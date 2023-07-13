Who’s Who: Reem Alattas, director of value advisory at SAP

Reem Alattas has been the director of value advisory for spend management at SAP since March 2022.
In her role, she identifies and develops opportunities for business process transformation in supply chains, strategic sourcing, purchasing automation, working capital improvement and performance analytics.
Before joining SAP, Alattas was the head of projects coordination at the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution from 2021 to 2022.
In 2021, Alattas served as a senior consultant at the Government Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority, leading business development activities.
In 2020, Alattas joined the Saudi Arabia Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as a technical consultant and acting director of the Knowledge Center.
She founded and led Rumble Helmet from 2017 to 2020, collaborating with smart city councils and organizations in the New York Metropolitan Area to create a blueprint for the future of road transport.
As the founder and scientist of Transforming Technologies Group from 2017 to 2020, Alattas invented an augmented reality assistance system for the visually impaired and established a pre-startup R&D lab for product development and testing.
Alattas also founded Fitness Transformer in 2011, conducting research to develop innovative products, services and strategies in the fitness-tech industry.
She worked as a technical account manager at Microsoft Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2011. Alattas managed support issues for premier customers and represented Microsoft within organizations to ensure the successful implementation of solutions.
Alattas started her career at Banque Saudi Fransi as a software engineer from 2004 to 2005. She collaborated with business teams to design and implement online banking solutions using NET technologies.
She earned a Ph.D. in computer science and engineering from the University of Bridgeport, US, specializing in evolutionary modular robots for space exploration. She became a NASA Datanaut in February 2018.
She holds a master’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in Riyadh, as well as a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the same university.
The drone master who is capturing breathtaking cinematic shots of the Kingdom
Updated 13 July 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Armed with a backpack full of heavy gear and a quiet confidence, 24-year-old Mohammed Ghazi takes a deep breath as he puts his work goggles on. Then the magic, or buzzing, begins.
At the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture’s (Ithra) library, the quiet space jolts to life as Ghazi’s drone takes flight. While photographers are often spotted at the stunning library, it is unusual to see images being captured by a drone during working hours.
Ghazi, who has many family members in Dhahran, feels a personal connection to the city. On getting the rare opportunity to fly his drone camera at Ithra’s library, he told Arab News: “I always thought ‘I can’t wait for the chance to get to drone it,’ which is not that easy. No one gets to drone Ithra. So it is a real honor to get to say that I was able to — and not outside, inside.”
The drone flies over the bookshelves and above visitors. It is almost enough to give you motion sickness — but Ghazi remains unfazed. As the son of a pilot, flying is in his blood.
From a very young age, he would visit his father at work in the cockpit. The experience propelled him to pursue that same love but with his own take on it.
“I gravitated toward drones, which is fun, because my dad was a pilot for Saudia Airlines,” he said. Ghazi had meant to follow in his father’s footsteps, but eventually ended up going to art school.
Born in Jeddah, Ghazi moved to the US when he was two years old. During his childhood in Philadelphia he developed a love of films, and when it was time to choose a major for university, he opted for a bachelor’s in film design and production.
Ghazi’s mother enrolled at the same university to earn her master’s degree in art education. They were in some of the same classes, which led to some healthy competition between mother and son.
He never stopped longing to visit Saudi Arabia, and when classes shifted to online learning during COVID-19, he jumped at the chance to visit his hometown. It was meant to be a short trip to visit family in Jeddah, but Ghazi was amazed at how different yet familiar his birthplace was.
He never flew back to the US. “My round trip was for two weeks. I went and ended up staying. I never went back ‘home.’ I was so shocked — it just was a whole different Saudi,” he said.
After witnessing the transformation of the country, Ghazi realized that the Kingdom was full of opportunities and that he wanted to be a part of the change. Instead of watching from afar, he decided to take his filmmaking skills and aim for lift off.
“I hit the ground running working on film productions … and gravitated toward drone operating. Prior to drone operating, I was just kind of testing the waters in the film industry here, I was doing a little bit of everything but it never really fit — I didn’t feel like it was me,” he said.
Ghazi found a way to merge his love of adventure and filmmaking with his passion for flying. With his interest and knowledge in aviation, he taught himself how to operate different types of drones.
He ended up favoring the First Person View, or FPV, drones, which include goggles.
However, working them is not as easy as it may look, and sometimes there are losses. “A big part of the game is crashing. But, you know, what’s more important than crashing is picking up the pieces and getting back up.
“It’s like a life lesson for me, no matter what happens, no matter how many times you get knocked down, you have got to get back up, no matter how difficult the shot is,” Ghazi said.
While filming, Ghazi tends to bring several backups because the process can be risky. “I’m always pushing the limits.” he said. “If you’re a director and you tell me ‘Hey, can we get this shot?’ I’ll take a look at it. I’ll think of my own way to kind of spice it up and make it a little bit difficult, more intriguing, more breathtaking. And sometimes that takes a little bit of a risk.”
Ghazi recalled that on one occasion he handed his father a second pair of goggles to see what he was doing.
“My dad is a commercial airline pilot, which means he’s all about safety and the right procedures. When he sees me doing my maneuvers (such as) going up and down, getting super close to people … I would hear him in the background, just making all these noises, holding his breath,” he said.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation has set down regulations for safe drone flying and Ghazi has all of the proper credentials to be a drone pilot. So, while he pushes the limits, he also follows protocol.
The recreational and professional use of drones is legal in the Kingdom but it requires registration, along with a fee and some form-filling.
The process is more streamlined than previously as many local filmmakers are operating drones to experiment with different ways to get aerial shots.
An avid lover of films, when Ghazi watches Hollywood films or European projects, his eye is on the competition. He is honing his skills so that he can get any job done “no matter how difficult the shot is.”
Since returning to the Kingdom a little over two years ago, Ghazi has gotten to know the local community and connect with like-minded individuals.
One such new acquaintance is fashion brand Galag’s co-founder, Sultan bin Mohammed, whom he met by chance a few months ago. The two instantly hit it off, connecting through their mutual love of adventure, films and fast-moving devices.
The pair traveled to Sweden together recently to work on a project. Mohammed brought cars, and Ghazi brought drones to collaborate on some filming.
“Sultan is like a big brother to me. And before I even met personally, when I was younger in Saudi, I was always looking up to his work. Some of the footage that I got from there is just like world-class, top-notch aerial filmmaking. It’s filmmaking at its finest,” Ghazi said.
His other big collaborator is drone expert Abdulhadi Azouz, who co-founded AZ Aerials with Ghazi. Azouz is also a Saudi who grew up in the US, and is much older than him so able to bring a wisdom and experience that elevates their craft to new heights.
Working together they are able to manage more projects and have developed a strategy for filmmaking and aerial cinematography.
Their clients include the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Sports, Saudia Airlines, Aramco, MDLBeast, the General Entertainment Authority, Riyadh Season, and many other high-profile entities.
Currently based in Riyadh, Ghazi intends to tell the visual stories of the Kingdom’s many regions and its people.
Like the morphing vistas that make up the ever-changing landscapes of the country, you can spot him chasing the shot as his drone whizzes by the ancient formations of AlUla, the rolling mountains of Jazan or even the carefully curated books at Ithra’s library.
Ghazi’s persistence and perseverance, in addition to his insistence that every shot and frame should breathe new life into a project, differentiates him from his peers and competitors.
He is keen to explore the depths under the sea, too. But for now, Ghazi feels most at ease when he is able to capture the country’s story from above. The sky may be the limit, but he’s the one aiming for the compelling new angle.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to fly. Drones are fun, but FPV — it’s a whole different world. It makes me feel like I’m at home. Like right now — when I don’t have my goggles on — I don’t feel that. When I put those goggles on, I feel like ‘OK, I’m here. This is this is where I’m supposed to be.’”
Saudi delegation prepares for G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in India
The three-day event will bring together a select group of young entrepreneurs from G20 member states and other invited countries
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser, founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association, and chairman of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurship Alliance, will lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit that begins in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.
The three-day event will bring together a select group of young entrepreneurs from G20 member states and other invited countries.
The focus of the Kingdom’s delegation will be on highlighting the support it can provide to entrepreneurs, and its efforts to create a regulatory environment conducive to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, in keeping with the goals of Vision 2030, the country’s development and diversification plan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The delegates will also showcase the advantages on offer to entrepreneurs that decide to start their businesses in the Kingdom, as well as those seeking to expand or relocate to Saudi Arabia.
224 Students from 17 Saudi universities embark on scientific trips to Japan
The students will have the chance to visit cultural sites, institutions, scientific centers and factories
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: A total of 224 students from 17 Saudi universities are currently participating in two scientific trips to Japan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The trips, which will continue for two weeks, are being supervised by King Abdulaziz University and the Student Affairs Deans Committee of the Saudi Universities.
The itinerary includes visits to various Japanese universities, as well as tours to explore the industrial and economic sectors.
Following these visits, there will be a separate trip for female students, providing them with the opportunity to learn about the different aspects of scientific and industrial progress in Japan.
During both trips, the students will have the chance to visit cultural sites, institutions, scientific centers, and factories, aiming to enhance their scientific and cultural knowledge, skills, and capabilities.
The main objective of these trips is to promote the exchange of knowledge and culture, while also providing the students an opportunity to gain insight into pioneering scientific and educational expertise in Japan.
During the tour, the delegation from Saudi universities will also be visiting the Kingdom’s embassy in Japan.
Saudi Arabia welcomes UN rights body’s approval of motion on religious hatred
Kingdom said the approval of the resolution is an embodiment of the principles of respect for religions
GCC Chief Jassem Albudaiwi also praised the action
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the UN Human Rights Council’s approval of a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Qur’an burnings in Europe.
The resolution comes after copies of the Qur’an were burned in Sweden, and calls on countries to take steps to “prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”
Saudi Arabia said the approval of the resolution, which came after vigorous demands from the Kingdom and a number of countries around the world, is an embodiment of the principles of respect for religions and cultures and a promotion of human values guaranteed by international law.
The Kingdom indicated that it will continue all its efforts in support of dialogue, tolerance, and moderation, and rejects all destructive acts that seek to spread hatred and extremism.
Jassem Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also praised the action.
He said incidents, such as the burning of the Qur’an by extremists in Sweden and similar events, highlighted the urgent need for international resolutions to address despicable acts that promote religious hatred and encourage violence and discrimination.
He added that the GCC countries always seek to promote tolerance and mutual understanding between different cultures and religions, and stressed respect for freedom of religious belief as one of the most important foundations of human rights and peaceful coexistence in a way that enables everyone to practice their faith freely without discrimination.
He also expressed the GCC’s rejection of any violence or action that affects religions and holy books.
Meanwhile, the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue praised the intervention of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, which he made during the Human Rights Council’s emergency session on the Qur’an burning incident.
“While KAICIID rejects the link between freedom of expression and insulting beliefs, it asserts that what happened greatly and seriously threatens the efforts exerted to maintain world peace, the coexistence of nations, and the acculturation of peoples and civilizations,” the Portugal-based international dialogue center said in a statement.
It warned of the “danger of such disgraceful acts, which ignite hatred and unleash violence, especially in a world moaning from the blows of racism and chauvinism, and suffering from the awakening of extreme nationalist movements.”
The statement added: “Despite the pain of the current moment, KAICIID renews the call to all countries and groups, especially those seeking to consolidate the roots of harmony and peace, to make more creative efforts that support stability.”
Saudi FM inks Treaty of Amity and Cooperation during Jakarta visit
Bloc’s chair Indonesia welcomes Kingdom to ‘ASEAN family’
Updated 13 July 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Jakarta.
The TAC is a peace accord signed in 1976 by ASEAN members to establish a set of guidelines to govern inter-state relations in the region based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and national identity, and non-interference of its signatories in the internal affairs of one another.
Besides the 10 member states of ASEAN, countries not located in Southeast Asia have also been entering into the agreement. China and India were the first to accede to it in 2003, and the US and the EU joined in 2009.
Saudi Arabia became the 51st signatory of the treaty — a decision that was welcomed by the ASEAN chair Indonesia.
“We welcome Saudi Arabia to the ASEAN family,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said as she addressed Prince Faisal during the signing ceremony in Jakarta.
“On behalf of my ASEAN colleagues, I wish to convey our highest appreciation for your presence today to sign the instrument of accession to the TAC. We appreciate your extra efforts to come to Jakarta.”
Marsudi pointed out that the inking of the treaty reflected for ASEAN members Saudi Arabia’s willingness to acknowledge the regional bloc’s values and commitment to contribute to peace and stability in Southeast Asia and beyond.
“These values and principles are even more critical amidst current geopolitical dynamics,” she added.
“Together, we must serve as a positive force for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”
She noted that the bloc was anticipating its upcoming summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council, scheduled to take place in Riyadh.
“We look forward to the ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia in October this year,” she said.
With more than 600 million people on 4.5 million square kilometers, ASEAN’s population and area is greater than that of the EU.
In 2022, the grouping generated a purchasing power parity gross domestic product of around $10.2 trillion, or about 6.5 percent of global GDP.