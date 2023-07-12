You are here

Saudi authorities foil huge drug-smuggling plot

More than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills found hidden in an underground storage facility at a farm in Sakaka, in Jouf Region were seized. (SPA)
More than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills found hidden in an underground storage facility at a farm in Sakaka, in Jouf Region were seized. (SPA)
A Yemeni and three Saudis were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in connection with smuggling amphetamine pills. (SPA)
A Yemeni and three Saudis were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in connection with smuggling amphetamine pills. (SPA)
Saudi authorities foil huge drug-smuggling plot

More than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills were found hidden in an underground storage facility at a farm in Sakaka.
  Officers seize more than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills at a farm in Jouf Region, arrest a Yemeni and three Saudis
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control on Wednesday seized more than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills they found hidden in an underground storage facility at a farm in Sakaka, in Jouf Region.

A Yemeni and three Saudis were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in connection with the case, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The operation was just one of several targeting drug smugglers and dealers that were carried out by authorities across the Kingdom in recent days, resulting in a number of arrests and referrals to the Public Prosecution.

Border Guard land patrols in Jazan region’s Al-Ardah governorate foiled two attempts to smuggle 300 kilograms of qat, officials said.

And two people, one of whom is an Ethiopian resident of Jeddah, were arrested by officers from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control for attempting to sell hashish.

Saudi government officials urged anyone with information about suspected drug smuggling operations or customs violations to call a confidential hotline by dialing 1910 within the Kingdom or using the international number 00 966 114 208417, or to email [email protected]. All reported information is treated as strictly confidential. Financial rewards may be available for valid information.

Saudi deputy FM receives Canada’s newly appointed ambassador-designate

Saudi deputy FM receives Canada’s newly appointed ambassador-designate
Saudi deputy FM receives Canada's newly appointed ambassador-designate

Saudi deputy FM receives Canada’s newly appointed ambassador-designate
  • Waleed Al-Khuraiji received Jean-Philippe Linteau
  • Linteau was the consul-general in Dubai from 2019 to 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji received Jean-Philippe Linteau, the newly appointed ambassador-designate of Canada to the Kingdom, on Wednesday.

Al-Khuraiji welcomed the ambassador-designate and wished him success in his new duties.

Linteau also visited the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, and took to Twitter to extend his gratitude for the advice from the Djibouti envoy as he begins his mission in the Kingdom.

The Embassy of Canada’s Twitter page welcomed Linteau this week, tweeting an image of his first day as the Canadian envoy on July 5, and writing: “Excited to welcome our new Canadian ambassador-designate on his first day in Saudi Arabia.”

On July 6, Linteau officially presented his credentials to Saudi Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari.

This comes after a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada on May 24, announcing the appointment of the new Canadian ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

The statement said that the decision to appoint an ambassador follows discussions between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Bangkok on Nov. 18, 2022.

The statement added that there was a “desire for both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests.”

Before taking on his role as the ambassador-designate to the Kingdom, Linteau was the consul-general in Dubai from 2019 to 2023.

He has also served as an investment counselor and then senior trade commissioner in New York City from 2011 to 2016.

Before that he was an international business development program manager in Washington from 2007 to 2011 and a political officer in Colombo from 2005 to 2007.

Early in his career, Linteau served as trade commissioner in Seoul from 1998 to 2001 and in Kuala Lumpur from 2001 to 2004.

Linteau has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from McGill University and holds a master’s in geography from the University of Toronto. He joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1997.

More than 750,000 passengers used Haramain railway during Hajj

Pilgrims arrive in Makkah on the Haramain High-Speed Railway. (File/@haramainrailway)
Pilgrims arrive in Makkah on the Haramain High-Speed Railway. (File/@haramainrailway)
More than 750,000 passengers used Haramain railway during Hajj

Pilgrims arrive in Makkah on the Haramain High-Speed Railway. (File/@haramainrailway)
  An average of 126 trips were made during peak days due to high demand and a record-breaking 131 trips were made on Dhul Hijjah 7
RIYADH: More than 750,000 passengers used the Haramain High-Speed Railway during this year’s Hajj season, an increase of 96 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

3,627 trips were made during the Hajj 2023 season, an increase of 79 percent compared to Hajj 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported.

An average of 126 trips were made during peak days due to high demand and a record-breaking 131 trips were made on Dhul Hijjah 7 (the day before Hajj started).

The railway transported pilgrims and travelers between Makkah and Madinah with a punctuality rate of 98 percent, which contributed to providing wider options for the smooth movement of passengers and times that suited them, SPA added.

Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin Aug. 1

Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin Aug. 1
Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin Aug. 1

Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin Aug. 1
  • This year’s event will feature 589 races and a total prize pool of SR56.25 million ($14.9 million)
  • Since the Crown Prince Camel Festival’s inception in 2018, it has attracted a huge number of camel enthusiasts from around the world
RIYADH: The fifth Crown Prince Camel Festival is scheduled to be hosted by the Saudi Camel Federation on Aug. 1 at Taif Camel Square.

This year’s event will feature 589 races and a total prize pool of SR56.25 million ($14.9 million).

The festival will start with an 11-day preliminary stage for all age groups featuring 350 races and will culminate with 239 final races on Aug. 28.

Camels categories include Mafarid, Haqqa, Laqaya, Jatha’a, Thanaya, Heil, Zamoul and Soudaniyat.

Camels today are still celebrated in Saudi Arabia for their beauty, grace and speed. Even as the country rapidly modernizes, the animals remain a central part of Saudi culture.

Since the festival’s inception in 2018, it has attracted a huge number of camel enthusiasts from around the world.

It seeks to promote the heritage of camel racing in Saudi Arabia and in Arab and Islamic culture, as well as support the Kingdom’s tourism and economic development.

The festival also aims to enhance community participation, inculcate national heritage and reflect the Kingdom’s cultural depth.

Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular

Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular
Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular

Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular
  • Heavyweight boxing titans Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou to clash in opening event on Oct. 28
  • Francis Ngannou: My dream was always to box, and to box the best
JEDDAH: The fourth Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 28 with an opening ceremony and momentous boxing match featuring Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority said the event is back with “world-class experiences and live events — keeping its claim as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons worldwide.”

“Following its opening ceremony, Riyadh Season will kick off with an electrifying boxing match on Oct. 28. MMA and boxing audiences will witness the ultimate clash between two champions, Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou. This face-off will set a new standard for such an event.”

Every winter, the capital of Saudi Arabia hosts an enormous entertainment event, attracting visitors from around the world.

Riyadh Season, first launched in 2019, has become a renowned festival offering a plethora of experiences, including concerts, sports events, culinary delights and distinct cultural activities.

Meanwhile, Fury will face mixed martial arts star Ngannou in Riyadh on Oct. 28, for an epic showdown between two giants following the Riyadh Season opening.

The clash to find out who is the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will take place under professional rules.

Fury is now training in Dubai in preparation for the contest.

He was last seen in Riyadh with his father, John Fury, supporting his brother Tommy Fury, who headlined “The Truth” fight against Jake Paul.

This will be Francis Ngannou’s first professional fight as a boxer.

Fury said in a press release: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK (Gypsy King).

“I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on Oct. 28.”

Ngannou said: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet. I’d like to thank Riyadh Season and my team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

Three judges at ringside will utilize the 10-point must system as both fighters commit to engaging in an intense battle, aiming to secure victory through a powerful knockout.

A collaboration between Queensberry, Top Rank, Ngannou’s promotional banner GIMIK Fight Promotions and Riyadh Season has been established to host the clash, which is bound to captivate boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

The epic battle will determine the ultimate heavyweight and will put the toughest chin in boxing to the test against the Guinness World Records-certified most powerful puncher.

Set to be one of the most financially lucrative fights in history, the fight will adhere to standard boxing regulations and take place in a conventional boxing ring in Riyadh.

The third Riyadh Season in 2022 attracted more than 10 million international visitors. The season offered more than 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 diverse zones, each of which has a special entertainment character, as well as 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores, eight international shows, more than 150 concerts, 108 interactive experiences, seven global exhibitions, two international football matches, 17 Saudi and Arab plays, and WWE events, among others.

Saudi, Malaysian foreign ministers meet in Jakarta

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in Jakarta.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in Jakarta.
Saudi, Malaysian foreign ministers meet in Jakarta

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in Jakarta.
  During the meeting, the foreign ministers reviewed cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Prince Faisal also signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during his visit to the Indonesian capital.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers reviewed cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields to serve the aspirations of their countries.

They also discussed the most important regional and international developments and efforts made with regard to them.

The two sides discussed intensifying joint coordination in the political field and consolidating economic cooperation to achieve common interests.

