Saudi authorities foil huge drug-smuggling plot

Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular

JEDDAH: The fourth Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 28 with an opening ceremony and momentous boxing match featuring Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority said the event is back with “world-class experiences and live events — keeping its claim as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons worldwide.”

“Following its opening ceremony, Riyadh Season will kick off with an electrifying boxing match on Oct. 28. MMA and boxing audiences will witness the ultimate clash between two champions, Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou. This face-off will set a new standard for such an event.”

Every winter, the capital of Saudi Arabia hosts an enormous entertainment event, attracting visitors from around the world.

Riyadh Season, first launched in 2019, has become a renowned festival offering a plethora of experiences, including concerts, sports events, culinary delights and distinct cultural activities.

Meanwhile, Fury will face mixed martial arts star Ngannou in Riyadh on Oct. 28, for an epic showdown between two giants following the Riyadh Season opening.

The clash to find out who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will take place under professional rules.

Fury is now training in Dubai in preparation for the contest.

He was last seen in Riyadh with his father, John Fury, supporting his brother Tommy Fury, who headlined “The Truth” fight against Jake Paul.

This will be Francis Ngannou’s first professional fight as a boxer.

Fury said in a press release: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK (Gypsy King).

“I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on Oct. 28.”

Ngannou said: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet. I’d like to thank Riyadh Season and my team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

Three judges at ringside will utilize the 10-point must system as both fighters commit to engaging in an intense battle, aiming to secure victory through a powerful knockout.

A collaboration between Queensberry, Top Rank, Ngannou’s promotional banner GIMIK Fight Promotions and Riyadh Season has been established to host the clash, which is bound to captivate boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

The epic battle will determine the ultimate heavyweight and will put the toughest chin in boxing to the test against the Guinness World Records-certified most powerful puncher.

Set to be one of the most financially lucrative fights in history, the fight will adhere to standard boxing regulations and take place in a conventional boxing ring in Riyadh.

The third Riyadh Season in 2022 attracted more than 10 million international visitors. The season offered more than 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 diverse zones, each of which has a special entertainment character, as well as 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores, eight international shows, more than 150 concerts, 108 interactive experiences, seven global exhibitions, two international football matches, 17 Saudi and Arab plays, and WWE events, among others.