Saudi Arabia to become destination for pharmaceutical sector: Fitch Solutions

Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market was valued at SR44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach SR56.6 billion in 2027 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s business landscape is expected to see a surge in investments from the pharmaceutical sector, with growing demand for healthcare services and increasing fundraising activity in the industry, according to Fitch Solutions, the research arm of US-based Fitch Ratings. 

Pharmaceutical companies have shown a growing inclination toward investing in the Kingdom in recent years, attracted by the country’s large and increasing population, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the government’s dedicated efforts to develop the sector as part of its Vision 2030 plan.

Several multinational pharmaceutical giants such as Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline have established a presence in Saudi Arabia through direct investment or partnerships with local companies. 

In May, Jamjoom Pharma achieved one of the largest initial public offerings in the Kingdom. The company successfully raised SR1.26 billion ($340 million) by pricing its shares at SR60 each, marking the top end of the price range.

“The IPO signifies that pharmaceutical companies are willing to go public and raise capital from the stock market, reflecting growing confidence in the economy’s growth potential and the investment climate in Saudi Arabia,” said Fitch Solutions in its analysis of the Kingdom’s growing industry. 

The escalating demand for healthcare services is a significant catalyst for pharmaceutical investment in Saudi Arabia. With a population exceeding 34 million people, the Kingdom’s healthcare system faces mounting pressure to cater to the needs of its residents.

“This demand is driven by factors such as an aging population, the rise of chronic diseases, and the increasing public awareness of healthcare issues,” pointed out the analysis. 

According to Fitch Solutions, Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market was valued at SR44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach SR56.6 billion in 2027 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent. 

The government has also implemented regulatory reforms to encourage investment and support the development of the local pharmaceutical industry. 

Besides the domestic market, Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and strong logistics infrastructure make it an attractive base for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their presence in the wider region. 

“Many companies have established regional headquarters or distribution centers in the country, using it as a hub to serve other markets in the Middle East and North Africa region,” added Fitch Solutions. 

 

SWCC achieves record desalinated water production capacity: report

SWCC achieves record desalinated water production capacity: report
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

SWCC achieves record desalinated water production capacity: report

SWCC achieves record desalinated water production capacity: report
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. has achieved a remarkable milestone in water security by increasing its water production capacity to 11.5 million cubic meters a day, making it the world’s largest producer of desalinated water.

According to its second annual sustainability report released on Thursday, the state-run institution accomplished this feat in line with its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 37 million tons by the end of 2025.

“We are proud of our contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative as we achieved high performance levels, while managing our costs, energy consumption and carbon emissions appropriately,” said SWCC Gov. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, in the forward of the sustainability report.

The report discussed the innovative solutions, methods and approaches the company pursued to achieve excellence within its established strategy, especially aspects related to governance structure, communication with stakeholders and environmental, economic and social sustainability.

The report also highlighted key transformation aspects, including transferring SWCC’s production, transportation and storage assets to Public Investment Fund-owned Water Solutions Co, allowing it to continue innovating and expanding globally to meet the increasing demand for urban water use.

WSC will also participate in future tenders for desalination projects in the Kingdom, in line with the approval of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

‏Furthermore, the report described the current performance of SWCC and its efforts to improve operations efficiently by adopting concepts and material topics consistent with the goals and programs of the sustainable development goals, which aim to ensure the highest levels of transparency in activities and operations.

“We have established an infrastructure of pipeline networks to ensure the delivery of water to all areas near and far, and we continuously develop our business methods to prevent any interruption of our services,” the report stated.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia is classified as one of the most water-scarce nations on the planet. Due to the lack of fresh water in the Kingdom, seawater desalination has become a vital solution to meet the increasing demand.

As a result, SWCC’s main role includes supplying water to the cities and provinces of Saudi Arabia, as well as meeting the water needs of Makkah and Madinah during the Haj and Umrah seasons.

SWCC runs 30 desalination plants with a production capacity of approximately 7.5 million cubic meters per day and 139 purification stations with a total of about 4 million m3 per day, supported by a team of over 9,000 employees.

Topics: SWCC Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply rises 6.9% since Dec. 31

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply rises 6.9% since Dec. 31
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply rises 6.9% since Dec. 31

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply rises 6.9% since Dec. 31
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surged 6.94 percent to SR2.67 billion ($710 million) in the week ending Jul. 6, up from SR2.5 billion on Dec. 31, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. 

The M3 money supply — the broadest measure of liquidity in the monetary system — rose 0.39 percent to SR2.66 billion in the week ending Jun. 29 compared to the preceding week. 

The SAMA data also revealed that the money supply in Saudi Arabia had seen an uptick in the last two weeks after dropping to SR2.62 billion in the week ending Jun. 22.

Generally, central banks use M3 money supply figures to direct monetary policy, thereby controlling inflation, consumption, growth, and liquidity over medium and long-term periods. 

Additionally, the M2 money supply recorded a 7.15 percent rise in the week ending Jul. 6 compared to Dec. 31. 

The M2 measures the nation’s money supply and estimates the cash individuals have in hand or short-term bank deposits. It is typically used to indicate possible increases or decreases in inflation levels. 

Meanwhile, the M1 money supply, comprising currency, demand, and other liquid deposits, rose 2.36 percent in the week ending Jul. 6 compared to the end of December 2022. 

The M1 money supply encompasses currency and assets that can be quickly converted to cash. 

Closing bell: TASI slips to 11,707 points as turnover touches $2bn

Closing bell: TASI slips to 11,707 points as turnover touches $2bn
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI slips to 11,707 points as turnover touches $2bn

Closing bell: TASI slips to 11,707 points as turnover touches $2bn
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, as it shed 19.32 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 11,707.87. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.69 billion ($2.05 billion) as 72 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 149 retreated.    

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, rose 149.81 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 23,040.76. 

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 2.76 points, or 0.18 percent, to reach 1,540.11. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al Mawarid Manpower Co., whose share price surged 9.98 percent to SR130.   

The second top performer was First Milling Co., whose share price soared 6.66 percent to SR94.50.   

Other top gainers included Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices increased by 5.75 percent and 5.56 percent to SR375 and SR0.19, respectively. 

The worst performer was Fitaihi Holding Group, whose share price dropped 4.84 percent to SR41.25.    

The other loser of the day was Savola Group, whose share price decreased 2.83 percent to SR39.55. 

Also among the worst performers were Sadr Logistics Co. and Maharah Human Resources Co., whose share prices shed 2.72 percent and 2.66 percent, respectively.

Al Rajhi Bank declined 1 percent to SR71.80, as nearly 13 million shares worth almost SAR 1 billion were traded.

 In the parallel market, National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, was the top gainer, with its share price rising 10.83 percent to SR8.90. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co.’s stock dipped 5.92 percent to SR337.20.  

On the announcement front, Morabaha Marina Financing Co., also known as MRNA, informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that it has partnered with Saudi online food ordering platform HungerStation to market its financial products. 

The company began a strategic partnership with HungerStation to sell MRNA’s products after signing a contract on June 7.

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license

AMAK set to explore 78 sq. km of land after obtaining new license
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new gold exploration study in Najran province is underway as Al-Masane Al-Kobra Mining Co., also known as AMAK, received a license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.  

According to a bourse filing by AMAK, the company has been awarded a gold exploration license for an expansive area of 78.07 sq. km in Najran province, located in southern Saudi Arabia.

The license will remain valid until May 19, 2028. This grants AMAK a substantial timeframe to conduct the necessary exploratory studies to ensure the availability of the required raw materials.

The filing states that the financial impact of the issuance will become apparent once the studies and exploratory work are completed. It also notes that the company plans to announce any material developments regarding the license in a timely manner.

In January, AMAK secured a gold exploration license in the Asir region for an area that covers 34 sq. km, the company said in a Tadawul statement.

The mining sector in Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in the Kingdom’s economic diversification initiatives.

According to a recent report by the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines in the US, Saudi Arabia is positioned to emerge as a global leader in the mining sector due to its positive investment environment.

In January, the Kingdom hosted the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum, a significant event where industry experts gathered to discuss the future of its mining sector.

The forum served as a platform for exchanging ideas and exploring opportunities for the development and sustainability of the mineral exploration industry.

Saudi Arabia’s mining sector holds great potential to bolster the economy, with an estimated value of $1.3 trillion in untapped minerals.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of FMF in January, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, noted that the Kingdom is witnessing a spur in private sector companies entering the mining sector, post the introduction of the new law.  

“More importantly, the appetite of the private sector to join the mining industry — that is what matters to us. We see a lot of newcomers joining the mining sector. It shows the appetite and the real opportunity they are seeing in this sector. Mining has never been as popular as it is now,” he said. 

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance experienced a 9 percent increase in the first half of 2023, largely driven by Saudi Arabia and several emerging issuers, according to credit agency S&P Global.

In its report “The Global Sukuk Market Is Showing Pockets of Opportunity,” the agency attributed the surge to features exclusive to specific core Islamic finance markets, like the Kingdom. 

“In Saudi Arabia, for example, reduced banking system liquidity and lower oil prices meant a decline in sovereign local currency sukuk but higher foreign currency-denominated issuances,” noted the report.  

Global sukuk issuance will exceed its initial estimate of $150 billion and hit $160-$170 billion in 2023, added the agency.  

However, as local currency issuance drops, it will still fall slightly below global sukuk issuance recorded in 2022.

The geographic concentration of sukuk activity in the market has garnered attention, according to the agency’s credit analyst Mohamed Damak.

Damak suggested that in order to attract the interest of non-core jurisdictions, the industry might need to reevaluate its issuance process and strive for greater harmonization of Shariah standards. 

Despite the market anticipating an increase in foreign currency activity, the total amount of sukuk issued this year is likely to be lower than the levels recorded in 2022 or 2021.

S&P Global anticipates greater use of the financial instrument as issuers become more conscious of environmental, social, and governance issues. 

Damak stated: “We also see continued growth of sustainability-linked sukuk and expect this year’s COP28 in the UAE will likely shed more light on how Islamic finance and sukuk might help address the challenges of climate transition.” 

In April, US-based Fitch Ratings reported that the global sukuk outlook for the second quarter of 2023 remained positive, despite short-term uncertainties arising from ongoing macro volatilities.

“Islamic investors’ liquidity and investment appetite continues to be supportive of the longer-term sukuk story,” said Bashar Al-Natoor, the global head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, in its global outlook report.  

The sukuk issuance business experienced an 18.5 percent decline in the first quarter of 2023, amounting to $45.3 billion, compared to the same period in the previous year. This decrease can be attributed to market volatilities and lackluster investor interest.

“Persistent macro volatilities and uncertainties, contraction in global liquidity and investor risk appetite, and monetary tightening is affecting sukuk and bond issuance in regions where Islamic finance is active,” added Al-Natoor.  

This was mainly attributed to the surge in crude oil prices, reducing new financing needs for many oil-exporting sovereigns.  

However, Malaysia, Bahrain, and several core oil-importing countries still have funding needs and are expected to have budget deficits in 2023.  

