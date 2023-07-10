Saudi FM attends ministerial meeting between Gulf states, Russia

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in a ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Russia on Monday in the Russian capital, Moscow.
During the meeting, GCC-Russia relations were reviewed along with ways to build upon them in various fields. The meeting addressed developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and international efforts aimed at resolving it.
The officials discussed intensifying coordination on a number of regional and international issues, also addressing economic cooperation and international sustainable development goals.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.
Jasem Al-Budaiwi, GCC secretary-general, praised the “distinguished” relations between the GCC and Russia, highlighting the signing of a memorandum of understanding in November 2011, reflecting their mutual desire to strengthen ties and foster strategic dialogue.
On Nov. 1, 2011, the first ministerial meeting between the GCC and Russia was held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting led to the signing of an MoU, aiming to enhance economic and cultural cooperation, as well as political dialogue.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the recent ministerial meeting. They reviewed historical relations and strategic cooperation, discussing ways to develop ties and consolidate bilateral and multilateral efforts on numerous files of common interest.
Saudi scholarship student earns Harvard medical award
Waleed Seddiq’s team used viruses, stem cells to eradicate brain cancer cells
Updated 10 July 2023
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: In June 2021, a remarkable breakthrough took place at Harvard University’s research lab, led by Waleed Seddiq, a Saudi scholarship student. Through their preclinical studies, the team witnessed a momentous achievement as the immune system of a lab mouse overcame brain cancer. Seddiq expressed his excitement, stating: “It’s a milestone for a scientist. For us, it’s like getting the World Cup.”
As they conclude the initial phase of clinical trials, Seddiq’s team has achieved yet another significant milestone. Their groundbreaking medical discovery, involving the use of viruses and stem cells to target and terminate brain cancer cells, has earned them the esteemed Harvard Medical School Annual Conference Award.
“As a Saudi citizen who’s being sponsored by the Saudi government, it’s quite a pleasure having this kind of recognition, having this award, and competing with the world, in the best university in the world,” Seddiq said.
Patients with brain metastases, a condition in which cancer cells from other parts of the body spread to the brain, typically have a survival rate of only six months. In the advanced fourth stage of this condition, the blood-brain barrier poses a significant challenge as it prevents most medications from effectively reaching the brain through the veins. This natural barrier acts as a defense mechanism, blocking the entry of microorganisms like fungi and parasites that may be present in the bloodstream.
The research team found that viruses are one of the few organisms that can access the brain, and with this information, they genetically modified cold viruses, specifically the herpes simplex virus, to only target cancer cells.
“As a delivery vessel, we used stem cells equipped with the modified virus. They flow through the bloodstream until they reach the brain,” Seddiq said.
Stem cells also act as a booster as the virus reproduces within it. Their clinical trials have found that a patient can undergo direct injections into the bloodstream for a four-month period until the patient was “completely cleared” of their cancerous condition.
A similar immunotherapy method, talimogene laherparepvec, was previously developed to treat melanoma skin cancer, but it is not compatible with other parts of the body, Seddiq explained.
As the award-winning team at Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital nears the completion of the initial phase of their clinical trials, they have successfully ensured the safety of the treatment for patients. The upcoming phases will focus on evaluating dosage and efficacy. However, to progress to the next stage, the team is in need of approximately $4 million in funding. This financial support will be crucial in further advancing their research.
Seddiq said: “With Vision 2030, I see Saudi turning to having biotech companies. We still don’t have them in Saudi … I believe that by the time (they do), these kinds of projects and any other projects will go to Saudi.
“In the meantime, of course, any research lab would like to have their own fund, their own projects. I hope that one day I can lead a project that is being funded by Saudi, managed by Saudi, in Saudi, in the very promising field of immunotherapy. That’s the end goal: to give a small thank you to the country for what it’s done for me.”
Seddiq embarked on his research journey in high school, prompted by his curiosity of molecular biology and atomic structure. His interest in the field of immunotherapy grew from a question: How can the body’s immune system be used to overcome disease?
He later earned his medical bachelor’s degree from King Saud University in clinical laboratory science before earning a master’s degree from Harvard Medical School in clinical investigation in the translational immunotherapy track. The Harvard program requires an MD, MBBS or an equivalent doctoral degree to apply, but a special committee was held to discuss, and later on accept, his case.
His efforts in the field have merited several acknowledgments, including the SABIC prize for chemistry and health, first place in the field of scientific research at King Saud University for undergraduate students, and the Harvard Medical School scholarship for outstanding students in the years 2021-2023.
KSrelief chief meets World Food Programme executive
The two officials discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnerships between KSrelief and the WFP
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, held a meeting with Carl Skau, the deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Monday.
The two officials discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnerships between KSrelief and the WFP.
They also discussed the progress of joint projects aimed at providing essential food assistance and enhancing living conditions in communities impacted by various challenges.
Skau commended KSrelief for its professionalism and efforts in promoting global food security.
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to king of Bahrain
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to the king of Bahrain on the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Hamoud bin Sabah Al Khalifa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
“We have learned the news of the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Hamoud bin Sabah Al Khalifa — may Allah have mercy on him — and as we send your majesty and the family of the deceased with deep sincere and condolences," SPA quoted the cables as saying.
"We ask the Almighty Allah bless him with the abundance of His mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in his spacious gardens. And indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return," said the cables.
Sheikh Rashid is a member of the ruling family council, according to Bahrain News Agency.
Saudi Arabia leads global cybersecurity with new platform
Global Cybersecurity Forum institute will ‘harness intellectual power, spearhead multilateral collaboration’
Updated 09 July 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: The Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute, established in Riyadh after a royal decree issued by King Salman in June, is a response to the rapid development and evolution of cyberspace, as well as its potential to benefit and transform society.
What is cybersecurity? In simple terms, it is the practice of defending computers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, servers and data from malicious attacks.
In recent years, the Kingdom, the largest information and communication hub in the Middle East, has faced increasing numbers of cyberattacks, especially due to the rise in digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.
Saudi Arabia was the target of 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021.
“When there’s political tension in the region, cyberattacks immediately rise,” Saudi cybersecurity expert Abdullah Al-Gumaijan told Arab News. “Also, the utilization of cyberweapons increased due to attackers now realizing the value of such attacks as they continue to prove their power and damage. Therefore, the trends toward investments in cyberattacks are growing.”
The development of cybersecurity institutes marks not only the Kingdom’s commitment both domestically and internationally to curbing the frequency of such attacks, but also to the importance of cybersecurity as a societal good.
“The GCF Institute is a global platform that seeks to strengthen society’s resilience through shared priorities, purposeful dialogue, and impactful initiatives,” a spokesperson at the institute told Arab News.
NUMBER
110m
According to the Trend Micro Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2022, a total of 110 million threats were detected and blocked in the Kingdom by its cybersecurity solutions.
“It will serve as a space where the world’s relevant stakeholders collaborate and act to benefit all societies and nations. By harnessing intellectual power and spearheading multilateral collaboration, the institute aims to contribute to a more stable and secure cyberspace for all.”
The institute aims to tackle the most challenging cybersecurity issues facing governments, businesses and individuals. It intends to serve as “a catalyst for the exchange of ideas, driving thought leadership and developing research to inform policy solutions and action,” according to its opening statement.
The institute also plans to facilitate international projects, cross-cultural and global pollination of ideas on new and existing key initiatives regarding cyberspace.
According to the statement: “It will serve as a platform to advance stability, security, and prosperity of cyberspace by catalyzing socioeconomic change, pushing knowledge boundaries, and uniting global champions. Its objective is to pioneer global initiatives that will maximize the benefits of cyberspace and build resilience through dialogue, investment, research and innovation.”
Experts say the initiative shows that the Kingdom is determined to become a world leader in cybersecurity. The country is currently ranked second worldwide in the cybersecurity index within the World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2022 published by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development, which is considered one of the most comprehensive reports in the world.
By providing a secure platform for digital activities, (cybersecurity) fosters trust in digital commerce, encourages the development of new technologies, and facilitates the digital transformation of industries.
Moataz Binali, Trend Micro regional vice president
The National Cybersecurity Authority and bodies such as the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, have been instrumental in the Kingdom’s rise in the field of cybersecurity, advancing laws, controls and talent development.
Moataz BinAli, regional vice president and managing director at Trend Micro in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa regions, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s leadership in global cybersecurity stems from a holistic strategy, balancing regulation, talent cultivation, technological innovation, and international collaboration. The decree by King Salman to establish the Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute underlines this commitment, aiming to elevate cybersecurity measures on a global scale.”
Trend Micro is the first global cybersecurity giant to launch its Middle Eastern headquarters and local cloud data lake in Saudi Arabia. It is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, and aims to make it safe for businesses and consumers to exchange digital information.
“The institute is designed to complement these efforts, fostering international cooperation and socioeconomic growth in cybersecurity,” BinAli added. “With an international board of trustees and an advisory council of global experts, the institute will facilitate knowledge exchange and collaborative opportunities.”
He explained that according to the Trend Micro Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2022, a total of 110 million threats were detected and blocked in the Kingdom by its cybersecurity solutions.
Saudi Arabia is leading the cybersecurity field in the Arab world. While the country has been a prime target for cyberattacks, BinAli said it has “converted adversity into strength, emerging as the Middle East’s largest cybersecurity market.”
He said that the Kingdom’s proactive approach to cybersecurity reflects an appreciation “of its global relevance and a vision that goes beyond national borders, making significant contributions to the international cybersecurity ecosystem.”
Several initiatives have been implemented to bolster cybersecurity awareness among the country’s populace and its businesses in the past few years, ranging from cybersecurity awareness drives and training initiatives to contests designed to stimulate student interest in cybersecurity.
This year, the Saudi government ramped up its adherence to cybersecurity regulations, and also witnessed a rise in the emergence of cybersecurity startups and an increase in cybersecurity job opportunities.
BinAli also highlighted how the social transformations under Vision 2030 have contributed to advancements in cybersecurity in the country.
The concerted effort to enhance female workforce involvement has resulted in a surge of Saudi women in technical and leadership positions in cybersecurity. This advancement is evident as women now account for 45 percent of the country’s cybersecurity workforce, according to the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones.
The National Cybersecurity Authority’s comprehensive 2023 National Plan for Cyber Assessments says that it is set to carry out extensive cybersecurity evaluations for national entities, with a concentration on compliance audits and technical cyber reviews of crucial systems. The plan aims to proactively identify and manage cyber risks at a national level, while ensuring compliance with the standards and controls established by the authority.
Also pivotal is the Haseen Initiative launched by the authority in 2022. It embodies a holistic approach to cybersecurity, and aims to foster collective security by facilitating information sharing on cyber threats and incidents among national entities.
The platform also aids compliance management, aligning entities with regulations such as the National Cybersecurity Framework and General Data Protection Regulation. It curbs phishing and email frauds through its robust email authentication service, thereby bolstering national resilience against cyber threats.
Other measures taken by the Saudi government include integrated cybersecurity governance; effective management of cyber risks; the protection of cyberspace and strengthening the security of critical infrastructure and information systems; strengthening national capabilities in defense against cyber threats; strengthening partnerships for collaborative security; and building national capacity to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem in the Kingdom.
Key initiatives launched include the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Center to raise awareness of cybersecurity efforts; the passing of the Cybersecurity Law to provide a legal framework for cybersecurity; the development of a National Cybersecurity Awareness Program to educate citizens and residents; and establishment of the National Academy of Cybersecurity to train and upskill the Kingdom’s cybersecurity workforce.
Ultimately, as such initiatives underline and BinAli emphasizes, robust cybersecurity enhances quality of life, as well as economic and digital innovation.
“Cybersecurity plays an integral role in enhancing the quality of life, particularly in our digital-first world,” said BinAli. “It safeguards our online existence and the digital services we’ve come to rely on daily — from online banking, e-commerce, healthcare and education to social networking and more.
“It protects our personal information and privacy online, providing the security required to enjoy the benefits of the digital world without fear of identity theft, fraud, or privacy breaches.”
Cybersecurity is key to ensuring that essential services function seamlessly. Critical infrastructures such as power grids, transportation, health care systems, and financial services are increasingly reliant on digital networks. Robust cybersecurity measures prevent disruptions caused by cyberattacks, maintaining the reliability and availability of these vital services.
“Lastly, cybersecurity promotes economic growth and innovation. By providing a secure platform for digital activities, it fosters trust in digital commerce, encourages the development of new technologies, and facilitates the digital transformation of industries,” he added.