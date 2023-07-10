Arab stars turn out for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Italy

DUBAI: Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Puglia played host to Arab talent as Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hit the runway and Dubai-based influencer Ola Farahat was spotted in the audience.
Farahat joined a star-studded guest list in the Mediterranean boot of Italy, including Dame Helen Mirren, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams, Christian Bale, Erling Haaland and 500-or-so other guests.
The show and following dinner were part of a five-day event in which clients from around the world will enjoy festivities hosted by the label.
Dolce & Gabbana’s collection itself was toned down compared to previous Alta Moda fare, with a strong focus on craftsmanship and paying homage to local artistry.
The opening model wore an oversized glazed straw hat in the conical shape of the trulli, the traditional dry stone huts with a corbelled roof that are found in the Itria Valley in the region of Puglia. Basket weave corsets and lingerie sets created from crochet doilies were also spotted in the show, as shown off by Saudi French model Al-Zuhair who walked the runway in a black ensemble.
The show took place in Alberobello, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with hundreds of stone buildings dating back to the 14th century. The designers tapped local craftspeople to sit along the narrow streets-cum-runway weaving straw baskets and working leather into bridles.
For her part, Al-Zuhair is in the middle of a whirlwind summer and just walked the runway for a number of labels at Paris Haute Couture Week.
The model, who was born to a French mother and Saudi father, hit the catwalk for Georges Hobeika and Elie Saab on the official calendar, and walked for Georges Chakra on the sidelines of couture week in Paris.
“With each show you get a different atmosphere, mood and energy. There’s a different inspiration behind each collection, and that’s reflected in the clothes and the we way act and walk. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve been given and to all of these designers for trusting me. It’s a big responsibility,” she previously told Arab News. “I see the work that goes into it behind the scenes, and it’s a very emotional experience. To me, fashion is an art and a form of self-expression. I’m honored to be able to present these collections and their designers’ works of art to the world.”
Jameela Jamil spotted at Wimbledon in Alexander McQueen look
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil was spotted at day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Saturday, days after she attended a restaurant launch in collaboration with Choose Love, a non-profit that supports refugees and displaced people internationally.
“Supporting the amazing work for refugees,” Jamil captioned an Instagram Story showing her posing at the event, which was held at Manzi's Soho, a new seafood eatery in London.
Fast forward to Saturday and the actress attended Wimbledon in an eye-catching red outfit designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Jamil attended the event alongside her partner, musician James Blake.
She paused for a photo with “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, who sat just behind Jamil in the stands.
Jamil has had a number of reasons to celebrate this summer, including the news that she joined the voice cast of Pixar’s “Elio,” the 28th animated feature from Pixar Animation.
The British Pakistani podcaster and presenter — who shot to fame for her fan-favorite role as Tahani on “The Good Place” – will be joined by US actor Brad Garrett.
Disney released the trailer of the animation in June.
The movie, scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, revolves around Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the “Communiverse,” an interplanetary organization with representatives from various galaxies.
Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.
Young US star Yonas Kibreab will voice Elio, actress America Ferrera voices his mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.
“GUYS! I am in a PIXAR MOVIE!!” British Pakistani Jamil told her 3.8 million followers on Instagram sharing the trailer.
“Every time I finish a job, I think to myself, well that’s probably it, nobody will ever hire me again. I had a good run,” she wrote. “Time to go back to school, and then something absolutely wild like this comes along. A beyond dream come true. I don’t know how long this luck of mine will last but I remain so grateful that I get to be a part of things like this. The cast are so talented, the art is so beautiful, and the story is divine.”
The movie is directed by Adrian Molina, the screenwriter and co-director of the Oscar-winning 2017 animated fantasy film “Coco,” and produced by Mary Alice Drumm who was the associate producer of “Coco.”
Review: Harrison Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones is a so-so sendoff
‘The Dial of Destiny’ lacks the depth and excitement of the classic trilogy
Updated 09 July 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: There was no small amount of trepidation among fans when Disney confirmed they were working on a fifth Indiana Jones film. After all, everyone was pretty excited about 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” before the pulpy, UFO-riddled disappointment that followed.
Well, the good news is that Indy’s last hurrah — or, at least, Harrison Ford’s last involvement in the franchise — is not as bad as “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The bad news is that it isn’t anything like as good as the original 1980s trilogy either, despite furiously leaning into the nostalgia fans have for the whip-cracking archaeologist and his relic-chasing, temple-hopping adventures.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” sees the titular hero on the verge of retirement, quietly winding down into a life of obscurity, before his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) pays him a visit, dragging Indy back into the hunt for Archimedes' Dial — a MacGuffin with the power to alter human history which Indy and Helena’s father had recovered decades earlier. Also in the hunt for the dial is Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi now working for the US government, who has his own reasons to hate Jones.
“The Dial of Destiny” has all the elements of a great “Indiana Jones” movie, it really does. It has some hectic set pieces, a globe-trotting plot, a slightly supernatural quest and a heap of neat nods to Indy’s previous exploits. What’s more, it’s got Harrison Ford on scintillatingly grizzled form, making you feel every punch, kick and gunshot wound as he hauls the beloved hero through the wringer once again. Even some of the ropier special effects and clumsy dialogue are forgivable when you’ve got such an iconic star playing a character he clearly loves.
What’s harder to forgive is the heavy-handed silliness of the plot, some horrible de-aging effects, an overreliance on spectacle over substance — one of the reasons we all love Indy is he’s a believably fallible action hero — and some flip-flopping character turns that feel at odds with the Indiana Jones we’ve come to know. There’s enough to like for this to still be a good movie. It’s just a shame it hasn’t given Indy the curtain call fans would have hoped for.
Red Sea Film Fund-backed ‘Banel & Adama’ wins at Biarritz fest
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fund-backed film, “Banel & Adama,” bagged two jury prizes at the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France.
Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy also made history earlier this year when she landed a spot for her feature directorial debut in competition for the prestigious Palme d’Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
Set in a remote village in northern Senegal, the region in which her parents were born, “Banel & Adama” follows a young couple whose romance is put in jeopardy when the village council voices their disapproval for the pairing, sending the entire village into chaos.
“It's a tragedy,” Sy previously explained to CNN. “At first, ‘Banel & Adama’ feels like a classic love story, (but) little by little, we realize that this love story focuses more on Banel than Adama, and it turns into the story of a woman trying to fulfill herself.”
With ‘Valley Road,’ Fahad pays homage to his homeland and the blockbuster family films of his childhood
Updated 07 July 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Great family films have the power to change lives. Saudi filmmaker Khalid Fahad should know, as it was Disney’s “The Lion King” that changed his. Now, nearly three decades later, Fahad hopes to do the same for a new generation, using the inimitable magic of Saudi Arabia to craft the first family film in the Kingdom’s history, “Valley Road,” a stirring ode to both the films and the country that he loves so dearly.
That wasn’t always Fahad’s intention, of course. In fact, the initial idea that sparked “Valley Road” came to him during a visit to his brother’s house, as he spoke to his young niece and wondered why she didn’t speak back.
“I asked her mother, ‘Why isn’t she responding with words?’ and she explained to me that she had a disorder called ‘selective mutism.’ I started reading about it later and got very interested. I ended up sitting down to write a story about this kid, thinking that it would be a small indie film following them around,” Fahad explains to Arab News.
“I then wondered, ‘Why am I writing this story?’ And I started to think back to myself at that age. I realized I wanted the world to be big, the same sort of family film that I once fell in love with. I wanted stirring music, big special effects, song and dance — a truly sprawling world. I realized this was something that no one had ever done here,” he continues.
As wonderful as that sounds on paper, making it happen in a country that has never produced a film of such ambition would be no easy task. Fahad got his start on YouTube making clips with his friends, graduating to bigger and bigger short films over the last decade in which he honed his skills and developed his style. He knew he was personally ready, but who would help him meet this challenge?
“First, I went to a VFX company called Squids based in Egypt, not knowing if I could even afford them. I told them the story in detail, and they didn’t say anything. Then, they all started laughing. I didn’t know what to think! But before I could stand up and walk out, they said to me, ‘Since we were kids, we have been dreaming of working on a project like this. We’ll do it with you, even if we have to do it for free’,” Fahad says.
The filmmaker started identifying the talent he wanted to work with — composers, producers, even major celebrities like Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran. One by one, as soon as they heard his story, they joined his cause. With all that might behind him, he approached Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture based in Dhahran, who he knew were looking to start funding films. They were impressed, but still skeptical.
“They said, ‘This is a risky project. It’s a fantasy adventure, and you want to build your own village and move everyone there for a full month to shoot? How can you even pull this off?’ Undeterred, I ended up going all over the country, finally finding an area in the south that would let us build the village if we agreed to clean it all up afterwards. Meanwhile, we were working tirelessly on our concept — making storyboards, VFX samples, even the score and original songs. After a full year of work to prove we had what it takes, Ithra agreed to come aboard and fund our film,” says Fahad.
Even with all of that in place, the most important piece of all was yet to be discovered: a child actor who could take on the lead role of Ali, a selectively mute young boy living in a village who goes on the adventure of a lifetime. He knew he needed an unknown, someone who had no experience in commercials or television, who would have the true innocence and untapped imagination that the film needed.
“We spent 10 days auditioning 150 kids in Riyadh. Towards the end, a mother came with two sons, but only one was there to audition. Our casting supervisor saw the other brother sitting there in the hallway, and asked him, ‘Why are you not auditioning? You better come inside and audition too, because you never know — the person chosen might be you!’ After some hesitation, he agreed, and we knew very quickly that that boy, Hamad Farhan, was our Ali,” says Fahad.
As 10-year-old Hamad and the rest of the cast studied tirelessly to pull off what Fahad had envisioned, working with acting coaches and even a choreographer flown in from abroad to pull off the big musical numbers, Fahad himself went back to the movies that inspired him. Day and night, he studied Disney films and other influential family films from both Hollywood and Bollywood to figure out how to make his $1.5 million budget feel like at least 10 times that, a feat he achieved.
“I had to learn the visual language of these films, because it is truly a universal language all its own. Across in the world, when people watch films like “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “Encanto,” or “Luca,” they can connect with these characters and stories instantly. That’s what I knew I had to achieve, to make our Saudi story resonate the same way those had,” says Fahad.
While the team were proud of what they had created, Fahad didn’t know for sure how audiences would respond until the film debuted at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022. The pressure was palpable — the film was given the prestigious closing slot, and celebrities and film luminaries from across the world sat in the audience, including the legendary Jackie Chan.
“It was heavy, but as soon as it finished, everyone started screaming and clapping. It was a magical moment. I knew we had done something crazy, but I didn’t know if people would love it. But then people came up to me to tell me that it was so touching that they had cried,” says Fahad.
Most important to Fahad, however, wasn’t the fact that they had pulled off what others had thought was impossible. It was gratifying that people from across Saudi Arabia and the world all connected with his sprawling fantasy, but what affected him most was the fact that each person in the audience had connected with the affliction of his poor niece. In that moment, it was clearer to him than ever before that the power of cinema could help us understand any human experience.
“People were amazed,” says Fahad. “They said to me, ‘This boy is silent, but he says so much. We know what he is feeling, and we feel it too.’ That meant the world to me.”
DUBAI: London-based publisher Saqi Books is marking the 85th anniversary of the release of the seminal Egyptian writer Tawfik Al-Hakim’s satirical classic “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” with a special English-language paperback edition on July 11.
“Both a comedy of errors and a trenchant social satire, this classic by one of the Arab world’s leading dramatists has lost none of its bite,” the publisher states in its press release.
As the title suggests, it is the fictional journal of a public prosecutor stationed somewhere in rural Egypt. Laced with the kind of dark humor that arises from only the most horrific circumstances, the book “takes aim at a self-interested ruling class and the hapless public servants at their disposal,” the release continues.
In his foreword, the late novelist P.H. Newby writes: “Al-Hakim’s comedy is blacker than anything Gogol or Dickens wrote because life for the Egyptian peasantry was blacker than for the nineteenth-century Russian serf or English pauper,” adding that Al-Hakim’s “bitter humor” focused on “a social reality that he plainly regarded as shocking and, since he saw no immediate way of improving it, dispiriting.”
Al-Hakim is widely regarded as one of the greats of Arabic literature and drama, on a par with his great friend and peer, Naguib Mahfouz. (When Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988, he insisted that Al-Hakim would have won it, had he still been alive.)
Saqi’s editorial director Elizabeth Biggs tells Arab News: “There is a beautiful photograph of Al-Hakim and Mahfouz that was taken in a café sometime in 1982, when both men are old and iconic. Mahfouz is in his dark glasses and a sharp coat; Al-Hakim is gesticulating animatedly in a spotless beige flat cap. They are both smiling, sharing some joke. It’s obvious from this photograph that these two know some wisdom and kindness about the human condition the rest of us are still trying to find.”
She describes Al-Hakim and Mahfouz as “the real pioneers of the novel in Arabic,” saying: “They built on one another’s legacies and inspired subsequent generations of writers around the world. Their skills in turning universal human foibles into timeless classics are unmatched, except by one another. ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ is full of such vignettes, starring people who ‘mean well,’ but lack the requisite knowledge or skills to execute their ambitions, attempting to wrangle order out of confusion.
“It’s hard to unwind from this small but rich tapestry of a novel one thread when it is composed of so many vivid ones: social, political, local, national and international commentaries. Al-Hakim frequently chose to focus the lens of his writing on the farmers of the Delta and the ‘force within them they’re not conscious of.’ Like another of Al-Hakim’s novels, ‘Return of the Spirit,’ it’s a kind of apprenticeship novel,” she continues. “We are all works in progress who must take to the stage when we’re only really ready for the dress rehearsal while, on the other side of the room, Mahfouz and Al-Hakim are sipping coffee, making notes, smiling kindly and encouraging us to keep on going.”