Riyadh Airports Co., Master Works partner to advance KKIA’s operations

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence, machine learning and video analysis will soon manage operations at the King Khalid International Airport thanks to a new collaboration between Riyadh Airports Co. and Master Works.

The two parties have signed a strategic partnership contract to implement the Turnaround Management System project at the airport, according to a statement.

The new system will improve the overall operational efficiency at the airport and raise the safety level on the airfield. In addition, it will enhance aircraft turnaround processes by digitalizing and monitoring all ground events.

This move bolsters RAC’s continuous attempts to accelerate the digital transformation of its operations further. It also falls in line with the National Aviation Strategies as well as the Saudi Vision 2030.

“This strategic contract with Master Works represents the digital transformation that Saudi Arabia is witnessing in general and the remarkable development achieved in the aviation sector in particular,” said RAC CEO Musad Aldaood.

He added: “The operational excellence of the company at different stages and levels is led by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions to raise the levels of automation.”

RAC stated that advanced technologies, including machine learning and video analysis, will be enabled using Baseer AI, a forward-thinking computer vision platform to measure performance indicators and monitor different ground operations.

Master Works Chairman Othman Al-Hokail emphasized the importance of this cooperation.

“The partnership between Riyadh Airports and Master Works represents a concrete demonstration of the significant benefits that can be realized through the utilization of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and video analysis to enhance the travelers’ experience with the best plans, solutions and programs,” Al-Hokail said.

He added: “At Master Works, we are committed to providing our clients with the latest artificial intelligence technologies that enable them to drive digital transformation and improve operational efficiency with exceptional technical and innovative programs.”

Established in 2015, RAC is now managing and operating King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital and is working on upgrading the infrastructure and expanding with new services and facilities.