Google launches chatbot Bard in Arabic

RIYADH: Google launched its latest generative artificial intelligence experiment, Bard in Arabic, on Thursday, having introduced it in English in May this year, to allow Arabic-speaking people to utilize their creative capabilities and increase productivity.
Bard chatbot helps users to develop innovative skills through brainstorming thoughts and even increases users’ knowledge about various subjects and events, which eventually impacts their productivity by clarifying and outlining large input.
The chatbot is based on Google’s most recent language model, PaLM2, which can understand information in multiple languages. Moreover, Bard is designed to recognize questions in several Arabic dialects, including Egyptian Spoken Arabic and Saudi Arabian Spoken Arabic, and can reply to questions in Modern Standard Arabic.
It also understands input even if it contains mixed languages such as inserting sentences in Arabic with other languages, along with a user interface that supports right-to-left writing.
“I have been using Bard since its release in the Middle East, in the English language. My use for it was to summarize some videos and reports” Osamah Essam Eddin, a technical content creator, said.
He explained how he used both Bard and ChatGPT and compared the two. “I use Bard more for search or (to) lookup updates about a piece of information. It is excellent for anything related to searching such as searching for a specific brand, specific feature, and such,” he said.
Furthermore, Bard includes many features to increase its availability and provide assistance. For example, users are able to save, organize and adjust conversations including previous discussions through it. Exporting Python code to Replit is one of the features of Bard as well.
“We’re excited to give all Arabic speakers the opportunity to experiment and collaborate with Bard, our generative AI experiment that helps people expand their creativity, learning, and productivity. Our engineering team and linguist experts worked together to enhance Bard’s capabilities in Arabic.” Said Najeeb Jarrar, regional director of marketing at Google MENA.
Along with Arabic and English, Google has developed Bard to serve users in more than 40 languages such as Mandarin, German, Hindi, and Spanish.