Sri Lanka," the office of Rajapaksa's successor Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement, announcing a month-long amnesty to surrender the items.
The artifacts were stolen from the palace in the heart of the capital Colombo — a symbol of state authority for over 200 years — during its five-day occupation.

FASTFACT

The artifacts were stolen from the palace in the heart of the capital Colombo — a symbol of state authority for over 200 years — during its five-day occupation.

Officials released photos of five coats of arms, including one of Jorge de Albuquerque, the seventh Portuguese governor appointed in 1622 to administer the island.
Other coats of arms belonged to governors during British colonial rule in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Soon after protesters overran the palace, social media posts showed them frolicking in the presidential pool and bouncing on four-poster beds.
As Rajapaksa escaped through a back entrance, security forces stepped back while crowds took selfies in front of valuable artefacts.
Rajapaksa was blamed by protesters for corruption and mismanaging the nation's finances.
Police later arrested a man who walked home with a presidential beer mug, and two others who took flags of Rajapaksa — turning them into a sarong and a bedsheet — were caught after posting photographs on Facebook.
Activists, however, handed over to the police some $6,000 in cash found in Rajapaksa's bedroom, with a court since calling on the former president to explain how he earned it.
Rajapaksa initially fled to Singapore and Thailand, but has since returned under tight security.
His successor has clamped down on protests and also restored essential supplies after doubling taxes and sharply raising prices.

 

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
Updated 09 July 2023
Tamara Turki

London's Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
  • Second outreach event following the release of a govt report labeling the Met as institutionally racist
  • Speakers encouraged more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing
Updated 09 July 2023
Tamara Turki

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police opened its doors to British Muslims for Eid Al-Adha celebrations in its latest effort to restore staggeringly low rates of public trust among ethnic communities in the capital.

The reception in London on Tuesday was held at New Scotland Yard, the Met’s headquarters, in collaboration with the British Islamic Trade Association and Algebra Consulting, a company focused on serving the Muslim community in the capital. The event was attended by community leaders and government representatives.

It was the second community outreach event in recent months following the release of a government report which labeled the Met as institutionally racist.

According to the report in March, London is more diverse than other UK cities in terms of nationalities, ethnic and faith groups. In contrast, Met officers are 82 percent white and 71 percent male, and the majority do not live in the city they police.

The event aimed to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing, as speakers highlighted the importance of representation.

Sobia Seher, a British-Pakistani emergency response officer who wears the hijab, shared her experiences on the importance of representation in fostering better cultural awareness in frontline policing.

“Being able to speak two different languages, Urdu and Punjabi, I’m able to put my victims at ease when dealing with a case in their native language,” Seher told Arab News.

One in five people living in London speak a main language other than English.

Seher said that her ability to speak several languages also improves work efficiency, as it saves time having to contact translators.

Noting her positive experience in her three years working with the Met, she added: “I’m here to break down barriers, misconceptions and encourage all women from the Muslim community to join frontline policing.”

Public trust in the Met has fallen from 89 percent in 2016 to 66 percent in March 2022, with the figures being 10-20 percent lower among Black and mixed ethnic groups.

The 346-page government report revealed a bullying culture and discrimination “baked into the system.” It cited a number of cases where minority ethnic officers were mistreated by colleagues, with one Muslim officer reporting having bacon stuffed in his boots.

Detective Sgt. Zak Hullemuth, chair and vice president of the National Association of Muslim Police, told Arab News that positive community engagement with police, such as the Tuesday event, breaks down prejudices while “showcasing what the police are really about.

“With 30 years of experience with the Met, I’m here today and I look forward to a future career over the next few years. It’s certainly not a career I’d shy away from and I would like to encourage people to come and have a look,” he added.

According to the report, the appointment of a new commissioner and deputy commissioner with a pledge to reform in September 2022 signaled a positive start for the £4 billion ($5.1 billion) public institution.

However, it noted that “deep-seated cultures need to be tackled in order for change to be sustained.”

Waleed Jahangir, director of Algebra Consulting, told Arab News: “The Metropolitan police have had some challenges in the past but the great thing is that they actually recognize these challenges and they recognize the diversity issues within the police force, and this is why they’re reaching out to community partners such as ourselves.”

He said that the next step in Algebra Consulting’s campaign is educating the police on how to deal with Muslim communities in the capital.
 

