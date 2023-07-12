You are here

Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move
A group of South Florida fans wait outside DRV Pink Stadium, home of Inter Miami, in hopes of catching a glimpse of Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami announced plans to present Messi along with other new players at an event on July 16. (AP)
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move
  • The World Cup winner is expected to put pen to paper on a 2.5-year deal, reported to be worth $60m a year
  • Messi is the biggest name to ever move to MLS and the greatest player to head to the US since Brazilian great Pele signed for the New York Cosmos in 1975
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Argentine star Lionel Messi landed in Florida on Tuesday ahead of putting the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Argentine television footage showed Messi, with members of his family, walking off a private jet at a small, executive airport adjacent to Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The World Cup winner is expected to put pen to paper on a two and a half year deal, reported to be worth $60 million a year, before being presented to fans at a stadium event on Sunday.

“We are happy with the decision we made. Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change,” Messi said in an interview with Argentine TV show, Llave a la eternidad, released on Tuesday.

“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I am going to try, wherever I have to be, to give my best for myself and my new club and continue to perform at the highest level,” he added.

Messi is the biggest name to ever move to MLS and the greatest player to head to the US since Brazilian great Pele signed for the New York Cosmos in 1975.

MLS hope that Messi will massively increase the profile of the league and boost subscriptions to their streaming broadcast deal with Apple TV. Ticket prices for games likely to involve Messi have already sky-rocketed.

Fans had begun to gather at the club’s DRV PNK stadium early in the morning ahead of his expected arrival.

One of the supporters, Julio Iglesias, 42, said he founded the ‘Messias 305’ fan group when he learned the Argentine star was coming to Miami. He didn’t previously watch MLS games but said he now won’t miss any Miami matches.

“For us, Messi coming means everything, wherever he goes there is always incredible happiness,” he said, while standing by a banner declaring ‘We are waiting for you Messias.”

Messi’s arrival will also add to the momentum around the sport ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the US along with Canada and Mexico.

He is expected to be joined at the club by former Barcelona team-mate Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, while ex-Argentina and Barcelona coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino recently took over as coach.

Miami owner Jorge Mas has suggested Messi and Busquets could be part of “three to five” new signings for the South Florida club in the current transfer window.

Another former Barca player, Spanish fullback Jordi Alba, has also been strongly linked with a move to the team, which is co-owned by former England and Manchester United star David Beckham.

Messi is expected to make his debut for his new club in the July 21 Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Miami are currently bottom of MLS’s Eastern Conference with just five wins from 21 games and are ranked 28th out of the 29 teams in the league.

But the club are in the semifinals of the US Open Cup, where they have been drawn against league leaders FC Cincinnati.

The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner has spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, after moving from Barcelona in 2021, where he spent the majority of his career.

During his time with Barca, Messi won 10 Spanish league titles, seven Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) titles and four Champions League winners medals.

He scored twice for Argentina in the World Cup final which they won on penalties in Doha in December, after the game ended 3-3 after extra time and raised the trophy as captain.

Messi also won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008 and the Copa America in 2001.

Topics: Lionel Messi football

MARK LOMAS

Czech mate: How Bahrain's Abdulla Yusuf Helal made history in Europe
  • The 30-year-old striker is now playing for his fourth club in Czechia, having recently signed for Mlada Bolesav
MARK LOMAS

In the space of a few short weeks in 2019, Bahrain striker Abdulla Yusuf Helal graced three of football’s most iconic grounds.

Playing for Czech giants Slavia Prague, Helal’s football dreams were quickly realized with Champions League trips to Inter Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

People had questioned his decision to swap Bahrain for the Czech Republic in 2018 but just over a year later he was playing against the world’s best players in the world’s best club competition.

“These are memories that stay with you always,” Helal told Arab News. “I remember in Dortmund it was crazy how loud the fans were. Really crazy. We couldn’t hear each other out on the pitch — it was an incredible atmosphere and obviously I loved the experience.

“It gave me so much playing under such pressure and against such great players. They had Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji in defense and that was a challenge — a different level of football in terms of speed, quality, physicality.”

Helal is currently preparing for his fifth season in Czechia having signed a few weeks ago for Mlada Bolesav, a club that finished mid-table last season but has designs on reaching Europe.

It will be his fourth club in the small central European nation, which has produced world-class players like Pavel Nedved, Petr Cech, Vladimir Smicer and Tomas Rosicky, as well as Atonin Panenka of dinked penalty fame.

More recently the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek have impressed for Premier League side West Ham, with the latter a teammate of Helal’s at Slavia Prague.

“It’s not surprised me to see (Tomas Soucek) do so well because he is a fantastic player and in Slavia at that time our team was really at a top level,” Helal said. “He has shown what anyone who plays in the Czech league already knows; it is a tough, physical league with high intensity and a high technical level.

“And it isn’t just me as a player from the Gulf saying that; I’ve had teammates from Germany, from Denmark who also feel that way. Now we see that big clubs in Europe are looking more at Czechia and of course that is another great reason to be playing here.”

The promise of future progress is what has brought Helal to Mlada Bolesav. It had seemed his time in Europe was over after he moved to Indonesian side Persija Jakarta last year but despite a fruitful spell in Asia, Helal felt he had more to give.

“The fans in Indonesia were incredible and people love football there — they follow you everywhere and it really feels like you’re famous,” the 30-year-old said. “But to be honest I didn’t enjoy my football and I really felt down about myself. It felt like a step back and I just think that this is my time to show what I can do — that’s why I’ve come back to Czechia.

“I have good memories here as it was the first jump to Europe for me from Bahrain,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed football here more than anywhere I’ve played and it’s great to be back.”

Helal first moved from Al-Muharraq to Prague-based Bohemians in 2018 after being encouraged by then-Bahrain national team coach Miroslav Soukup.

“I’m in Europe now because of him and we are still in touch,” said Helal. “He’s an incredible guy and like a father to me. He was always pushing me, and I remember him telling me to hold off signing a new contract in Bahrain because he felt like I could make it to Europe.

“I was offered good money to stay but he kept reassuring me so I trusted him and it was the best decision I made.”

After initially impressing for Bohemians, Helal made a high-profile switch to Slavia Prague before going on to play for Slovan Liberec, where he became the first Bahraini player to score in a UEFA competition — netting in two successive Europa League playoff rounds, as well as a winning goal in the group stage opener against Belgian side Gent.

Few Bahrainis have found themselves playing outside of the Middle East but Helal reveals that he has been trying to motivate younger international teammates to follow suit.

“Leaving Bahrain was a tough decision, but for me this was a challenge I really wanted,” he said. “Many players love to be in a comfortable zone between family, good money, an easier league. But Europe was a dream that I really wanted so I made sacrifices and I made it happen.

“We have a lot of talented younger players who have potential to play in Europe and they can do it for sure, but they need to have more courage and I say this to them. They need to sacrifice a little bit and realize that money is not everything, that maybe sometimes you just need to take a contract to show what you can do.

“Everyone has their own thoughts of course but for me it is about mentality more than quality. You have to want it.”

Towards the top of Helal’s list of football desires right now is a spot in Bahrain’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup squad. Having been a non-playing squad member in Australia in 2015, he was set to lead the line in the UAE in 2019 before an injury relegated him to a bit-part player at the tournament.

The striker admits he is somewhat concerned about next January’s tournament in Qatar. Bahrain have recently parted company with much-loved Portuguese head coach Helio Susa and have yet to announce a replacement. The national team did not play any friendlies in the recent FIFA window and Helal has not represented his country since the Gulf Cup semifinal defeat to Oman in January.

“It doesn’t feel like a good time for Bahrain,” Helal said. “We had many years of stability with Susa, won a lot of games together and reached a good FIFA ranking. I’m not sure why his contract wasn’t extended and we still don’t know who the new coach will be.

“I don’t know what’s happened with the federation or what the plan is, but we are already missing the chance to play friendly matches. Since the Gulf Cup I haven’t met anyone, no one has connected with me. I spoke to the coach because he finished but that is it. I hope they fix it because we have important times in front of us as a national team.”

At the Asian Cup, Bahrain will face Malaysia, Jordan and continental heavyweights South Korea in a tricky Group E. The opener against South Korea on Jan. 24 will be a repeat of Bahrain’s last AFC Asian Cup outing, a heartbreaking extra-time defeat to the Taegeuk Warriors in the last-16 in 2019. Helal came on as a late sub in that game and feels he and his teammates are capable of exacting revenge.

“I believe in my team and I believe in myself. We know they have really good players and … most of the team play in Europe but Saudi Arabia beat Argentina at the World Cup to show that anything is possible in football.

“I really hope at this tournament I will be healthy because I think I am more ready than I’ve ever been to help my country. I have a duty to do so and I know that if I am fit, I can help us get out of our group again. This is a pressure that I love to have.”

Topics: Abdulla Yusuf Helal Bahrain football

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr launch new era in Saudi football with friendly wins in Europe

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr launch new era in Saudi football with friendly wins in Europe
Salem Al-Dawsari in action against ND Gorica of Slovenia. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
John Duerden

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr launch new era in Saudi football with friendly wins in Europe
  • Led by returning coach Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal defeated Slovenia’s ND Gorica 2-0 on Tuesday
  • New coach Luis Castro on Monday saw his Al-Nassr team beat Portuguese side Alverca 2-0
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian clubs are going to have to get accustomed to the new reality of football.

After a pre-season friendly in Austria on Tuesday finished with Al-Hilal defeating ND Gorica 2-0, players from the Slovenian club went over to Ruben Neves to take photos with the Portuguese star.

It was, after all, a historic occasion as the Portugal international made his first appearance for the 18-time champions. There should be many more to come even if most will not be as gentle as this.

It has been a busy few days for the club with Jorge Jesus taking over as head coach for a second time.

As has happened before, Al-Hilal have headed to the green expanses of Austria and faced the second-tier Slovenians.

The Portuguese boss named a familiar team with Mohammed Al-Owais in goal and a back four of Mohammed Al-Burayk, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, and Nasser Al-Dawsari. In midfield, there was Andre Carrillo, Mohamed Kanno, and Salem Al-Dawsari, and Michael with Saleh Al-Shehri and Abdullah Al-Hamdan in attack.

For an early pre-season friendly there was a good level of intensity with both teams trying to get forward and Al-Shehri should really have put his team ahead after 15 minutes, side footing wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

The four-time Asian champions were on top with Michael and Al-Hamdan forcing the goalkeeper into action but there was nothing he could do just before the break when Al-Khaibari fired a shot into the net from outside the area for a rare goal.

As one would expect in such an early pre-season game there were a number of changes made after the break with Jesus looking to give several other players some time on the pitch.

Neves came off the bench but, with just five minutes remaining, it was the highly rated young forward Abdullah Radif who scored to remind everyone that there is much more to Saudi football than high-profile signings. It was a real striker’s goal as he slid in to extend his team’s lead.

Neves was there at that point and delivered some dangerous balls into the area and his close control was there for all to see. It will take time for the star who arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers — and was in demand from some of Europe’s top clubs — to get up to speed with his new team but the signs were there.

Kalidou Koulibaly, the defender signed from Chelsea, did not appear as he reported for training duty with his new team just the previous day.

It was an encouraging performance and with three more games to come in Europe, there are going to be more opportunities for Jesus to mold his team into shape.

Al-Hilal followed Al-Nassr who defeated Portuguese team Alverca 2-0 on the previous evening.

Abdulfattah Adam burst free down the left early in the game to fire home after the eighth minute. It was a fine goal as was Anderson Talisca’s strike in the second half as the Brazilian showed his close control in a crowded penalty area and then the kind of goalscoring instinct that he has demonstrated since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

In this instance, Cristiano Ronaldo was absent, but new coach Luis Castro was present and applauding some of the skills and moves shown by his new set of players.

For these two big hitters in Saudi and Asian football that have been the subject of such attention from the world’s media in recent weeks and months, it was a relief to be back on the field.

There is going to be so much football played in the coming season and so many games. It has just started and who knows where it will end? Most games will not end with selfies with opponents, but there are bigger prizes at stake.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport football Saudi sport

Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world’s best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational

Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world's best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
PUBG MOBILE World Invitational to have $3 million prize pool at Gamers8. (SEF)
Arab News

Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world's best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
  • 6-day tournament kicked off on July 11 and will run until Sunday July 16
  • Last year’s champions Vampire Esports from Thailand back to defend their crown
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes on Tuesday welcomed the world’s best PUBG MOBILE teams to Riyadh for six days of intense Battle Royale competition at the $3 million PUBG MOBILE World Invitational tournament.

The six-day PMWI event, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, or SEF, and PUBG MOBILE, kicked off with a three-day Allstars stage at Boulevard Riyadh City. Eighteen teams are battling it out for a $1 million purse and six coveted places in the main tournament, which runs from July 14 to 16, with an additional $2 million prize purse.

Defending PMWI champions Vampire Esports from Thailand will be in action on the Allstars Stage alongside host country favorites R8 Esports. Sixteen other teams — from Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Iraq, Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, China, Mexico, Brazil, Turkiye, Serbia, South Korea and Japan — have been either invited, or voted in by the global gaming community, and join the sides from Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

The six best performers from the PMWI Allstars stage will join the Twisted Minds team from the Saudi eLeague for the main PUBG MOBILE World Invitational, along with the top teams representing China (invited), Japan (invited), Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Turkiye, Mongolia and the Middle East. A battle for the $500,000 first prize and an additional regional slot for the league stage of PMGC 2023 is at stake.

Faisal bin Homran, director of esports at the SEF, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is delighted to host some of the world’s best teams for the PUBG MOBILE World Invitational tournament at Boulevard Riyadh City. The quality of teams on show is another example of the elite level esports that we are bringing to Riyadh, and further establishing Saudi Arabia as a gaming hub.

“The 2023 edition of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is evidence of our country’s rapid evolution in the gaming space, and we are proud that Gamers8 is a festival and a destination that attracts elite esports champions and teams.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi sport Gamers8

Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 July 2023
Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia
  • Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s when the game was introduced by expatriates
  • Game’s real boom in the Kingdom began only recently with the establishment of Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, who heads the ministry for inter-provincial coordination which oversees the Pakistan Cricket Board, said on Tuesday Pakistan would share its batting and bowling expertise with Saudi Arabia and help strengthen the Kingdom’s national squad amid a rise in popularity of the game in the Middle Eastern country. 

Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s, when the game was introduced by expatriates from Pakistan and India, after which local clubs began to form. The Kingdom became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 2003 and was promoted to associate membership in 2016.

But the game’s real boom in the Kingdom came only in 2020 with the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, which has since lined up a series of programs to promote the sport at home and prepare national teams to compete with the world’s best in the future.

“I’ve heard that cricket is coming up big time in Saudi Arabia and we will definitely, if they need our help, since it’s a brotherly country, we will definitely help them in coaching, in bowling coaching, batting coaching, whatever they want,” Mazari told Arab News in an interview in Islamabad.

In March, the Saudi national cricket team won the Asian Cricket Council’s Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok after trouncing Bahrain in the final.

 

 

Pakistani legendary fast bowler and former captain, Wasim Akram, also visited Riyadh in February to discuss the future of cricket in the kingdom with SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal and help the Kingdom launch a cricket league.

“It [cricket] is coming up big time in Saudi Arabia and more youngsters are going into cricket so we will definitely help our brotherly country,” Mazari added.

Pakistan has a rich cricketing history and has won almost all major ICC trophies in the sport. Some of the best cricketers in history have emerged from Pakistan, including the all-rounder and former prime minister Imran Khan, who led the country to the 1992 World Cup victory, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, one of the greatest ODI all-rounders of all time, and Babar Azam, Pakistan’s current all-format captain and the only cricketer to feature in the top five rankings across all formats.

Many top Afghan players were trained by Pakistani coaches, and the creation of the Afghanistan Cricket Federation in 1995 was also supported by Pakistan.

Topics: cricktet Pakistan

Abu Dhabi to host FIM World Supercross in November

Abu Dhabi to host FIM World Supercross in November
Yas Island to host region's first ever World Supercross event in November. (WSX)
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host FIM World Supercross in November
  • Ethara to organize the event at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will host the penultimate round of the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2023.

The WSX Abu Dhabi GP will be held over two days at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, on Nov. 4 and 5. This is the first time the region will host a world supercross event, according to sports marketing and entertainment company SX Global.

“We’re extremely proud to announce the WSX Abu Dhabi GP. Yas Island is known for the standard of excellence in hosting some of the biggest events in the region including other major events like Formula 1, UFC and NBA,” said SX Global’s CEO Adam Bailey, recently.

“This event will mark the first-ever supercross event held in the region and is a significant milestone for both WSX and the sport of supercross. The fact that Abu Dhabi is the home of our strategic investment partner in Mubadala Capital, makes it even more special.”

The event will be organized by Ethara, in partnership with Miral. Ethara operates multiple event venues on Yas Island including the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue. Over the past 15 years, Ethara has delivered over 700 major events in the region for more than 16 million fans, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Saif Rashid Al-Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “FIM World Supercross is a fantastic new event for Yas Island, bringing together 40 of the best riders in the world to battle it out for four world championship titles for the first time in the region, whilst being broadcast to 400 million homes across 180 countries.

“It underpins our pioneering approach in the major event industry, and with this exciting announcement, it is testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences as well as further building our reputation for best-in-class sport and entertainment events. We are looking forward to welcoming WSX fans to the Etihad Arena in November and delivering unforgettable moments.”

Mohamed Al-Zaabi, group CEO at Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to see WSX Abu Dhabi GP come to Abu Dhabi and specifically to Yas Island as it continues to grow as a leading global events hub. 

“This is yet another great addition to the island’s event calendar and a testament to its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We aim to create unforgettable memories for all visitors to Yas Island, who will be able to attend this first event of its type in the region while enjoying unique and immersive world-class experiences and attractions.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia FIM World Supercross

