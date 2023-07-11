You are here

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 77.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 11,664.50.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 425.10 points to close at 23,267.27.  

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.75 percent to 1,531.61.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. whose share price surged 7.06 percent to SR182.  

Other top performers include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Etihad Etisalat, as their share prices soared by 5.53 percentage and 4.93 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 7.87 percent to SR1.17.  

In the parallel market Nomu, Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 4.42 percent to SR108.60. 

Another best performer in Nomu was Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price on Tuesday increased by 3.25 percent to SR75. 

Future Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 15.15 percent to SR17.48. 

The share price of Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology also dropped by 5.42 percent to SR68.10. 

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, signed a contract to operate and maintain computer systems, hardware, software and networks at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is worth SR36.8 million and is being awarded for 36 months.  

The statement further noted that the deal’s impact will reflect on the firm’s financial performance from the third quarter of 2023 until 2026.  On Tuesday, the board of directors of MIS also approved the payment of a cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for the first half of 2023. 

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. decided to cancel its earlier recommendation to transfer an amount of SR268.6 million from the share premium account to the statutory reserve account.  

A bourse filing noted that the decision had been taken due to the recent changes in the company laws in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Internet security is gaining prominence in Saudi Arabia, with an increasing number of cybersecurity firms getting registered in the Kingdom to engage in commercial activities.   

According to the Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin released last week, the number of cybersecurity firms registered in Saudi Arabia grew by 52 percent to reach 2,229 in the second quarter from 1,462 in the year-ago period.  

The bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,424 registrations, followed by Makkah at 373, the Eastern Province at 278, Madinah at 56 and Qassim at 23.  

The spurt in numbers echoed the global cybersecurity community’s outlook on the growing awareness in Saudi Arabia about internet threats as the Kingdom upgrades its legislation, regulations and infrastructure to meet the challenge.  

According to the Swiss firm International Institute for Management Development, Saudi Arabia came second on the Global Cybersecurity Index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2023.   

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has faced increasing numbers of cyberattacks, especially due to the rise in digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. 

The Kingdom was the target of 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021. 

The National Cybersecurity Authority and bodies such as the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, have been instrumental in the Kingdom’s rise in the field of cybersecurity, advancing laws, controls and talent development. 

Commercial registers in other sectors  

The Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin also highlighted that it issued 56,363 commercial registers in the second quarter, adding to over 1.35 million currently active in the Kingdom.  

Among the total registrations issued between April and June, Riyadh again topped the list at 17,870, followed by Makkah at 12,858, the Eastern province at 8,922, Madinah at 3,332 and Asir at 2,447.  

The wholesale and retail industry led the way with 19,804 registrations, representing 34 percent of all the commercial registers issued during the quarter.   

The construction sector followed with 9,209, and the accommodation and catering services sector with 7,151.  

Other sectors included manufacturing, administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing, real estate, cybersecurity, robotics and artificial intelligence. 

Topics: Cybersecurity Saudi Arabia

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a bid to further develop the country’s tourism sector, the Egyptian government is set to launch an initiative where it will bear 11 percent of the total cost of new rooms. 

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa noted that the move would be financed by the Ministry of Finance through the general budget.   

He revealed this while serving as chair of the permanent committee for licensing hotels and other lodging facilities, Asharq News reported on Monday.   

During the meeting, the minister lauded the efforts made by the private sector and relevant organizations to realize Egypt’s objectives for the tourism industry during the first half of 2023.   

According to Issa, up to 7 million tourists visited Egypt in the first half of this year.  

The North African country also received a record-breaking 1.35 million tourists in April.   

During a symposium in March this year, Issa said he hoped the promising rise in tourists in 2023 will translate into a 30 percent increase by the year-end, bringing the total to 15 million.

He further added that the Egyptian government had developed a new national tourism strategy and hoped tourist numbers would double to 30 million by 2028.   

More effective collaboration is being sought with the private sector and 3,000 operators in the industry that are aligned to five tourism chambers and the Egyptian Tourism Federation.  

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.

The government took a number of measures to boost the recovery of the tourism industry after the pandemic and the Ukraine war.   

In January, Cairo relaxed visa requirements for visitors from China, Iran, India, Turkey, Morocco and Algeria while allowing 180 nationalities to obtain tourist visas upon arrival.  

Additionally, Egypt launched an online platform to regulate yacht trips into the country for the first time in September.

Topics: Egypt tourism

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in latest global entrepreneurship index  

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in latest global entrepreneurship index  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in latest global entrepreneurship index  

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in latest global entrepreneurship index  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to create a conducive environment for new businesses have seen the Kingdom secure the second rank globally on the National Entrepreneurship Context Index in 2022. 

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, Saudi Arabia jumped from its fourth ranking in 2021 to claim the second spot in the global list of 49 countries as the Kingdom’s fast-evolving business landscape continues to encourage businesses to start new operations.  

Released by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Management and Entrepreneurship, also known as MBSC, the report revealed that approximately 20 percent of the Kingdom’s population actively supported the startup scenario.  

The study indicated that the age group from 18 to 24 was the fastest-growing segment and the most popular for entrepreneurial activities and business projects.  

“Government policies have simplified the process of starting a firm and made it simpler for foreign corporations to invest in the economy, two factors essential to the Kingdom’s long-term development ambitions under Vision 2030,” the report highlighted.  

Following the report’s release, MBSC hosted a conference to discuss the findings and insights of the research.  

“The entrepreneurial environment in the Kingdom continues to thrive, supported by strong public policies, diverse financing opportunities and high consumer demand,” said Muhammad Roomi, professor of entrepreneurship at MBSC, during the conference.  

MBSC Dean Zeger Degrave said: “We are committed to the Saudi entrepreneurship market, based on our valuable partnerships with the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor and Babson Global, and we constantly strive to provide high-quality, internationally accredited education that enables business leadership.”   

The symposium also discussed ways to develop and diversify the Saudi entrepreneurship sector using technology.  

The gathering also tapped into topics relating to investment and knowledge transfer, including a wide range of potential advantages such as high growth, job creation and global competitiveness.  

Participants in the conference further discussed several current trends in the local market, including the marked increase in entrepreneurship projects among youth in the Kingdom.  

The GEM report claimed that it is the only global research source that collects data on entrepreneurship directly from individual entrepreneurs.  

It analyzes the characteristics, motivations, and ambitions of individuals starting businesses and social attitudes toward entrepreneurship. 

Topics: Saudi startup #entrepreneurs

‘Lifeline to Islamabad’: Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in Pakistani central bank

‘Lifeline to Islamabad’: Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in Pakistani central bank
Updated 11 July 2023
Khurshid Ahmed  

‘Lifeline to Islamabad’: Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in Pakistani central bank

‘Lifeline to Islamabad’: Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in Pakistani central bank
  • Saudi support comes day before IMF board expected to give final approval for much-needed $3 billion bailout
  • Impact of Saudi deposit was felt in Pakistani currency and stock markets on Tuesday, which both posted gains
Updated 11 July 2023
Khurshid Ahmed  

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has deposited $2 billion in Pakistan’s central bank, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday, just a day before the International Monetary Fund's board is expected to give the final nod to the provision of $3 billion in bailout funds under a stand-by arrangement.

In March, the IMF asked cash-strapped Pakistan to secure financing assurances from friendly states and multilateral donors as a pre-condition to releasing a $1.1 billion tranche from an Extended Fund Facility program that Pakistan entered in 2019. Subsequently, China rolled over a $2 billion loan and Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $2 billion and $1 billion respectively.

The IMF deal will unlock more bilateral and multilateral financing in addition to the money from Saudi Arabia, and Dar has said he expects Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to rise to $15 billion by the end of the month.

“They [Saudi Arabia] have placed that deposit with the Pakistan State Bank, the amount has come in the account of the State Bank and this will be a direct addition to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves,” Dar said in a video message.  

Dar said Pakistan’s forex reserves, which closed at $9.6-9.7 billion last Friday, would increase to $11.6-11.7 billion after the Saudi deposit.

“I would like to thank the leadership of Saudi Arabia, particularly King Salman and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and their leadership for standing with Pakistan at every moment,” Dar said, adding: “They fulfill their role as a true brother of Pakistan.”

Pakistani financial experts also recognised the importance of the deposit.

“It is a very positive development,” Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Limited told Arab News. 

“It reflects the great confidence in Pakistan shown by the Saudi leadership that they have deposited the funds even before the formal approval of the $3 billion program by the IMF board,” he added.

Pakistan expects $25 billion in gross external financing in fiscal year 24 — which runs from July 1 2023 to June 30 2024 — against $15 billion in public debt maturities, including $1 billion in bonds and $3.6 billion to multilateral creditors.  

The government’s funding target includes $1.5 billion in market issuance and $4.5 billion in commercial bank borrowing, both of which could prove challenging, although some of the loans not rolled over in FY23 could now return, according to credit rating agency Fitch, which upgraded the country's rating to ‘CCC’ on Monday.

As expected, the Saudi funding will boost Pakistan’s forex reserves which have plummeted to $4.5 billion, not even enough to cover a month’s import bill. As per the import trend, Pakistan’s average monthly import bill stands at $5 billion.

“The Saudi funding is like a lifeline to Pakistan under current circumstances,” Zafar Sultan Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

“This will boost our reserves position, reduce pressure on the Pakistani rupee and clear the way for further inflows from other sources.”    

The impact of the Saudi deposit was felt in the currency and stock markets on Tuesday, which both posted gains after the finance minister’s announcement.

The rupee appreciated by 2.55 rupees ($0.0082) against the US dollar in the interbank market and 1 rupee in the free market.  

However, despite the funding flow and the IMF program, currency dealers said they did not project “major fluctuations” in the value of the rupee.  

“The funding gap is still huge and our trade deficit remains stubbornly high at 43 percent in the 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year,” Paracha said.    

Following Dar’s announcement, the KSE100 Index crossed the 45,000 level for the first time after April 2022.  

“After the IMF SBA, the Pakistan stock market has emerged as the best performing market with KSE100 index companies doling out 12.5 percent returns,” Habib said. 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Pakistan ties Pakistan central bank business

Saudi Arabia secures presidency of ICAO’s Aviation Security Committee  

Saudi Arabia secures presidency of ICAO’s Aviation Security Committee  
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi Arabia secures presidency of ICAO’s Aviation Security Committee  

Saudi Arabia secures presidency of ICAO’s Aviation Security Committee  
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Marking a significant achievement for its airspace sector, Saudi Arabia has secured the presidency of one of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s top committees.

Bader Al-Sagri will serve as the Kingdom’s representative on the Aviation Security Committee for 2023-2024, with the announcement made during the 229th session of the ICAO’s council meeting in Montreal, Canada.  

The move means Saudi Arabia will play a crucial role in providing recommendations on policies, strategic directions and planning activities.   

The committee’s responsibilities also include offering consultations on global standards and security recommendations, assessing emerging threats to international civil aviation, and implementing necessary measures to safeguard the industry from unlawful interference.  

Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the Aviation Security Committee strengthens its ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and security of the global air transport system.   

It also underscores the Kingdom’s influence in international civil aviation forums and regional organizations.   

Notably, Saudi Arabia also chairs several committees in the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, including its own Aviation Security Committee.   

ACAO’s confidence in the competence of Saudi professionals positively reflects the Kingdom’s ability to effectively manage committees in international organizations.  

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has demonstrated its commitment to global civil aviation by launching various programs and initiatives.   

The Kingdom actively dispatches Saudi experts to work in specialized organizations in addition to hosting the permanent headquarters of key entities such as the ICAO’s Cooperative Aviation Security Program Middle East and the ICAO’s Regional Safety Oversight Organization for Middle East and North Africa.  

Furthermore, in an effort to achieve Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 15th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations of the ICAO in December 2023.  

According to the Civil Aviation Sector Strategy, the Kingdom is aiming to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations worldwide, transporting 330 million passengers by 2030.

Topics: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) aviation sector Aviation Security

