Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 77.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 11,664.50.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 425.10 points to close at 23,267.27.

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.75 percent to 1,531.61.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. whose share price surged 7.06 percent to SR182.

Other top performers include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Etihad Etisalat, as their share prices soared by 5.53 percentage and 4.93 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 7.87 percent to SR1.17.

In the parallel market Nomu, Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 4.42 percent to SR108.60.

Another best performer in Nomu was Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price on Tuesday increased by 3.25 percent to SR75.

Future Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 15.15 percent to SR17.48.

The share price of Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology also dropped by 5.42 percent to SR68.10.

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, signed a contract to operate and maintain computer systems, hardware, software and networks at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is worth SR36.8 million and is being awarded for 36 months.

The statement further noted that the deal’s impact will reflect on the firm’s financial performance from the third quarter of 2023 until 2026. On Tuesday, the board of directors of MIS also approved the payment of a cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for the first half of 2023.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. decided to cancel its earlier recommendation to transfer an amount of SR268.6 million from the share premium account to the statutory reserve account.

A bourse filing noted that the decision had been taken due to the recent changes in the company laws in the Kingdom.