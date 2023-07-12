You are here

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments
Zelensky will hold symbolic talks with NATO’s 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. (AFP)
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments
  Zelensky will hold symbolic talks with NATO's 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius
  In a bid to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations are expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

VILNIUS: Western powers will propose long-term security commitments for Ukraine on Wednesday after NATO dashed President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes of a clear timeline for joining the alliance.
Zelensky will hold symbolic talks with NATO’s 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a day after blasting them for not moving faster to bring Ukraine into the fold.
In a bid to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations are expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia and deter any new aggression in the coming years.
“As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive ... we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again.”
The announcement will provide a framework under which individual nations will later agree bilateral deals with Kyiv detailing the weapons they will give.
US President Joe Biden has previously mooted a model for Ukraine similar to one under which Washington has committed to giving Israel $3.8 billion in military aid per year over a decade.
Russia launched drone strikes on Kyiv for the second night in a row, the head of the city’s military administration said early Wednesday.
All of the Iran-made Shahed explosive drones launched at Kyiv were were “detected and destroyed,” Sergiy Popko said on Telegram, adding “there was no information about victims or destruction as of now.”
Western backers have already sent weapons worth tens of billions to Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia’s invasion.
Germany on Tuesday said it would provide more tanks, Patriot missile defenses and armor vehicles worth another 700 million euros.
France said it was sending long-range missiles and a coalition of 11 nations announced they will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets from next month.
But the pledges, while desperately needed by Ukraine’s troops, fall short of Zelensky’s aspirations of putting Kyiv under NATO’s collective defense umbrella.
NATO leaders vowed after the first day of their summit that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO” and shortened the eventual process Kyiv would have to go through to enter the alliance.
“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” a statement said.
But that didn’t go much beyond a 2008 vow on future membership, and reflects the concerns of dominant power the United States about being dragged into a potentially nuclear conflict with Russia.
Zelensky had earlier fired a broadside saying that failure to issue Ukraine a timeframe for joining was “absurd”. “Uncertainty is weakness,” he thundered.
As part of their attempt to convince Zelensky that Kyiv is moving closer to the alliance, NATO organized an inaugural meeting of a Ukraine-NATO council with him in Vilnius.
That gives him more of a seat around the table to set the agenda in talks with the alliance, but is still far from being in the club.
On the sidelines of the sit-down, Zelensky will hold meetings with key allies, including Biden, to press for more support.
Biden will later also give a keynote speech at Vilnius university laying out Washington’s commitment to defending every inch of NATO territory.

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake
Updated 6 min 11 sec ago

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake
Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that security assurances the West is considering for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake that would impinge on Russia’s own security and expose Europe to greater risks for many years ahead.
G7 countries are expected on Wednesday to announce an international framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defenses against Russia and deter future aggression, officials said.
Moscow says shoring up its own security in the face of what it casts as an ever-expanding NATO and a hostile militarised Ukraine was one of the main reasons why it last year launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposed security assurances for Kyiv were a mistake which Moscow would be forced to factor into its future decision-making.
“We consider this move to be badly mistaken and potentially very dangerous,” Peskov told reporters.
“Because by providing any kind of security guarantees for Ukraine, these countries would be ignoring the international principle on the indivisibility of security. By providing guarantees to Ukraine, they would be impinging on the security of the Russian Federation,” he said.
It was impossible for Russia to tolerate anything that threatened its own security, Peskov added, saying he hoped that politicians in the West would realize the risks attached to providing Ukraine with such assurances.
Such a move “is fraught with highly negative consequences in the medium, long and even short term,” said Peskov.
“By taking such a decision, these countries will make Europe much more dangerous for many many years to come. And of course they will do a disservice to us, something we will take into account and keep in mind in future.”

China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships toward Taiwan in forceful display

China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships toward Taiwan in forceful display
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
AP

China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships toward Taiwan in forceful display

China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships toward Taiwan in forceful display
  • The Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes and 9 navy vessels around Taiwan, between 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan: China sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over two days, the island’s defense ministry said on Wednesday, before its annual military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes and 9 navy vessels around Taiwan, between 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. From Wednesday morning until noon time, the military flew another 30 planes, among which included J-10 and J-16 fighters.
Of these, 32 crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that had been considered a buffer between the island and mainland. Later on Wednesday, another 23 planes crossed the midline.
Taiwan is scheduled to hold the annual Han Guang exercise later this month, in which its military will hold combat readiness drills against preventing an invasion. It will also conduct the annual Wan’an exercises aimed at preparing civilians for natural disasters and practicing evacuations in case of an air raid.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and in recent years has shown is displeasure at political activities in Taiwan by stepping up the number of military planes sent toward Taiwan. In the past year, it has also started sending its navy vessels, as well as drones to circle the waters near the island.
In Tuesday and Wednesday’s maneuvers, the PLA flew H-6 bombers in a large loop to the south of Taiwan, traveling past the island before looping back toward China’s southern coast.
Its largest military drills in recent years were in response to former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August. It fired missiles over the island in a significant escalation and the military exercises disrupted trade lanes in the Taiwan Strait and forced airplanes to reroute their flights.
In April, the PLA held large-scale combat readiness drills in the air and waters around Taiwan in response to the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with the current US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief
Updated 12 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief

Qur’an burning ‘manufactured’ to create anger and division, says UN human rights chief
  • Volker Turk called on all nations to take action to prevent any advocacy of hatred based on nationality, race or religion
  • ‘Many societies are struggling with this weaponization of religious differences for political purposes,’ he said
Updated 12 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s human rights chief on Tuesday said he was “immensely sympathetic” toward the millions of people outraged by acts that target “their deepest values and beliefs.”

Volker Turk said that recent incidents involving the burning of the Qur’an, and similar actions, appear to have been manufactured to stoke anger, create divisions and turn differences in perspectives into hatred and violence.

He was speaking at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva during an urgent debate on “the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by recurrent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in some European and other countries.”

The debate was prompted by the burning of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm during the Eid Al-Adha holiday last month, which sparked outrage across the Muslim world and worldwide condemnation.

“Beyond words, human beings communicate through symbols,” said Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights. “A ring marks our commitment to marry. A coloured light signals us to stop or go.

“Religious symbols go much deeper. A crescent, a star, a cross, a seated figure: For some, these might mean little. But for millions of people they have deep significance as the repository and incarnation of an immense history, a far-reaching system of values, a foundation of collective community and belonging, and the essence of their identity and core beliefs.”

Political and religious leaders have a crucial role to play in preventing religiously offensive acts by denouncing all desecrations of holy places and symbols, he added.

“They should also make it clear that violence cannot be justified by prior provocation, whether real or perceived,” said Turk.

Although any limitation of freedom of speech or expression must remain an exception to the rule, he said, “an act of speech, in the specific circumstances in which it occurs, can constitute incitement to action on the part of others — in some cases, very violent and discriminatory action.”

Invoking the principles of international law, he said states must prohibit “any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

He added, however, that “any national restrictions to the overriding right to freedom of opinion and expression must be formulated so that their sole purpose and outcome is to protect individuals, rather than to shield religious doctrine from critical review.”

Turk also underscored the importance of efforts to tackle hate speech, which he said “needs to be actively countered by all responsible authorities, figures of influence, and the private sector.”

He urged states to redouble their efforts to implement the UN’s action plan for combating intolerance based on religion or beliefs.

“Many societies are struggling with this weaponization of religious differences for political purposes,” he said.

“We must not allow ourselves to be reeled in and become instrumentalized by these merchants of chaos for political gain, these provocateurs who deliberately seek ways to divide us.”

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban
Updated 12 July 2023
ALI YOUNES

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban

Opposing views among experts on the best US strategy on the Taliban
  • Some speakers at an event in Washington argued that the Taliban’s actions toward women and girls show they are irredeemable and there must be no engagement
  • Others said the US government should establish ties to further its own counterterrorism goals, while also working to persuade the Taliban to change their ways
Updated 12 July 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A strategy of engagement with the Taliban government in Afghanistan would help the US government achieve its goals of combating terrorism and improving the lives of Afghan women and girls, according to some American experts.

Others argue that Washington must refuse to deal with the Taliban because their ideology and actions since regaining power in August 2021 prove that they are irredeemable.

These opposing views were expressed on Tuesday during a panel discussion, organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute, about US policy on the Taliban.

US forces invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001, in the wake of Sept. 11. Their aim was to topple the Taliban regime, which had been in power since 1996, after they refused to hand over members of terrorist group Al-Qaeda who had been identified as being involved in the attacks on New York and Washington.

In August 2021, the last remaining US forces in the country hastily withdrew from Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan, after which the Taliban swiftly regained control of the country.

Lisa Curtis, a senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, argued that the US government should not engage with the Taliban because of the group’s treatment of women and girls, including heavy restrictions on their right to education.

Violence and abuse targeting women and girls has increased under Taliban rule, she said, resulting in an increase in suicides among women in the country.

Curtis described attempts by US President Joe Biden’s administration to engage with the Taliban on issues related to terrorism as “a mistake,” and said that just because the group is currently fighting militants affiliated with the terrorist group Daesh, the US should not consider them suitable counterterrorism partners.

“Instead, the US should be focusing on helping the women of Afghanistan,” she added.

Douglas London, a former CIA case officer and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, said he understood Curtis’s position but nevertheless believes the US should engage with the Taliban to achieve its own objectives in the fight against terrorism, and to influence and change the way in which the Taliban govern the country.

While the Taliban are not a homogenous group, none of them can be described as progressive, he admitted, but some might have different interests and ideas. He said he would like to see the return of an official US presence in Afghanistan but conceded this might not be feasible at present.

There is already cooperation between the CIA, and other elements within the US government, and the Taliban, London said, though it is not clear whether it takes place inside Afghanistan or in a third-party country.

Ronald E. Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a former US ambassador to Afghanistan, said Washington has no strategy on Afghanistan or for dealing with the Taliban. He argued that although the US government has taken some decisions regarding Afghanistan since its forces withdrew from the country, they did not constitute a clear policy, much less a strategy.

Neumann supported the idea that the US should engage with the Taliban because the lack of any ties hampers Washington’s ability to communicate its position or apply pressure when required. An American presence in Kabul would also help advance US policies, he said.

America also has a moral responsibility to help the people of Afghanistan, especially in economic terms, Neumann suggested. About $500 million of private funds belonging to Afghan citizens is currently frozen in US banks as a result of sanctions imposed on the Taliban, he said, but it is money that was deposited by private Afghan banks and has nothing to do with the regime.

“The US has no moral right to keep that money,” he said. “Giving it back it will be a shot in the arm to the Afghan economy.”

Javid Ahmad, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and a former Afghan ambassador to the UAE, described the Taliban as an oppressive and irredeemable group. He echoed the belief that there is already some degree of cooperation between Washington and Kabul, and said he senses a lack of desire in the US and Europe to attempt to destabilize the regime because there is no desirable alternative.

Ahmad painted a bleak picture of the current political and social atmosphere in Afghanistan, saying the space and tolerance for debate has shrunk and society has become increasingly polarized since the Taliban returned to power.

“The past has not become history for us, it is our present now,” he said.

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south

Ukraine, Russia report heavy fighting in east, south
  • The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances in eastern Donetsk region, including one drive near Kliishchivka
  • Ukrainian General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, writing on Telegram, said battles were raging throughout the sector, with his forces repelling 27 enemy attacks
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Ukraine’s military on Tuesday reported heavy fighting in the east and southeast, the main theaters of its drive to recapture land seized by Russian invaders, saying its forces had repelled dozens of enemy attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed a measure of frustration with NATO’s failure to offer Ukraine a timeline for alliance membership, suggests that the early stages of a counter offensive in those two regions are going to plan.
But he also says he wishes the advances were faster.
Russian accounts from the front line also outlined clashes, including a successful defense of areas near the devastated city of Bakhmut, where Ukraine says its forces are recovering ground.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, Andriy Kovaliov, said Ukrainian troops had beaten back a Russian advance backed by artillery strikes near two towns north of Bakhmut — captured by Russian mercenary forces in late May.
The fluid situation near Bakhmut has been the focus of much attention, with Ukraine noting gains on the city’s southern fringe, particularly the strategic village of Klishchiivka.
Liberating the village, which lies on higher ground, would give Ukrainian forces operational advantage in potentially encircling Russian forces in Bakhmut, analysts say.
Ukraine said on Monday it controlled heights ringing the village, enabling it to fire on targets in Bakhmut itself.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances in eastern Donetsk region, including one drive near Kliishchivka.
In the south, Ukraine says it has retaken a cluster of villages in the early stages of a drive toward the Sea of Azov — with the aim of severing Russia’s land bridge linking eastern Ukraine to the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, writing on Telegram, said battles were raging throughout the sector, with his forces repelling 27 enemy attacks. He estimated Russian losses over 24 hours at the equivalent of several hundred dead and wounded.
For all of Ukraine’s gains in its counter offensive, Russian forces still hold vast tracts of land after more than 500 days of war — some estimates put it at 17 percent of Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian military analyst Serhiy Hrabskyi said Ukraine’s drive toward the coast was proceeding well, taking account of Russian defense preparations and extensive mining.
“We note that in a month and a half of offensive operations, we have brought in 25 percent of our resources,” he wrote on the Espreso TV website. “By virtue of simple arithmetic, if we continue at this pace we are talking about four months.

 

