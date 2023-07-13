Closing bell: TASI slips to 11,707 points as turnover touches $2bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, as it shed 19.32 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 11,707.87.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.69 billion ($2.05 billion) as 72 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 149 retreated.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, rose 149.81 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 23,040.76.

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 2.76 points, or 0.18 percent, to reach 1,540.11.

The best-performing stock of the day was Al Mawarid Manpower Co., whose share price surged 9.98 percent to SR130.

The second top performer was First Milling Co., whose share price soared 6.66 percent to SR94.50.

Other top gainers included Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices increased by 5.75 percent and 5.56 percent to SR375 and SR0.19, respectively.

The worst performer was Fitaihi Holding Group, whose share price dropped 4.84 percent to SR41.25.

The other loser of the day was Savola Group, whose share price decreased 2.83 percent to SR39.55.

Also among the worst performers were Sadr Logistics Co. and Maharah Human Resources Co., whose share prices shed 2.72 percent and 2.66 percent, respectively.

Al Rajhi Bank declined 1 percent to SR71.80, as nearly 13 million shares worth almost SAR 1 billion were traded.

In the parallel market, National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, was the top gainer, with its share price rising 10.83 percent to SR8.90.

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co.’s stock dipped 5.92 percent to SR337.20.

On the announcement front, Morabaha Marina Financing Co., also known as MRNA, informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that it has partnered with Saudi online food ordering platform HungerStation to market its financial products.

The company began a strategic partnership with HungerStation to sell MRNA’s products after signing a contract on June 7.