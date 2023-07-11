You are here

  • Home
  • AlUla, Umluj celebrate superfood with mango festivals

AlUla, Umluj celebrate superfood with mango festivals

AlUla, Umluj celebrate superfood with mango festivals
Mangoes are considered a superfood because it contains more than 20 vitamins and minerals in a single fruit. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qc3c

Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

AlUla, Umluj celebrate superfood with mango festivals

AlUla, Umluj celebrate superfood with mango festivals
  • AlUla governorate is home to many farms producing mangoes
  • AlUla’s Mangoes Week, which started on Monday, coincides with a similar festival being held in Umluj to honor the fruit
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi governorate has launched a week of festivities to celebrate one of its most important agricultural products — mangoes.
The event running daily from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Al-Manshiyah Farmers Market in AlUla, is part of a Royal Commission for AlUla initiative to improve the competitiveness of locally grown produce. Located in the northwest of the Kingdom, AlUla governorate is home to many farms producing mangoes, a fruit considered a superfood due to it containing more than 20 different vitamins and minerals.
The province is also known for its oranges, sweet lemons, limes, tangerines, pomegranates, and grapes.
AlUla’s Mangoes Week, which started on Monday, coincides with a similar festival being held in Umluj to honor the fruit.
A total of 24 mango growers will be exhibiting at the four-day Umluj event, running daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., which has been organized by the Tabuk regional bureau of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, represented by the provincial Ministry of Environment office.
According to the RCU, mangoes are the third-most important agricultural product in Saudi Arabia after dates and citrus fruits.
Commission data shows the mango cultivation area in AlUla covering around 255 hectares (630 acres), producing 1,600 tons of produce a year.
Several varieties of imported mango trees are also successfully grown in the Kingdom, with farmers in Jazan having cultivated them for many years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla’s Mangoes Week Al-Manshiyah Farmers Market Royal Commission for AlUla

Related

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Business & Economy
Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency

Saudi-South Korean ministerial committee for defense cooperation holds meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister.
Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister.
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi-South Korean ministerial committee for defense cooperation holds meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister.
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-South Korean ministerial committee for defense cooperation held a meeting in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and South Korea’s Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and cooperation between the Saudi and South Korean ministries of defense and ways to enhance and develop them to serve common interests, especially in the military and defense fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Defense cooperation

Related

Saudi Arabia, South Korea keen to strengthen smart city cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, South Korea keen to strengthen smart city cooperation
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
Business & Economy
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season for GCC citizens and residents

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.
Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season for GCC citizens and residents

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.
  • The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom.

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications after the successful end of this year’s Hajj season.

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.

The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Topics: Umrah Muharran Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi Arabia

Related

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issues e-visas for start of season
Hajj pilgrims are greeted with Zamzam water and gifts on arrival in Madinah after travelling on the Haramain High-Speed Railway.
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims arriving in Madinah on Haramain railway greeted with gifts

Riyadh governor meets Jordan’s ambassador to KSA

Prince Faisal bin Bandar holds talks with Ali Al-Kayed in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Bandar holds talks with Ali Al-Kayed in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh governor meets Jordan’s ambassador to KSA

Prince Faisal bin Bandar holds talks with Ali Al-Kayed in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar met Jordan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ali Al-Kayed in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ambassador bid farewell to the governor at the end of his tenure as his country’s ambassador to the Kingdom.

Earlier, Prince Faisal also met with Safia Taleb Al-Suhail, the Iraqi ambassador, and Michael Ratney, the US ambassador. During these meetings, they had cordial discussions.

 

 

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz

Related

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Sunday received US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor meets with US ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor set to attend prestigious events this month
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor set to attend prestigious events this month

Saudi commission installs 41 coding panels at heritage sites

(Twitter @MOCHeritage)
(Twitter @MOCHeritage)
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi commission installs 41 coding panels at heritage sites

(Twitter @MOCHeritage)
  • The high-quality panels include a registration and classification certificate, and a QR (quick response) code is added below each one linking it to the national register
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has installed 41 coding panels at urban heritage buildings throughout the Northern Borders Region.

The work is part of an ongoing project covering similar historic sites around the Kingdom.

Under the National Digital Heritage Register for Urban Heritage in the country, the commission has introduced the coding panels to enhance the visitor experience and provide information, while also operating systems to help protect, monitor, manage, and plan sites.

In addition, the initiative involves unifying databases, processing and storing information, enabling browsing and quick inquiries, generating reports, and printing them on maps.

The high-quality panels include a registration and classification certificate, and a QR (quick response) code is added below each one linking it to the national register.

Sites are classified to international standards based on their national, urban, and historical significance, forming part of a comprehensive national heritage archive.

 

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission

Related

This event is a part of the commission’s endeavors to showcase the civilizational and historical elements in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission hosts scientific symposium in Paris
Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions
Saudi Arabia
Art exhibition explores Saudi heritage, culture and traditions

Pilgrims laud Saudi services at Two Holy Mosques, historic sites

Pilgrims thanked the Saudi leadership for its efforts in meeting the requirements of worshippers. (SPA)
Pilgrims thanked the Saudi leadership for its efforts in meeting the requirements of worshippers. (SPA)
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Pilgrims laud Saudi services at Two Holy Mosques, historic sites

Pilgrims thanked the Saudi leadership for its efforts in meeting the requirements of worshippers. (SPA)
  • Approximately 2 million Muslims from around the world this year travelled to Makkah for the Hajj pilgrimage, that lasts for five days
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

MADINAH: Foreign pilgrims staying in Madinah after Hajj have praised Saudi agencies for providing the services necessary for them to perform their worship with ease.

Help in getting to and from their residences to the Prophet’s Mosque, other holy sites, and historic landmarks in the city was also highlighted by pilgrims.

Issam Mujahid, from Yemen, told the Saudi Press Agency that he had felt comfortable and reassured performing Hajj rituals this year.

And another Yemeni pilgrim, Khaled Mohammed Ismail, noted the warm welcome and hospitality he and his family had received while visiting Saudi Arabia.

Tariq Abbas, a pilgrim from Egypt, pointed out the “remarkable development” works that had taken place at the Two Holy Mosques and religious sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Fellow Egyptian, Mohammed Jumaa, who performed Hajj for the first time, thanked the Saudi leadership for its efforts in meeting the requirements of worshippers.

Approximately 2 million Muslims from around the world this year travelled to Makkah for the Hajj pilgrimage, that lasts for five days.

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Related

Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya inspects workflow at Jeddah Islamic Port. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi passports chief oversees pilgrims departure at Jeddah port
Number of pilgrims arriving in Madinah passes 140,000
Saudi Arabia
Number of pilgrims arriving in Madinah passes 140,000

Latest updates

Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale
Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale
Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors
Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors
Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief
Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.