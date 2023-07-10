No negotiations over Al-Durra gas field until Iran demarcates borders: Kuwait oil minister 

RIYADH: There is no room for negotiations with Iran over the Al-Durra gas field until it demarcates its own maritime borders in accordance with international laws, according to the Kuwait oil minister.

Saad Al-Barrak made the comments as tensions over the resource-rich “Divided Area” increased following Tehran’s announcement of plans to commence drilling in the region.

Iran’s claims over access to the gas field are not based on a “clear demarcation” of the maritime borders, according to Al-Barrak.

“Until this moment, this is an exclusive right of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the Al-Durra field, and whoever has a claim must start demarcating the borders,” the minister said in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya.

He added: “And if it has a right, it will take it according to the rules of international law.”

The minister insisted Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are “one team” when it comes to the gas field, which will be developed “for the benefit of both countries.”

Last week, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed the joint ownership, calling on Iran to engage in negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the area.

In a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry source emphasized the natural resources in the “Divided Area” are solely owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“We renew our previous calls for Iran to start negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the submerged divided area between the Kingdom and Kuwait as one negotiating party opposite the Iranian side,” the ministry stated.

The Al-Durra gas field is a common submerged area between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait located in the Arabian Gulf.

It is situated within the Al-Ahsa governorate, which is a part of the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

The discovery of this oil field dates back to the 1960s, which coincided with the commencement of the demarcation process for the maritime borders between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The dispute over its ownership and exploitation rights arises from differing interpretations of maritime boundaries and conflicting claims by Tehran.

In 2001, Iran began granting contracts for its exploration, which prompted Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to finalize the demarcation of their maritime borders, which included the Al-Durra oil field.

Despite objections from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement in 2022 to jointly develop and explore the field.