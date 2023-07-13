You are here

Google launches chatbot Bard in Arabic

Along with Arabic and English, Google has developed Bard to serve users in more than 40 languages such as Mandarin, German, Hindi, and Spanish. (AFP/File)
Along with Arabic and English, Google has developed Bard to serve users in more than 40 languages such as Mandarin, German, Hindi, and Spanish. (AFP/File)
Haifa Alshammari

Google launches chatbot Bard in Arabic

Google launches chatbot Bard in Arabic
  • The ChatGPT-like AI chatbot will allow Arabic users to expand their creativity, learning, and productivity, Google MENA director said
RIYADH: Google launched its latest generative artificial intelligence experiment, Bard in Arabic, on Thursday, having introduced it in English in May this year, to allow Arabic-speaking people to utilize their creative capabilities and increase productivity.

Bard chatbot helps users to develop innovative skills through brainstorming thoughts and even increases users’ knowledge about various subjects and events, which eventually impacts their productivity by clarifying and outlining large input.

The chatbot is based on Google’s most recent language model, PaLM2, which can understand information in multiple languages. Moreover, Bard is designed to recognize questions in several Arabic dialects, including Egyptian Spoken Arabic and Saudi Arabian Spoken Arabic, and can reply to questions in Modern Standard Arabic.

It also understands input even if it contains mixed languages such as inserting sentences in Arabic with other languages, along with a user interface that supports right-to-left writing. 

“I have been using Bard since its release in the Middle East, in the English language. My use for it was to summarize some videos and reports”  Osamah Essam Eddin, a technical content creator, said.

He explained how he used both Bard and ChatGPT and compared the two. “I use Bard more for search or (to) lookup updates about a piece of information. It is excellent for anything related to searching such as searching for a specific brand, specific feature, and such,” he said.

Furthermore, Bard includes many features to increase its availability and provide assistance. For example, users are able to save, organize and adjust conversations including previous discussions through it. Exporting Python code to Replit is one of the features of Bard as well.

“We’re excited to give all Arabic speakers the opportunity to experiment and collaborate with Bard, our generative AI experiment that helps people expand their creativity, learning, and productivity. Our engineering team and linguist experts worked together to enhance Bard’s capabilities in Arabic.” Said Najeeb Jarrar, regional director of marketing at Google MENA.

Along with Arabic and English, Google has developed Bard to serve users in more than 40 languages such as Mandarin, German, Hindi, and Spanish.

Topics: Google bard AI

Musk reaffirms tweet-reading limits put due to data scraping

Musk reaffirms tweet-reading limits put due to data scraping
Musk reaffirms tweet-reading limits put due to data scraping

Musk reaffirms tweet-reading limits put due to data scraping
  • AI companies scrape data from social media to train machine learning models, a practice Musk claims to be illegal
LONDON: Twitter introduced tweet-reading rate limits to address extreme levels of data scraping, Elon Musk reaffirmed on Thursday, in reply to a tweet that said the social media company has filed a lawsuit against four entities in Texas for data scraping.
“Several entities tried to scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time. That is why we had to put rate limits in place,” Musk said.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that WFAA, an ABC-affiliated local TV station confirmed that Twitter brought a criminal charge related to data scraping, saying the lawsuit was filed on July 6 in the District Court of Dallas County in Texas.
However, the Twitter owner did not confirm or deny that a lawsuit had been filed. Reuters could not immediately verify if a lawsuit had been filed.
Musk has previously blamed data scraping for his move to limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.
Twitter has said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits.
“To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” the company said in a blog post last week.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Elaph launches AI anchor in first for digital-native Arabic news site

Elaph launches AI anchor in first for digital-native Arabic news site
Arab News

Elaph launches AI anchor in first for digital-native Arabic news site

Elaph launches AI anchor in first for digital-native Arabic news site
  • AI presenter is the first of several new features to be introduced by the network
LONDON: After being one of the first newspapers to invest in artificial intelligence, Elaph, a London based Arabic newspaper has officially launched their AI figure named Hala Al Wardi. 

In May, Elaph founder Othman Al-Omair announced that the paper that it is investing in artificial intelligence, making it the first such publication to do so.

“Twenty-two years ago, Elaph foresaw the possibility of dealing with news in a virtual way, as it was the first Arab online daily,” Omair, who is also the editor-in-chief, said at the time,

“Today, it is looking forward to the future of accurate news, and finds that there is a major role being played by this kind of news in the world of artificial intelligence,” he added.

Caledonia Edmond, the head of partnerships at London-based Elaph, told Arab News in a pervious interview that AI and journalism will go “hand in hand” in the future.

“I think it will definitely be like a symbiotic relationship with AI and journalism,” said Edmond.

She asserted that AI would “revolutionize” both how journalists do their work, as well as the relationship between news and audience. “It will help journalists discover what is really going on in the stories (and) will be a good complement to journalism,” she added.

Its AI feature Advancia.ai will serve a variety of functions within the publication, said Edmond.

“We’re going to be using it for a lot of different things,” she said. “We want to have more of an immersive experience.”

Advancia was developed as a joint venture between Elaph and Virtual Minds, which specializes in media and digital technologies. Edmond explained that the publication is not only a partner in the venture but also the “proof of concept.”

Advancia’s features include customizable news services, AI-based digital human-like news anchors, and news credibility checks, which are aimed at enabling news organizations to provide personalized, accessible, and credible content to their audiences.
Despite AI’s growing adoption, concerns have been apparent, particularly in news media where AI can generate false information and images more easily than humans.

Al-Omair, however, remains confident.
He said: “Yes, there is the bad side of it, which is fake stories and fake pictures, but in the future people will get used to it and they will find the right way to use it.”

Elaph’s adoption of AI is part of a larger strategy that includes attracting younger audiences. Edmond expects the younger, tech-savvy audiences to gravitate toward the new offerings first, with the rest of the readers adopting it over a longer period of time.

The paper also plans to ramp up its social media strategy and “grab young kids’ attention,” she added.

“We’re going to reach out to the young people (on social media) and have them start creating content and then featuring it,” said Edmond.

Elaph is not only aiming to expand its reach to a younger audience, but also a wider geography.

It plans to publish in other languages such as Hebrew and Kurdish as well as cater to “minorities like Amazighs (Berbers) in Morocco,” Al-Omair said.

“This is one of the fields which (has) been neglected by media,” he added.

Elaph’s AI technology has been in development for a long spell and the time is “finally” right, said Al-Omair.

Topics: Elaph AI

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI
Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, launched his long-teased artificial intelligence startup xAI on Wednesday, unveiling a team comprised of engineers from the same big US technology firms that he hopes to challenge in his bid to build an alternative to ChatGPT.
The startup will be led by Musk, already the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, CEO of rocket launch company SpaceX and owner of Twitter, who has said on several occasions that the development of AI should be paused and that the sector needed regulation. Musk has repeatedly voiced concerns about AI’s potential for “civilizational destruction.”
In a Twitter Spaces event Wednesday evening, Musk explained his plan for building a safer AI. Rather than explicitly programming morality into its AI, xAI will seek to create a “maximally curious” AI, he said.
“If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that’s actually the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint,” Musk said. “I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity.”
Musk also predicted that superintelligence, or AI that is smarter than humans, will arrive in five or six years. Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015, but stepped down from the company’s board in 2018.
Microsoft is an investor in OpenAI.
The website for xAI said it will hold a Twitter Spaces event on July 14.
The team at xAI includes Igor Babuschkin, a former engineer at Google’s DeepMind; Tony Wu, who worked at Google; Christian Szegedy, who was also a research scientist at Google; and Greg Yang, who was previously at Microsoft.
Musk in March registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm lists Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as a secretary.
Musk had said in April that he would launch TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI to rival Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.
Generative AI caught the limelight with OpenAI’s launch of popular chatbot ChatGPT, which came in November last year, ahead of the launch of Bard and Bing AI.
Dan Hendrycks, who will advise the xAI team, is currently director of the Center for AI Safety and his work revolves around the risks of AI.
Musk’s new company is separate from X Corp, but will work closely with Twitter, Tesla and other companies, according to the website.
xAI said it is recruiting experienced engineers and researchers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Topics: AI Elon Musk OpenAI ChatGPT xAI Igor Babuschkin Google DeepMind Tony Wu Christian Szegedy Greg yang Center for AI Safety

Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack

Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack
Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack

Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack
  • Most cyberattacks recorded from North Korea, followed by Russia, China and Iran
  • Businesses this year invested most frequently in IT in cybersecurity solutions, services, apps and staff cybersecurity training
LONDON: Most public and private sector entities in the Middle East suffered cyberattacks in the past year, causing major financial damage, according to a recent survey by Mandiant, a leading cybersecurity firm. 

Experts warned that more cyberattacks in the coming year are likely, and called for immediate cyber threat intelligence implementation by organizations in the region. 

“With operationalizing threat intelligence posing a challenge for many security functions, a requirements-driven approach to CTI is required to introduce essential building blocks for a thriving intelligence capability within an organization,” Jamie Collier, a senior threat intelligence adviser at Mandiant, told Arabian Business.

According to Collier, the main objective of CTI is to enlighten, counsel and empower organizational stakeholders. As a result, CTI teams are equipped to perform at their best in situations with limited resources.

The survey showed that 96 percent of security decision-makers in Middle Eastern organizations believed it is crucial to understand which threats could be directed at their organization. But Collier said it is essential to make decisions by considering adversaries’ perspectives.

Another recent study by NordLayer, an organization offering solutions for adaptive network access security, identified different kinds of cyberattacks faced by Middle Eastern organizations in the last year and their solutions.

Phishing (40 percent), malware (36 percent) and data breaches (27 percent) were the three most prevalent cyberattacks that caused significant financial damage to companies, the study reported.

According to NordLayer, cyber insurance is a relatively new solution for businesses, even though it emphasizes covering incident repercussions rather than preventing them.

However, training the staff and investment in cybersecurity solutions, services and applications as a priority are also highly effective solutions for organizations in the Middle East and adopted by most organizations in 2023.

“More than seven out of 10 companies utilize antivirus software (78 percent), while secure passwords and file encryption (both 67 percent) are the second-highest priority when creating security policies within organizations at the moment,” said the study.

It also revealed that roughly 35 percent of businesses intend to spend up to 25 percent of their budget on IT requirements in 2023, and another 32 percent plan to spend up to 50 percent.

Topics: cybercrime

Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character

Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character
Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character

Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character
  • Producers say they did not intend ‘to satirize or distort’ any culture ‘and will pay more attention to production’
  • In addition to concerns about the stereotypical portrayal of an Arab, the decision to hire an Indian actor for the role was criticized
DUBAI: “King the Land,” a South Korean romantic comedy-drama that is streaming internationally on Netflix, has sparked outrage among Arab audiences over an Arab character played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

The character, Prince Samir, is seen wearing traditional Arab attire and sitting at a bar in what appears to be a nightclub, drinking alcohol while surrounded by women. He is depicted as being arrogant, flirtatious and extremely wealthy, prompting audiences to accuse producers of promoting offensive, unfair stereotypes.

In one scene, the prince arrives at a hotel and is presented with a gift of a traditional Korean knot bracelet which is green because, as another character puts it, “green is associated with abundance, sanctity and paradise in the Arab world.”

The decision to hire an Indian actor to play an Arab character was also criticized.

 

In response to the criticisms, the makers of the show said there was “no intention to satirize or distort a specific culture” and the production team “respects various cultures and will pay more attention to production.”

According to Netflix charts, “King the Land” is currently the second-most-watched show on the platform in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Netflix Arab culture

